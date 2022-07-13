News
You Don’t Know Me Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed The Series? Will It Ever Happen?
Netflix premiered the first season of You Don’t Know Me, a crime drama-thriller series, last month. Fans still have many questions after the finale of the first season. They are now waiting for You Don’t Know Me Season 2. Will the show ever be aired again? Let’s find out. Netflix’s You Don’t Know Me, a […]
Vikings at Dolphins picks: Luck? Destiny? A third-string quarterback? Smells like victory.
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game in Miami against the Dolphins:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 31, Dolphins 17: This team allowed 40 points to the freaking Jets last week. Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings offense about to have a field day. Plus, Skylar Thompson ain’t it.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 23, Dolphins 13: Remember when William Munny said, “I was lucky in the order?” The Vikings have been lucky in the order.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 27, Dolphins 23: The last time the Vikings won in Miami, they went on to the Super Bowl that season. That was way back in 1976. It would be a stretch to say the Vikings this season are Super Bowl material, but winning again in Miami might be a good omen.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 21, Dolphins 17: Just about anything can happen in the NFL, and the Vikings prove it in Miami. Kevin O’Connell in Coach of Year consideration.
UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care.
The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations.
The company said it continued to expand clinic-based, surgical and home care as it grew value-based payment arrangements. Those involve basing doctor or care provider pay more on how a patient does instead of delivering a fee for each service.
UnitedHealth’s insurance segment covers more than 51 million people, mostly in the United States, and it still brings in most of the company’s revenue. But company leaders have been focusing more on growing care delivery too, in part to manage the insurance expense by improving customer health.
The company’s Optum Health segment brought in $18.46 billion in revenue in the quarter, more than what UnitedHealth got from its employer-sponsored health insurance coverage. Optum Health provides care to people insured through UnitedHealth and to other customers as well.
UnitedHealth’s Optum Rx segment, which manages prescription drug coverage, brought in over $25 billion in revenue. That represents 8% growth over last year’s quarter.
UnitedHealth’s bottom line soar nearly 29% to $5.26 billion in the third quarter. Total revenue grew about 12% to $80.89 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items were $5.79 per share.
Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Total health insurance enrollment grew 2% compared to last year’s quarter on gains in government-funded Medicaid and Medicare Advantage coverage. The company’s commercial enrollment, which includes employer-based coverage, stayed flat at nearly 26.6 million people.
The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings to range between $21.85 and $22.05 per share.
That compares to the average expectation for $21.87 per share on Wall Street, according to FactSet.
In July, the health care giant had hiked its forecast for 2022 earnings to between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represented an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range from its previous outlook.
Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. climbed nearly 3%, or $14.85, to $524.76 Friday while broader indexes were mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which UnitedHealth is a component, rose slightly.
UnitedHealth’s stock has spent much of this year trading near $500 or above it. The price has essentially doubled since early 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Twins position breakdown: Bullpen found a star in Jhoan Duran, plus pretty good depth
It’s easy to point to September and say that’s where the Twins’ season was lost. After all, they tumbled from a first-place tie with Cleveland all the way to 14 games out at season’s end in the span of a month.
But take it back to mid-June and you’ll find a stretch of games in which late-bullpen collapses against the Guardians could have meant the difference between a one-game lead and an 11-game lead, drastically altering the American League Central landscape.
While the bullpen was, at times, the biggest issue during the season, especially early on, the Twins also found some assets and believe they have the makings of a solid group heading into the offseason.
2022 RECAP
The Twins traded their closer, Taylor Rogers, the day before Opening Day, acquiring starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagán in the deal. Pagán got some of the first cracks at save situations, and while he was somewhat shaky with far too many walks and home runs allowed in the early going, things really blew up for him in June.
In the meantime, rookie Jhoan Duran emerged and started taking on more high-leverage situations, on his way to posting a 1.86 earned-run average in one of the best rookie reliever seasons in recent memory. Using a fastball that reached as high as 103.8 miles per hour, a curveball and a splinker, Duran was consistently-impressive throughout the season, at times helping keep the bullpen afloat.
Griffin Jax, another starter-turned-reliever, saw his stuff tick up in his new role and quickly climbed up the leverage ladder, finishing the year with a 3.36 ERA. After a rocky start to the year, lefty Caleb Thielbar settled nicely into his role, and fellow lefty Jovani Moran was up and down throughout the year but looks as if he could pair nicely with Thielbar as the Twins’ two lefties out of the bullpen in 2023.
Veterans Tyler Duffey and Joe Smith, relied upon heavily at the beginning of the season, were eventually both designated for assignment after the Twins traded for much-needed bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline. The Twins acquired Jorge López, who is under contract for two more seasons, from the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Fulmer, who is an upcoming free agent, from the Detroit Tigers to help stabilize the bullpen.
López, who was an all-star in Baltimore, did not replicate that success and was quickly moved off of closing duties. The righty walked 14 batters in his 22 2/3 innings after walking only 17 in more than twice as many innings with Baltimore to begin the season.
Jorge Alcala, who was expected to be a big part of the Twins’ late-inning plans, went down with injury early in the season and never returned, requiring an elbow surgery mid-year.
All told, Twins relievers wound up finishing the season with a 3.84 team ERA, which was 16th in the majors.
2023 OUTLOOK
Led by Duran, the Twins feel they have a bullpen core that they can rely upon heading into the 2023 season.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said on Monday that after a normal offseason and with the plan they have set out in front of him, the Twins are confident that López will rebound. His stuff, he pointed out, did not disappear even though the execution was shaky.
The two of them, combined with a healthy Alcala would give the Twins three hard-throwing righties to utilize out of the bullpen. That in addition to the slider-heavy Jax and lefties Thielbar and likely Moran give the Twins a solid starting place with the bullpen.
Trevor Megill, another hard thrower, could also factor into the Twins’ plans next season, and Falvey said they “have some decisions to make there with where he’s at” in regards to Pagán, who is arbitration-eligible.
“I feel better, probably, about where our starting pitching rolls into next year and our bullpen than maybe I have up to this point,” Falvey said. “That’s no disrespect to any of the previous iterations of what we had, but it feels a little deeper, it feels like it has some back-end experience.”
This is the second in a series recapping the 2022 season and looking ahead to 2023.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 along walking trail
By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon.
The victims were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said during a news conference. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. Police identified the other victims as: Nicole Conners, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.
Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was wounded and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. A second police officer, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was wounded and released from the hospital.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Officials have not said how the suspect was injured.
The shootings set off a massive police response and manhunt, with police scouring an area of more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) to find and capture the suspect, Patterson said. She said authorities have not yet determined any motive.
Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”
“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”
The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.
The Neuse River Greenway runs just behind the backs of houses in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shooting began. The trail runs about 27 miles (43 kilometers) along the river and connects to the state’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail that’s popular with thru-hikers. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.
Woodrow Glass, a 74-year-old retiree, was a neighbor of Conners in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.
“Oh, she’s a great lady,” Glass said. “I mean, she was friendly with everybody in the neighborhood, spoke with everybody, had conversations with everybody, and was really respected here. And we’re going to miss her. We’re truly going to miss her.”
Glass said the shooting illustrates the need for policies to keep guns out of the hands of juveniles. While the type of weapon used wasn’t clear, Glass noted that the gun had enough power to cause multiple deaths.
“Why would a kid have a gun like that? That he could cause that many deaths, you know?” Glass said.
Under North Carolina law, crimes committed by a 15-year-old are usually adjudicated in juvenile court. But a juvenile court judge must transfer the case to Superior Court for the youth to be tried as an adult if the 15-year-old is accused of first-degree murder and determines there is probable cause that the suspect committed the crime. Authorities have not commented on what charges the suspect could face.
The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence. Police officers have been shot this week in Greenville, Mississippi; Decatur, Illinois; Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida. Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one Las Vegas, were killed.
Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.
Brooke Medina, who lives in the neighborhood bordering the greenway, was driving home at around 5:15 p.m. when she saw about two dozen police cars, both marked and unmarked, race toward the residential area about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Raleigh’s downtown. She then saw ambulances speeding the other direction, toward the closest hospital.
She and her husband, who was working from home with their four children, started reaching out to neighbors and realized there was a shelter-in-place order.
The family closed all of their window blinds, locked the doors and congregated in an upstairs hallway together, said Medina, who works as a communications vice president at a think tank. The family listened to the police scanner and watched local news before going back downstairs once the danger seemed to have moved farther away from their home.
She described the neighborhood known as Hedingham as a sprawling, dense, tree-lined community that’s full of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes that are more moderately priced compared to other parts of the Raleigh area.
___
Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Maryland; and Allen G. Breed in Raleigh contributed to this report.
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 6
Vikings at Dolphins (+2½):
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will make his first career start for Miami in this rematch of the Dolphins’ last Super Bowl win a long 48 years ago. The third-string, seventh-rounder gets the call because he’s the only Dolphins quarterback who can currently walk and chew gum at the same time.
Pick: Vikings by 3
Patriots at Browns (-2½):
Estranged Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has returned to the Browns’ facility since he’s nearly halfway through his suspension. So he’s back to the same routine he had in Houston, except he’s facing restrictions and must be singularly responsible for his own massages.
Pick: Patriots by 3
Jets at Packers (-6½):
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones ripped the late play-calling of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying the Packers passed too often in their upset loss to the Giants in London. Rodgers offered no comment, so it’s not known exactly when or where in Jones’ back the quarterback will stab him.
Pick: Packers by 7
Ravens at Giants (+4½):
The Giants earned their most surprising win last Sunday in London to improve to a shocking 4-1. They’re playing well now that they’re under much less pressure, because the job of embarrassing the city of New York has been taken over by the Mets.
Pick: Ravens by 7
Buccaneers at Steelers (+7½):
Tampa Bay survived in Week 5 thanks to a horrible roughing the passer penalty called on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. The sack, in which the 45-year-old Brady was thrown roughly to the turf, had originally been applauded by Atlanta fans … and Gisele Bundchen
Pick: Buccaneers by 14
Cowboys at Eagles (-4½):
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, desperate to return to action, has been busy this past week getting evaluations on his injured thumb. So we won’t know for another day or so when he’ll be physically able to record his next air mattress infomercial.
Pick: Eagles by 10
Bills at Chiefs (+2½):
Las Vegas’ Davante Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor by authorities in Kansas City after he angrily knocked over a photographer after the Chiefs’ victory Monday night. The charges are so light, though, that Adams is unlikely to make history and become the 100th player in Raiders franchise history to do time.
Pick: Bills by 7
Panthers at Rams (-10½):
Carolina finally gave up on Matt Rhule, firing their head coach just five games into his third NFL season. The Panthers had hired him right after he led Baylor to an 11-3 record in 2019, and his NFL failure is a likely indicator of just how much cheating had been going on at Baylor in 2019.
Pick: Rams by 24
Bengals at Saints (+1½):
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time as a Bengal. His glorious national championship season at LSU was three years ago, or approximately 2,000 sacks ago.
Pick: Bengals by 3
Broncos at Chargers (-5½):
Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley says he’s “closer” with veteran receiver Keenan Allen after the Chargers’ star criticized his play-calling last week in Cleveland. In a related note, Kanye West has never been “closer” to sanity.
Pick: Chargers by 7
OTHER GAMES
49ers at Falcons (+5½):
Pick: 49ers by 7
Cardinals at Seahawks (+2½):
Pick: Cardinals by 7
Jaguars at Colts (-1½):
Pick: Jaguars by 7
BYES
Lions, Raiders, Titans, Texans
RECORD
Week 5
11-5 straight up
8-8 vs. spread
Season
48-31-1 straight up (.608)
39-41 vs. spread (.488)
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
CAIRO (AP) — At least 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital, medical officials and workers said on Friday.
Yemen’s ruinous conflict, now entering its eighth year, has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed in excess of 150,000 people.
The children were aged between three and 15 and died at Sanaa’s Kuwait Hospital after being injected with old doses of smuggled medicine at a number of private clinics, the rebel-run Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday. The officials did not says when the 10 deaths occurred.
According to a half dozen health officials and workers who spoke to The Associated Press, some 50 children received a smuggled chemotherapy treatment known as Methotrexate that was originally manufactured in India. They said a total of 19 children had died from the expired treatment. The officials and workers spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not briefed to speak with the media.
Amid Yemen’s war, the lack of access to basic resources, including food and medicine, has created large smuggling networks across both rebel-held Houthi and Saudi coalition-run areas.
Several doctors in Sanaa said that Houthi officials secretly work in partnership with medicine smugglers who sell often expired treatment to private clinics from storage houses across the country. In doing so, they said the Houthis were limiting the availability of safe treatments.
The Houthi health ministry said it has opened an investigation into the incident. In their statement, they blamed the deaths on the Saudi coalition forces for causing a lack of available medicine in Houthi-controlled areas.
The family of one of the deceased children said that their son felt pains and cramps after receiving the expired chemotherapy treatment then died five days later. “The worst thing was that the hospital administration tried to hide the truth from us,” said the boy’s father, who asked not to be named for his and his family’s safety.
The failure to extend the nationwide truce in early October has threatened to reignite bloodshed after a six-month lull in fighting. The Houthis blamed the dead-ended negotiations on the U.N., which has facilitated the cease-fire talks, while the U.S. envoy to Yemen accused the rebel group of hijacking the peace talks through last-minute demands.
Iranian-backed Houthi forces seized swathes of northern Yemen and Sanaa in 2014, pushing the government into exile. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition — which included the United Arab Emirates — intervened the following year to try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
