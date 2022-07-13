Spain Announces $4 Million Grant Funds For Metaverse Initiatives

- This isn’t limited to only smartphones, but also smart TVs and even air conditioners.
Samsung, a global leader in consumer electronics, has said it would use blockchain technology to improve the safety measures already in place for its products. The company’s new blockchain-based security solution for “cross-device experiences” is called Knox Matrix.
This implies that every Samsung item, from phones to refrigerators, is protected by the same layer of network security. When a user connects their own smart devices to the Samsung Knox Matrix. The system employs blockchain technology to further strengthen the security of the network.
Rising Interest in Blockchain and Web3
Samsung claims that its Knox Matrix product will serve as an individual’s “own private blockchain system.” With the user’s whole network of linked devices is subject to the blockchain’s multi-layered surveillance. This isn’t limited to only smartphones, but also smart TVs and even air conditioners.
This new security update is meant to prevent credential-stuffing attacks while also simplifying user logins. Whether they run Android, Tizen, or any other OS, all Samsung devices will be able to make use of Knox Matrix thanks to the company’s new universal SDK.
It coincides with the company’s announcement of a partnership with Google aimed at enhancing the use of many smart devices at once in the home. Samsung has been making strides to strengthen its position in the Web 3.0 sphere.
Based on a blog post published in September of 2021, Blockdata is the most active investor in blockchain-related companies. The report claims that after nine months, Samsung was involved in thirteen separate investment rounds.
Not only has it lately supported the Web3 game company, but its Asset Management subsidiary has also launched a blockchain ETF in Hong Kong.
