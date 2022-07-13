Web Hosting Competitors – FatCow Vs Web Dot Com

Pin 0 Shares

Two of the most reputed companies in the web hosting industry are FatCow and Web.com. The solutions developed by these two companies mainly aim at satisfying the needs of hobbyists, developers and small businesses. One can achieve a high degree of presence on the web using the services provided by both these companies. But the question is that which of the two is better? Read this comparison in detail and you will find the answer.

In case you want to sign up with Web.com, you will have to shell out some extra bucks. All hosting packages available with Web.com are pretty costly no matter what plan you opt for. Developers can find their appropriate hosting packages starting from $11.95 per month whereas for e-commerce hosting the cost is a whooping $59.95 every month. On the other hand, FatCow provides hosting plans that cover a number of services at an affordable cost of just $4.83 per month. FatCow’s hosting plans have the required potential to support developers and businesses.

The products and services available both FatCow and Web.com are plenty in number. Using FatCow, additional domain names can be acquired for your hosting account and also other services such as email, e-commerce and site upgrades can be made use of. Web.com, on the other hand support both Linux and Windows platforms providing services such as Microsoft Exchange hosting, web design and SEO services. You will be able to make improvements and upgrades in the advertising section of your site by utilizing the extra services provided by these two companies.

If you are a person who craves multiple features, then you might have no problems because both FatCow and Web.com provide feature-rich hosting plans. Web-mail, spam filtering and multiple FTP user accounts are some of the hot features offered by FatCow. Further you also get access to shopping cart programs and Google webmaster tools of your choice. Web.com cannot be written off that easily. Their features like a free site builder, web stat tools and server-side are making its rounds in the market. Its Windows-based packages are the much sought after as they are embedded with some amazing Microsoft designed features such as ASP, ASP.NET, MS SQL and Microsoft Silverlight. Both companies offer its customers with the best available tools and features that are required to taste success in web hosting. Hence when you compare both FatCow and Web.com, there is nothing much to choose from except the cost.

When it comes to customer service, both FatCow and Web.com have excelled in delivering support to their users. You can access the customer support section of these companies using a number of ways including toll-free phone and email. Web.com provides FAQs and helpful resources as additional means of support by which the user can get the solutions to their queries all by themselves. But even then FatCow’s support services are assumed to be reliable and complete. For example, to find support services you only need to visit the Help Desk. You can find support services ranging from a knowledge base to Video tutorials that directs you in setting things right.

Now that you have gone through the comparison, you know that both FatCow and Web.com are capable of providing you with the best service in the business. The only difference between the two was the cost of their hosting plans. FatCow provides its services at a reasonably lower price. But if you observe closely, you may find that there are more services available with Web.com than with FatCow.