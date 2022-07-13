We worked at Target – our five warnings to buyers and why they can save you from JAILTIME and money

FORMER and current Target employees have issued five warnings to buyers – and the council could save you from jail time.

Target is known for its “expect more, pay less” slogan, but many shoppers who visit the big department stores are likely unaware of the company’s secrets.

Fortunately, a former Target employee has warned shoplifters, claiming that security guards are pursuing people who steal from their stores.

TikTok user @hoesticia has claimed that people caught stealing could face hefty fines as cameras can always see what they’re taking.

The footage shared by the TikTok user was posted after she received a comment that read: “Teach me how to steal Ty.”

In response, @hoesticia warns the user never to steal from Target. As a former employee, she said she is familiar with her penalties and limitations.

She said, “If you want to keep going to Target, don’t steal from them. Most likely they already know you are stealing.

“They see you on the cameras. someone is following you Most likely, they build a case against you. You will be caught.”

She also alleges that Target security personnel operate undercover, dress in plain clothes, and follow anyone they may suspect.

Reduced individual pieces

Another former Target employee took to TikTok to reveal a secret, “they [the company] don’t want you to know.”

TikTok user @MaiZimmy explains in a video clip: “Often you see these deals where buy two for $5.

“You don’t always have to buy two or more units to get the better deal.

“You can just buy one if that’s all you want… and you can still get the discounted price for that single item.”

Check online prices

A current employee suggests that in-store shoppers always check the online price, as sometimes it’s “cheaper than what’s available in-store,” Kaitlin Sonday said on TikTok.

Prices can vary depending on where you live, Sonday says, and shoppers who find a cheaper price online are advised to let checkout staff know.

Target further explains the company’s price match guarantee on its website: “We will match the price if you purchase a qualifying item from Target and then buy the identical item for less at Target.com, from select online competitors, or at Target’s local print shop or competitors find ad.

“Price matches can be requested at the time of purchase or within 14 days of purchase. The full list of online competitors is available online or from Guest Services.

“If you find a current lower price within 14 days of purchase, simply bring proof and we’ll match your payment to the lower price upon request.”

One year right of return

Target also offers a one-year return policy on a specific clothing brand, regardless of the item’s condition.

According to Target employee and TikTok user @MissRhae: “When you buy a Cat & Jack item you have 365 days to return it if there is a problem.

“No problems, no questions asked. You can return it for what you paid for it.”

She said she saved a total of $190.45 by keeping her receipts and returning these types of products.

Forensic Services

Target also has a forensic lab that has helped police solve crimes at its stores.

And the company’s Forensic Services Laboratory has hired team members from “a variety of backgrounds, including forensics, criminal justice and the FBI,” Target explains.

The company said: “Unrecognized by most, Target has a world-class forensic services laboratory that conducts forensic investigations and assists outside law enforcement with special case assistance.

“Target’s lab is among 390 crime labs accredited by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors/Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD/LAB), demonstrating Target’s commitment to quality forensic work.”

Lab Director Rick Lautenbach said, “Most people don’t know what we do. We are a small team with specialized skills.

“People usually find out about all the cool things we can do through word of mouth.”

The Sun reached out to Target for comment but received no immediate response.