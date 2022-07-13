News
West Tripura Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification
West Tripura District Court Jobs : The West Tripura District is located at the Agartala court complex. Agartala is the capital of one of the Indian states namely Tripura and is the second-largest city in northeast India after Guwahati. Agartala is a component of two words namely ‘Agar’ a kind of oily valuable perfume tree […]
With a knitted scarf, an Orioles fan tracked the club’s first winning season since 2016 in yarn
The first three rows Emily Ann Meyer knitted were of the same slate grey yarn, an ominous beginning to a season-long endeavor. The Orioles season-ticket holder had decided to knit a scarf throughout the 2022 campaign, a way to visualize the team’s progress from start to finish.
But with a three-game sweep to the Tampa Bay Rays, Meyer only touched one ball of yarn that first weekend in early April.
“This is a lot of grey,” Meyer told her friend Teri Thorowgood, whom she shares a season-ticket package with. “This is not the way to start it.”
But after 162 games, the finished product at Meyer’s home in New Windsor displayed Baltimore’s first winning season since 2016 in a unique way — with orange representing home wins, black signifying road wins and white and grey reserved for home and road losses.
The stretch of grey to begin the year gave way to orange — a home-opening win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Two more lines of white followed, then a smattering of orange, black and grey again. The season was underway.
“It’s incredibly organic,” Meyer said. “This is actually data visualization.”
Meyer got the idea from a few friends who also knit. They had mapped a Boston Red Sox season out on a scarf, and Meyer decided she could do the same for her Orioles. She placed a schedule on the fridge and wrote down each result before taking out her knitting needles to record it there.
“After every game, I just knit two rows,” Meyer said. “It looks like so much more than it is because it progresses through the season, but it’s not too much work at any one time.”
Thorowgood offered ample reminders, too, just in case.
After a late game she knew Meyer wouldn’t have stayed awake for, Thorowgood would ask, “Did you get last night’s loss in? Did you get that double-header win in?” Thorowgood had a particular interest in the progress, beyond attending nearly all of the home games with Meyer. The scarf is her birthday present.
“I’m a fan since I was in utero, when my mother and father used to come to Memorial Stadium,” Thorowgood said. “So I’m a big O’s fan. It’s going to be my favorite birthday present.”
There isn’t a way to specially mark a turning point beyond seeing the frequency of orange and black rows increase. When catcher Adley Rutschman was promoted May 21, there’s still a white row for the loss to the Rays.
But on the latter half of the scarf, after Rutschman arrived in Baltimore, the difference is stark. Rutschman debuted with the Orioles eight games under .500. They finished 67-55 with the rookie on the roster, an 89-win pace for a full season. And with Rutschman starting at catcher, Baltimore was on a 96-win pace.
The demarcation line on the scarf, then, comes in those orange and black lines, with an especially thick batch of orange with a black border marking Baltimore’s 10-game winning streak in July to vault the club into unexpected postseason contention.
“Obviously,” Meyer said, “my favorite block.”
After the Orioles pulled within half a game of the final American League wild-card spot in late August, the late-season tail-off can be seen with more white and grey. Still, the scarf ended up with more orange and black as the result of a winning year.
And with the way this turned out, Meyer plans to complete another scarf for next season. Perhaps that one will feature even more orange and black — and extend beyond just 162 games.
()
The Top 25, Week 7: College football games and players to watch, plus midseason awards
Welcome to The Top 25, a weekly rundown of the best of college football.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down the top games, players and teams to watch, from the Power Five to the Group of Five. Here’s what to know for Week 7:
5 games to watch
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (Saturday, noon, Fox): While the Nittany Lions have won two of the past three meetings against the Wolverines — and nearly pulled off the upset last season in Happy Valley — they haven’t won in The Big House since 2009. This might come down to which quarterback makes fewer mistakes, and that’s hard to predict between Sean Clifford and J.J. McCarthy. Michigan has dominated inferior opponents thus far, but we’ll see if it’s truly worthy of being considered a playoff contender this week.
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS): This has been a lopsided rivalry since coach Nick Saban took over Alabama in 2007, with the Crimson Tide winning 15 straight meetings by an average margin of nearly 26 points. With star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young still recovering from a shoulder injury and Tennessee’s offense ranking among the best in the country, this is the Volunteers’ best chance yet to end the streak.
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC): The battle between the last two unbeaten teams in the Big 12 might be decided by big plays. TCU’s offense ranks first nationally in yards per play, but the defense has allowed 12 plays of 30-plus yards. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders completed six passes of 20-plus yards in a 41-31 win over Texas Tech, while the defense recorded 14 tackles for loss. One big gain (or loss) could be the difference.
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC): The Tigers have won six straight in this series, but this might be the best Seminoles team they’ve faced in awhile. Clemson’s defense hasn’t been as spectacular as last season, a curious development considering how much talent there is up front. If quarterback Jordan Travis can deliver both on the ground and through the air, this could be a season-defining win for Florida State.
No. 7 Southern California at No. 20 Utah (Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox): Given the soft schedule that awaits the Trojans, it’s fair to say this game could decide their postseason fate. This will be USC’s first matchup against a team inside the top 40 of ESPN’s SP+ efficiency rankings, putting pressure on not only quarterback Caleb Williams to meet high expectations, but for the Trojans defense to prove it’s capable of making some stops.
5 players to watch
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers (at No. 22 Kentucky): While the return of Will Levis for Kentucky will capture most of the attention, the quarterback on the other sideline is worth watching, too. Rogers has operated coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense to perfection, leading the country with 351.7 passing yards per game and throwing 22 touchdown passes to just three interceptions.
Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim (at No. 24 Illinois): The Baltimore native ranked second in the nation in rushing before being ruled out against Purdue with an ankle injury, and Minnesota struggled to move the ball in his absence in a 20-10 loss. He’s expected to return this weekend, breathing new life into the Gophers’ Big Ten West title hopes.
Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (vs. Auburn): In a 52-28 comeback win over Vanderbilt, Mingo had nine catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns, including 71- and 72-yard scores that iced the game. He ranks second in the country with an average of 23.1 yards per catch.
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (vs. Stanford): Considered the best tight end prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class and a potential first-round pick, Mayer has come on strong after a slow start. He enjoyed his best game of the season in a 28-20 win over BYU, catching 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Florida LB Ventrell Miller (vs. LSU): The redshirt senior has been all over the field when healthy, recording a season-high 11 tackles in last week’s win over Missouri. Miller is the highest-graded linebacker in the Power Five, according to Pro Football Focus.
5 top Heisman Trophy candidates
1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (70.6% completion, 1,737 passing yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs, 94.8 QBR): The second-year starter is on track to not only win a national title, but be the top quarterback selected in April’s draft.
2. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels (66.7% completion, 1,072 passing yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 90.1 QBR; 335 rushing yards, 3 TDs): The breakout star of the season has led the Jayhawks to a remarkable turnaround with his big arm and quick feet, though he was hurt last week against TCU and is unlikely to play against Oklahoma.
3. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (74.8% completion, 1,510 passing yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 88.4 QBR; 231 rushing yards, 4 TDs): The former five-star recruit has put it all together in his fifth season, leading the Bruins to their best start in the Chip Kelly era.
4. USC QB Caleb Williams (64.9% completion, 1,590 passing yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT, 83.1 QBR; 178 rushing yards, 3 TDs): The Oklahoma transfer has been the unflappable leader of a rebuilt roster, making the Trojans playoff contenders in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season.
5. Michigan RB Blake Corum (118 carries for 735 yards, 6.23 average, 11 TDs): The former St. Frances Academy star has been an explosive playmaker for an offense that’s needed his production more than ever.
5 top Coach of the Year candidates
1. Lance Leipold, Kansas: After building a Division III dynasty at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six national championships, Leipold has turned one of the worst programs in the Power Five into a legitimate Big 12 contender. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009 and one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
2. Josh Heupel, Tennessee: The former Oklahoma quarterback has built one of the best offenses in the country and taken the Volunteers to heights they haven’t reached in nearly two decades. The last time Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll was 2005, when it entered the season No. 3.
3. Lincoln Riley, USC: The former Oklahoma coach has defied expectations for a first-year leader, delivering immediate results with a combination of impact transfers and a brilliant offensive scheme.
4. Dino Babers, Syracuse: After three disappointing seasons under Babers, the Orange have bounced back to start undefeated and put themselves in contention to compete for an ACC title.
5. Bret Bielema, Illinois: The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach has helped build one of the strongest defenses in the country, propelling the Fighting Illini into the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.
5 top Bednarik Award candidates (top defensive player)
1. Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr.: The junior edge rusher has been as disruptive as ever, recording five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a pick-six to lead one of the stingiest defenses in the country.
2. Utah CB Clark Phillips III: The sophomore leads the nation with five interceptions and has returned two of them for touchdowns, including an 80-yard pick-six against UCLA.
3. Arkansas LB Drew Sanders: The junior has outperformed All-SEC teammate Bumper Pool, ranking second nationally with 6 1/2 sacks while adding two forced fumbles and three passes defended.
4. Iowa LB Jack Campbell: The senior All-Big Ten standout has been the leader of perhaps the nation’s best defense, ranking eighth nationally with 63 tackles while grading as one of the top linebackers in the country, according to PFF.
5. USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu: The junior leads the country with seven sacks and ranks second with 12 1/2 tackles for loss, helping lead a disruptive defense that’s forced 15 turnovers.
()
Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin brings fascinating Cuban ancestry, and passion, to Gophers football
Mariano Sori-Marin just can’t wait.
When Gophers football home games end on Saturday afternoons, the middle linebacker will head out to a restaurant with parents Katrina and Mariano and older sister Analiese. The couple have made the seven-hour drive from the family’s home in the southern Chicago suburb of Mokena, Ill., and along the way, picked up their daughter in Madison, Wis.
These dinners are the precious moments the family of four get to spend together each week, but their cerebral son/brother can’t stop thinking about it. He has to know.
Sori-Marin must watch a few clips of the game that just transpired at Huntington Bank Stadium. So, on the drive to the restaurant and before the appetizers come out to their table, the fifth-year senior is quickly scanning through plays on his phone. He’s not as interested in the highlights as the lowlights, which will gnaw at him.
“Put the phone down,” his sister has scolded.
“Just give me five minutes, Analiese.”
The phone is soon locked and stowed. “He pays a lot of attention and we have nice meals,” Katrina added.
That’s the level of love and dedication Sori-Marin brings to the Gophers program. He will express himself again at 11 am. Saturday in front of an estimated 40 family members and friends who will make the shorter trip to Champaign, Ill., for Minnesota’s game against No. 24 Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Joe Rossi values Sori-Marin’s input so much that the defensive coordinator/linebacker coach will ask him — and a few other trusted defensive veterans — for input on preferences within that week’s game plan. After Sori-Marin gets a head start on game film before Saturday night dinners, he will take diligent notes in the film room during the week.
“He prepares probably as well as anyone I’ve ever coached in my career,” Rossi said. “That gives him an edge .. and it gives us an edge defensively. He does a lot of work for us with calling things out, getting us in and out of checks, alerting guys of certain things. The work that he puts in from a preparation standpoint is second to none.”
The Gophers are No. 1 in the nation in total defense through five games (allowing 220 yards per game), and Sori-Marin is their leading tackler with 32, including a team-best three for lost yardage.
Kirk Ciarrocca says Sori-Marin’s passion doesn’t depend on the day. “Whether it’s spring practice number nine, training camp practice number 17 or game four on the schedule,” the Gophers offensive coordinator said, “he just loves to play the game and loves to compete.”
TEARS OVER DA BEARS
It’s pretty much expected, given where he grew up, that Sori-Marin’s favorite NFL team is the Chicago Bears, and given his position on the field, it’s fitting his favorite player was their hall of fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.
In the family room with dad, little Mariano would put on his plastic blue helmet and sit on the floor in front of the TV to watch Bears games. When they would lose, he would cry. When they would win, he would wear Urlacher’s No. 54 jersey for days on end.
For a class project in the eighth grade, Sori-Marin wrote a report on George Halas, the Bears’ legendary founder, owner and head coach.
When Sori-Marin was around five years old, the Bears were playing the Packers in December, but the family had plans to go to see the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the exact same time. No one in the family wanted to break the news to him that he couldn’t watch the game. Yet when they did, he cried. The waterworks subsided until they drove past Soldier Field on the way to the concert. More tears flowed.
But during breaks in the symphony’s performance, Santa Claus would come out and give score updates. That helped, somewhat.
“There still might be a little PTSD,” Mariano said with a smile this week.
FIRST WITH FILM
Sori-Marin had no time for peewee flag football and jumped at the chance to play tackle at age eight. By 12, his youth coach, Matt Hunniford, had Sori-Marin and his teammates watching film together.
“I just always thought watching film was the normal part of the game,” Sori-Marin said. “Just because I was introduced to it at such a young age that you never really knew anything else.”
Being an early adopter helped Sori-Marin once he got to high school, but only Ivy League schools showed interest until the Gophers offered the 27th-rated player in the state of Illinois a scholarship for the 2018 class.
In Dinkytown, Sori-Marin’s film study took off under Rossi and former linebacker Thomas Barber. “I always give credit to them,” he said.
At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Sori-Marin has old-school size for a linebacker, but that also means he’s not the quickest going sideline to sideline nor in pass coverage. Being able to diagnose plays and having a deeper understanding of other opponents’ tips and tendencies shown on film gives him the ability to stay a step ahead.
THE PAST
The Sori-Marin family played a role in pivotal Cuban history.
Mariano’s grandfather, Mariano I, and his great uncle, Humberto, supported the Cuban Revolution, which overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista in the late 1950s.
Humberto, an attorney and an economist, became minister of agriculture, essentially a cabinet member within new president Fidel Castro’s administration, Mariano Sori-Marin II told the Pioneer Press in an interview.
Humberto worked on agrarian reform laws with famous rebel Che Guevara, and Humberto believed the goal was to redistribute land to the people, but he resigned when that initiative went in a communist direction, Sori-Marin II said.
Humberto went into exile in the U.S., joined the CIA-led counter revolution and played a role in the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.
“He actually was one of the frontmen,” Sori-Marin II shared. “He came back to the island secretively. I think it was about a week before the actual (invasion). He knew everything that was going to happen. … He got captured (and) it was just a big disaster.”
Humberto was then executed by firing squad.
“I’m proud to talk about his history and everything he did,” Mariano II said. “He did the right thing. He could have taken the easy path and just stayed with the government. The people that sort of toed the line, they lived very well. He could have just stayed at his position.
“But he said, ‘No, this is not what we fought for.’ And so he was a man of principle.”
When Humberto was killed, his brother Mariano I stepped down from his role as a doctor in Cuba’s health department. Mariano I and wife gave birth to Mariano II in 1963 and a daughter in 1965, and made plans to leave Cuba in 1967. Everyone in the family but Mariano I received visas; he had to defect.
Instead of settling in Miami like so many Cubans, they opted for Lexington, Ky. Mariano II said it seemed like a normal childhood. “One thing that’s great about this country, is they’re so welcoming of people that just want to come here, be free and make a living and a life for themselves,” he said.
Mariano II and Katrina, who is of mostly German and English descent, met at Indiana University. He is a tax consultant; she works in marketing. Analiese is now a biopharmaceutical researcher at PPD Laboratories. Mariano III has a finance degree from the Carlson School of Management.
Mariano III shares the same pride in his Cuban roots as his dad. “The biggest thing is it just gives you a sense of perspective of what we get to do here in the United States,” he said last week. “We’re not worrying about things like that, where we don’t have to have a Bay of Pigs invasion, we get to come out here and play football each and every day.”
THE FUTURE
While Sori-Marin is obsessed with the game, he has other passions, including food. As a “foodie,” he has a list of his 100 favorite eating spots across the Twin Cities. but Cuban food is is favorite. So, when he’s done watching clips postgame at family meals, he can get into the restaurant’s menu, ingredients, flavors and scene.
During preseason camp in August, Sori-Marin hosted a social-media series called “Meals with Mariano.” He was poised, articulate and easy going as he talked food with teammates in front of the camera.
Katrina said her son could be the next Guy Fieri. Fleck said if that’s his career path, it would possibly be more of a “Beat Bobby Flay” kind of role because Sori-Marin would need the competitive aspect. Big Ten Network employees have said after interviews about football that he could have a future in TV.
But his parents strongly believe when his playing days are done, he will stay in the game. Fleck and Sori-Marin have talked a lot about him coaching and the demands of the profession. Sori-Marin doesn’t deny coaching seems like a favorite, but says his future might be in an NFL front office or as an agent.
Sori-Marin then wondered about what an August might be like if he wasn’t involved in training camp. “It just wouldn’t feel right,” he said. “You know, ‘I should be doing football right now.’ That’s what the world requires me to do.”
3 storylines to key an eye on as Yankees face Guardians in Game 2 of ALDS
Mother Nature has announced her presence in the Yankees-Guardians American League Division Series.
With nasty rain in the Bronx on Thursday night, Game 2 was moved back to Friday at 1:07 p.m. Apart from the unfortunate implications that will have for fans who will be at work during Friday’s game, there’s also the baseball implications that could leave their mark on the series.
For one, the Guardians will now most likely be unable to bring back Game 2 starter Shane Bieber for a potential Game 5 on Monday. That’s favorable for the Yanks, as Bieber looked dominant against the Rays in the Wild Card series. Game 1 starter Cal Quantrill (who was unremarkable) would be on regular rest for Game 4, which could also belong to middling right-hander Aaron Civale. The erratic Zach Plesac is also in play to pitch in some capacity. But in his final nine starts of the regular season — which were interrupted for a month after Plesac punched the mound in reaction to giving up a home run, causing a fracture — the 27-year-old owned a 5.36 ERA.
That’s all hypothetical, though. Friday will bring a real-life baseball game, with a few lingering questions spawned by soggy weather.
HOW WILL THE STARTING PITCHERS REACT?
Nestor Cortes has not pitched since the first day of October. While he was unbelievable in that start (7.1 innings, 12 strikeouts, one hit and zero runs against the Orioles), that was also nearly two weeks ago, and was in a much tamer Yankee Stadium than the one he’ll inhabit on Friday afternoon.
Cortes seems well-suited to face the Guardians’ very shallow lineup, but no pitcher in the world is really used to taking 12 days off between starts. Bieber will now be working on six days’ rest, something he did twice during the regular season. He made six total starts with six or more days of rest, and in those games, the former Cy Young winner barfed up a 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, both well above his season averages. Cortes, meanwhile, thrives when well-rested. Over his five starts with six or more rest days, he had a 1.01 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.
No matter how they perform, neither pitcher will come right out and say that the rainout affected him, but it was undoubtedly in their mind as they sat around for an extra day.
BULLPENS NEED WORK
The Guardians’ bullpen is more taxed than they’d like. They had to use the entire unit to take down Tampa Bay on Saturday, and after using three relievers in Game 1 against the Yankees, 24-year-old closer Emmanuel Clase plus youngsters Sam Hentges and Eli Morgan are the only true relievers who have been resting since they left Ohio. Morgan, who made 18 starts last season and one this year (against the Yankees, coincidentally) is now in a great position to give the Guardians some length should Bieber’s outing get cut short.
Hentges was the long relief hero in that clincher over the Rays, handling the 13th through 15th innings and striking out six to earn a very unlikely first postseason win. With an extra day to chill, he’s likely now available for Game 2. Cody Morris, a rookie righthander with just seven MLB games on his Baseball-Reference page, was left off the roster for the Wild Card series. He’s on the ALDS roster, though, and as someone who has not pitched at all since the regular season, Morris presents an interesting but unproven weapon for his manager.
Terry Francona explained Morris’ absence from the Wild Card roster by saying he wanted it to be a “little more veteran” and contain “a little more experience”, but with an injury to fellow reliever Nick Sandlin during the Rays’ series, Morris is here now. Being thrown into the zoo-like environment of Yankee Stadium in the playoffs would be a big ask of Morris, but the fact is his arm probably feels a lot better than some of his teammates’ do.
For the Yankees, the Thursday postponement allows another day of recovery for Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes, who each pitched in Game 1. Loaisiga’s 12 pitches were the most of that group, though, and if the deployment is any indication of Aaron Boone’s trust hierarchy, we will probably see all three very soon. The Yankees’ bullpen is in great shape, but it’s worth noting that nobody besides Loaisiga, Peralta and Holmes have pitched since Oct. 5, something that seemed to affect the Astros’ bullpen command on Thursday.
With Jameson Taillon moving to the pen, he, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt can each be called on for multiple-inning outings during the series if needed. Taillon and German are also strong options to start Game 4 or tag team it until passing things to the high-leverage arms, which could open things up for Gerrit Cole to take Game 5 with Cortes following him in relief.
GOOD DAY, SUNSHINE?
The forecast for Friday shows sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s at first pitch. Cleveland earned the second-most wins of any American League team during day games, putting up 40 matinee victories. By winning percentage though, they are worse when the sun is out. The Guardians’ 40-31 day game record (.563 winning percentage) is a slight dip from their night efforts (52-39, .571 winning percentage).
The Yankees went 33-19 (.634) in day games and 66-44 (.600) in night games. The idea of playing a day game — which comes with the incentive of, the quicker they can beat the Guardians, the quicker they can board their flight to Cleveland ahead of Saturday’s Game 3 — may excite these Bombers. Of course, that incentive does apply to both teams, as players and coaches alike will want to get their heads on the pillow as soon as possible on Friday night.
()
NFL Week 6 Bettors Guide: Saquon Barkley, Giants will keep it close vs. Ravens
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
RAVENS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Ravens by 5, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: The line is pretty much an insult to Brian Daboll’s surprise team. The Ravens should be favored and they should win the game. But the Giants have all the elements to keep this close. Wink Martindale, who has been as good a coordinator as Daboll has been a head coach, knows enough as a former Ravens assistant not to throw all-out blitzes at Lamar Jackson and he’s going to construct a defense that can contain him as a runner. Meanwhile, we have a really good Giants running game going against a decent but not-great Ravens D that ranks 28th in total yards allowed. That running game has helped Daniel Jones. Baltimore is tied for the league lead in takeaways with 11 but by taking fewer chances, Jones has been limiting his mistakes. This could be a letdown for Baltimore after two intense games against the Bills and Bengals.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the over.
JETS at PACKERS
1 p.m., Packers by 7, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Not to overreact to last week’s shocker in London but as the Giants showed last week, something is not right with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers still isn’t in synch with all his receivers and his ability to attack downfield isn’t the same. Green Bay’s only big win came against the Bears, Rodgers’ personal property, and otherwise, it’s been a bit of a slog. There is no doubt the Jets are up and coming with some bright young stars on offense against a Packer defense that’s been unexciting. While there is a chance the Jetsies will be feeling too good about themselves after routing the QB-less Dolphins, we don’t think Lambeau Field is going to be too big for them. They may not win but they can certainly hang in there with a far-less explosive Green Bay team.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jets and the over.
VIKINGS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Vikings by 3, 46
HANK’S HONEYS: As much as we dislike the idea of taking the Vikings as a road favorite in the heat and humidity of Miami, we can’t back a team that has a rookie QB (Skylar Thompson) making his first start. That’s got to impact the effectiveness of a downfield passing game built on speed but now looking to put the QB in more comfortable situations. The Miami defense has been exposed with the injuries at QB. The Jets ran over them last week and Dalvin Cook is starting to heat up. If that happens, Kirk Cousins will use play action to find Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
PATRIOTS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 3, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Bill Belichick always tries to limit what the opponent does best and in this case, limiting the Browns’ relentless running game means taking ex-Pat Jacoby Brissett out of his game-manager mode. The New England defense has been forcing turnovers and scoring points and could coax one or two INTs out of Brissett if he’s often in third and long. Mac Jones could be back but even if it’s Bailey Zappe again, the Pats can move it on the ground against a terrible Cleveland run defense that couldn’t stop Austin Ekeler. The Browns had excellent chances to win all three games they lost. But then again, they are the Browns and the Patriots are the Patriots and you can’t fool Mother Nature.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the over.
BUCS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Bucs by 8 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Tom Brady has won 12 straight games SU against rookie QBs. Kenny Pickett is making his home debut as a starter against one of the best defenses in football and behind one of the worst-performing offensive lines in the NFL. He is going to see blitzes and coverage schemes that he can’t even imagine. Eight Steelers sat out practice Wednesday and CB Josh Jackson, who came up from the practice squad, could be thrown into action again — and Brady loves picking on your weakest link. Don’t expect the Bucs to take their foot off the gas again. It almost cost them against the Falcons last week. Besides, the Steelers, unlike the Falcons, are a mess.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
BENGALS at SAINTS
1 p.m., Bengals by 1 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Joe Burrow is in a must-win spot back in the state where he led LSU to a national championship and with the line so low, we like his chances. If Geno Smith can tear up the Saints’ pass defense, Burrow and former Bayou Bengal Ja’Marr Chase should thrive behind the improved protection Burrow has been getting. Andy Dalton is 2-0 against his former team but this Cincy defense is far better, allowing just 17.8 ppg. All three of the Bengals’ losses have been by three points or fewer and with an 11-2 ATS mark in their last 13 games, there is ample reason to pick the Bengals.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
PANTHERS at RAMS
4:05 p.m., Rams by 10 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: Maybe it’s the best thing for the Panthers to get out of town, leaving a mess behind with the well-earned firing of Matt Rhule. And maybe it’s best that the more mobile P.J. Walker is starting this one in place of the injured Baker Mayfield. We’re not making the case for them being any good. But often times, teams play better the first week under a new coach and do the Rams have any business giving this many points the way their offense has been playing? Matthew Stafford’s protection is threadbare and one thing the Panthers can do well is rush the passer, especially game-wrecker Brian Burns.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
CARDINALS at SEAHAWKS
4:05 p.m., Cardinals by 2 ½, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: We’re looking for Kyler Murray to outscore Geno Smith and we’ll take the over while we’re at it. The Cardinals simply have the better defense. They held the explosive Eagles relatively in check in the second half. The Seahawks’ defense is a sieve and after being plagued by slow starts, the Cardinals should be able to go right after Seattle’s porous secondary with Murray having all day to throw … or run, or do whatever he chooses to do. The Cards are 10-2 ATS on the road since the start of the 2021 season while Seattle, which once dominant at home, is just 5-5 over that same span.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
COWBOYS at EAGLES
8:20 p.m., Eagles by 5 ½, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This Cowboys defense is superb and after facing a string of so-so and worse stop units (Lions, Vikings, Commanders, Jaguars and Cardinals) the Eagles and their banged-up O-line are going to be in a lot of uncomfortable situations. Jalen Hurts can scramble but his numbers against pressure — 42% completions, 5.3 yards per attempt) are poor. It looks like Cooper Rush will start again and that’s not a bad thing because the Cowboys will be forced to go to a conservative — and winning — game plan. This way, they can shorten the game by going to the run and allowing Rush to continue to play mistake-free football.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
BRONCOS at CHARGERS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Chargers by 4 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: We’re done waiting for Russell Wilson to get things right with his new team. He’s missing throws and he’s not making plays on the run. Whether it has to do with his injured shoulder, it’s obvious he’s not the same QB he was in Seattle. Justin Herbert, however, is going to force him to be that quarterback and if the Chargers get a lead, there is no way the Broncos can come back with their sputtering offense. The Chargers’ run defense is a concern but with Javonte Williams out for the season, the Broncos are searching for answers there, as well. To some this seems like a sucker bet but with the Bolts (4-1 ATS by the way) coming home after two straight victories on the road, they should coast.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chargers and the under.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
BILLS at CHIEFS
4:25p.m., Bills by 2 ½, 54
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bills have 60 minutes to avenge 13 seconds and a coin flip. They’re supposed to be the best team in football and with Josh Allen at quarterback, they can certainly win this game. But we also have to ask how a team as talented as the Chiefs can be a home underdog? The Chiefs might be sick of hearing how the wrong team was playing in the AFC Championship Game and that close call against the Raiders may have had something to do with looking ahead. The Bills are still thin in the secondary. Tre’Davious White is sitting out another game and Patrick Mahomes will likely target rookie Kaiir Elam. All that said, if we were going to bet this game, it would be on the over. The K.C. pick is strictly a lean.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Chiefs and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
JAGUARS at COLTS
1 p.m., Colts by 2 ½, 42
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the over.
49ERS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Niners by 5 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Niners and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Patriots. Fading the Browns to black.
LAST WEEK: 8-7-1 ATS, 7-9 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 36-43-1 ATS, 39-40-1 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 2-3
()
Patrick Williams needs to be more aggressive — and confident — in Year 3 with the Chicago Bulls: ‘Motivation comes from inside’
It’s time for Patrick Williams to make a leap.
Two years after the Chicago Bulls selected him with the No. 4 pick in the draft, Williams is still carrying the weight of his draft stock — and still figuring out his role.
Other early selections in the 2020 class — Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton — made an immediate impact. Williams’ trajectory has been more modest, hampered by a left wrist injury last season that sidelined him for all but 17 games.
As he enters Year 3, Williams said his years-old draft stock isn’t weighing on him.
“I don’t really go on to the game thinking that I’m the fourth overall pick,” Williams said. “I’m just Patrick Williams, No. 44 for the Chicago Bulls.”
Mentality will be a key for Williams, whom the Bulls have been pushing to up the ante on his aggressiveness around the rim since he arrived in Chicago. The 6-foot-7 Williams has the stature and agility to dominate cutting to the basket. Yet he often hesitates before his takes, appearing passive alongside more decisive players, such as fellow power forward Javonte Green.
Williams, 21, built up to more confident performances off the bench and in a youthful lineup in the last preseason game, throwing down a trio of dunks that hinted at his potential to go toe-to-toe with opposing bigs. But it wasn’t a coincidence that Williams appeared to blossom in those secondary rotations — in fact, it’s something Williams consciously recognized.
Williams admitted to an increased level of comfort when he plays with the second unit, with whom he feels more space to be the star. But when he joins the starting unit, Williams defers to veterans Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
“A lot of times in the first unit, obviously with Zach and DeMar, they’re All-Stars,” Williams said. “So I feel and the team feels like the best shot is for the ball to be in their hand. We’re trying to set screens for them and trying to get them open. … But with that second group, it’s just whoever has it.”
Donovan hopes to break that Williams habit. The Bulls are actively pushing themselves away from “hero ball,” which often forced LaVine and DeRozan to carry the bulk of the scoring last season as the team struggled with injuries and inconsistency.
Although Donovan praised Williams’ willingness to support his teammates, he acknowledged the forward has to draw the line between selflessness and deference.
“I know how conscientious he is about the team,” Donovan said. “He wants the group to function well and he’s got a high level of respect for those guys, so it’s probably only natural. He knows the level of scorers those guys are.”
The Bulls early this season will focus in part on finding a comfortable role for Williams — whether in the starting lineup or off the bench. Green made a bid for the starting power forward job last season and this preseason.
Williams, who has averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 88 career games, needs to gain varied touches to succeed — looks around the rim, 3-point chances and slashing opportunities off the two-man game.
“The aggressiveness part isn’t always about him putting the ball on the floor or shooting jump shots,” Donovan said. “It’s screen-and-rolls to the basket. It’s quick post-ups. It’s getting on the offensive glass. He got out in transition. If he does those things, that’s the aggressiveness we need.”
Williams understands the pressure he faces in his third season. Without major offseason additions to the roster, the young power forward offers one of the best areas for the Bulls to take a major leap.
But Williams said that drive isn’t affected by chatter from critics or his position as a No. 4 pick — he just wants to win.
“Whenever you have motivation from the outside, I don’t think it’s real motivation,” Williams said. “Motivation comes from inside.”
()
