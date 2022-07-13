Finance
Statute of Limitations on Audits: How Long Does the IRS Have to Audit a Return?
Contrary to popular belief, the Internal Revenue Service is subject to statutory limitations with regard to examining a taxpayer’s return and the IRS is not allowed an indefinite period to audit returns. Generally, the IRS is limited to a three-year statute of limitations from the date the return is filed. However, there are other circumstances when the IRS can go beyond the three-year statute. For example, when the taxpayer omits an item of income that is greater than twenty five percent from his return.
The six-year statute of limitations also applies where a taxpayer does not disclose a foreign asset that generates five thousand dollars or more of income. The important thing to note is that these statutes of limitations, whether three or six years, start running when the return is filed (not the year the tax return in for). In the case where no return is filed, the IRS has an indefinite amount of time to audit a year in cases where they believe fraud is likely.
The statute of limitations is also indefinite when the taxpayer files a false or fraudulent return. Official information from the IRS on the statute of limitations can be found at http://www.irs.gov/irm/part25/irm_25-006-001r.html.
There is an additional exception. Taxpayers may elect to extend the statute of limitations to allow for more time to examine a return. Although there are nine IRS forms that allow for the extension of the statute, only two are specific to individual taxpayers. There are two that the taxpayer must complete for consideration of an extension:
• Form 872 Consent to Extend the Time to Assess Tax
• Form 872-A Special Consent to Extend the Time to Assess Tax
First, the purpose of Form 872 is to extend the assessment time to a specified date. However, lastly, the purpose of Form 872-A is to extend “the period of limitations on assessment for an indefinite period of time” (MBBP). The taxpayer’s consent given on Form 872-A may be revoked; the taxpayer must file Form 872-T to revoke consent. The filing of the form begins the running of the 90-day period. This period is specific to either the assessment of tax or the issuance of a notice of deficiency.
There is indeed another type of consent, which is called “restricted consent.” Restricted consent is where the statute of limitations on the period of assessment is only extended with respect to specific and restricted issues. The taxpayer consents together with the IRS to hold open only certain issues and to let the statute of limitations expire on everything else. This decision is made during the course of an audit within the guidelines of the issues that are under examination.
In conclusion, knowing the statutory period is important because it allows a taxpayer to have closure after a return is filed. Once the statute of limitations has run, the IRS can no longer audit a return and the taxpayer is safe from audit. For more information on this and other audit topics, please visit http://www.sambrotman.com
Finance
Why Real Estate Title Agents Need Errors And Omissions Insurance
In fact, no matter if you have been in business for quite some time, or you are new to the real estate industry, the risks you face daily, from errors in closing costs and payoff amounts to failing to meet client expectations, make you a major target for lawsuits. Even if you are cleared of all claims, the fees spent on defense, the time spent away from your business, and the added stress of dealing with the situation can prove costly. Without the right coverages, real estate agents may put their professional and financial future on the line.
Also, it is the title industry’s role to safeguard the client’s escrow and other funds by providing a means for the secure transfer of their real estate in the industry. If an error or breach occurs during this transaction, the agent is held accountable for damages incurred resulting from the error or breach.
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance protects title agencies, including the escrow agent, closing cost agent, title searcher, and more, against the impact of a lawsuit incurred as a result of title agents omissions and errors and fraudulent wire activities.
This insurance covers all costs suffered as a result of an emerging lawsuit claiming alleged errors in the title documentation process, including title searches and escrow. Under this coverage, the insured is compensated in the event of final settlement up to the policy limit, as well as compensation for defense costs.
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance Under the Fidelity-Pak Program
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance Coverage under the Fidelity-Pak Program provides a wide range of comprehensive errors and omission coverage for real estate title agents, including:
Claims related to defect or deficiency coverage
Sometimes the real estate process can become damaged due to a defective or unmarketable title, also known as a title defect, which means there is an omission, error, or other complication related to the ownership of the property that makes it unsuitable for sale to a valid buyer.
Typically, as part of the settlement process under a contract of title, the buyer will pay the title company or attorney to search the title to the property to ensure the seller has a valid and marketable title to transfer without title defects to protect the buyer’s right to the property. However, sometimes important details related to the property are not recorded in state and county records, which prevents certain information from being known, which puts the agent at risk.
The claims related to defect or deficiency insurance covers claims related to defect or deficiency claims resulting from a deficiency or defect not recorded in public.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Matters (CFB) Coverage
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau protects consumers from abrasive, unfair, or deceptive practices and takes action against businesses that break the law, such as predatory lending.
If a consumer files a complaint against your company with the CFPB, and upon investigation, the CFPB decides that your company has indeed violated federal consumer financial laws, it could result in a court proceeding.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Matters Coverage assists with costs incurred as a result of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau matters. Under this coverage, Insureds receive up to $150,000 sub-limit coverage for relevant attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses, including civil investigation, hearing, subpoena, or civil action conducted or received by the CFPB.
Claims Caused by Independent Contractors
The claims caused by independent contractors insurance covers Insureds against a claim caused by independent contractors.
Occasionally, you may need to hire an independent contractor to assist you in your real estate business. During these times, it is important to verify that the contractor is covered by insurance, which will cover damages if the contractor’s errors or accident causes damage.
Prior Acts Coverage
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance covers prior acts coverage is a feature of liability policies that extends the coverage of insurable occurrences to dates before the purchase of the policy. In other words, it covers the time between when services are provided and when claims are filed as a result of those services. Under this coverage, all claims caused by wrongful acts following the retroactive date and before the end of the policy period are covered.
Fraudulent Email Wire Transfer Coverage (Third Party)
Under the Fraudulent Email Wire Transfer Coverage, compensation is paid on behalf of the Insured, those sums insured become legally obligated to pay up to $1 m for a covered loss as a result of an employee transferring escrow funds from an account of the Insured in dependence upon fraudulent email instructions relieved from a criminal claiming to be a lawful party to the transaction.
Finance
Small Business Idea – Home & Office Cleaning Business
For the cost of cleaning supplies and a stack of marketing materials – you can be well on your way to starting a Home or Office Cleaning business! A cleaning business is flexible and versatile in many ways. You can offer your services to small business offices, churches, day care centers, private homes, and much more. Due to the ease of start-up and low overhead costs, the cleaning business is often crowded and can be very competitive in some areas.
Here are a few things you will want to keep in mind if you are considering a Home or Office Cleaning Business:
1. What range of services will you offer?: This is one service based business where it may be best to keep your list of services as flexible as possible. Where one client may want to hire you for a weekly deep cleaning of their home, another client may need a one time service of clearing a cluttered garage. Someone may want a laundry service while another wants carpet cleaning. Be open to your clients needs and wants.
2. In what ways can you set yourself apart from the rest?: A home-owner or business in the market for a cleaning service ultimately want just two things – a clean home or office and peace of mind. How good you are at providing those things will determine the success of your business. When a person allows you into your private space, they are trusting that you will not steal or do anything else to betray their trust. As a small business owner, you do not have the brand recognition of a larger cleaning company, so you will have to work harder to gain clients. To give them peace of mind it may be wise to insure and bond your business, keep an up-to-date copy of your driving record, and criminal background check. You should offer to show any new client this information.
As society grows more conscious of the environmental impact of certain chemicals, people are moving towards eco-friendly or “green” alternatives. You can reach that demographic by offering green cleaning solutions and child-friendly methods. This will be very important for families.
3. How can I market and advertise my cleaning business: When it comes to advertising – you will want to concentrate your efforts to high volume social places. Your local grocery store, day care facility, church or shopping plaza are ideal locations. Consider spending the money to run a print ad in your towns newspaper and CraigsList.com is another great (free) alternative. Building your word of mouth reputation will be important, offer to clean the homes of friends and associates in exchange for a testimonial of your services. You may also want to consider marketing a contract deal to local apartment complexes, Realtors and credit unions. These companies will always need a reliable service to thoroughly clean apartments and homes after leases end, evictions and foreclosures. In fact, specializing in foreclosure clean-up may prove to be highly profitable.
Though the overall start up costs of a cleaning business are very low, you don’t want to make the error of skipping over the important steps. Make sure to register your business legally with your county, state and the IRS. Purchase a domain name and establish a website. Finally, you are a cleaning professional and must present yourself as such at all times. Although you are cleaning messes, your appearance should remain tidy!
Finance
Bike Accident Lawyer – Difficulties in Deadly Accidents
A good bike accident lawyer can be crucial in helping you recover the compensation you deserve.
The cause of Motor bike accidents can be difficult to prove because motor bikes are much lighter than cars and can therefore be easily moved around at the scene after the accident.
This is the reason why motorcycle accidents can easily remain unresolved for a long time coupled with the fact that the motorcycle owner (if he is the guilty party) can also quickly mount his bike and flee the scene of the accident. Admittedly this is not always the case because the “exposed” motorcycle rider is usually at a much greater risk of getting badly hurt during an auto accident.
Considering the injuries that a motorcycle rider would suffer as a result of an accident, a competent motorcycle lawyer would be necessary to successfully litigate the claim.
Motor cycle accidents can be deadly as the rider can suffer from severe injuries that can leave the injured motorcyclist in a wheelchair for the rest of their lives.
Possible Motorcycle accident scenarios include;
– A car owner decides to shove aside a motorcycle rider, either out of no reason or probably because the motor bike rider is moving too slowly.
– On congested roads motorcycle riders tend to squeeze their way through traffic. Most car drivers would see it as a rude gesture for a motorcyclist to jump in between cars. This may lead to the biker being “sandwiched” between cars with painful and sometimes fatal consequences.
– Motor bike accidents are on the rise because young and reckless teenagers are teaching themselves to ride on busy highways. This creates a big threat to their safety as most drivers may assume that the teenagers are competent riders and may therefore not be in a rush to pull the brakes.
Finance
Affordable Insurance Rates Online – Where to Locate the Cheapest Car Insurance Online
We make plans hoping that everything will go well in our lives. However, it is common for accidents and mishaps to occur in our lives. You may have purchased your brand new car hoping that you would not meet with any accident. However, accidents do occur even if you are not to blame for the mishap. Such instances may lead to drastic rise in your auto insurance premium. Or your spouse may meet with an accident or your car may be stolen making you a high risk customer.
How to always get the cheapest rate despite all this? More important, how to find those insurance deals that charge these rates?
– Be prepared to switch insurers. While switching too often may be harmful, it will not hurt to switch insurers if you find a much better deal.
– Be prepared to negotiate hard. Do not accept increases in your insurance premiums very easily.
The best place to find the cheapest car insurance rates is the World Wide Web. Multiple quote comparison web sites help you get all the information you want without even stepping out of your house. These sites help you find the cheapest rate even if
– You were involved in a car accident and had filed a claim on your policy.
– You have purchased a car that insurers consider ‘high risk’
– Your teenage child has started driving. (Insurers automatically consider young drivers as very high risk cases.
Are there other sources to find cheap rates? Definitely.
Visit websites of auto insurance rates. You will definitely find the cheapest deals offered by that insurance company. Of course, there is no guarantee that these rates shall be the ‘cheapest’ in the market.
Blogs and newspapers
You may not find rates and quotes. However, you can find enough clues and hints to determine whether you are paying the cheapest premium or whether you are paying more than what you ought to.
Websites of auto insurance agents.
These websites operate as online extensions of the offices of insurance agents. This option offers no significant advantage over multiple quote comparison sites.
Finance
All Speed Enthusiasts Need a Good Motorcycle Accident Lawyer
If you are a bike enthusiast and normally ride these fast bikes, it is in your best interest to find a reliable motorcycle accident lawyer. While many bikers maintain that these vehicles are very safe, it would be a smart idea to find the best service in your area just in case of an unexpected accident. Some bikers that have been riding for over 20 years have reported at least one accident which often involved another driver on the road, often with large trucks or automobiles. This should be enough for those who regularly ride a bike to find a good legal service in their city or state.
While all American states require riders to purchase insurance similar to car and truck owners, no citizen is required to find or speak with any legal service. Legal services are often looked for once an accident or injustice has occurred, so it is beneficial to shop around and do some research on what’s available in your area before an accident can occur. Knowing what is available in your city or state in terms of a motorcycle accident lawyer can keep you from having to do a lot of research when you, your family member, or friend gets into an unexpected accident.
Several US states do not require motorcyclists to wear a helmet. This substantially increases the risk of brain injury in the event of an accident. If an accident were ever to occur, the family of the survivors or victims would need to seek legal assistance before any case went to court. This is especially important for motorcyclists who get into accidents that are not their fault. These legal services are essential if you ride a bike often. Finding a good motorcycle accident lawyer is thus one of the smartest things you can do as a bike owner.
As the United States has many motorcycle and bike festivals, thousands of cyclists ride from all over the country to attend. As hundreds and thousands of bikers are traveling each year, the chance of accidents is high. No biker should take a chance on the highway, especially when traveling for thousands of miles on the interstate. This is exactly why all cyclists and riders should find a reliable, smart, efficient, and experienced motorcycle accident lawyer.
All motorcyclists should take the necessary precautions before getting on the road, no matter what the distance. But even with all the proper safety precautions, it would still be wise for those who often ride motorcycles to seek out the legal services available to them on the local market. In the event of an unexpected accident, this move might help them or their families avoid hours of unnecessary research for a good service to help during the process. This is especially important in the event of a severe injury, coma, or road fatality.
Finance
Upcoming Challenges For Mobile Development and Mobile Marketing
The digital world is evolving and the trends are changing in real world, making the world faster than ever before and technology more stable. Mobile is all about today’s world which took birth with the invention of first pager in 1956. The world started getting mobile and the launch of first commercial mobile phone by NTT in Japan was the next step to stabilize this mobility.
The innovation in this mobility with SMS happened to be originated in Europe in 1985. SMS was a boom in the later part of 1900s and early 2000s, and still it’s the top cellular activity. Now, there’re above 4 billion mobile phone subscribers, with 74% of them using SMS of which 94% of SMSs are read. Just in UK 1.4 billion text messages now being sent every week.
This is just about mobile phones and SMS, innovations like iPhone, Blackberry, Android and mobile-internet integration are constantly opening the new horizons of excellence for mobile marketing. Web marketing is one of the most cost effective marketing methods with maximum outreach. Since there’re more mobile phone subscribers than that of internet users, so mobile opens broad ways for marketing from small and medium to large businesses.
Mobile-web integrated marketed is still in the process of development, reason being the lack of awareness among most of mobile phone subscribers, i.e. there’re about 10 million users worldwide using GPRS services that makes only about 0.25% of the total subscribers. But, this low percentage doesn’t mean that mobile marketing is not growing. There’re various alternative methods within mobile marketing including SMS Marketing, Ingame Mobile Marketing, Location Based Services etc.
Ingame Mobile Marketing is the fastly growing area and the future of mobile marketing. The reason is that more than 90% of mobile phone subscribers play mobile games. From simple interactive real-time 3D games to massive multi-player and social networking games, mobile gaming is everywhere. This trend is accelerating the growth of mobile 2.0 on one hand and hence the mobile development on other.
Mobile development being the next big thing is now the focus of small, medium and large business, and hence it’s becoming a competitive industry. The cometition is becoming tougher as the industry leaders Nokia and Google have moved to opensource, and this situation is critical for ISVs. ZDNet also reports that, it’ll not be the great UI as only challenge instead, things that matter more are ideas and methodologies. Though ISV’s are more under pressure, but companies will have equal pressure and will have to face almost same challenges. It’ll be the race of collective innovation [what I can term it as] or Product Innovation [combination of innovation in methodologies, design, productivity etc] so, innovation in over all performance will win!
Why Real Estate Title Agents Need Errors And Omissions Insurance
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
Small Business Idea – Home & Office Cleaning Business
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
Bike Accident Lawyer – Difficulties in Deadly Accidents
Caleb Martin says he would appreciate Heat starting role, but ‘rather be in when it matters’
Affordable Insurance Rates Online – Where to Locate the Cheapest Car Insurance Online
First NFL start a ‘dream come true’ for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon (MATIC)
All Speed Enthusiasts Need a Good Motorcycle Accident Lawyer
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need