Motilal Oswal Recruitment 2022 » Direct Interview 2707 Post

I do not like dedicating the first few paragraphs of this newsletter to Amazon each week, but no one is making waves — good or bad — in robotics quite like the small family-run bookseller in Seattle, Washington. This is one of the bad weeks. It’s a story about what happens when your top driver doesn’t go to plan.

Failure is always an option. It’s not a good option, and it’s certainly not the option everyone hopes for, but to suggest that it’s not an option is just a fundamental misunderstanding of what the word ” option “. Life isn’t a motivational poster disguised as a LinkedIn post — it’s life, and failure sits like a teenager hanging out in the parking lot of 7-Eleven. It could be a blessing, it could be a curse, but it is never, under any circumstances, not an option.

Last week, Amazon confirmed reports that it had reduced real-world piloting for its last-mile delivery robot, Scout. The team of approximately 400 people will disperse mainly to the wind. A few will stay with the project (not entirely dead) and still others will fill appropriate roles within the company. Amazon tells TechCrunch:

During our limited field trial for Scout, we worked to create a unique delivery experience, but learned through feedback that some aspects of the program did not meet customer needs. As a result, we are ending our field testing and reorienting the program. We work with employees during this transition, matching them with vacancies that best match their experience and skills.

So what about failure in this case? To start, I would point out the highs and lows (so to speak) of Amazon Prime Air. The drone project was hit by layoffs during a project reorganization. As bearish as you might (understandably) be about drone deliveries, he’s since made some headway, taking baby steps with a handful of real-world test pilots.

Even so, it’s hard not to consider the Scout situation as a potential indicator for delivery bots in general. Amazon is uniquely positioned to make them work, as the world’s largest retailer, which has already had some success in the field of robotics, primarily through fulfillment automation. He also has more money than God. It would have been easy to keep pumping money into the project.

Have you encountered a delivery robot in the wild? — Brian Heater (@bheater) October 12, 2022

Chances are, however, that Scout was simply in the crosshairs of a corporate belt-tightening. Sure, Amazon is fine throwing a few billion here and there for acquisitions like iRobot, but new CEO Andy Jassy is taking it upon himself to make some cuts to improve Amazon’s bottom line as it faces economic headwinds , just like the rest of us. It’s seen in different places in the organization, and all the robotic vision of the world couldn’t stop Scout from running into this specific obstacle.

This space continues to be interesting to watch. There’s a lot of venture capital flowing into it, and there’s a lot of reports of new partnerships. This week Starship announced a partnership with Grubhub which is bringing its delivery robot to a number of college campuses across the United States. The list begins with the University of Kentucky; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Wayne State University; Southern Methodist University; and Fairfield University, with eight or nine additional schools added by the end of the year.

Starship CCO Ryan Tuohy tells TechCrunch:

We have just launched “Delivery by Starship” with Grubhub and are in multiple discussions with other partners to offer our world-leading robot delivery experience as a B2B delivery solution as a service. Delivery by Starship integrates with retailers’ existing platforms to make food delivery more sustainable and efficient.

Short of a crystal ball, it’s hard to know how this will all play out. There are so many moving parts, too many places, too many regulations to consider to accurately predict things five or 10 years from now. I remain both curious and skeptical about the effectiveness of these machines, including how well they will deal with the ever-present threat of things like stairs. Certainly some of them work well when supervised by a human. And what about teleoperation? It’s become a dirty word in a category obsessed with autonomy.

The money is definitely there, and sellers are more than happy to partner with these businesses. At the very least, it’s an indicator to customers and shareholders that you’re looking to the future. In a world where Amazon has made same-day and next-day delivery the default, more automation could help humans kill themselves for quota. So when is the Amazon delivery time? And if Amazon can’t deliver it, who will?

I visited Viam Robotics offices last week. Two remarks:

It’s a big, cool space with a great view of Lincoln Center (that’s, admittedly, the less relevant of the two points). The company just rolled out an improved beta version of its cloud-based robotics toolkit.

A number of companies are working to lower the barrier of entry for deploying industrial robotics. It’s exciting to see, however, in our conversation, CEO Eliot Horowitz pushed back against the idea that we’re ready for a low- or no-code solution right now. He told me:

Dreamweaver was, in some ways, ahead of its time. If you look at Webflow or Squarespace, they sort of do what Dreamweaver used to do, but Dreamweaver came out at a time when the backends weren’t ready for a product of its nature. It was really just a product ahead of its time. The e-commerce space was not ready for no-code. I think robotics is in the same place. The benefit of a low-code solution, if it worked, would be great. I just think it’s not practical.

If anyone can really crack a no-code, hardware-agnostic solution, save the old Brinks trucks.

This week, Kyle announced a $15 million raise for Foxglove, which develops open-source software for viewing and debugging robots. CEO Adrian Macneil told TechCrunch:

It’s incredibly inefficient and redundant for all robotics companies to create nearly identical in-house tools. To grow the robotics industry, we must reduce the barriers to success for robotics companies by creating high-quality off-the-shelf solutions and allowing roboticists to focus on challenges specific to their field.

Foxglove says it already has 3,000 users for its cloud-based offering, including 6 River Systems and Nvidia.

And finally, Andra Keay, Jeana diNatale and Sue Keay just released their annual story “50 Women in Robotics You Need to Know”. The exhibit notes:

Women in STEM should be equally represented in conferences, speeches, magazine covers or articles about technology. Although this is starting to change, the change is not happening fast enough. You can help. Spread the word and use this resource to inspire others to consider a career in robotics. As you will see, the women we feature make a difference in different ways.

Order lukewarm robotics news straight to your inbox.