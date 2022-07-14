News
10 Surprising Benefits Of Yoga You Didn’t Know About
The word yoga means union, and that’s exactly what this practice can help you achieve in all aspects of your life – especially your health. Whether you’re new to yoga or have been practicing for years, you may not know about the benefits of yoga or you might wonder what is the benefits of yoga! One of the most popular forms of exercise in the world today, yoga can be as simple or as complex, as you want it to be, depending on your preferred style and skill level. While yoga has become increasingly mainstream in recent years, it’s important to know that there are still the benefits of yoga that are less commonly discussed. You’ll learn how to boost your immune system, improve your memory, what’s the benefits of yoga, will yoga help to lose weight and even increase your sex drive with the benefits of yoga below.
1) Tones Muscles
When you think of yoga, you probably don’t think of building muscle. But the truth is, yoga can be a great way to tone your muscles. The benefits of yoga are many, but one of the most surprising is its ability to tone your muscles. As we get older, our muscles start to weaken and as a result, it becomes harder for us to maintain an active lifestyle. And while there are plenty of ways to build muscle such as weightlifting or swimming, yoga has been shown in recent studies to have the same effect on your body with less time spent exercising. The benefits of yoga don’t stop there! Studies show that those who practice regularly tend to suffer from chronic pain less often than their sedentary counterparts.
2) Improves Balance
What benefits of yoga: The benefits of yoga is that it can help improve your balance. This is because yoga requires you to focus on your breath and body positioning, which can help you become more aware of your body and how it moves. As a result, you may find that you have better balance both on and off the mat.
3) Burns Calories
One of the most common questions people ask when they first start practicing yoga is will yoga help to lose weight or will yoga help in weight loss? The answer is yes! While the benefits of yoga may not be a high-intensity calorie-burning workout like running or cycling, research has shown that yoga can help to burn calories and promote weight loss.
4) Increases Blood Flow
What is the benefits of yoga? One of the benefits of yoga is that it increases blood flow throughout your body. This is important because it helps to oxygenate your cells, which can improve your overall energy levels. Additionally, yoga poses that involve inversions or twists can help to detoxify your organs by stimulating lymphatic drainage.
5) Reduces Stress And Anxiety
One of the most common what’s the benefits of yoga is the benefits of yoga can help to reduce stress and anxiety levels. This is because yoga involves deep breathing, which has a calming effect on the nervous system. Additionally, the physical postures and movements help to release tension from the body. The combination of the physical and mental aspects of yoga makes it an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety.
6) Can Strengthen Your Heart
A regular yoga practice can help keep your heart healthy and strong. One of the what benefits of yoga is that the benefits of yoga can help lower your blood pressure and improve your circulation. Additionally, yoga can help you maintain a healthy weight, which is important for heart health. Furthermore, yoga can help reduce stress, which is also beneficial for your heart. Finally, yoga can help increase your lung capacity, which helps your heart function more efficiently.
7) Promotes Better Sleep
One of the benefits of yoga is that it can promote better sleep. If you have trouble sleeping, doing some yoga before bed can help you relax and wind down so you can fall asleep more easily. Yoga can also help improve the quality of your sleep by helping you to wake up feeling more rested and refreshed. When people do yoga in the morning, they are often able to get a better night’s sleep at night because they are energized and less stressed. A morning practice can reduce cortisol levels which will keep you calm throughout the day. Yoga helps with depression:
What benefits of yoga: In one study on the benefits of yoga, researchers found that participants who did four weeks of Iyengar yoga saw a decrease in depression symptoms and feelings of helplessness when compared to participants who only received education about depression.
8) Helps You Achieve A Calm Mind
A lot of people think that the only benefit of yoga is physical, but what’s the benefits of yoga go far beyond that. The benefits of yoga can help you achieve a calm mind and increase focus. When your mind is calm, you’re able to think more clearly and make better decisions. Additionally, a calm mind helps reduce stress and anxiety.
9) Helps Manage Pain
What is the benefits of yoga: One of the benefits of yoga is that it can help manage pain in the body. Studies have shown that yoga can help reduce pain in conditions like arthritis, carpal tunnel, and chronic back pain. While the exact mechanism is not clear, it is thought that yoga works by helping to relax the nervous system and by increasing blood flow to the affected area.
10) Works For All Ages
One of the great things about yoga is that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. No matter what your age, you can reap the benefits of yoga. Will yoga help in weight loss? Yes, it can. For example, one study found that eight weeks of yoga helped participants lose an average of 5 pounds. Another study found that after six months, participants had lost between 3 and 6 pounds on average.
The post 10 Surprising Benefits Of Yoga You Didn’t Know About appeared first on MEWS.
News
Bob Raissman: Gary Cohen delivers with direct shot at Mets’ Buck Showalter over ear check
This isn’t about whether anyone agrees with Gary Cohen chastising Buck Showalter for asking the umpires to check San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears Sunday night. It is about the TV voice of the Mets answering the bell and doing more than was required of him.
Cohen, not in play-by-play mode, was working SportsNet New York’s postgame show as an analyst. That role should require delivering strong opinions. Cohen, who came to Queens in 1989 to work in the Mets radio booth and moved to TV in 2006, has been behind a Mets microphone for over three decades. He doesn’t let ties that bind him blind him from his version of right and wrong on a baseball field.
So, on Showalter’s 6th inning ear excursion, Cohen, on SNY, said: “It smacked of desperation and it was fairly embarrassing, I thought, for Buck in that spot. It was not necessary. As it turned out; Musgrove was not cheating. I think if you are going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right and Buck wasn’t right.”
This wasn’t routine analysis, like questioning a manager’s handling of the bullpen. It was a direct shot at Showalter’s character for accusing Musgrove and the Padres of cheating. The Mets manager was questioning the integrity of another organization.
Cohen’s take on Showalter, accomplished another goal of a “studio” analyst (the crew was working on a set from outside Citi Field): Deliver an opinion that has legs, words that will draw heated reaction from fans and media. Voices like SXM’s Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo and ESPN’s Michael Wilbon (PTI) were on Cohen’s side of the aisle, ripping into Showalter. Cohen’s on-set SNY colleague, Jerry Blevins, backed Showalter. On Monday, Michael Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees on YES, and his ESPN-98.7 partner Don La Greca, took issue with Cohen’s analysis.
While Cohen’s critique of Showalter made for a compelling SNY post-game show on the night the Mets were eliminated from the playoffs, it’s worth wondering how it was digested and received by the organization?
Showalter, who worked in the media (most recently for YES as a studio analyst) is controlling and leaves no stone unturned. When he took the Mets job, sources said, he asked industry types what he should expect from Cohen and the entire SNY broadcast crew. If he received honest answers, Showalter already knew Cohen was not going to parrot the party line.
That reality does not mean Showalter wasn’t miffed over Cohen’s “desperation” characterization of the Musgrove search. If Showalter was wary of Cohen this season, his antenna will be raised even higher in 2023. Moving forward, the relationship will be tenuous.
The owner, Steve Cohen, a life-long Mets fan, should already be familiar with Cohen’s unvarnished, blunt stylings. Yet hearing them as a fan is much different than as an owner who had $282 million invested in payroll this season. And an MLB TV source said the Mets owner was “none too happy” after hearing Cohen’s comments.
The Mets have some history when it comes to dumping a broadcaster over his criticism of a manager. Hall of Fame voice Tim McCarver has maintained he was fired by the Mets in 1999 over his criticisms of Bobby Valentine during the ‘98 season.
Nonetheless, despite whatever problems Cohen or Showalter have with their play-by-play man’s commentary, don’t look for the Mets to cancel next season’s Gary Cohen Bobblehead Night.
EBERSOL’S ROMO FLIP-FLOP
Dick Ebersol, the much-decorated former NBC Sports boss, has set a new record for flip-flopping.
In a recent HBO Max interview with Chris Wallace, Ebersol dropped dime on CBS’ No. 1 NFL analyst Tony Romo. Among other things, His EbNess shredded Romo for his lack of story telling ability. The former suit said Romo’s passion for the gig has been on the decline since the former Cowboys’ QB joined CBS in 2017
Ebersol drastically downgraded Romo’s overall performance, knocking him off Superstar Mountain. Ebersol was on the money. Even we can see Romo has slipped. Maybe he’s not putting in enough preparation. He also relies heavily on his comedy shtick and the strength of his personality to get through a game.
Unfortunately, Ebersol’s candid assessment of Romo quickly changed. Upon further review, Ebersol said a long day of interviews (he’s pushing a book) had clouded his views on Romo. Ebersol tried clarifying things saying, in a published statement, that Romo is “as good as it gets.”
Who got to Ebersol? Did the NFL not like Ebersol dumping on one of its broadcasting faces? Is Ebersol doing a favor for a friend at CBS? Or was Ebersol invoking the old Bob Arum line: Yesterday I was lying, today I’m telling the truth?
Look, Ebersol didn’t pull his harsh Romo critique out of a glob of cotton candy. It was too well thought out and clearly presented. It all leads us to conclude Ebersol truly believes Romo is on the decline — despite his flip-flop.
LET RON TALK
The styles of TBS ALDS teams are distinctly different.
Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur run on crossing tracks. They talk to each other.
On Yankees-Guardians, Bob (Rapping Roberto) Costas and Ron Darling run on parallel tracks. They don’t engage in much back-and-forth. Costas mostly takes the lead, with Darling doing a lot of verbal counter-punching.
Here’s hoping Darling isn’t being paid by the word.
DISPUTE DRAGS ON
Does anyone care?
The execs from the Madison Square Garden Network and Comcast don’t.
With the Rangers season underway, and the Knicks days away from beginning, the two media companies are in the second year of their carriage dispute, which is keeping MSG off of Comcast cable systems in New Jersey and Connecticut. The dispute affects about 565,000 Comcast subscribers.
And neither party is running to the negotiating table. Sad for those who do care.
AROUND THE DIAL
Warning: Those who eventually find themselves sitting next to Draymond Green in TNT’s NBA studio (he’s already signed a multi-year deal with the network) better watch what they say. Or they might get punched in the face. … Speaking of short fuses, WFAN’s Brandon Tierney, further endearing himself to listeners, referred to a caller as an “idiot” on Tuesday’s mid-day show. Tierney would later apologize for the slight. … It was 1-against-3, but SXM’s Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo came out on top in a Tuesday debate with ESPN-98.7′s Michael Kay, Don La Greca and Pete Rosenberg. The Three Whatchamacallits took Buck Showalter’s side in the great ear-check scandal while Doggie barked an anti-Buck screed. We were totally into it but threw in the towel when Kay, for reasons known only to him, brought up Al Capone’s Vault. … Ian (The Bird) Eagle won his seventh straight play-by-play NY Emmy (he tied with MSG’s Mike Breen) for his work behind YES’ Nets microphone. It was The Bird’s 8th Emmy in 10 years. … The same NFL analysts who were outraged over how Tua Tagovailoa concussion was mishandled are suddenly wigging out over the way QBs are being protected by officials. … We’re sure that slap on the wrist Troy Aikman received from ESPN for his “dresses” comment was quite painful.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: SARAH LANGS
For her display of courage. The resourceful and engaging MLB reporter recently disclosed her battle with ALS. By going public, Langs provided comfort, and an example, for all who are experiencing the same struggle. The reaction to Langs’ disclosure also produced ample evidence there’s a world of support out there for her.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: DEVANTE ADAMS
For shoving a photographer, knocking him down. This is known as the Vegas wideout taking his frustrations out on an innocent bystander after his team lost 30-29 to the Chiefs. Did Adams believe he was entitled to a clear path to the locker room? He was charged with misdemeanor assault. Maybe Adams will eventually learn how to dial it down after a tough loss.
DOUBLE TALK
What Max Scherzer said: “This is a kick in the balls.”
What Max Scherzer meant to say: “We win 101 games and can’t get past the first round of the playoffs?”
()
News
Alex Caruso is focused on his durability — but he won’t sacrifice his signature style of play with the Chicago Bulls
Alex Caruso has a simple goal for his second season with the Chicago Bulls: Stay on the court.
Caruso became an instant favorite in Chicago because of his energetic defense and eagerness to chase loose balls. But the guard was available for only 41 games last season and dedicated his summer to preparing his body to shoulder a heavier load in 2022-23.
“It’s really important for me to be out there playing,” Caruso said. “I don’t think I change the way I play — that’s what got me here. That’s why the Bulls want me on the team. That’s why (coach) Billy (Donovan) loves what I do with my energy, my defense and how I bring other guys along.
“I don’t think I can change that, but I’ve definitely got to be smarter.”
Ahead of the preseason, Caruso said he might show more discretion, allowing a few loose balls to go out of bounds or dodging potential charges to protect his body. But that claim was quickly met — by coaches, teammates, fans — with incredulity.
While there was a hint of self-preservation in the preseason — for instance, stepping out of the way of an incoming charge from Zion Williamson — Caruso was still himself, crashing to his chest for loose balls and absorbing hits from oversized opponents.
Donovan laughed at the idea of Caruso dialing back.
“I don’t think he can. And if he does, he’s not going to be who he is,” Donovan said. “He’s got to be who he is. … He’s a really, really good player. He does a lot of intangible things on both ends of the floor. So his availability is important, but I want him to be who he is. … The way he plays — I say this in a positive way — he’s reckless with his body.”
Caruso was used to playing recklessly with the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he came off the bench for 18 to 20 intense minutes each game, depleting himself in short rotational stints. But his role is more involved with the Bulls — Caruso averaged 28 minutes per game last season, often starting in the wake of injuries.
But he often was a victim to injuries himself. Although Donovan wrote off Caruso’s stint with COVID-19 and fractured right wrist as “freak” accidents, he also suffered nagging back spasms and foot injuries throughout the latter half of the season.
“He takes a lot of pride in being out there,” Donovan said. “And I can tell you this: When he’s not out there, there’s a pretty significant problem.”
Caruso’s availability will be critical with starting point guard Lonzo Ball set to miss the opening months of the season as he recovers from a second arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
Caruso brings a different wrinkle to the Bulls offense, fueling the type of quick-touch ball movement Donovan wants to center this season.
“When he’s off the ball, that’s where he gets a lot of his damage done offensively because of his intelligence and how smart he is in the way he plays,” Donovan said.
Caruso focused heavily on his core and leg strength throughout summer workouts as a key to maintaining his durability.
Ayo Dosunmu will be the starting point guard in Ball’s absence to start the season, moving Caruso back into the secondary unit. But Caruso likely will be the first player off the bench and a critical defensive finisher in close games.
Caruso embraces his role as a bench leader. This season’s secondary group has been bolstered by the additions of Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić, who feed off Caruso’s zeal for pushing the pace in transition and half-court play.
“It’s been remarkable, just the chemistry we’ve been able to develop since playing together,” Caruso said. “The new concepts on offense — of being random, just playing basketball, making the reads that are there, taking advantage of the defense — it’s been a revelation for the second unit.”
()
News
ASK IRA: Will Victor Oladipo’s preseason lead to rethinking of Heat rotation?
Q: Everyone is hoping that Victor Oladipo can recapture his game. He certainly has had enough time. He may just never be the same. – Joel.
A: That certainly was among the most concerning aspects of the preseason. But since we’re not doctors, we have no way of knowing whether this is part of a rehab process that will lead to something more significant in terms of burst and athleticism, or whether this is the result of four seasons of battling injuries. To a degree, the training and medical staff might have a better sense of where this is headed than the coaching staff. But it no longer can be assumed that Victor Oladipo automatically plays ahead of Gabe Vincent. It could wind up being situational, which might have been the case for Erik Spoelstra, anyway.
Q: We have found our power forward. His name is Nikola Jovic. He can shoot the three, he can pass, he can handle the ball and he can rebound. He even seems to be picking up the defensive schemes the Heat want to use. He is a stat filler. He deserves to get regular minutes even if it is on the second unit. The Heat need to accelerate his development. He seems to have a high basketball IQ. Has he begun to change the minds of the Heat coaching staff? – David, Fort Lauderdale.
A: I would put it this way: he has encouraged the coaching staff. But while he clearly has a higher upside than others in the rotation, I’m still not sure the coaching staff won’t opt for the consistency and NBA-ready defense of Haywood Highsmith. With the East expected to be so competitive, I’m not sure you can afford to spot Nikola Jovic during this all-East four-game homestand that opens the Heat schedule.
Q: Your heart just goes out to Marcus Garrett. The kid worked so hard to get back from last year’s injury only to get injured again. Saw him play at Kansas. Smart, tough, mature player. Great defense. Is there any chance that he makes it back to the Heat to show what he can do when healthy, or is this it for him with the Heat? – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: The fact that he will, for the second consecutive season, rehab at FTX Arena under the watch of the Heat certainly is encouraging. But, as it has been for two years now, when he gets back, he still needs to show that he can offer something on the offensive end. While his defensive skill set is elite, you can’t be 3-and-D without the three.
()
News
Previewing Ravens vs. Giants: 8 things to watch, including Saquon Barkley’s elusiveness, third-down success and more
The New York Giants have been one of the NFL’s most surprising teams, starting 4-1 under first-year coach Brian Daboll. But the Ravens know what awaits them Sunday in MetLife Stadium. And it’s not just running back Saquon Barkley.
Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will take center stage as he faces his old team for the first time. Their meeting in East Rutherford, New Jersey, comes less than nine months after the Ravens (3-2) parted ways with Martindale, who quickly found a new job as Daboll’s defensive coordinator. Now he’ll have to stop quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom he faced every week at Ravens practices. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 6 matchup.
Offense
1. Even with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) ruled out, the Ravens’ offense shouldn’t have too much trouble staying on schedule. Their early-down attack is one of the NFL’s best, ranking second in overall efficiency on first down and sixth on second down, according to Football Outsiders. The Giants’ early-down defense is one of the NFL’s worst: last in first-down efficiency and 18th in second-down efficiency.
If Martindale’s going to cause headaches, it’ll probably happen on third and fourth down, where his aggressiveness and exotic blitz packages can rattle opposing quarterbacks. When facing a Giants blitz on late downs this season, only the Dallas Cowboys’ Cooper Rush has produced positive expected points added on pass attempts, and even then only barely, according to Sports Info Solutions. (EPA is a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position.).
Jackson and the Ravens’ offense cooked high-pressure looks to start the season, but his production has fallen off sharply the past two games. He went a combined 11-for-24 for 103 yards, a touchdown and an interception against five or more Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals pass rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Every week is different,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “Every challenge is different. You certainly can’t rest on your laurels.”
2. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and Barkley have shared the field only once. Five years ago, they met in a top-10 matchup at Ohio Stadium. Barkley, a Heisman Trophy contender for Penn State, returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Dobbins, a freshman sensation for Ohio State, had 13 carries for 88 yards. The Buckeyes won, 39-38, after a late rally.
On Sunday, they’ll reunite with a new bond between them. Barkley has been one of the NFL’s best comeback stories, and Dobbins could join him by season’s end. In 2020, Barkley underwent ACL reconstruction and a meniscus repair after an early-season knee injury. After averaging only 3.7 yards per carry in his return to action last year, he’s up to 5.5 yards this season.
When Dobbins tore the ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee last year, along with his hamstring, Barkley reached out. The surgeon who operated on Barkley’s knee was the one who repaired Dobbins’. Now, as Barkley’s star rises, Dobbins’ play has, too. He’s coming off his best game of the season, an eight-carry, 44-yard showing against the Bengals.
“It’s been great to see [Barkley] do his thing, because I know he went through a lot dealing with his injury,” Dobbins said Thursday. “So I’m just so happy to see him doing that, and I’ll be happy to see him this Sunday.”
Defense
3. The Ravens rank 26th in the NFL in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. The Giants, meanwhile, are sixth in run offense efficiency. If Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is intent on bottling up their ground game, help might come from an unexpected source: quarterback Daniel Jones’ right arm.
With injuries ravaging his receiving corps, Jones is averaging just 169.6 passing yards per game this season. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (154 receiving yards) suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, and former big-ticket signing Kenny Golladay (22 yards) was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Playing behind a shaky offensive line, Jones has struggled on downfield throws. According to Sports Info Solutions, he’s just 1-for-6 on passes of at least 20 air yards this season.
That should make Macdonald’s job easier. Against Cincinnati, his coverage schemes and the Ravens’ safety depth put a lid on quarterback Joe Burrow’s deep-passing options. Against the Giants, the Ravens can line up closer to the line of scrimmage and move a safety into the box, when needed, for extra run support.
4. Jones doesn’t have Jackson’s running talent, but if his ankle’s fully healthy, he can run by defenders almost as quickly. On an 80-yard run against the Eagles in 2020, Jones hit a top speed of 21.23 mph, faster than the 21.01 mph Jackson clocked on his 37-yard touchdown run against Philadelphia one week earlier, a personal best.
The Giants haven’t shied away from using Jones (team-high 5.6 yards per carry) as a runner, either. According to Sports Info Solutions, he has 34 yards on seven designed quarterback runs and 38 yards on five read-option keepers this season.
Jones’ improvisational ability is worth watching. Buffalo’s Josh Allen scrambled five times for 48 yards and three first downs against the Ravens in Week 4, and the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones scrambled five times for 31 yards, a touchdown and two first downs in Week 3. Daniel Jones has 22 scrambles for 164 yards (7.5 per carry), two touchdowns and 15 first downs this season.
5. Stopping Barkley means tackling Barkley, and few players in the NFL make that more difficult. According to Pro Football Focus, Barkley is ninth among running backs in yards after contact per carry (3.81). Barkley has forced 18 missed tackles this season, tied for seventh most among running backs, and only the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb and Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs have more yards after contact.
“Strength, balance, change of direction — he’s just a really tough guy to tackle,” Harbaugh said Monday.
The Ravens can’t afford many whiffs Sunday. According to Pro Football Reference, their defense ranks second in the NFL in missed tackles this season (38), behind only the Houston Texans (39). Four players have at least three missed tackles: inside linebacker Patrick Queen (five), injured safety Marcus Williams (four), defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (four) and rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (three).
Extra points
6. Jackson is 12-0 as a starter against NFC teams. His 12 straight wins tie former Oakland Raiders great Ken Stabler for the second-longest streak of interconference victories by a quarterback to begin his career in NFL history. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert holds the record, with 15 straight wins against the AFC.
In Jackson’s 12 career starts against NFC teams, he’s passed for 2,167 yards, rushed for 1,115 yards and scored 26 total touchdowns (20 passing and six rushing).
7. The Giants’ roster features a handful of recent Ravens, including starting left guard Ben Bredeson, reserve guard Tyre Phillips, reserve defensive end Jihad Ward, reserve defensive tackle Justin Ellis and reserve safety Tony Jefferson. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and starting kicker Graham Gano also started their careers in Baltimore.
8. A start Sunday would be the 200th of Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell’s career, joining six active players who’ve reached that mark. (All are offensive players: quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan, tackles Duane Brown and Jason Peters and tight end Marcedes Lewis.) Even at age 36, Campbell remains one of the NFL’s better interior defenders, ranking 21st overall among players at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.
Week 6
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
()
News
Fans Not Pleased With Rohit-Babar Photoshoot, Here Is How They Reacted
The ICC T-20 World Cup is only days away from now. Preparations are underway and so are the pre-tournament photoshoots. Just like every other World Cup, the talk of the town is India vs Pakistan. The arch-rivals will be facing each other on October 23 at the MCG, with Men in Blue looking to avenge last year’s defeat, a defeat that still haunts us.
Even though there is more than a week left for the match to begin, the two Captains – Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam – are in the news for something else. Their pictures at the recently concluded photoshoot have received mixed reactions from the fans.
In the pictures, Rohit and Babar are seen smiling and nearly hugging each other. Fans, who are so used to seeing the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi going all-out against each other, aren’t pleased with this friendly behavior. They want that intense “STFU and bowl. I’ll hit you out of the MCG” type of rivalry back. Ex-Cricketers, Experts and Netizens – they all have had their say.
Here are some of the top reactions to the friendly photoshoot of the two skippers :-
#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/F3eFtKH7Er
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2022
Looks like a pre-wedding photoshoot pic.twitter.com/Y7uqnwZS01
— ` (@FourOverthrows) October 15, 2022
#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jNp00YuOZ4
— The Engineer Bro (@theengineerbroo) October 15, 2022
Rohit Sharma doing better work than United Nations for world peace. Admit it pic.twitter.com/vQGOn2UDiz
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) October 15, 2022
When you meet your ex’s boyfriend pic.twitter.com/fHPexiXUKs
— Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) October 15, 2022
Couple on Relatives
Stage watching them pic.twitter.com/cn7XzQXOUg
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) October 15, 2022
— 🆄🅽🅽🆈 (@aakash_lakhia) October 15, 2022
Ye India & Pak ke hi players hai na? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/8OvEihcxQm
— Brajen Bora (@RC_Sarcasm1) October 15, 2022
Friendly behavior with your opponents is bad. After all, they’re sports persons representing their country and not soldiers at war. However, the magnitude of this rivalry is such that it goes beyond sports. Hardcore fans cherish that intensity and cut-throat competitiveness on the field. They don’t want the players hanging out, sharing moments of joy and cracking jokes.
Irrespective of what happens off-the-field, we all should just hope and pray that we are the ones bursting Crackers on Chhoti Diwali with double enthusiasm. On October 23, we all will be glued to our Television and Laptop Screens. Here’s hoping our neighbors break theirs once the match is over. Come soon, dear Sunday.
The post Fans Not Pleased With Rohit-Babar Photoshoot, Here Is How They Reacted appeared first on MEWS.
News
High school football roundup: Centennial scores big victory with late TD against Minnetonka
Centennial 8, Minnetonka 7: Centennial junior fullback Marcus Whiting hit paydirt twice in consecutive snaps, once on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 37 seconds to play, and then again on the ensuing 2-point conversion to lift the ninth-ranked Cougars (5-2) over Minnetonka in a key Class 6A tilt.
The lone score for the Skippers (4-3) was a 5-yard scoring strike from Milos Spasojevic to Roman Johnson in the third quarter.
Rosemount 27, Prior Lake 17: Rosemount (7-0) put to bed any concerns about its offense by scoring 15 points in the fourth to erase a three-point deficit and remain unbeaten.
Trailing in the final frame, Gavin Caswell hit Chance Swansson for a 33-yard strike to put Rosemount on top with 4:27 to play. Will Priest put the game on ice three minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Grayson Spronk ran in two scores for the Lakers (4-3).
Hill-Murray 28, South St. Paul 12: Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl went off for 255 yards and three scores on the ground for the Pioneers (4-3), who have won four straight after dropping their first three games of the season.
Malachi Belmares ran 15 times for 139 yards and a score for the Packers (0-7).
Stillwater 35, Mounds View 7: Mounds View (2-5) struck first Friday on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Owen Wark to Tyler Nystrom, but it was all Stillwater (7-0) from there.
Isaac Johnston ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Stillwater, while Tanner Schmidt hauled in four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
Cretin-Derham Hall 24, Two Rivers 12: The Raiders (1-6) are in the win column after Nolan Harris punched in a pair of short rushing touchdowns.
The Raiders led 17-0 in the third quarter before Two Rivers (1-6) put up its first points on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Owen Watson to Gabriel Goldenman.
Common PPC Mistakes That Can Get You Burned
Find the Right Dual Diagnosis Treatment Facilities
Bob Raissman: Gary Cohen delivers with direct shot at Mets’ Buck Showalter over ear check
Magento Business Intelligence: What’s New for the Merchants?
Why Graphic Design Is Important in Marketing
Uniswap Likely To Reach $7 Price
Considering SEO For Achieving Higher Page Ranking Among the Search Engines
Law Firm SEO Snake Oil – Help Us – Help Your Competition!
Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena
Business Phone Service Considerations: Do You Need VOIP?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need