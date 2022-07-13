Connect with us

Blockchain

Spain Announces $4 Million Grant Funds For Metaverse Initiatives

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Another Celebrity'S Twitter Hacked By Metaverse Scammer
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • Spanish officials predict that the metaverse will be worth more than $1 billion by 2026.
  • Firms or teams must have at least 25 percent of their workforce comprised of women.

The metaverse and its associated technologies are considered crucial development pillars for the future by countries all over the globe. The Spanish government has set up a grant fund of over $4 million euros to support initiatives relating to the metaverse. Companies and people working on metaverse initiatives in the EU or Spain will be eligible for the grant administered by the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

Global Adoption of Metaverse Continues

Anyone interested in applying for these grants must submit a proposal to the ministry outlining the scope and objectives of their proposed initiatives. To be eligible for these incentives, firms or teams must have at least 25 percent of their workforce comprised of women. The ministry hopes that this scheme will be implemented in due course to attract businesses from throughout Europe.

Many firms are already attempting to create some form of domination over the metaverse, even though the idea is still quite new. As the metaverse is now tightly linked to the gaming and video entertainment sectors, the initial round of funding will go to these organizations. Parallel to this is a procedure the government has opened up to encompass experiments with virtual, augmented, and extended reality-related firms.

According to their estimates, Spanish officials predict that the metaverse will be worth more than $1 billion by 2026. The metaverse is being taken extremely seriously in other nations as well. This includes Dubai, where it is said that government offices and services are in the process of being made metaverse-ready. In addition, the country’s virtual assets regulator was one of the first to open an office in the metaverse.

Recommended For You:

Shanghai Proceeds for $1.5B Metaverse Fundings

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Brazilian Authorities Issues Rules To Classify Crypto as Securities

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

57 seconds ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Mercado Brazil Eyes Regulatory Approval To Start Operations In Mexico
google news
  • Three broad categories of crypto assets are defined in the paper. 
  • The CVM will keep an eye on the cryptocurrency markets as mentioned in the paper.

In a recent advisory opinion paper, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) addresses the topic of crypto-based securities. In it, a lack of regulation is acknowledged, and cryptocurrencies are defined as digitally represented assets. Safeguarded by cryptographic technology, and transacted and stored by Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT).

Tokens that meet the new requirements must reflect digital versions of shares, debentures, subscription bonuses, right coupons, subscription receipts, split certificates, certificates of deposit of securities, and debenture notes.

Categorization For Securities

Moreover, similar considerations apply to other tokens, which, depending on their categorization, may also be considered securities. In addition, the CVM made it clear that previous permission or registration is not required for tokenizing assets. Nonetheless, if the resultant tokens are securities, they must adhere to applicable laws.

Three broad categories of crypto assets are defined in the paper. The first kind, known as payment tokens, consists of assets that aim to imitate the performance of fiat money. These functions include those of a unit of account, a medium of exchange, and a store of value.

Furthermore, the second kind of tokens is called “utility tokens,” and it includes any token that may be used on a specific product or service. Tokens that stand in for other assets, either real or virtual, fall under the third category, “asset-backed tokens.” Stablecoins, security tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) all fall under this category.

The CVM makes clear that, depending on the particulars of each token in this final class, they may be regarded securities. Moreover, according to the paper, the CVM will keep an eye on the cryptocurrency markets and take action based on these new criteria. 

Recommended For You:

Brazil Police Uncover $766M Crypto Ponzi Scheme Fraud

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Rubix, A Green Blockchain, Announces First of Its Kind Virtual Hackathon

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Rubix, A Green Blockchain, Announces First Of Its Kind Virtual Hackathon
google news

Rubix invites innovators to lead the Web3 revolution, building solutions for top world issues on the green Layer1 platform.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix), an innovative green blockchain protocol, is pleased to announce its Next Top Rubix Start-up Hackathon 2022. The first of its kind virtual Next Top Rubix Start-up Hackathon empowers innovators to develop new technologies and sustainable solutions. Finalists will compete for the $52,500 RBT prize pool to develop their ideas, in addition to coaching and backing to scale their innovations.

The hackathon, taking place from October 14 to December 5, will host hundreds of top international entrepreneurs, engineers, and developers working to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems with the Rubix green blockchain. Up and coming leaders will be able to build, pitch and test ideas for the continued evolution of the Rubix platform, joining the community using its collective intellect to change the world.

“With a unique decentralized architecture, Rubix is not only secure and fully scalable, but is the L1 blockchain of the future. We’re eager for the global developer community to engage with Rubix to demonstrate the potential and possibilities of Web3 and its applications to solve issues like climate change and income inequality,” said KC Reddy, Founder and Chief Architect of Rubix.

Sustainability objectives will be a major focus of the event, including efforts to support ESG, Net Zero and UN SDGs. Technological innovations in consumer Apps, Enterprise Apps, NFT Tokens, and Smart Contracts will also be brought into the spotlight.

The international panel of judges includes KC Reddy, Rubix Founder; Michael Gord, Co-Founder of GDA Capital; Jean-Luc Gustave, Managing Partner GDA Capital and Rubix project lead architects and developers. Next Top Rubix Start-up Hackathon is organized by GDA Group and Rubix, with help from partners and key organizations contributing to the event.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd: Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. With operations in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and the United States, Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 15,000 validators. https://rubix.net/

About GDA Capital: The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. The group, originally founded in Toronto and New York City, has expanded globally and consists of several firms focused in diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industries including capital markets, digital asset offerings & capital formation, asset management, trading & liquidity, consulting, development and other related services.

To date, the GDA Group has consulted Fortune 500 companies and global governments, worked on over 20 digital assets launches representing over 500 million dollars worth of capital raised and which now total over a billion dollars of market capitalization, and have processed over two billion dollars worth of digital asset commercial transactions. The GDA Group continues to lead the industry in capital markets, advisory and trading.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Caroline King

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Samsung Announces Use of Blockchain To Upgrade Security Protocols

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

The Latest Samsung Mining Chips Will Produce 45% More Energy
google news

53 mins ago |