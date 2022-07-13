News
Miscues on defense and the basepaths continue to plague the Chicago Cubs in their 5th straight loss
Little mistakes have added up lately for the Chicago Cubs.
For a team sitting one game out of last place in the division but with a stretch of four straight series wins before last weekend’s sweep in Los Angeles, clean play can be the separator. The suddenly hot Baltimore Orioles — a team that lost 110 games last year — were the latest to take advantage of the Cubs failing to produce an all-around game.
With one out and runners on the corners in the sixth inning Tuesday night and the Cubs trailing by one run, Seiya Suzuki got doubled off third base on Nico Hoerner’s lineout to third to end the inning. The Cubs did not have another baserunner over the final three innings of a 4-2 loss at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs (34-53) have lost five consecutive games and seven of nine. The Orioles’ nine-game winning streak is their longest in one season since 1999.
The Cubs committed an error for a fourth consecutive game, which prevented starter Adrian Sampson from getting through the sixth. Left-hander Brandon Hughes entered with one out after Ramon Urias singled off Sampson to put runners on first and second. Hughes induced a double play to overcome Patrick Wisdom’s fielding error to open the inning.
While the error didn’t lead to a run, it forced manager David Ross to call on his heavily used bullpen sooner rather than let Sampson, at 91 pitches, potentially pitch through a would-be two-out single by Urias.
The Cubs have 13 errors in their last 12 games, including four multi-error games.
Ross didn’t want to speculate on reasons for the recent defensive miscues, though he mentioned they could stem from fatigue.
“Just like hitting, you’re going to go through some times that you’re not fielding it cleanly,” Ross said. “And sometimes those things stand out and compound. It’s just one of those things we’ll keep working on and try to get better at.”
Ian Happ homered in his first at-bat at Wrigley since making the All-Star team. Runs in the first and second didn’t hold up as the Cubs recorded only four more hits, all singles.
()
News
Monkeypox cases drop significantly, but full vaccination is behind schedule
As has been the case nationally, the rate of new monkeypox infections in San Diego County has continued to decline since early August, with the region’s latest update showing weekly totals falling to just 4 last week.
While that most recent total is likely to rise a bit – it can take three weeks after infection for symptoms to appear – the flow of new cases has slowed, but not stopped. New notifications are pouring in one by one in the official record in recent weeks, bringing the outbreak total to 431 on Wednesday. It’s a rhythm the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said it believes will be present for a long time, stating in a technical report that “low-level transmission could continue indefinitely.”
Nationwide monkeypox activity is much, much less robust today than it was just a few months ago. According to CDC records, the nation’s seven-day rolling average of new cases reached 583 on August 1, but had fallen to just 63 by October 12. Locally, cases peaked at 57 the week of August 8 before falling among teenagers. end of September and 4 last week.
But progress in vaccination has been slow after an initial wave of demand when outbreaks began in the spring. According to the CDC, about 615,000 Americans have received at least one dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine out of about 1.7 million men considered most at risk of infection.
Locally, just over 15,000 of those most at risk received at least one dose and just over 8,000 received the two doses needed for full protection, according to county records. That’s out of more than 60,000 people in San Diego County who would need to be vaccinated.
This is a puzzling situation, given that a recent CDC field report observed that monkeypox infection rates were 14 times higher in men aged 18-49 who had been vaccinated for at least 14 days. before having the types of close contacts known to transmit the virus.
Dr Seema Shah, medical director of the county health department’s epidemiology and immunization branch, said Thursday her office was sending emails to about 3,300 local residents who had received a first dose but were late for a second. Some, she said, are only a few days late, but others have waited more than a month.
“There are a number of people who are even, you know, 45 days away who haven’t come for a second,” Shah said. “There are a lot of vaccines available, and we really want to move forward.”
The current environment, noted Dr. Davey Smith, a translational research virologist at UC San Diego, is not considered capable of reducing the number of new cases to zero. Vaccination, combined with changes in the behaviors that transmit the disease, have certainly been essential in bringing the numbers down to their current low levels, but have not yet become universal enough around the world to stop the virus in its tracks.
“Basically they think it’s going to last a long time, which is a shame, and the reason for that is they don’t think they’re going to get enough vaccines in men who have sex with men, the most at risk. , to really knock it out,” Smith said.
Low levels of cases, he said, pose a risk of the virus moving out of its current demographic, and homeless people are generally most at risk, just as they have been in the past with the coronavirus, hepatitis A and other communicable diseases. diseases.
Of course, predictions can be wrong. A significant increase in vaccination could undermine the endurance of monkeypox.
Eligibility criteria, Shah noted, have widened since the first cases began arriving this summer. These criteria, published on the county’s website, remain largely based on a person’s level of intimate contact, with an emphasis on “gay or bisexual men or any men or transgender people who have sex with men or transgender people. Also included are people “of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial and/or transactional sex”, people who are HIV-positive or live with someone who is HIV-positive, and people who have had skin-to-skin or intimate contact. with a person suspected of having sex. or confirmed to have had monkeypox.
“If we are to continue mitigating the spread, more people need to get vaccinated and the eligibility criteria are more open than they were at the start,” Shah said. “If you feel you fall into one of these categories, then definitely get vaccinated.”
A complete list of resources, including where free vaccination is available, can be found by clicking on the “monkeypox” heading on sandiegocounty.gov.
California Daily Newspapers
News
John Shipley: Well, that was no way to start a season
The Minnesota Wild opened their 2022-23 season on Thursday. It was not an auspicious debut.
So bad were the Wild that what was once, briefly, an enthusiastic crowd of 18,612 towel-waving fans began filing out of Xcel Energy Center well before the final horn sounded on a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
The best you can say after this one is that it was just the first of 81 regular-season games, and Wild players did – at least the few who talked to reporters afterward.
“It’s Game 1,” winger Matt Boldy said. “I don’t think it’s panic button (time), for sure.”
But let’s not just let this slide past as an anomaly. For one thing, we don’t yet know that it was. For another, encouraging your fans to leave the arena early is no way to begin a season. It’s one thing to lose your home opener; it happens. But it’s another entirely to get, in Boldy’s words, “blown out of the rink.”
Minnesota’s offense appeared to be in fine form early, peppering Igor Shesterkin with pucks on the way to a 15-8 advantage in shots on goal through one period. They were down, 3-0.
Marc-Andre Fleury, the veteran goaltender the Wild are betting to play big this season, looked lost for most of the game, often because he was surrounded by white jerseys. While Minnesota controlled the puck early, the Rangers controlled the play, charging past the Wild defense for scoring chances on passes, rebounds and rushes.
Asked to assess the Wild’s defensive zone play, center Ryan Hartman said, “Awful.”
Succinct and accurate.
Fleury declined to blame his teammates, of course, and coach Dean Evason came to his goaltender’s defense, saying, “He wasn’t fighting it. Our entire team was fighting it.” But Fleury didn’t bail out the defense, either.
“It doesn’t matter what play comes at me,” he said. “There were some tough ones, obviously, but to me, I still feel like I should have made more saves and give my team a chance.”
Also accurate.
Boldy scored twice, the first cutting the Wild’s deficit to 5-2 five minutes into the third period, but before the PA announcer could even officially announce the goal, Rangers winger Kappo Kakko was scoring on the other end, slipping the puck behind Fleury for a 6-2 lead.
That’s when the first Wild fans started trudging to the exits. They began departing en masse when, after another Boldy goal cut it to 6-3 about a minute later, New York’s Chris Kreider scored again to make it 7-3.
“(The Wild) have got a lot of weapons on that team that can score in a hurry,” said Kreider, whose top line with Kakko and center Mika Zibanejad combined for three goals and five points. “Luckily we were able to get a couple ourselves and get us right back into it.”
As a result, the Wild were really never in it. Never. Early in the second period, Minnesota had almost four solid minutes of power-play time, including 1:22 with a two-man advantage, and scored zero goals. Even 5-on-3, they couldn’t, or wouldn’t, take the play to the Rangers. They just passed to one another in a circle as if possession were the goal.
They started a couple of fights after falling behind 7-3, in frustration or hoping to spark a comeback. If it was the latter, it was entirely too late. Evason even pulled Fleury for a spell with more than four minutes left. That didn’t work, either.
It was that kind of game. That kind of home opener.
“We had opportunities to score and get off to a lead and we failed to do that,” Hartman said. “And then failed to continue to play.”
Not a great way to start a season.
News
Here are 6 quick and easy egg recipes
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
Eggs are everyone’s favorite and they can be enjoyed in any form, whether cooked or boiled. Egg dishes are gobbled up in minutes. Their versatility makes them a hit and one of the most widely used ingredients. If you are an egg lover, you should prepare for World Egg Day which is celebrated every year on the second Friday of October. This year, the day falls on October 14. What better way to mark the day than by eating eggs. Still deciding what you should do? Well, here we are with some quick recipes that are sure to be a treat for your taste buds:
1. Omelette Cup: Everyone knows eggs are delicious, but they’re also one of the quickest ingredients when you’re short on time. Mug Omelette is very easy and one of the ideal breakfast recipes that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes.
2. Fried egg sandwich: The fried egg sandwich is the perfect breakfast recipe that can be enhanced by using mayonnaise.
3. Egg roll: The chapathi egg roll is a very healthy snack that is nutritious and can be prepared quickly using leftover chapatis. Crispy, crunchy and utterly delicious spring rolls are a perfect choice if you are looking for a quick snack.
4. Pasta carbonara: Made with lots of egg yolks, cheese, and pasta, pasta carbonara is a must on your list if you’re looking for quick egg recipes. This involves boiling the pasta and mixing the egg yolk into it.
5. Egg Muffin: Egg Muffin is a recipe you should make on busy mornings. It consists of lean meat and fresh vegetables. Make it more tempting by adding flavors of your choice.
6. Egg Tacos: As far as egg breakfast recipes go, this has to be your favorite. If you are a taco fan, try this epic Egg Tacos and have a wonderful day ahead. These tacos are made with breakfast potatoes, cheesy eggs and pickled onions.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Australia floods swallow cars, homes submerged, Melbourne faces emergency
Melbourne:
Flash floods submerged hundreds of homes in southeastern Australia and thousands of people were warned to flee rising waters threatening towns in three separate states on Friday.
A major flood emergency was unfolding in Victoria – Australia’s second most populous state – where rapidly rising waters forced evacuations in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong.
Cars left on suburban streets were almost entirely swallowed up by the floods, while some stranded residents had to be rescued by inflatable rescue boats.
The ground floor of the Anglers Tavern, a pub on the banks of the Maribyrnong River, was underwater.
Head of State Daniel Andrews told reporters that 500 homes in Victoria had been “flooded”, while another 500 properties were surrounded by flooding and cut off from emergency services.
“That number is definitely going to increase. We have helicopters in the air right now assessing the damage,” Andrews said in the early afternoon.
While the worst of the rain had passed by late Friday morning, the state emergency service warned that flooding would worsen as water flowed downstream into swollen watersheds.
“Our flood emergency here in Victoria continues to escalate,” emergency services spokesman Tim Wiebusch told reporters.
“There aren’t many parts of Victoria that aren’t experiencing major flooding over the next few days.”
About 4,000 homes in Shepparton, about two hours north of Melbourne, could be flooded early next week, Wiebusch said.
Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the Australian military was deployed in parts of Victoria to help residents put sand in their homes before floodwaters arrived.
“This is a major emergency for the state of Victoria,” he said.
A disused Covid-19 quarantine center with a capacity of 1,000 people would be used to house people.
“Lives at Risk”
Northern parts of Tasmania – an island state south of Victoria – were also bracing for major flooding on Friday.
Mass evacuation orders have been issued, while heavy rain has forced the closure of some 120 roads.
“Lives are at risk from the floodwaters,” the Tasmania State Emergency Service said in a statement.
In New South Wales – Australia’s most populous state – an evacuation center has been set up after heavy downpours on Thursday evening in Forbes, an inland town about a five-hour drive away. east of Sydney.
The New South Wales Emergency Service said flood levels in Forbes could peak on Friday as water moved downstream.
Australia’s east coast has been repeatedly hit by heavy rains over the past two years, driven by back-to-back La Nina cycles.
March’s east coast flood disaster – caused by severe storms that devastated parts of Queensland and New South Wales – left more than 20 people dead.
Tens of thousands of Sydney residents were ordered to evacuate in July when flooding again swamped suburbs on the city’s fridge.
Climate change does not cause La Nina events, but scientists think it could make flooding times more extreme, as warmer air holds more moisture.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Chicago Bears waste 3 prime scoring chances and fall to the Washington Commanders 12-7 for their 3rd straight loss
Velus Jones Jr. fell to the ground at the 9-yard line Thursday night at Soldier Field, and the football hit him in the face mask and bounced to the field.
The Chicago Bears rookie returner tried to jump on the fumble, but the Washington Commanders recovered it at the Bears 6-yard line.
Two plays later, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a 1-yard run, and following a failed two-point conversion, the Commanders had a 12-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
A mistake like Jones’ muffed catch in a game in which the Bears failed to score from within 5 yards of the end zone three times was too much. The Commanders left Chicago with the ugly 12-7 win — their second of the season. The Bears (2-4) lost their third straight.
The Bears and quarterback Justin Fields had two chances to retake the lead, including a drive in the final two minutes in which they had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line following Fields’ 39-yard scramble.
But Fields scrambled for 1 yard and threw incomplete twice. He then hit Darnell Mooney with a 3-yard pass. Mooney made a leaping grab but came down just short of the goal line. In the first half, the Bears failed to score twice after getting within 5 yards of the end zone and went into halftime down 3-0.
One drive before the short Mooney catch, the Bears drove to the Commanders 43-yard line, but a delay-of-game penalty on third-and-11 and a Fields incompletion to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on fourth-and-16 ended the threat.
Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left on the ensuing drive, giving the Bears one last chance.
Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis to give the Bears a 7-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Pettis beat cornerback Kendall Fuller and barely got his feet inbounds on a perfect pass to the left side of the end zone. The touchdown came on a free play after officials threw a flag for the Commanders having too many men on the field.
Fields stayed on the ground for several seconds after he was knocked down on the play but returned to the game on the next drive.
The Bears stopped the Commanders at the 10-yard line on their second drive of the second half when Justin Jones batted down Wentz’s pass on third-and-10. Slye made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ lead to 7-6.
The Bears had a chance to build on their lead after the defense came up with a big stop on the next drive, but Jones fumbled his second punt return in three games, the other in a loss to the New York Giants.
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins briefly was out of the game to begin the second half with a shoulder injury, and Michael Schofield replaced him. But Jenkins returned when left guard Lucas Patrick left to be evaluated for a concussion. Schofield slid over to left guard. Patrick returned later in the half.
Here’s how Week 6 unfolded.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to ramp up from August ankle surgery. Harry practiced in full Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still had ways to go before he would be ready to play in a game.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Bears trail Commanders 3-0
Twice the Chicago Bears got within 5 yards of the goal line in the first half Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field.
And twice the Bears couldn’t get in the end zone, instead going into halftime trailing 3-0.
The Bears and Commanders, teams with a combined three wins entering the nationally televised game, went scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the half before Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 38-yard field goal for the lead.
The Bears got close to taking a lead on their second and third drives but couldn’t come through.
After the Bears marched to the Commanders 5-yard line on their second drive, quarterback Justin Fields’ pass intended for Cole Kmet bounced off a helmet, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
On the following drive, Bears running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run to get to the 6-yard line, and after a Commanders penalty for 12 men on the field, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 3.
But Herbert was stopped for no gain and Fields threw incomplete just beyond a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone. After Fields gained 2 yards on a keeper, the Bears went for it on fourth-and-1, and Herbert was stuffed for no gain.
The Commanders sacked Fields twice in three plays on the Bears first drive, with Efe Obada taking him down for a loss of 9 yards on first down and Daron Payne forcing another 9-yard loss on third down.
Fields finished the half 7 of 14 for 89 yards and was sacked three times. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries.
The Bears defense sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to end each of their first two drives, and he finished 5 of 14 for 57 yards.
Two pass interference penalties — 17 yards against Kyler Gordon and 15 yards against Jaylon Johnson — helped the Commanders on their scoring drive.
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Read the full story here.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Read the full story here.
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.
Read the full story here.
- Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
()
News
UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee scores 7 TDs in rout of Temple
Wearing space-themed uniforms Thursday night, UCF’s offense was in another stratosphere as it scored 56 unanswered points and cruised to a 70-13 win over Temple at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tied a school record with 7 total touchdowns, throwing 4 scores and running for 3 more.
Auburn transfer Kobe Hudson and Ryan O’Keefe caught all 4 passing touchdowns while each recorded more than 100 receiving yards.
The Knights led 14-13 at 8:43 of the second quarter before going on a run to secure their fourth straight victory.
The result marked the first time that UCF scored at least 70 points in a game since it posted 73 against Austin Peay in 2017.
Temple entered the game allowing just 16 points on defense.
Owls quarterback E.J. Warner, who’s the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, threw for more than 200 yards but only 1 touchdown.
Temple struggled on third down throughout the game to finish 7 of 17. Meanwhile, UCF converted 7 of 8.
Edgewater product RJ Harvey carried the ball 4 times for 73 yards while freshman quarterback Thomas Castellanos led the team with 88 rushing yards in relief of Plumlee.
Thursday’s result is the second time this season the Knights have scored at least 56 points. UCF opened with a 56-10 win over South Carolina State.
For the second week in a row, UCF had two receivers with more than 100 yards. In addition to Kobe Hudson 4 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 7 for 111 yards and 2 TDs.
Plumlee completed 18-of-22 passes for 373 yards in less than three full quarters of play.
More to come… Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
()
Monkeypox cases drop significantly, but full vaccination is behind schedule
John Shipley: Well, that was no way to start a season
Here are 6 quick and easy egg recipes
Australia floods swallow cars, homes submerged, Melbourne faces emergency
Chicago Bears waste 3 prime scoring chances and fall to the Washington Commanders 12-7 for their 3rd straight loss
UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee scores 7 TDs in rout of Temple
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant
Wild stumble out of the gates in 7-3 loss to Rangers
Chiliz (CHZ) Social Mentions Hit Highest Mark In The Last 90 Days.
FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results and Conference Call
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain