News
A Page From Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor’s Maternity Diaries. See Pic
Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: jyothykrishna) Sonam Kapoor, who is soon going to welcome her first child, has been treating her Insta family to adorable pictures and videos of herself ever since she announced the pregnancy. Recently, she shared two posts on her Instagram stories looking gorgeous in a yellow ensemble. In the first […]
News
Your Money: Investing priorities differ among the genders
Are women and men different when it comes to their finances? What tends to drive financial decisions for women? How do they find the balance between saving, spending and planning for the future?
Historically, much of the academic literature on gender differences has focused on the level of confidence in women. The data suggested that women lacked confidence about their money, while men “forged ahead.”
That dynamic has been turned on its ear over the past 20 years. For one thing, women today control a greater share of household wealth, having discretion over $10 trillion of U.S. household financial assets, or about one-third of the total. Furthermore, nine in 10 women who are married or who live with a partner say they are involved with spending and investing decisions, up from 42% in 2012, according to Hearts and Wallets, a consumer research firm.
Perhaps even more astonishing, women are expected to inherit 70% of the $41 trillion in intergenerational wealth in the U.S. over the next 8 years. This is partly because men marry younger women who tend to live longer. In addition:
• Women will hold roughly two-thirds of private wealth in the U.S. by 2030.
• Women now earn the majority of college and professional degrees.
• More women are in the workforce than ever before, and a substantial number own their own businesses.
The effect on societal norms and expectation from this level of wealth redistribution is likely to be profound in the coming years and decades. Still, while the gender pay gap is narrowing, it persists: In 2020, women earned 83 cents for every dollar earned by men. As a result, are there discernable differences in how women view their finances, and do they need to rethink their traditional role when it comes to household finances and planning?
WOMEN AND MEN ARE DIFFERENT WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTING
It’s partly genetic, and partly learned, but women are different from men in how they approach money. Men traditionally have assumed the role of provider, and women nurturer, but these roles have changed dramatically (and many say for the better). Women are taking a more active role as the primary decision maker when it comes to household financial decisions and investments.
This may be attributable to an industrywide shift away from stock picking and performance to more long-term holistic planning and education. This aligns with the way that most women think.
Women are statistically better investors than men. According to a 2021 Fidelity Investments study, women on average achieved positive returns that surpassed men by 40 basis points (0.40%) per year, based on an analysis of 5.2 million accounts between January 2011 and December 2020.
Why is this? At the risk of painting the world with too broad a brush, women tend to be more conservative, buy-and-hold investors, while men trade more frequently. We’ve seen firsthand that women will research an investment idea more than men (in general), and women will more routinely accept advice from an investment professional more than men (again, in general). Men will often act off instinct or a tip from a friend.
The pandemic has served as a catalyst for women to become more active with their investments. Two-thirds of women now invest outside of emergency funds and retirement accounts, according to Fidelity. And at Wealth Enhancement Group, we’re seeing more women asking for guidance and more education about financial planning, especially given the market gyrations we’ve experienced since March 2020. We’ve not seen the same level of engagement from men.
Finally, many women tend to want to direct their resources to align with their values. In a study of affluent women, societal causes tend to take a more pronounced role than they do for men. For example, 95% of women ranked “helping others” and 90% reported “environmental responsibility” as important to them. Sixty-two percent of women say that societal causes are more important than wealth accumulation, vs. 53% of men, suggesting that as women accumulate greater assets, they may shift more capital toward charitable giving and social projects. In recent years, this has also given rise to impact investing, and environmental, societal and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusions (DEI) themes are moving into investors’ portfolios.
THERE’S WORK TO BE DONE
That said, many women continue to say they lack confidence in their investment decisions and are fearful about becoming the sole decisionmaker in their households. Because females statistically live longer, they’re apt to worry about being left alone to make responsible decisions about the family finances. Misconceptions about investing keep many women on the sidelines; too many have too much cash sitting in their emergency funds.
YOU NEED TO HAVE A PLAN
Regardless of one’s financial circumstances, women need to create a comprehensive financial plan that considers their beliefs, values and goals. To create a plan, you need to ponder the following questions:
• What is important to you and how can you align your values with money?
• How will you generate sustainable income in retirement?
• How will you plan ahead for tax liabilities?
• What do you want to leave behind as a legacy for your heirs, or causes you believe in?
A financial adviser can help you put together a plan that covers all of these points, and much more.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
DNR wildlife biologist’s passion is bird hunting behind setters
ALDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — In the woods northwest of Two Harbors, in a thicket of young aspen and alder, Bailey Petersen bent down to inspect a small patch of disturbed dirt.
“Another dusting bowl. And this one has a turd in it!” Petersen exclaimed. “And look, there’s another grouse turd … they are everywhere around here!”
Those little green chunks of feces were of course a good sign to grouse hunters looking for their creators. But they are especially interesting to Petersen, whose day job is wildlife biologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Petersen, 35, gets excited over feathers she finds, the divots in dirt where ruffed grouse take their dust baths, the scat left behind by woodcock, called woodcock wash, and all manner of other flora and fauna in the woods. (She even found moose poop on this walk!)
Suddenly, Petersen’s almost 4-year-old Llewellin setter, Hatchet, went on solid point, and the hunter quickly focused back to the game at hand.
“Easy boy,” Petersen said in a hushed tone.
Just then a grouse rocketed out from a low branch in a balsam tree. It was there, and gone, in split seconds. Petersen never had a chance to shoot.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.
No worries. It was one of 10 grouse that Hatchet would find and point and flush over two hours on this tax-forfeited forest land that’s owned by the state of Minnesota and managed by St. Louis County.
Considering a ruffed grouse spends most of its short life within a half-mile range, this was a perfect place for a grouse to call home, Petersen noted. There were plenty of young aspen to provide food all year, birch trees to provide catkins for winter food, clover and strawberry on the trail and low-hanging spruce and balsam under which to keep warm and hide from predators in winter.
It’s a mosaic of forest sizes, ages and species — not a sea of the same trees — some cut within the last five to 10 years, but also patches of older trees important for grouse habitat.
And now that the leaves are falling off the aspen and alder and birch in the woods, it’s getting easier to see and shoot birds that do flush. The days are cooler now. The bugs are about gone. And woodcock should be migrating through soon for an added bonus in the woods.
This is the time of year grouse gurus dream about the other 11 months.
Hooray for Hatchet
Petersen moves fast through the woods to keep up with Hatchet, starting on an old logging trail and then going wherever the dog gets birdy, sometimes into nearly impenetrable brush. Hatchet wears a GPS transmitter collar that allows Petersen (with a receiver hanging around her neck) to find him even in the thickest cover.
She communicates in a quiet voice and with hand signals, or a mellow mouth whistle, to bring Hatchet back to heel at any time.
This dog is a speed-demon on four legs, criss-crossing in front of Petersen, until he finds scent. Then he slows down and eventually stops on-point. Sometimes he even lays down, a trait bred into Llewellin setters for centuries, and waits for Petersen to catch up.
“He’s 52 feet in there,” Petersen said, pointing into a tangle of trees.
Good thing for GPS because neither one of us could see the mostly white dog because the cover was so thick. Indeed, when we got there, Hatchett was on point. This time the bird flushed a little too far out for a shot.
Then it was reconnoitering back to the trail and off, following Hatchet again.
“Llewellins are bred to work like this, to work fairly close and then basically hold on old scent until the hunter gets up close, and then move up,” Petersen said. “The goal, if it works out, is that we both arrive at the bird at the same time, in the perfect scenario.”
The next time Hatchet locked-up on point he was right on the trail. Petersen moved up, gun at the ready, and the grouse flushed straight away, across an opening in the trees. There would be no excuses here for a miss. The first shot from her .28 gauge side-by-side missed the mark, but Petersen’s second shot connected, and Hatchet soon came back with a small grouse in his mouth.
Everyone was happy.
Hatchet and the hunters would later stumble into more grouse on or near the tail and, ever the curious biologist, Petersen wanted to find out why they were hanging out there. She later opened the crop of the dead bird and found it stuffed with the leaves from wild strawberry bushes that were growing in the open sunlight on the trail.
“That’s why the grouse were there,” Petersen noted.
Back on the truck tailgate, Petersen carefully plucked a rump feather from the grouse and determined it was a female (one spot instead of two on each rump feather). The small size and incomplete plumage meant it was a young bird, hatched this summer — maybe one of the lucky ones considering how cold and wet the spring was.
A wildlife life
Petersen is the assistant wildlife manager for the DNR’s Two Harbors wildlife division office. She spends much of her time working with state, county and federal foresters to design timber sales that will benefit wildlife in addition to benefiting loggers and the timber industry.
Petersen also conducts wildlife surveys (one of her favorites is the spring spruce grouse survey that involves, you guessed it, counting turds) to keep track of furbearers, birds and even small mammals like mice.
Her career has her afield often, and that allows her to find where across northeastern Minnesota the best grouse and woodcock cover is growing. She keeps note of the best coverts and comes back with Hatchet, her other Llewellin, Riffle (Hatchet’s son), or her small Munsterlander, Mogul, in the fall.
“I love this so much I’ll bring them back without a gun, after the season,” Petersen noted. From May to July, hunting dogs aren’t allowed in the woods as critters raise their young, “so we do a lot of swimming then.”
Petersen grew up in the Twin Cities but graduated from high school in the Brainerd area. She attended college at Bemidji State University, where she really got into hunting with her future husband, A.J. Petersen. The couple got their first hunting dog in 2012, a golden retriever, and shot their first ruffed grouse while on a pheasant hunting trip near Long Prairie, Minn.
“We’ve become huge grouse people now,” said Bailey, a member of the Ruffed Grouse Society.
The couple, who met while both working in high school at a ski hill in Nisswa, Minn., grew to become hunters as they dated.
“Neither of us hunted much growing up. Very occasionally deer hunting with our dads,” Bailey said. “We picked it up together and, as his love for fishing grew, my love for the dog work and grouse also grew.”
A.J. is now the environmental manager for the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing base in Duluth.
Now, A.J. and Bailey hunt together across the country. While she does enjoy waterfowl hunting and hunting other game birds — in recent seasons the Petersens have hunted sharp-tailed, blue and sage grouse in western states and woodcock and grouse in Michigan — Petersen said she is blessed to live in one of the best ruffed grouse regions in the country.
The dogs and the birds have become her passion in life. She hunts upward of 50 days each autumn.
“It’s the dogs. I just can’t get enough of working with these dogs,” she said while offering Hatchet a squirt from a water bottle on a break from our warm afternoon hunt. “This time of year, when the leaves are down and the woodcock get going, I try to get one dog out every afternoon.”
One of her first wildlife jobs out of college was surveying woodcock in central Minnesota, and Petersen became fascinated with the little migratory game bird often considered a secondary quarry during grouse hunts. She combines her love of woodcock, sometimes called timberdoodles, with her love of dog training — using her dogs to find clutches of newly hatched woodcock chicks in the spring so the birds can be banded to monitor the population.
It takes delicate, intricate work with extremely well-trained and well-behaved dogs that must pass strict tests before being allowed to participate. And that’s exactly why Petersen likes to do it.
“It lets me keep working with my dogs all year, and I love that,” she noted. “Plus we’re helping out, giving back.”
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Dan Snyder’s time in Washington could be coming to an end
Change is coming in Washington. Or at least it appears NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and 31 league owners may hope it does.
Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders’ detestable owner, will be the talk of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s NFL owners meetings in Manhattan, whether or not his name makes it onto the official agenda.
A bombshell ESPN investigative report published on Thursday quoted an executive saying Goodell “wants Snyder gone tomorrow,” and that many owners and executives have tired of the league “propping up” and “protecting” Washington’s reeling franchise.
But Snyder allegedly has gathered “dirt” that could “blow up” several owners, the league office and Goodell, according to the report, so they are afraid to act because “they know he’ll burn their houses down,” in the words of one anonymous owner.
Al Michaels, the veteran play-by-play voice, then raised eyebrows when he made this statement on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast of Washington’s road win over the Chicago Bears:
“The owners have a meeting scheduled in New York on Tuesday. It is not, currently, on the agenda,” Michaels said, as the camera showed Snyder in the crowd. “Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team. Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it has become a major problem around the league, obviously.”
Michaels is well connected at the NFL’s highest ranks. Around the league, Michaels making that statement, that strongly, was viewed as the closest thing to Goodell or a powerful NFL owner stepping to a microphone and saying it himself.
Goodell has the authority to recommend the removal of an owner to the league’s 31 other owners. But Goodell and the league have been complicit in Snyder’s recent transgressions instead — in particular by burying attorney Beth Wilkinson’s report last year about the franchise’s toxic work environment that has allegedly enabled repeated sexual harassment.
Wilkinson’s findings were clearly damning, though they were curiously never produced in an agreed-upon written report. Washington D.C.’s council said it will continue to oppose the construction of a new stadium until the Wilkinson report is released, and the report remains hidden.
Snyder’s inability to build a new stadium in either Virginia, Maryland or Washington D.C. is one of his many escalating problems, and proof of his many burnt bridges. The fact he and the NFL wouldn’t trade the report’s release for a new stadium says everything.
Before the May league meetings in Atlanta, owners were “counting votes” to oust Snyder, according to USA Today. And there was a meeting being planned to discuss Snyder’s fate, per ESPN. But no meeting or official vote ever happened, perhaps because Snyder’s proxy during his ban from such meetings — his wife, Tanya — was not there.
But if Washington’s owner doesn’t read the room quickly, it’s possible the NFL and its owners will follow through with action this week.
RHULE OUT: RIVERA, HACKETT NEXT?
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule this past Monday, early in his third season, after an 11-27 overall record and a 1-4 start this year. Rhule, the first coach fired this season, never had a quality starting quarterback.
Owner David Tepper, who is on the hook for $40 million more on Rhule, admitted: “I think that there has been progress of some sort, but look, we’re just not getting over the hump. And we got to get over the hump.”
Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ secondary coach, steps in as interim coach. He deserves a second chance after getting railroaded out of Arizona after one season.
Now the question is who’s next? Washington’s Ron Rivera is behaving like a head coach who is feeling the heat after a 2-4 start in Year 3.
He threw Carson Wentz under the bus — intentionally or otherwise — by citing “quarterback” as the primary reason his team hasn’t been able to build and sustain success the past three years. And Rivera’s emotions escalated after the ESPN report said Snyder was behind Washington’s offseason trade for Wentz.
“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson. Well, bulls—t,” Rivera boomed at Thursday’s postgame press conference. “I’m the f—ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape in freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off.”
Broncos first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett’s 2-3 start, with poor game management and tons of Russell Wilson drama, has all eyes on Denver with new ownership. And the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury (2-3) has emerged as the odds-on favorite (+150) to be the next head coach fired, per Sportsbetting.ag.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
A new civil lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Harris County, Texas, alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session in Houston in December 2020. Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after 24 women filed civil suits alleging similarly heinous acts. This lawsuit is not included in the suspension and penalty already adjudicated upon Watson, so it will be interesting to see how the fallout of this lawsuit impacts Watson’s return to play. Meanwhile, way to go with that fully guaranteed $230 million contract, Browns. …
Davante Adams shouldn’t have shoved the media worker in his path after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And the media worker shouldn’t have been there, either. It’s easy to understand, watching the video, why Adams was startled by seeing someone step in front of him last minute. But he also shouldn’t have acted in frustration. Where was Kansas City’s stadium security, making sure no one crossed Adams’ path? All of these angles and questions should be examined and asked after Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for the shove. …
Former Giants head coach Joe Judge, working now as a Patriots offensive assistant, spent a lot of time this offseason and training camp working with fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe. And Zappe played an efficient and sound game in a 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions last week in his first NFL start. …
Giants co-owner John Mara has not spoken to the media since March 31 at the NFL’s spring owners’ meetings at The Breakers in Florida. It will be interesting to see if Mara stops on Tuesday to speak with his team’s record at an unexpectedly impressive 5-1 or 4-2 after Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens. …
Tua Tagovailoa will sit out a second straight game for the Miami Dolphins (3-2) on Sunday since the mishandling of his concussion against the Bills resulted in a frightening, national TV scene in Cincinnati the next week. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is also hurt. So the Dolphins are expected to start third-stringer Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round rookie from Kansas State, against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1). …
Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog on Sunday for the first time in his NFL career. The Chiefs are 2.5-point dogs to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in one of the two games of the week. Mahomes was favored in his first 41 home starts, including playoffs, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era, per ESPN. Good luck placing that bet on Buffalo with confidence. …
The other game of the week, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday Night Football, will be Jalen Hurts’ latest test to disprove the doubters in a so-far MVP-candidate caliber season.
THEY SAID IT
Snyder to an associate: “The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other.” Anonymous owner: “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.” — per ESPN
()
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol; set to start next week vs. Steelers
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday morning, according to a league source.
Tagovailoa, returning from a concussion suffered in the team’s Sept. 29 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is still being held out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as an extra precaution.
Bridgewater, who was never diagnosed with a concussion but still had to go through protocol as if he had one, is available to back up rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who will make his first NFL start against the Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tagovailoa is on track to return to action for the Oct. 23 Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach with Pittsburgh.
Both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater increased their practice participation Friday to “full” on the team’s injury report after being limited previously. Tagovailoa got to the stage of limited participation Wednesday, while Bridgewater, entering protocol more recently, had to be restricted to aerobic work on the side of practice Wednesday before joining the team and throwing Thursday.
Tagovailoa went through two blows to the head in five days in September. Before exiting the loss to the Bengals on a stretcher following a sack from Cincinnati defensive tackle Josh Tupou, he also had his head hit the ground from the whiplash of a fall when he was pushed to ground after a pass in the Sept. 25 win over the Buffalo Bills by linebacker Matt Milano.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy afterward, reaching for his helmet, shaking off the cobwebs and stumbling once he tried to get up. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa was cleared to return for the second half of that victory at Hard Rock Stadium and then to play the ensuing Thursday night in Cincinnati.
In the meantime, Tagovailoa’s clearance was being investigated by the NFL Players Association. While the league and union determined protocol was properly followed, it was not the intention of the league’s concussion policies.
A revision was made on Oct. 8, emphasizing signs of ataxia or gross motor instability as “no-go” symptoms that immediately disqualified a player.
Bridgewater was said by a spotter in last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium to have exhibited a stumble at some point, although no cameras ever caught the instance. Because he was ruled out of the game under the enhanced protocol, he had to go through the week as if he was coming back from a concussion, significantly limiting what he could do in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Dave Hyde: Sunday will reveal more about Dolphins than Skylar Thompson
Maybe I need my head examined, too.
I think this should work out fine.
The Dolphins should get through the “Punt, Pass and Concussed” part of their schedule without their season sinking, at least if they are who they say they are, starting with Sunday’s game against the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings.
Yes, that’s right. The Vikings are 4-1 and atop the NFC North. Holders of the best receiver (Justin Jefferson) and running back (Dalvin Cook) tandem in the NFL.
And coach Mike McDaniel decided to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson because eight-year veteran Teddy Bridgewater was in concussion protocol all week despite not having a concussion — let’s not go down that wormhole again — and barely practiced.
It’s a bold decision by McDaniel. It’s unorthodox, too, considering Bridgewater ranked 12th last year in quarterback ratings. Is it the right decision?
Left tackle Terron Armstead misses practice every week with a toe injury and plays on Sunday. But there’s a severe drop-off behind Armstead. And, yes, it’s an apples-to-quarterback comparison with a tackle.
Still, McDaniel seems to be saying the talent disparity isn’t so great at quarterback as the experience suggests. A prepped Thompson is better than an un-prepped Bridgewater. It’s the roster upset of the year, if it plays out that way.
Good teams win in the short term with limited quarterbacks. Dallas is 3-0 with backup Cooper Rush because he didn’t make mistakes and let the defense win it. New England rookie, third-stringer Bailey Zappe, game-managed an easy win against Detroit last week. His offense scored just one touchdown. See how it’s done?
The question is if the Dolphins can do it this way Sunday. Their defense has taken a step back this year — not the progressive step forward it expected. They’re 28th in points allowed, 23rd in yards allowed and 30th with a measly four takeaways.
“The way to stop Minnesota is to pressure (quarterback) Kirk Cousins,” a veteran NFL scout said this week. “You don’t even have to hit him. Just get close enough to make him feel you. He gets rattled.”
The Dolphins rank tied for 17th in sacks this year. But, again, that’s a disappointment after the manner they harried quarterbacks during a seven-game win streak to close last season. Defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips have just one sack each.
Now come Jefferson, who leads the league in receiving, and Cook, a Miami native playing his first NFL game at home.
“It’s just a matter of us doing our job and doing our thing,” defensive tackle Zach Sieler said.
Can special teams start doing their job and their thing, too? They rank in the bottom-third of all categories. That’s often the first indicator of a team’s depth — or lack thereof in this case.
Finally, there’s the rushing game to support Thompson, the third-stringer making his first NFL start. It showed life for the first time last week. Raheem Mostert ran for 113 yards on 18 carries. That’s about all you want to ride him, as he sat out practice with a knee issue this week.
“The team believes in Skylar,” McDaniel said this week.
But can it help him? That’s Sunday’s story. It’s a new world for Thompson, working with the first team, addressing the media, dealing with 14 family members coming to town. He’s a long way from Kansas State.
Starting three quarterbacks in three weeks isn’t what anyone scripted. But here’s the out card for Sunday: Even with a third-consecutive loss to fall to 3-3, the damage should be minimal in the big picture.
Their next three games are the dregs of the league in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago. They start getting quarterbacks back and should reclaim their season then. Minnesota, too, beefed up its record with close wins against Detroit and Chicago.
All eyes are on Thompson on Sunday, but veteran Dolphins fans know to look at the larger team here. Don Shula won a lot of games with Hall of Famers John Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino. He also went to the Super Bowl with David Woodley and broke the all-time wins record with third-string Doug Pederson.
Good teams win with limited quarterbacks.
Are the Dolphins a good team?
()
News
$494 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in San Jose, officials say
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — There are two lucky Mega Millions winners, and not only is one of them in California, but also in the Bay Area.
California lottery officials say a San Jose lottery player was one of two people to match all six numbers in Friday night’s $494 Mega Millions draw.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store in San Jose.
It is located on Koosner Rd. near Meridian Avenue.
The winning numbers are 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44. The Mega number is 19.
Lottery officials said another ticket from Florida also matches each number, so the winners will split the top prize, worth about $247 million each.
This is the 11th biggest jackpot in the history of the game and it will be split between the two winners.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Your Money: Investing priorities differ among the genders
FTX CEO Won’t Spend $1B on Political Races as Claimed Earlier
Importance of Having a Clean Criminal Record
SR-22 Florida Auto Insurance Basic Information
DNR wildlife biologist’s passion is bird hunting behind setters
What Are the Real Cancer Facts?
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Dan Snyder’s time in Washington could be coming to an end
Finding the Very Best Insurance Rates
Tips on Making Cheap Calls – Know the Basic Facts
Business Phone Service of VoIP Is Cost-Effective System of Communication
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need