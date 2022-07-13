News
US inflation surges again in June, raising risks for economy
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.
The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs.
Lower-income and Black and Hispanic American have been hit especially hard, since a disproportionate share of their income goes toward essentials such as transportation, housing and food. But with the cost of many goods and services rising faster than average incomes, a vast majority of Americans are feeling the pinch in their daily routines.
For 72-year-old Marcia Freeman, who is retired and lives off of a pension, there is no escape from rising expenses.
“Everything goes up, including cheaper items like store brands,” said Freeman, who visited a food bank near Atlanta this week to try and gain control of her grocery costs.
As consumers’ confidence in the economy declines, so have President Joe Biden’s approval ratings, posing a major political threat to Democrats in the November congressional elections. Forty percent of adults said in a June AP-NORC poll that they thought tackling inflation should be a top government priority this year, up from just 14% who said so in December.
U.S. inflation erupted amid a swift rebound from the 2020 pandemic recession. Consumers unleashed a wave of pent-up spending, spurred by vast federal aid, ultra-low borrowing costs and savings they had built up while hunkering down. As Americans channeled their purchases toward items for the home, like furniture, appliances and exercise equipment, supply chains became snarled and prices for goods soared. Russia’s war against Ukraine further magnified energy and food prices.
In recent months, as Covid fears have receded, consumer spending has gradually shifted away from goods and toward services, resulting in higher prices for vacations, restaurant meals and entertainment.
The year-over-year leap in consumer prices last month followed an 8.6% annual jump in May. From May to June, prices rose 1.3% — the largest monthly increase since 2005 —after prices had surged 1% from April to May.
Still, some economists have held out hope that inflation might be reaching a short-term peak. Gas prices, for example, have fallen from the eye-watering $5 a gallon reached in mid-June to an average of $4.63 nationwide Wednesday — still far higher than a year ago but a drop that could help slow inflation for July and possibly August.
In addition, shipping costs and commodity prices have begun to fall, and pay increases have slowed. Surveys show that Americans’ expectations for inflation over the long run have eased — a trend that often points to more moderate price increases over time.
“While today’s headline inflation reading is unacceptably high, it is also out-of-date,” President Biden said Wednesday. “All major economies are battling this COVID-related challenge.”
The latest disappointing data on inflation came out at the outset of Biden’s trip to the Middle East, where he will meet with officials from Saudi Arabian to discuss oil prices, among other subjects.
Republican members of Congress have blamed the higher prices on Biden’s economic policies, specifically his $1.9 trillion financial support package approved in March.
There have been signs that inflation was slowing before — last summer, and in April of this year — only for it to surge again in subsequent months.
“There may be some relief in the July numbers — commodity prices have come off the boil, at least — but we are a very, very long way from inflation normalizing, and there is no tangible sign of downward momentum,” said Eric Winograd, an economist at asset manager AB.
For now, the relentless pace of price increases has frustrated many Americans, some of whom are placing blame on companies for using inflation as a cover to raise prices beyond the amount they need to cover their own higher costs.
“I feel the inflation pain every day,” Susana Hazard said this week outside a grocery store in New York City. “Every day, everything is going up and up, more than inflation — they’re price-adjusting. Because even if inflation doesn’t happen, they’ve raised the prices.”
Most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation and not the primary one.
The breadth of the price gains shows how rising costs have seeped into nearly every corner of the economy. Grocery prices have jumped 12.2% compared with a year ago, the steepest such climb since 1979. Rents have risen 5.8%, the most since 1986. New car prices have increased 11.4% from a year earlier. And average airline fares, one of the few items to post a price decline in June, are nevertheless up 34% from a year earlier.
The biggest shock has been energy prices, which soared 7.5% just from May to June. Gas prices have skyrocketed nearly 60% compared with a year ago.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 0.7% from May to June, the biggest such spike in a year. Core prices jumped 5.9% from a year ago.
Inflation is surging well beyond the United States, with 71 million people pushed into poverty in the three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.N. Development Program said last week.
The war’s economic damage has been especially severe in Europe, with its reliance on Russian oil and natural gas squeezing businesses and consumers with sharply higher bills for utilities, groceries, gasoline and more. Inflation reached decades-high levels of 8.6% last month in the 19 countries that use the euro currency and 9.1% in the United Kingdom in May.
With many people priced out of the market for houses and looking instead to rent, demand for apartments has sent rental rates beyond affordable levels. The average cost of new leases has jumped 14% in the past year, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, to an average of $2,016 a month.
Economists expect the rising expense of new leases to send the government’s inflation measure higher in coming months.
The persistence of high inflation has unnerved Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials, who are engaged in the fastest series of rate hikes since the late 1980s to try to slow the price spikes. The central bank is expected to raise its key short-term rate later this month by a hefty three-quarters of a point, as it did last month, with potentially more large rate hikes to follow.
Powell has stressed that the central bank wants to see “compelling evidence” that inflation is slowing before it would dial back its rate hikes. Such evidence would need to be a “series of declining monthly inflation readings,” Powell said at a news conference last month.
Many economists worry that the Fed’s drive to quell inflation will cause it to tighten credit too aggressively even while the economy, by some measures, is slowing. Much higher borrowing costs could trigger a recession, potentially by next year.
Consumers have started to pull back on spending, home sales are falling as mortgage rates rise and factory output slipped in May. Yet steadily robust job growth points to an economy that is still expanding.
___
David R. Martin, APTV senior producer, contributed to this report from New York.
Peña’s HR in 18th inning sends Astros past Mariners for sweep – The Denver Post
Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.
Peña drove a Penn Murfee slider deep to left center for the rookie’s first playoff homer, proving the only run of an afternoon full of dominating pitches and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings was the longest game in playoff history.
Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up will be the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
While Yordan Alvarez got the big hits in Houston’s first two games, it was Pena who set the stage for Alvarez’s opportunities. As Game 3 entered its sixth hour, Peña delivered another painful blow to the Mariners that ended their short playoff comeback.
After 21 years, Seattle fans have welcomed playoff baseball inside T-Mobile Park. They got what they paid for, and more.
Three previous playoff games reached the 18th inning before conclusion, one involving Houston. The Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 18 innings in Game 4 of the 2005 NLDS on Chris Burke’s late-game homer.
Game 2 of the 2014 NLDS between San Francisco and Washington and Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between Los Angeles and Boston also lasted 18 innings.
But these games had races. This one produced nothing until Peña’s swing down a 3-2 pitch.
Seattle’s best scoring chance was Julio Rodríguez’s line strike that hit the wall in the eighth inning. Seattle had runners in scoring position at 13th and 17th, but couldn’t get a hit at two against Houston’s superb bullpen.
Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win. The Astros bullpen allowed five hits and struck out 15 after six innings by starter Lance McCullers Jr.
Seattle’s bullpen was almost as good. After rookie George Kirby pitched seven innings, nine Mariners relievers combined for 11 five-hitter innings.
The teams combined to bat 42 times, topping the postseason record of 39 set by the Guardians and Rays last week in their AL wildcard game that was scoreless for 15 innings before home Oscar Gonzalez’s run sends Cleveland to the ALDS.
Oscar Gonzalez two-out walk-off single gives Guardians Game 4 win over Yankees
CLEVELAND — The Yankees season is on the brink. The Bombers’ bullpen coughed up a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth Saturday night and Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez hit a sharp grounder through second base to walk off a 6-5 win over the Bombers in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
The Guardians take a 2-1 lead into Sunday night’s — do-or-die for the Yankees — Game 4 of the best-of-five-games series. Entering this postseason, the winner of Game 3 in a best-of-five postseason series tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 71.9% of the time, 47 out of 51 times.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Myles Straw’s short fly ball off Wandy Peralta dropped in front of a diving Oswaldo Cabrera and got behind him. As he was picking it up to throw it in, Straw to second base. Steven Kwan singled and Yankees manager Aaron Boone went out to the mound to bring in rookie right-hander Clarke Schmidt, not closer Clay Holmes.
Former Mets prospect Amed Rosario lined an RBI single into left field off Schmidt to cut the Yankees’ lead to a run. Jose Ramirez lined another single over the shortstop to load the bases.
Naylor walked it off with his grounder past a charging Gleyber Torres.
It spoiled what had been a pretty dramatic comeback for the Yankees.
After a historic regular season in which he broke the AL and Yankee single-season home run record with 62 led the majors in OPS, slugging and RBIs, Judge was 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts in the first two games of the series, with a four-strikeout night on Friday. So for the first time this postseason, Boone dropped Judge back into the two-hole where he had started 427 games in his career.
“Just kind of woke up on it. I just did not want to have all the focus on the first at-bat of the game, and settle in,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “I feel like we’re a little more whole than we were even 10 days ago. As far as where [Giancarlo Stanton] is now, Gleyber [Torres] and [Anthony] Rizzo for that matter. So I just feel like it’s more doable now.
“I mean, without DJ [LeMahieu] and without [Andrew Benintendi], we don’t really have the ideal leadoff hitter other than Judge,” Boone said. “So I just felt like I wanted to get him there and that two-hole for a minute.”
The rookie Cabrera was 0-for-8 with five strikeouts going into Saturday night’s game, but Boone never hesitated to put him back in the lineup Saturday.
“Our feel with him has always been that — and part of the reason is that first month. There were a couple weeks there when he was playing regularly and doing really well for us defensively, where he wasn’t really hitting yet. But to me, to my eye, I was seeing a guy that was not overmatched, that was having the right at-bats. Just wasn’t getting results yet,” Boone said. “And then, you know, we saw him really take off in the month of September. So he’s shown us at every step that he’s not overwhelmed by anything so I think he’s totally cut out for this and equipped for this and confident he’ll go out there and put together some good at-bats for us.”
The 23-year-old converted infielder snapped that in his first at-bat against Tristan McKenzie, lining a double into right field with one out in the third. That set up Judge’s first hit of the postseason, which appropriately was a game-tying home run. It was his 12th career postseason home run.
Cabrera came up with Harrison Bader on first with one out in the fifth and hit his first career home run — and he enjoyed it. The rookie turned toward the Yankee dugout and posed, tossed his bat and then yelled as he trotted around the bases. He is the first Yankees rookie with a postseason home run since 2017, when Judge hit four.
“I hope they had their suntan lotion on!”
Gabby Agbonlahor believes Brendan Rodgers’ comments about playing in the heat show the Leicester boss “feels the pressure”.
The Foxes have had a torrid start to the season and find themselves bottom of the Premier League table after picking up just one win in 10 games so far.
Their last result was a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime, a result which saw Rodgers face scrutiny in his managerial position, before mentioning the weather as a factor in his side’s result, which which led to Jamie’s criticism. O’Hara and Agbonlahor.
Rodgers said in his post-match interview: “You can see the players running and fighting.
“They dug into the ground today, it was a hot day for them too, but they pushed the game, they kept fighting.”
Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said: “Where does he play in Dubai?”
Agbonlahor then added: “When did Leicester become Costa del Leicester? Go on! It was 16 degrees, it’s not hot!
“It shows when managers feel the pressure, when they start talking about the weather. What is he doing in August in the first two games of the season when it’s hot?
NEW
Greenwood charged with controlling behavior, attempted rape and assault on a woman
recess is over
Forest delete ‘playtime’ tweet but Wolves hit back after win
CHANGE
Konaté absent, Gomez in and Milner at right-back? How Liverpool could look against City
last
Man United player Greenwood arrested for breaching bail conditions
SUPPORT
Ryan Reynolds sends heartwarming message to sick fan ahead of Wrexham FA Cup match
game day
Leicester v Palace LIVE: Rodgers’ ‘highly motivated’ faces must win as pressure mounts
“The way they played today, I hope it snows the next time Leicester play because they were so bad to watch today. It’s two hours of my life that I’ll never go back to.
“It was like watching the last game of the season when there’s nothing to play, and the players know they’ve booked Las Vegas with the guys and you don’t want to get hurt, so you don’t have to come in the next day and get treatment, they have flights to catch tomorrow – that was how it was.
“It was an absolute shock. People told me Aston Villa were boring, I said that myself, but today’s game was much worse.
“Hope they’ve got their sunscreen on today, all the players on both teams – just checked the weather reports and it’s scorching 13 degrees today with a 70 per cent chance of rain. They’re sunbathing on the rooftops of Leicester!
“How are they going to get out of this?” Tomorrow they will arrive with burns on their necks from today’s sun…
“Come on, Brendan, come on! There are excuses, but come on, this is going to be one of the worst excuses you’ll ever hear.
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.
Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history.
Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
While Yordan Alvarez got the big hits in the first two games in Houston, it was Pena that set the table for Alvarez’s opportunities. As Game 3 made its way into its sixth hour, Peña delivered another painful blow to the Mariners that ended their short return to the postseason.
After 21 years, Seattle fans welcomed playoff baseball back inside T-Mobile Park. They got their money’s worth, and then some.
Three previous playoff games reached the 18th inning before conclusion, one involving Houston. The Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 18 innings in Game 4 of the 2005 NLDS on Chris Burke’s game-ending homer.
Game 2 of the 2014 NLDS between San Francisco and Washington and Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between Los Angeles and Boston also went 18 innings.
But those games had runs. This one failed to produce anything until Peña’s swing on a 3-2 pitch.
Seattle’s best scoring chance was Julio Rodríguez’s line drive that thudded off the wall in the eighth inning. Seattle had runners in scoring position in the 13th and 17th, but couldn’t get a key two-out hit against Houston’s superb bullpen.
Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win. The Astros bullpen allowed five hits and struck out 15 following six innings from starter Lance McCullers Jr.
Seattle’s bullpen was nearly just as good. After rookie George Kirby threw seven innings, nine Mariners relievers combined for 11 innings of five-hit ball.
The teams combined to strike out 42 times, topping the postseason record of 39 set by the Guardians and Rays last week in their AL wild-card matchup that was scoreless for 15 innings before Oscar Gonzalez’s home run sent Cleveland to the ALDS.
Florida ‘good Samaritan’ discovers $150,000 of cocaine washed up on shore and turns it over to authorities
A Good Samaritan in Florida discovered over $150,000 worth of cocaine that washed up on shore and turned it over to authorities.
The individual made the discovery on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami Area Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
Slosar tweeted that the package contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine, which has a street value of over $150,000.
“Daytona Beach, Florida: A Good Samaritan discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shore and contacted local authorities. Inside the package was nearly 11 lbs of cocaine with a street value of over $150,000 Drugs seized by #BorderPatrol,” Slosar tweeted.
According to the official, Border Patrol seized the cocaine.
South St. Paul voters to decide on two school levies, pick from 22 board candidates
Years with statewide elections are typically quiet for local school districts, but not this year in South St. Paul.
The small Dakota County school district of 3,200 students has two tax levies before voters Nov. 8 and an unusually large field of 22 candidates are vying for four seats on the school board. The district is one of three in St. Paul’s suburbs with levies before voters while a number of others have competitive school board races.
It’s not unusual for school districts to avoid asking voters for funding when statewide races, such as when the governor or attorney general, are on the ballot. District leaders prefer to put levies on the ballot in years when voters are more focused on local issues.
Brian Zambreno, who took over as superintendent this spring, said South St. Paul district leaders were confident they could get their message across to voters even in a busy election year. Zambreno noted the large field of candidates who filed to run for school board.
“South St. Paul residents are very engaged voters. We know there will be good turnout,” Zambreno said. “This is such a tight-knit community. People care about our schools.”
ABOUT THE LEVIES
The first decision before voters is whether to increase an existing levy by approximately $900 per student, or about $2.8 million a year, for the next 10 years. If approved, the levy increase would cost the owner of a $275,000 home $348 more a year.
District officials say the additional money is needed to avoid future budget cuts that could impact class sizes, course offerings, activities and athletics.
This spring, board members cut about $1.4 million from the district’s $46 million annual operating budget. Without more money, the board will consider another $1.4 million in reductions next year.
The district also faces a “devastating financial cliff” in 2024 after federal coronavirus aid runs out. That could necessitate $2.7 million in further budget cuts.
Voters are also being asked to approve a second funding increase of $250 per student, or roughly $800,000 a year, but it would only take effect if the first tax request passes. If approved, the owner of a $275,000 home would pay $96 more a year.
School leaders say that additional money would be used to support students’ mental health, add course offerings and expand programs to prepare students for college or the workforce.
The two ballot requests come five years after the district last increased its operating levy in 2017. At the time, school leaders debated asking for a larger increase, but decided against it.
Zambreno notes that the district’s current operating levy of $793 per student is among the lowest in the Twin Cities metro.
“It (falls) short of what the district needs to function well,” Zambreno said. “We don’t want to be in this same situation again.”
Ann Counihan, a former board member now working with community members in support of the levy, says the reaction from residents has largely been positive and they’re hopeful both measures will win approval.
“I would say we are hopeful,” Counihan said. “If the district didn’t need it, we wouldn’t be asking. I think the district has done a good job demonstrating the need.”
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
The 22 candidates running for four seats up for election on the South St. Paul school board is easily a record-size field, at least in recent memory. Part of the reason so many names will appear on the ballot is, unlike many other districts, South St. Paul does not hold a primary to winnow the number of candidates down to a more manageable number.
The field includes two incumbents, several previous candidates and several political newcomers. Two incumbents, board chair Linda Diaz and treasurer Chris Walker, are not seeking re-election.
The field almost wasn’t historically large. Only a handful of people had filed to run with a few days remaining before the deadline when there was a community-wide push for more candidates.
“There was a real surge of excitement,” Zambreno said.
To learn more about candidates running for school board, go to twincities.com/tag/school-board-races/.
OTHER LEVIES, SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Both the White Bear Lake and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale districts are asking voters to approve capital levies for technology, safety and other needs.
In White Bear Lake, the levy would generate about $2.6 million a year over the next decade. The district is requesting the renewal of an expiring tax measure so property owners would not see an increase in taxes, but if the levy is rejected, taxes on a $350,000 home would drop by about $77 a year.
In the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district, voters are being asked to approve a capital levy that will raise $3 million a year. It would cost the owner of a $300,000 home roughly $84 a year.
In addition to the wide field of candidates in South St. Paul, there are competitive school board races in the Dakota County districts in Lakeville, Farmington and Hastings.
In Ramsey County, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district has four seats up for election. In Washington County, the Forest Lake, Mahtomedi and Stillwater districts have competitive school board races.
