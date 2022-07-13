News
Ramsey County extends ban on smoking to property used or controlled by county
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to prohibit smoking on any property used or controlled by the county.
Under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, smoking has long been banned in indoor public places and places of employment. A new county ordinance bans smoking in outdoor spaces overseen by the county such as Ramsey County grounds, parking lots, vehicles and equipment, walkways, beaches and other parks and recreation areas. Smoking is banned in personal vehicles that are parked on Ramsey County property.
Supporters of the ordinance have praised its potential to reduce litter, decrease negative health outcomes caused by tobacco and protect marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by tobacco use. Critics have voiced concern that the ordinance would require tobacco users who work on Ramsey County property to leave the premises in order to smoke, which could be a safety concern.
The ordinance was approved 6-0, with Commissioner Nicole Frethem absent.
“I started smoking when I was 12,” said Commissioner Jim McDonough. “I quit for 11 years. I started in the middle of my first campaign on a Sunday night and it was like I never ever quit. That’s how powerful this is… So I’m really supportive of any of these efforts.”
McDonough added, “This is not that people who don’t smoke are against smokers. This is really a public health issue and a community issue.”
Jets QB Zach Wilson is more comfortable in Year 2
The Green Bay Packers have been a consistent playoff and Super Bowl contender for the last 15 years mostly because of the play of Aaron Rodgers.
But during Sunday’s matchup, it’s the Jets quarterback looking to make a statement of his own in a hostile environment.
In the 40-17 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins last weekend, Zach Wilson had arguably one of his most efficient games in a Jets uniform. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and recorded a rushing touchdown.
“He’s totally invested in doing what’s best for the Jets,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “That’s no different from last year and his mindset, he’s just more comfortable, more comfortable with the league, the speed of it, more comfortable with the offense, his teammates.
“He went in that same mindset in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. I don’t think he put anyone on his back. He executed and threw to open receivers and receivers did a tremendous job of getting separation, particularly in the fourth quarter against the Steelers.
“I thought he played good quarterback in that fourth quarter and that carried over in this last game. He did a lot of good things.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson is the highest-graded quarterback from the 2021 draft class this season. He currently has a PFF grade of 77.4.
Last season, when he threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Wilson tried to put the team on his back, which sometimes led to poor decision-making and turnovers.
A year later, Wilson is taking what the defense has given him during the two games since his return from his bone bruise and meniscus injuries while putting Gang Green in positions to win the game when it counts during the fourth quarter.
In his last five quarters of football, Wilson has passed 338 yards and thrown for a touchdown while also running for one in victories over the Steelers and the Dolphins.
“I think I’m getting more comfortable,” Wilson said. “Just being able to see the field, be calm going through reads and making decisions and throws.
“It was very two different games with how the games were going and my decision-making and how the run game was going well for us. It was just about us really having control and that was the ultimate team win last week.
“As a quarterback, it does make your job a lot easier.”
Wilson will look to continue to build upon his young resume and make a statement against arguably the best quarterback in the NFL Sunday. Last year during the preseason, when the Jets had a joint practice together, Wilson said he was a “big fanboy” of Rodgers as the two chatted and got to know each other.
The two remained in contact with either other a couple of weeks after the preseason contest before the start of the 2021 season. Wilson was nine when Rodgers became the Packers starting quarterback full-time in 2008. Now he hopes to beat his idol on the road in a critical game for both the Jets and the Packers.
With a win, the Green and White would improve to 4-2 and show the television audience that they should be taken seriously as playoff contenders. Green Bay is also looking to go to 4-2 as its one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North lead and will likely be in a not-so-pleasant mood after losing 27-22 to the Giants in London last weekend.
“It is really cool,” Wilson said about the matchup against Rodgers and the Packers. “Being on the same field is cool.
“It was the same thing like when we played Tampa Bay and it was like, ‘wow, I’m playing against Tom Brady right now,’ and I’ve watched this guy since I was like four, which is kind of crazy. I’m sure it will be the same type of thing in this game.
GARDNER WINS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Another week, another Jets player winning the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award.
This time, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the Rookie of the Week Award after helping the Jets cruise past the Dolphins last weekend. First, it was Gardner’s blitz on Teddy Bridgewater on the first Dolphins offensive possession that caused an intentional grounding penalty and a safety.
Then in the second quarter, Gardner caught the first interception of his career on Skylar Thompson as he came in after Bridgewater suffered an injury. In the victory, Gardner recorded three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Gardner is the third Jets player to win the Rookie of the Week Award. Garrett Wilson won after registering eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-30 victory against the Browns in Week 2. Breece Hall also claimed the award after rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown in the 24-20 win over the Steelers in Week 4.
JOHNSON MISSES SECOND STRAIGHT PRACTICE
Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson once again missed practice after suffering an ankle injury in the win over the Dolphins Sunday. He also didn’t practice on Wednesday as it looks unlikely he will play against the Packers.
Defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (hip) both fully practiced after each was limited Wednesday. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.
()
Kanye West Booted Out Of JP Morgan Chase Bank And Has Up Until November 21 To Find Another Bank To House His Multibillion Yeezy Brand Account
JP Morgan Chase Bank is the latest among a lot of other brands that have cut ties with Kanye West. In a recent post by Candace Owen, who is Kanye‘s ally in his WHITE LIVES MATTER craze, JP Morgan Chase Bank has given Kanye November 21, 2022, to officially cease its financial relationship. They are DONE!
Meanwhile, Kanye West’s partnerships with brands like Adidas and Gap are under review due to his recent comments. Ye is headlining on all major media portals due to his recent outburst. From WHITE LIVE MATTER, attacks on other entertainers, and his alleged anti-Jewish comment. These, among many other reasons supposedly informed JP Morgan Chase Bank’s decision to halt its operations with the eminent rapper.
Aside from JP Morgan Chase Bank, Instagram has suspended Kanye West for violating its community policies. The rapper then joined Twitter after boycotting the App in 2020. However, he was restricted that same day for alleged hate speech and disregard for community standards.
In response to the bank’s decision, Kanye registered his displeasure in an interview with Page Six. Saying;
“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things, like getting canceled by a bank.” “the richest black man in American history, that put $140 million in JPMorgan”.
Banks canceling one of their wealthiest clients due to social issues? now, that’s wild!
Via TMZ:
Kanye West is gonna need to find a new bank to house his multibillion Yeezy brand ’cause he got the boot from the bank that stored all his cash.
Candace Owens — the controversial conservative figure who sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Y. Took to Twitter Wednesday to share what she calls an official notice from JPMorgan Chase Bank. Saying they’re cutting ties with Ye.
She wrote; “I was told there was no official reason given. But they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”
The letter itself suggests the decision was a done deal. And that Kanye would have until exactly November 21 to transfer his business to another bank.
Of course, this all comes as Kanye is in some pretty hot water. You’ll recall, he’s come under fire for recent anti-Semitic remarks, amongst other comments he’s said in interviews and on social media.
As you know, he’s also gotten a ton of backlash for the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt he’s worn to both his Yeezy Show and his daughter’s basketball game. Despite that, Candace Owens seems to be one of the few people to jump on that train and defend Kanye.
So far, he hasn’t made a public comment on the news … but if history repeats itself that’ll likely be coming soon.
Meanwhile, pals of Ye allege the rapper is hardly sleeping which is a sign of his psychotic breakdowns due to Twitter and Instagram’s restrictions. Ye does not have any accessible platform to vent properly. Share your thought with TGS, don’t you think the bank is being a lil dramatic here?
NFL alum, local notables bag groceries at Bel Air ShopRite to raise funds to fight hunger
Former Baltimore Ravens baller Torrey Smith bagged groceries Wednesday afternoon at the Bel Air Festival ShopRite for its annual Partners in Caring “Help Bag Hunger” event.
The two-time Super Bowl champion was there to bring awareness to hunger as part of the NFL Legends initiative. Smith was joined by several local leaders as celebrity baggers who bagged customers’ groceries for one hour.
“We’re thrilled to have Baltimore Ravens legend Torrey Smith and elected officials here supporting a great cause,” Sarah Klein, director of front-end operations for Klein’s ShopRite, said in a statement. “Serving our community is core to everything we do at Klein’s ShopRite. We look forward to continuing to host Partners in Caring and other events that benefit the incredible nonprofits in our region.”
ShopRite’s Partners in Caring is a community-based hunger fighting initiative that supports more than 2,200 charities. Two percent of all sales Wednesday at the grocer’s six Harford County stores will benefit the Harford County Empty Stocking Fund, which provides toys and other gifts to the county’s disadvantaged children during the holidays.
Also, each Klein’s ShopRite supermarket in Harford County is donating $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank, which designates the funds be used in the community served by each store.
Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite’s Partners in Caring has donated more than $48 million to soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, senior citizen centers and other organizations on the front lines of fighting hunger.
()
Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17
By TERRY SPENCER
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
“This is insane. Everyone knows right? This is insane,” Chen Wang, cousin of shooting victim Peter Wang, said at a news conference after the jury’s decision was read. “We need justice.”
Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members, and wounding 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
The three-month trial to determine whether he should be executed included graphic videos and photos from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building. The jury rejected the death penalty after deliberating for about seven hours over two days.
His lead public defender, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her closing argument Tuesday that life in prison would still be a horrible punishment and suggested that other prisoners might target him.
But that wasn’t enough for many family members, who went before television cameras, one by one, to express their shock and anger at the jury’s decision. Some called Cruz a “monster,” while others cried.
“We are beyond disappointed with the outcome today,” Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa, was killed, said at the news conference.
“This should have been the death penalty, 100%. … I sent my daughter to school and she was shot eight times. … I cannot understand. I just don’t understand.”
Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. The jury found there were aggravating factors to warrant the death penalty for each victim, such as agreeing that the murders were “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.” But one or more jurors also found mitigating factors, such as untreated issues he had as a child. In the end, the jury could not agree that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating ones, so Cruz will get life without parole.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the life sentences Nov. 1. Relatives, along with the students and teachers Cruz wounded, will be given the opportunity to speak.
Cruz, his hair unkempt, largely sat hunched over and stared at the table as the jury’s decisions were read. Rumblings grew from the family section — packed with about three dozen parents, spouses and other relatives of the victims — as it became apparent the jury was not going to recommend the death penalty. Many shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes as the judge spent 50 minutes reading the jury’s decision for each victim. Some parents sobbed as they left court.
Jury foreman Benjamin Thomas, in an interview broadcast on local TV station WPLG, indicated that more than one juror voted for life in prison instead of the death penalty.
“We went through all the evidence and some of the jurors just felt that was the appropriate sentence,” Thomas said. “I didn’t vote that way, so I’m not happy with how it worked out, but everyone has the right to decide for themselves.”
He said the jurors reached their decision Wednesday, then went home to sleep on it before bringing it to the judge on Thursday.
He said he feels bad for the families of victims and that “it hurt” to watch the decisions being read in court. “There’s nothing we could do. It’s the way the law is. And that’s how we voted,” he said.
“This has been really hard on my heart … I’d rather not see anything like this ever again.”
Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto, expressed disbelief at the finding. He said the jury recognized that Cruz committed terrible acts, “shooting, some victims more than once on a pass, pressing the barrel of his weapon to my daughter’s chest. That doesn’t outweigh that poor little what’s-his-name had a tough upbringing?”
“Our justice system should have been used to punish this shooter to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Montalto, president of Stand With Parkland, which represents most of the families and other relatives, also said the decision would do nothing to deter another person from gunning down multiple people in a school.
Michael Schulman, the stepfather of teacher Scott Beigel, said the decision gives anyone a license to kill, then claim mental illness as a defense. “This animal deserves to die. He hunted all of these people,” Schulman said. “He planned it for months.”
As he spoke to the media, Schulman held up a laptop with an image of Cruz in the school hallway with a gun. “The last thing my son saw was the gunman aiming at him,” he said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it “stings” that Cruz did not receive the death penalty.
In a case like this, “where you’re massacring those students with premeditation in utter disregard for basic humanity … I just don’t think anything else is appropriate except a capital sentence,” DeSantis said.
Multiple family members talked about the years they waited for justice. They thanked prosecutors for their work, but in the end, they said, they got another blow.
Just days after the shooting, Cruz’s defense had offered that he plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. But then-Broward State Attorney Mike Satz rejected that.
Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor released a statement Thursday saying: “We have not shied away from telling all of the horror, all of the loss, all of the devastation, all of the pain, all of the facts, all of the truth. We hope that, while there is no such thing as closure, this will bring some measure of finality and justice to this terrible chapter.”
Cruz, a former student at the school, said he chose Valentine’s Day to make it impossible for Stoneman Douglas students to celebrate the holiday again.
The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting to go to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 massacre of 23 at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.
Satz, the lead prosecutor, kept his case simple for the seven-man, five-woman jury. He focused on Cruz’s eight months of planning, the seven minutes he stalked the halls of the three-story building, firing 140 shots with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, and his escape.
He played security videos of the shooting and showed gruesome crime scene and autopsy photos. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He took the jury to the fenced-off building, which remains blood-stained and bullet-pocked.
The defense team never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Their experts said his bizarre, troubling and sometimes violent behavior starting at age 2 was misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, meaning he never got the proper treatment. That left his widowed adoptive mother overwhelmed, they said.
The defense cut its case short, calling only about 25 of the 80 witnesses they said would testify. They never brought up Cruz’s high school years or called his younger half-brother, Zachary, who allegedly bullied Cruz.
In rebuttal, Satz and his team contended that Cruz did not suffer from fetal alcohol damage but has antisocial personality disorder.
Their witnesses said Cruz faked brain damage during testing and that he was capable of controlling his actions, but chose not to.
Prosecutors also played numerous video recordings of Cruz discussing the crime with their mental health experts where he talked about his planning and motivation.
The defense alleged on cross-examination that Cruz was sexually molested and raped by a 12-year-old neighbor when he was 9.
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse to open Hudson, Wis. location
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse is crossing the river.
The restaurant and bar will open a second location in Hudson, Wis., later this fall, owner Joe Bennett said.
Bennett, whose West Seventh Street restaurant has been in operation since 2006, said a realtor friend told him of the availability of the former 517 on Main, and after seeing it, he and his wife, Meghan, decided to take the plunge.
He’ll be adding some touches that evoke Bennett’s — a chalkboard for food and drinks menus — but will be leaving the space largely as-is.
“It’s a beautiful historic building,” Bennett said. “Everything is in great shape. The kitchen, the tables and chairs are all brand new.”
But overall, the idea is really just to bring Bennett’s “corner bar with good, casual, upscale food” vibe to Hudson. The space has 140 seats, which is more than the St. Paul location’s 100, but not an overwhelming amount. The menu will be the same as in St. Paul.
Bennett is holding a job fair this week, and as soon as he can staff it and get everyone trained, the space should be up and running. He figures that will be sometime in early November.
“The most important thing for us, is we want to be like we are in St. Paul, part of the community,” Bennett said.
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse Hudson: 517 2nd St., Hudson, Wis.; bennettschopandrailhouse.com
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER (AP Economics Writer)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.
Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, such “core” prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signaling that the Fed’s multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.
Overall prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year earlier, down slightly from August, the government said Thursday in its monthly inflation report. But from August to September, prices increased 0.4%, faster than the July-to-August increase. Though cheaper gas helped slow the broadest measure of inflation, costlier food, medical care and housing pointed to the breadth of price pressures across the economy.
“We still have no evidence that inflation is decelerating,” said Matthew Luzzetti, an economist at Deutsche Bank. “Let alone the clear and convincing evidence that the Fed is looking for.”
Stock markets fell sharply in early trading, but then rebounded and moved higher. The Dow Jones was up 560 points, or 1.9%, in mid-day trading.
Thursday’s report represents the final U.S. inflation figures before the Nov. 8 midterm elections after a campaign season in which spiking prices have fueled public anxiety, with many Republicans casting blame on President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Speaking Thursday in Los Angeles, Biden acknowledged the pain that inflation is causing many people, while suggesting that the latest figures showed “some progress.”
“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living,” the president said. “It’s been true for years, and folks don’t need to read a report to tell them they’re being squeezed. Fighting this battle every day is a key reason why I ran for president.”
Even with widespread price spikes, the September data showed that the prices for many physical goods, including clothing, used cars, furniture, and appliances, dropped last month. A key factor is that supply chain snarls have eased, and many large retailers such as WalMart and Target have discounted some items to clear excess stockpiles.
Yet the price drops were not as steep as many economists expected, and they were more than offset by sharp increases in services prices, including health care, auto repair and housing.
A measure of housing costs jumped 0.8% in September, the largest such increase in 32 years. The Fed’s rate hikes have led to much higher mortgage rates — the average on a 30-year fixed home loan is nearly 7% — and caused home sales to tumble and prices to falter. But declining house prices will take time to feed through into the government’s measure.
The cost of health insurance jumped 2.1% from August to September and more than 28% over the past 12 months — a record one-year increase. The cost of auto repairs surged 15% in September from a year earlier, also a record high. The supply chains of many car parts are still disrupted.
“The primary driver of inflation has rotated away from goods prices and to services,” said Eric Winograd, U.S. economist at AB. “Services inflation is heavily influenced by wages, and so it is going to take a meaningful weakening of the labor market to bring inflation to heel.”
Inflation in services is also being fueled by steady consumer demand. Though there are signs that lower-income Americans are cutting back, higher-income households still appear willing to spend on travel, restaurant meals and services like veterinary care.
Both Delta and American Airlines, for example, reported strong revenue growth this week, driven by increased demand from travelers. Airfares rose a brisk 0.8% from August to September.
Service businesses are having to rapidly raise wages to attract the workers they need. Those higher labor costs, in turn, are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
Inflation has swollen families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses, causing hardships for many and deepening pessimism about the economy despite strong job growth and historically low unemployment.
Kasondra Mathews is among those feeling the squeeze. Mathews, 50, who lives near Denver, has been working overtime as a nurse’s assistant to keep up with her rent and grocery bills. Her rent has increased roughly 5% a year for the past several years, shrinking her budget for other items.
With her daughter a senior in high school and headed soon to college, Mathews has found ways for her to apply to her preferred schools for free. She’s also forgoing any visits to a college to avoid the travel expense.
“We didn’t get to do college tours, because we can’t afford it,” she said. “I couldn’t do the things you might want to do for your senior.”
As the elections near, Americans are increasingly taking a dim view of their finances, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Roughly 46% of people now describe their personal financial situation as poor, up from 37% in March. That sizable drop contrasts with the mostly steady readings that had lasted through the pandemic.
The September inflation numbers essentially guarantee that the Fed will raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time when it next meets in early November. The Fed has already raised its key short-term rate by 3 percentage points since March, the fastest pace of hikes since the early 1980s. Those increases are intended to raise borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and business loans and cool inflation by slowing the economy.
At their last meeting in late September, Fed officials had projected that by early next year, they would raise their key rate to roughly 4.5%, which would be the highest level in 14 years. Some economists now predict that the Fed will have to boost rates even higher to defeat what appears to be an entrenched bout of inflation. The risk is that such higher borrowing costs would push the economy into recession.
Fed policymakers said at the September meeting that inflation was “showing little sign so far of abating,” according to minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting.
Used car prices dropped 1.1% from August to September, the third straight decline. Wholesale used car prices have fallen much faster, yet dealers have resisted passing on those declines to consumers, resulting in much bigger profits.
Lael Brainard, vice chair of the Federal Reserve, noted this week that retailers have also reported healthy profit margins, having raised prices more than they have increased wages.
“The return of retail (profit) margins to more normal levels could meaningfully help reduce inflationary pressures in some consumer goods,” Brainard said.
Some large chains have started to cut prices. But it’s not clear how much effect on inflation that will have in the coming months. Walmart has said it will offer steep discounts on such items as toys, home goods, electronics and beauty. Target began offering holiday deals earlier this month.
But after jacking up prices for the past 18 months, companies are reluctant to reverse course. Until consumer demand slows further, forcing more companies to compete on price, costs for many goods will likely stay high, economists say.
“There’s a saying in economics that prices go up like rockets and down like feathers,” said Eric Swanson, a former Fed economist who is now a professor at the University of California, Irvine. “You’re kind of seeing that a little bit.”
___
Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Los Angeles.
