News
Undaunted by rain delays, Brewers beat Twins in battle of division leaders
In a game between division leaders Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers wasted no time in jumping on the Minnesota Twins.
The National League Central leaders took a 2-0 lead on Andrew McCutchen’s two-run home run off Josh Winder in the first inning and never trailed on the way to a 6-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 37,183 at Target Field.
The Twins got a solo home run from Jorge Polanco in the second, and the AL Central leaders tied the game 2-2 in the fourth on Nick Gordon’s two-out, RBI single. But Brewers No. 9 hitter Jonathan Davis hit a run-scoring single in the top of the fifth, and Willy Adames followed with a two-out, two-run home run for a 5-2 lead.
“They had a couple of big swings and put some runs on the board quickly with some homers, and we didn’t take advantage of the couple of opportunities we had with guys on base,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “(if) we hit a double in those situations, or put a ball out of the ballpark like they did, we’re in a lot better spot.”
The Twins were 2 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners.
After the Twins went down in order in their half of the fifth, a strong thunderstorm moved in to delay the game for a third time. The first delay lasted 29 minutes, the second eight minutes and the third 1 hour, 6 minutes before the game resumed at 9:55 p.m.
Making his sixth major league start, Winder (4-3) was charged with all five runs on four hits — including the McCutchen and Adames homers — and a pair of walks in five innings. He struck out two.
Jandel Gustav (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth for the victory. Josh Hader pitched the ninth for Milwaukee to earn his major league-leading 27th save and end the Brewers’ two-game skid.
When the game resumed a third time, right-hander Trevor Megill took the mound for Minnesota and gave up a swinging bunt to leadoff hitter McCutchen. After moving to second on an errant pickoff throw by Megill, he scored on a two-out single off the right field wall by Jace Peterson to increase Milwaukee’s lead to 6-2.
Left-handed side-armer Hoby Milner started the sixth for Milwaukee and got Byron Buxton on a foul ball to right and a groundout from Max Kepler before loading the bases. Polanco singled, and Milner hit Alex Kirilloff and pinch-hitter Kyle Garlick. The next batter, Gio Urshela, drew the count to 3-1 before launching a long drive that landed about 20 feet to the wrong side of the foul pole in left before grounding out to short to end the inning.
The Twins put the two batters on in the seventh with one out against right-hander Brad Boxberger on a double by Luis Arraez and single by Carlos Correa. Buxton scored Arraez on a fielder’s choice grounder to cut the Twins’ deficit to 6-3. But Gilberto Celestino — a defensive replacement for Gordon — struck out to end the inning.
Major league batting leader Arraez went 1 for 4 with a walk and is hitting .347.
Jovani Moran and Emilio Pagan combined to throw 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief for the Twins. Pagan struck out the side in the ninth.
Max Kepler left the game after fouling a ball off his right ankle and was replaced in right field by Garlick. Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich was a late scratch because of tightness in his back.
The two-game interleague series continues Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.
News
The Last Mile • TechCrunch
I do not like dedicating the first few paragraphs of this newsletter to Amazon each week, but no one is making waves — good or bad — in robotics quite like the small family-run bookseller in Seattle, Washington. This is one of the bad weeks. It’s a story about what happens when your top driver doesn’t go to plan.
Failure is always an option. It’s not a good option, and it’s certainly not the option everyone hopes for, but to suggest that it’s not an option is just a fundamental misunderstanding of what the word ” option “. Life isn’t a motivational poster disguised as a LinkedIn post — it’s life, and failure sits like a teenager hanging out in the parking lot of 7-Eleven. It could be a blessing, it could be a curse, but it is never, under any circumstances, not an option.
Last week, Amazon confirmed reports that it had reduced real-world piloting for its last-mile delivery robot, Scout. The team of approximately 400 people will disperse mainly to the wind. A few will stay with the project (not entirely dead) and still others will fill appropriate roles within the company. Amazon tells TechCrunch:
During our limited field trial for Scout, we worked to create a unique delivery experience, but learned through feedback that some aspects of the program did not meet customer needs. As a result, we are ending our field testing and reorienting the program. We work with employees during this transition, matching them with vacancies that best match their experience and skills.
So what about failure in this case? To start, I would point out the highs and lows (so to speak) of Amazon Prime Air. The drone project was hit by layoffs during a project reorganization. As bearish as you might (understandably) be about drone deliveries, he’s since made some headway, taking baby steps with a handful of real-world test pilots.
Even so, it’s hard not to consider the Scout situation as a potential indicator for delivery bots in general. Amazon is uniquely positioned to make them work, as the world’s largest retailer, which has already had some success in the field of robotics, primarily through fulfillment automation. He also has more money than God. It would have been easy to keep pumping money into the project.
Chances are, however, that Scout was simply in the crosshairs of a corporate belt-tightening. Sure, Amazon is fine throwing a few billion here and there for acquisitions like iRobot, but new CEO Andy Jassy is taking it upon himself to make some cuts to improve Amazon’s bottom line as it faces economic headwinds , just like the rest of us. It’s seen in different places in the organization, and all the robotic vision of the world couldn’t stop Scout from running into this specific obstacle.
This space continues to be interesting to watch. There’s a lot of venture capital flowing into it, and there’s a lot of reports of new partnerships. This week Starship announced a partnership with Grubhub which is bringing its delivery robot to a number of college campuses across the United States. The list begins with the University of Kentucky; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Wayne State University; Southern Methodist University; and Fairfield University, with eight or nine additional schools added by the end of the year.
Starship CCO Ryan Tuohy tells TechCrunch:
We have just launched “Delivery by Starship” with Grubhub and are in multiple discussions with other partners to offer our world-leading robot delivery experience as a B2B delivery solution as a service. Delivery by Starship integrates with retailers’ existing platforms to make food delivery more sustainable and efficient.
Short of a crystal ball, it’s hard to know how this will all play out. There are so many moving parts, too many places, too many regulations to consider to accurately predict things five or 10 years from now. I remain both curious and skeptical about the effectiveness of these machines, including how well they will deal with the ever-present threat of things like stairs. Certainly some of them work well when supervised by a human. And what about teleoperation? It’s become a dirty word in a category obsessed with autonomy.
The money is definitely there, and sellers are more than happy to partner with these businesses. At the very least, it’s an indicator to customers and shareholders that you’re looking to the future. In a world where Amazon has made same-day and next-day delivery the default, more automation could help humans kill themselves for quota. So when is the Amazon delivery time? And if Amazon can’t deliver it, who will?
I visited Viam Robotics offices last week. Two remarks:
- It’s a big, cool space with a great view of Lincoln Center (that’s, admittedly, the less relevant of the two points).
- The company just rolled out an improved beta version of its cloud-based robotics toolkit.
A number of companies are working to lower the barrier of entry for deploying industrial robotics. It’s exciting to see, however, in our conversation, CEO Eliot Horowitz pushed back against the idea that we’re ready for a low- or no-code solution right now. He told me:
Dreamweaver was, in some ways, ahead of its time. If you look at Webflow or Squarespace, they sort of do what Dreamweaver used to do, but Dreamweaver came out at a time when the backends weren’t ready for a product of its nature. It was really just a product ahead of its time. The e-commerce space was not ready for no-code. I think robotics is in the same place. The benefit of a low-code solution, if it worked, would be great. I just think it’s not practical.
If anyone can really crack a no-code, hardware-agnostic solution, save the old Brinks trucks.
This week, Kyle announced a $15 million raise for Foxglove, which develops open-source software for viewing and debugging robots. CEO Adrian Macneil told TechCrunch:
It’s incredibly inefficient and redundant for all robotics companies to create nearly identical in-house tools. To grow the robotics industry, we must reduce the barriers to success for robotics companies by creating high-quality off-the-shelf solutions and allowing roboticists to focus on challenges specific to their field.
Foxglove says it already has 3,000 users for its cloud-based offering, including 6 River Systems and Nvidia.
And finally, Andra Keay, Jeana diNatale and Sue Keay just released their annual story “50 Women in Robotics You Need to Know”. The exhibit notes:
Women in STEM should be equally represented in conferences, speeches, magazine covers or articles about technology. Although this is starting to change, the change is not happening fast enough. You can help. Spread the word and use this resource to inspire others to consider a career in robotics. As you will see, the women we feature make a difference in different ways.
Order lukewarm robotics news straight to your inbox.
techcrunch
News
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed and two others injured in a shooting Thursday night in a residential area of Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a white minor, was taken into custody.
A Raleigh Police K9 officer was among the two people injured, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a press conference Thursday night. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said later Thursday night that the injured officer was treated and released from hospital.
The second injured victim was hospitalized in critical condition, Borneo said.
The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. local time along the Neuse River Greenway in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, Baldwin said.
The suspect was taken into custody at 9:37 p.m., Borneo said, adding that “there is no active and continuing threat”. Earlier in the night, the suspect had been “confined to an area residence” by local and federal law enforcement, Baldwin said.
No details were provided on the circumstances of the shooting or a possible motive.
As the situation unfolded, Raleigh police originally reported that “several law enforcement agencies” had responded to “active fire”. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. his special agents responded to an “active shooting scene”.
The residents were advised by the police “to stay at home”, while drivers were also asked to avoid the area.
Neighboring Hedingham Golf Club told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV that it had closed the club and removed all golfers from the course.
“Tonight, terror has reached our doorsteps,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said during a second press briefing late Thursday night. “Every community’s nightmare has happened in Raleigh. A senseless, horrific and maddening act of violence has taken place.”
Grub5
News
Why Bella Poarch Is Glad Grimes ‘Accidentally Hit’ Her On Set
The genesis of Grimes‘ Video vixen’s career may have gotten off to a rocky start.
Bella Poarch shared that the “Oblivion” singer gave it her all while filming the “Dolls” music video earlier this year. It even painfully led to the “best thing” of filming, according to the TikToker.
“She was in character the whole time and she accidentally hit me,” Bella exclusively told E! News for Bella’s Funko Pop release, “But honestly, that was like the best part of filming that music video.”
Bella added, “When could you say to someone like, ‘Oh yeah, I got punched by Grimes.’ Who can say that?
A punching lesson isn’t the only thing Grimes taught the 25-year-old singer. Bella also revealed that the “Genesis” artist shared a powerful piece of advice on dealing with anxious feelings.
“Because I’m a very anxious person, and even right now I’m very anxious, she taught me to express myself no matter what,” Bella explained. “The fact that I express myself through music has helped me the most and being friends with her has just helped me open up a lot about the things I’m going through.”
Entertainment
News
China zero-Covid: Anger against politics is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
CNN
—
A young woman stands on her balcony, screaming in despair after her building was ordered into lockdown.
Fighting back tears, she shouts swear words at workers in hazmat suits below in a video that recently went viral on social media platform Weibo and appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with the no-nonsense policy. compromise of their government.
The woman has been in quarantine for six months since returning from college this summer, she shouts at the workers. They look back, seemingly indifferent.
As most Asian economies – even those that previously had hardline stances on zero Covid – are shedding pandemic-era restrictions, Chinese authorities remain zealous in theirs, repeatedly insisting in articles this week public media that the battle against the virus remains “winnable”. ”
The claim comes even as infections flare and a new strain circulates days before the country’s most important political event, the Communist Party Congress which kicks off in Beijing on Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to cement his place as leader. the country’s most powerful leader for decades.
Observers around the world will be watching the twice-a-decade meeting for signs of the party’s priorities for its zero-Covid stance, which has been blamed for exacerbating growing problems in the economy, from growth to the point death to the collapse of the housing market.
Nerves are on edge in the Chinese capital, where online photos released Thursday appeared to show an exceptionally rare public protest against Xi. “Say no to the Covid test, yes to the food. No to confinement, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to the great leader, yes to the vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” reads a banner hung above an overpass despite heightened security surrounding Congress.
“Go on strike, depose dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” reads the other.
The protest blew China’s strict online censorship.
Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, immediately censored search results for “Sitong Bridge”, the site of the protest. In a short time, keywords such as “Beijing”, “Haidian”, “warrior”, “brave man” and even “courage” were banned from search.
Many accounts on Weibo and WeChat, the super-app essential to everyday life in China, have been banned after commenting on – or alluding to – the protest.
Still, many have spoken out to express their support and admiration. Some shared the Chinese pop hit ‘Lonely Warrior’ in a veiled reference to the protester, whom some called a ‘hero’, while others vowed never to forget him, posting under the hashtag: ‘I have seen”.
Yet even in the face of growing public discontent, all signs suggest that Xi and his party plan to stick with the zero-Covid approach, possibly until 2023, with state media reports this week serving to dampen speculation that the country might change course post-Congress.
More than 300 million people in dozens of cities across China were affected by full or partial shutdowns at some point last month, according to CNN calculations.
But as restrictions are lifted and imposed in response to local Covid outbreaks, the virus keeps popping up.
And new outbreaks reported across the country this week suggest more misery could be on the way for Chinese citizens – like the woman in the Weibo video – who are exhausted by a seemingly endless cycle of lockdowns.
China’s Health Commission on Thursday reported 1,476 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases nationwide, a significant number in a country where even one infection can trigger a citywide lockdown.
In the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, 900,000 residents of the city of Hegang have been locked down since Friday after the discovery of a single case.
In Shanghai, where 25 million people have already endured two months of the world’s strictest lockdown, residents are now on the lookout for any signs of a repeat as authorities begin to tighten measures again.
The city reported 47 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after authorities ordered six of its 13 districts to close entertainment venues such as internet cafes, movie theaters and bars. The Disney resort in Shanghai has suspended some of its attractions and live performances since Sunday.
Frightened by the possibility of unpredictable and unexpected instantaneous lockdowns – and aware that authorities have already backtracked after suggesting no such measure was forthcoming – some people in the city are said to have hoarded drinking water.
This panic buying was compounded by an announcement that Shanghai water authorities have taken action to ensure water quality after discovering salt water inlets in two reservoirs at the mouth of the river. Yangtze in September.
The exact cause of the rise in infections is unclear, although authorities are scrambling to contain the spread of the BF.7 coronavirus strain after it was first detected in China in late September in Mongolia’s capital Hohhot interior.
The country has also seen a surge in cases at domestic tourist destinations, despite its strict restrictions having discouraged people from traveling or spending during China’s Golden Week holiday in early October.
Hohhot recorded 329 cases on Thursday, according to the National Health Commission, which now considers the remote area a high-risk hotspot.
More than 240,000 university students in Inner Mongolia have been locked down on campuses due to the latest outbreak, according to Zhang Xiaoying, deputy director of the regional education department. And the outbreak on campus has led to punitive measures, with a Communist Party boss at a university sacked after 39 students at his institution tested positive.
Then there is the situation in far western Xinjiang, where some 22 million people have been banned from leaving the region and are told to stay at home. Xinjiang registered 403 new cases on Thursday, according to an official tally.
Yet amidst it all, Beijing seems unwilling to let go of its tough stance. For three days this week, the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, published comments reiterating that China would not lower its guard.
“Lying flat is not advised,” he said in his third comment on Wednesday, referring to a Chinese phrase that denotes complacency.
The battle against Covid was winnable, he insisted. Other countries that had reopened and eased restrictions had done so because they had no choice, he said, as they had failed to “effectively control the outbreak in a timely manner. “.
Cnn
News
Deontay Wilder says he wants to fight Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury talks fail in Africa
While a fight with Tyson Fury fell through for Anthony Joshua, it looks like a clash with Deontay Wilder could be on the cards.
Back in 2018, when Joshua held the unified WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles and Wilder was the WBC champion, the pair could have fought for the undisputed heavyweight crown.
There was even an offer from Wilder to Joshua to fight for $50 million, but the public nature of the negotiations caused the fight to collapse.
Now both men are without a belt and need an opportunity that could propel them back into the hunt for the world title.
Joshua almost had that chance after being called up by Fury but again the fight never materialized and now he is looking to fight someone else in December, with Otto Wallin reportedly a potential opponent.
On Saturday night, Wilder will make his return to boxing when he takes on Robert Helenius for his first fight since being knocked out in his trilogy against Fury a year ago.
If both Wilder and Joshua rise to their next challenges, they could be perfectly set to face off next year and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is certainly in the game.
“I would love to do this fight in Africa,” Wilder told BBC Sport.
debate
“Listen, honey” – Jordan grills Warren on Fury vs Chisora 3
PERSONAL
“I didn’t sleep with you” – Shields and Marshall in a bizarre exchange
Shock
‘Pictures don’t lie’ – Shields and Marshall watch 2012 amateur fight
Serious
Broadcasters pulled out of Shields vs Marshall following Benn drug scandal
MEH
Deontay Wilder gives apathetic reaction to Tyson Fury trilogy fight against Derek Chisora
DAD
“They wanted me to be an accomplice to the murder of my son” – Chris Eubank Sr takes aim
“It’s still the number one fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go people always talk about me versus Joshua.
“We both have roots there, I think it would be an amazing place to have him, to come home to. To go back to the homeland.
“A continent full of our people. I can just see it’s an amazing fight, win, lose or draw.
“I think we will get respect and love from all the people there.”
Wilder also took the time to criticize Joshua’s latest performance against Usyk, as well as gently encouraging the Briton.
“I just felt he was very careful,” Wilder said. “To me, it looks like he has a real stamina problem. I feel like he didn’t want to trade much because of that.
“It allowed him to back off a bit and not allow him to throw certain shots and combinations. I think if he fixed that, you would see a better Joshua, not just in this fight, but in future fights.
“I know if he’s able to pull it all together, stamina and all that, I think you’ll see a different Anthony Joshua.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Browns coordinator feels heat for underwhelming defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and underwhelming defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his press conference Thursday by highlighting his recent lack of sleep.
“See my eyes? They’re red,” Woods said. “I’m up.”
If things don’t improve soon, long hours and bloodshot eyes will be his least worries.
Cleveland’s defense, laden with playmakers and one of the NFL’s biggest stars in edge rusher Myles Garrett, has woefully underperformed for five games and Woods is feeling the heat of a fanbase demanding better and seeing little improvement.
The Browns have been hacked for more than 200 rushing yards in each of the last two games. It would be quite troubling if that performance didn’t follow costly communications outages by the Cleveland secondary.
Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers came in as the league’s worst rushing team and crushed the Browns for 238 yards. The Browns were guilty of missed assignments and missed tackles, which helped allow both a 71-yard rush and a 99-yard drive.
Woods stressed that the staff isn’t the problem.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I would say that I am sometimes disappointed, but not discouraged. I believe we have the talent to be a top-five defense, I’ve said that from the start. It’s my job to get us there.
“We tackle the problems. We are trying to fix it. One part is fundamental. Part of this is a schema. Part of it is the guys doing their job. So it’s a bit of everything. »
There were legitimate reasons behind Cleveland’s defensive demise.
Garrett missed a game after his car accident as he and Jadeveon Clowney missed Cleveland’s loss to Atlanta. Center linebacker and pointer Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago and there have been an assortment of injuries in the secondary.
But there’s no excuse for leaving receivers open or bad tackle angles or not forcing turnovers.
This is not new territory for Woods.
A year ago, he faced similar criticism when Cleveland’s defense started slow before turning the tide. Maybe the low point was a 45-7 loss to New England, but the Browns have recovered.
Coincidentally, the Patriots are in town this Sunday.
The outside noise is deafening. Woods said he was able to block it.
“I don’t worry about it,” he said of the personal pressure. “Like I know that’s a problem and for me in the NFL, that’s fair. You have an opportunity, I feel like the organization gives us good defensive players at all three levels. Right now we are not functioning well.
“There are times when we do good things, but we don’t always play well for 60 minutes. And that just comes with the territory. But for me, having red eyes is just studying, I’ve always been like that for 31 years as a coach. If you worry about it, it affects your decision-making, it affects your thought process. So I just put my head down and said, how can we get better?
The Browns have focused on the fundamentals this week with some extra tackling work. Although they don’t tackle in practice, Cleveland’s coaches put players through drills to perfect their technique.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II believes that as long as the players take responsibility, games will be made.
“It’s just everybody doing their job and not trying to make superhero games,” he said. “Stay in your space, stay where you’re supposed to be and the ball will come to you. Don’t try to make a game that someone else is supposed to.
To reinforce his messages, Woods has put up a video of missed tackles so his players can see their mistakes in hopes they won’t repeat them.
He tries methods that have worked in the past, confident that they will work again.
“I just believe in what I do. I believe in the coaches I have around me, just because of everything we’ve done,” he said. “I believe in players. And I just feel like if we all work together to fix the issues, we’ll move things in the right direction.
Until then, sleep is paramount.
NOTES: Garrett had a day off. He’s still struggling with shoulder and bicep issues since he flipped his Porsche. … Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) did not train for the second day in a row and was limping when he entered the pitch to watch. … CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol and looks unlikely to play at this point.
___
More AP NFL coverage: and
FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods takes notes during an NFL football practice at the team’s practice facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland’s defense has underperformed for five games, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods is feeling the heat of a fan base demanding better and seeing little improvement. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
FILE – Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks a tackle from Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland . Cleveland’s defense has underperformed for five games, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods is feeling the heat of a fan base demanding better and seeing little improvement. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
What Does a Venture Capitalist Look for in a Business Plan?
How to Talk to Car Insurance Professionals
Why You Need Car Crash Lawyer
The Last Mile • TechCrunch
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; suspect in custody
How to Deal with MARTA or a School Bus Accident in Atlanta
Building Contractors – 5 Tips For Getting the Best Insurance Policy Audit Results
Why Bella Poarch Is Glad Grimes ‘Accidentally Hit’ Her On Set
Ringtones – Check Out the 3 Kinds of Ringtones
How to Build a Holiday Fund!
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain