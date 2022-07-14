News
Adam Sandler is adapting You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah into a movie on Netflix
Hurry Star Adam Sandler and Netflix are shooting the coming-of-age novel So you’re not invited to my bat mitzvah turned into a movie by Fiona Rosenbloom, and we’ve got all the important details on the upcoming movie for you!
So you’re not invited to my bat mitzvah is the official title of the Netflix original film and is directed by Sammi Cohen from a screenplay by Alison Peck. You might recognize Cohen as the director of the coming-of-age movie Hulu shredding. Peck is best known for writing the screenplay for the Netflix film work it.
So you’re not invited to my bat mitzvah is part of Adam Sandler and his production company Happy Madison’s partnership with Netflix, which has expanded to include four more films in 2020. The original deal was finalized in 2014 and so far we’ve seen the release of the Sandler-produced films Sandy Wexler, thriller, The Do Over, The week of, Hubie Halloween, The Ridiculous Six and Hurry on Netflix. Sandler also created and produced the Netflix stand-up special Adam Sandler: 100% fresh via Happy Madison Productions.
Tim Herlihy, CEO of Happy Madison, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment will produce alongside Sandler. In addition, Happy Madison executive producers Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady are executive producers.
what is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah starring Adam Sandler around?
As already mentioned, So you’re not invited to my bat mitzvah is a film adaptation of the book of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom.
Here is the synopsis of the book via Amazon below:
Stacy Friedman is preparing for one of the most important events of her young life – her bat mitzvah! All she wants is the perfect BCBG dress, her friends by her side, and her biggest crush of all time, Andy Goldfarb, dancing with her (and maybe even making out with her on the dance floor). But Stacy’s well-conceived plans soon begin to fall apart… Her stressed-out mother forces her to buy a hideous sequined dress that makes her look like the Bride of Frankenstein. Her mitzvahs are not going well at all. And then the worst thing in the whole world happens – leading Stacy to utter the words that will completely devastate her social life… You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!
According to Netflix’s official logline, “A girl’s bat mitzvah plans are comically unraveled and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.”
So you’re not invited to the shooting of My Bat Mitzvah?
Yes, the cast and crew are reportedly shooting the film in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. According to What’s on Netflix, production began in late June and is scheduled to wrap up on August 11.
Who is in the cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?
The cast is amazing! Adam Sandler, his wife Jackie Sandler, and their two daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, star in the film. Idina Menzel, who starred alongside Sandler in Unpolished gemsalso stars in the film, along with Saturday night live‘s Sarah Sherman and shameless Star Luis Guzman.
Here’s the full cast list below:
- Adam Sandler
- Jackie Sandler
- Sunny Sandler
- Sadie Sandler
- Idina Menzel
- Sarah Sherman
- Luis Guzman
- Ido Mosseri
- Samantha Lorraine
- Dylan Hoffman
- Dean Scott Vazquez
- Miya Czech
- Ivory Baker
- Dylan Dash
- Millie Thorpe
- Zaara Kuttemperoor
An official release date has not yet been announced, but we are most likely anticipating a 2023 release. You can count on us to announce the release date as soon as Netflix announces it.
Stay tuned to Netflix Life for more news and coverage So you’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!
After waking up to snow Friday, Vikings vow to be ready for the heat in Miami
Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is listed at 325 pounds, but he figures to a be bit lighter by the end of this weekend.
The Vikings will play at Miami on Sunday in a game that starts at 1 p.m. EDT (noon CDT). The high temperature that day is expected to be 85 degrees and the humidity could be in excess of 85 percent.
“You can lose between two pounds and 12 pounds, something like that, depending on how humid it is,’’ Tomlinson, a native of McDonough, Ga., said of Sunday’s game. “(The heat is) always an adjustment but I’m from the South, so I love the heat. So as much heat as possible, I’m happy with.”
It will indeed be an adjustment for the Vikings after on Friday there was snow on the ground in the Twin Cities and temperatures had dipped into the 30s. The Vikings had hoped to practice outside during the week, but they ended up going inside Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings still “got some great work in.” And on Saturday they will fly to South Florida.
“Obviously, hydration has been huge,’’ O’Connell said of the preparation. “I think it’s important that it doesn’t take place on Sunday morning, when they wake up. They’ve been doing it all week.’’
Tomlinson said the Vikings have a good plan in place.
“You can’t just start drinking Saturday night and think you’re going to be hydrated for the game,’’ he said.
Center Garrett Bradbury said he plans to also hydrate plenty during the game. And Bradbury, a native of Charlotte, N.C., will go into it with the same mindset as Tomlinson.
“I like playing in the heat,’’ he said.
GADGET PLAYS?
The Vikings haven’t ruled much out when it comes to what they figure to see Sunday from third-string Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson.
With starter Tua Tagovailoa having been ruled out for a second straight game due to a concussion and second-stringer Teddy Bridgewater listed as questionable with a concussion and pectoral injury, Thompson will get his first NFL start against the Vikings. The rookie saw his first regular-season action last Sunday in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, taking over when Bridgewater was hurt early in the game.
“When you’re going in and facing an inexperienced quarterback, you have to expect the unexpected,’’ said Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. “You have to expect a little bit more trickery, you have to expect some more gadget plays because offensive coordinators sometimes feel that those guys are not as (up to speed with details).”
Tomlinson also said the Vikings have to be ready for just about anything.
“Most definitely, especially in this day and age, you’re going to see a lot more gadget plays,’’ Tomlinson said. “We’re expecting a lot of them.”
Tomlinson said contributing to the Dolphins perhaps using some trickery is they have a pair of quick and versatile receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Despite expecting some trickery, Peterson said he likes what he’s seen so far from Thompson, a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. If Thompson falters, the Dolphins still could turn to Bridgewater, who went through a full practice Friday and most likely will be backup Sunday.
INJURY UPDATES
Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum missed his second straight practice Friday due to an illness and was listed as questionable for Sunday. Also questionable is running back Alexander Mattison, who was limited in practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury.
O’Connell expects Mattison will play. A source said Wonnum has been battling a “bug” and expected him to play against the Dolphins but O’Connell wants to see how he feels Saturday.
“Just a routine thing for him,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s feeling better, but we want to try to get him feeling as good as he can to get on the plane with us (Saturday). Still, we’ll see how he feels (Saturday).”
Returning Sunday for the Vikings will be cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed the past four games with a quadriceps injury, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who sat out last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, who suffered a concussion against the Bears.
In addition to having Tagovailoa and Bridgewater on their injury report, the Dolphins listed as doubtful cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) and as questionable tackle Terron Armstead (toe), safety Elijah Campbell (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).
News
Shane Bieber battles through early trouble vs Yankees as Guardians even series
The last time Shane Bieber faced the Yankees in a postseason game, he gave up a home run to the second batter of the day.
On Friday, in Game 2 of the Guardians’ tilt with the Yankees in the ALDS, he waited until the fourth batter to do the same.
Giancarlo Stanton lifted a ball over the beckoning right field wall, putting the Yankees ahead 2-0 after Gleyber Torres’ two-out single. For Bieber, who represented the main hope for the Guardians not falling into a deep series hole, the feeling from watching this home run had to be worse than the last one.
In 2020, the long ball he gave up to Aaron Judge happened in front of zero fans. This one to Stanton not only occurred in a frenzied Yankee Stadium, it also woke the crowd up early, something that every starting pitcher fears in this environment.
Stanton’s 352-foot fly ball came after the slugger visibly disagreed with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak’s 3-1 call. Stanton watched, correctly, as Bieber’s cutter wrapped around and underneath the strike zone. Rehak called it a strike though, bringing Stanton back to the box to exchange a few words. For the entire at-bat, Bieber had given Stanton pitches off the plate, seemingly OK with walking him and bringing up Josh Donaldson.
The payoff pitch ended up right in Stanton’s happy zone, though. Rather than missing wide, Bieber’s 93 mph fastball whizzed across the plate in the strike zone’s upper half, allowing Stanton’s superhuman strength to do the rest. With one flick of the bat, the Yanks had an early lead, Stanton’s consternation gave way to an emphatic bat toss, and Bieber was left wondering how far he’ll have to miss next time to get the walk he was likely looking for.
Donaldson then promptly grounded out on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the inning, only making things crueler for the Cleveland dugout. After that first inning, though, Bieber became virtually untouchable. He only allowed three more hits, all singles, eventually putting together a final line that will make the entire Guardians organization very happy. Bieber finished his day with 5.2 innings, five hits, seven strikeouts and two earned runs, both courtesy of the Stanton bomb.
Playing during the daytime didn’t help, as the afternoon sun cast some very odd shadows over the Yankee Stadium infield. Bieber’s cutter and slider were particularly dastardly, causing whiff after whiff that could be felt all the way in the press box.
“You start getting into the shadows, it gets to be a tough, tough day to hit,” manager Aaron Boone said. “You know, I thought obviously you’re going up against Bieber, he’s going to be tough with his execution.”
While Bieber won’t be able to pitch for the rest of the series — barring a heroic relief appearance on just two days’ rest in a potential Game 5 — he did his job in evening up the series, which now shifts to Cleveland for two massive games that could wind up putting the Yankees in an early grave.
()
News
Jose Ramirez’s blooper could shift course of Yankees’ season
A fading looper that went 200 feet — not even far enough to clear the fences at the Little League World Series — could very well be the play that defines the Yankees’ entire season.
In the top of the tenth inning in Friday’s Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Guardians’ third baseman Jose Ramirez lofted a weakly-hit ball into shallow left field.
Oswaldo Cabrera came in, Josh Donaldson went out, and Ramirez was motoring around the bases much faster than the Yankees’ fielders were pursuing the ball. When the ball landed just in front of a sprawling Cabrera, the kid still learning left field was able to trap it to keep from rolling past him.
Then Donaldson got involved.
The over-eager third baseman gloved the ball, wheeled, and fired toward second base without really looking at the play. By that time, Ramirez was basically walking into second, his hustle earning him an easy double.
Just as he was about to put it in park atop the second base bag, Ramirez watched Donaldson’s throw blaze past him and into right field. Ramirez easily took third, scored on another dying quail one batter later, and just like that, the Guardians had seized the biggest moment in the biggest game of their season.
After the dust settled, both Donaldson and Cabrera gave their take on the game-swinging blooper that evaded them.
“We were both going for it,” Donaldson said. “I saw it out of the corner of my eye. He was going full steam ahead right there, so I backed off. The ball stayed close [to us] and I thought I had a chance at second, and I pulled the throw a little bit trying to make a play. Jose Ramirez does what he does, he keeps running.”
Cabrera noted that the afternoon start time made things a little hard to see, but would not use that as an excuse for missing the ball in the tenth inning, when the sun had started to set.
“It was hard [to see] for like, four innings,” he admitted. “I got a pop up that was right in the sun. I caught it, but it was like, ‘Whoa!’”
Later in the tenth, center fielder Harrison Bader took a very curious route to a ball that sailed over his head for a run-scoring double. It looked like Bader had a hard time picking the ball up off the bat, though Cabrera said from left field, everything was fine.
“The sun was not a part [of the Ramirez play]. We tried. [Donaldson] tried to get that ball. I tried to get that ball. That’s just baseball, ya know?”
The postseason has already featured several plays like that, balls that just narrowly escape fielder’s gloves, leading to momentous runs. The Phillies grabbed a ninth-inning lead in Game 1 of their Wild Card series on a ball that skittered just under St. Louis second baseman Tommy Edman’s glove. The Mariners took Game 2 of their Wild Card bonanza in Toronto on a shallow fly ball that caused center fielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette to collide. Seattle then got a taste of their own medicine on Thursday, when Houston shortstop Jeremy Pena dinked a ball into the outfield that set up Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead homer.
Now, another play has been added to that group, and it’s one that Donaldson (who was given an error for his efforts) says he doesn’t regret at all.
“I think it would have been bang bang, even if I made a really good throw,” he assessed. “In the moment, I thought I had a chance. But, I didn’t make a great throw. At the end of the day I was trying to make a play. I’ll live with that.”
()
News
Women’s hockey: Gophers blank Mankato 11-0
MANKATO, Minn. — Nine players scored goals, led by Grace Zumwinkle’s hat trick, as the Gophers women’s hockey team humbled Minnesota State Mankato 11-0 on Friday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Minnesota, ranked No. 2 nationally, improved to 3-0, while Mankato fell to 0-5.
In her second straight start, Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter stopped 17 shots for her second career shutout. Madison Kaiser and Nelli Laitinen scored their first goals as Gophers.
“Just a really thorough effort today,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m just really impressed with our team and how they made plays and played the right way.”
News
Regulators approve U.S. Bank’s $8B purchase of Union Bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Key financial regulators on Friday approved U.S. Bank’s $8 billion acquisition of Japanese financial titan MUFG’s Union Bank franchise, clearing big regulatory hurdles for a deal that will push U.S. Bank closer to the size of Wall Street’s mega banks.
But in reaching those approvals, both the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve expressed concern about the recent growth of so called “super regional” banks like U.S. Bank, Truist and PNC Financial.
The OCC stipulated in its approval that U.S. Bank must find ways to quickly and easily sell off parts its business in cases of severe economic distress.
“In reaching this decision, the OCC carefully considered the effect of the U.S. Bank and MUFG Union Bank merger on communities, the banking industry, and the U.S. financial system,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. “The OCC also took into account … how best to ensure that large banks do not become the next class of too big to fail institutions.”
Meanwhile, Fed Governors said the central bank should consider new regulations for these super-regional banks that would recognize their recent growth in size and what risks they may now pose to the overall financial system.
The nation’s biggest Wall Street banks, technically known as globally systemically important banks, became some of the most strictly regulated institutions following the 2008 financial crisis. They are required to have so-called “living wills” to show how they would best unwind their businesses in case of bankruptcy.
While the Fed may not want to go as far as it did in putting guardrails on the mega banks like JPMorgan, it signaled that the super-regional banks are a growing concern.
“Since we know from experience that even noncomplex banks in that range can pose risks to the broader financial system when they experience financial distress, I am encouraged that the Board is seeking comment on an advance proposal to improve their resolvability,” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said.
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank proposed buying the Union Bank franchise from MUFG in September 2021, the latest of several large mergers among similar-sized institutions. The merger wave started with the merger of two Southern banks — SunTrust and BB&T — to create Truist. PNC Financial bought the consumer banking franchise of Spanish bank BBVA last year.
Union Bank has retail branches primarily in West Coast states, with its main banking office in San Francisco. It also has commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia.
But unlike the SunTrust-BB&T merger and the PNC-BBVA merger, regulators seemed to take more time on the deal. U.S. Bank and MUFG had to extend their purchase agreement earlier this year to allow the longer regulatory approval.
The Department of Justice gave approval to the U.S. Bank-MUFG deal late last month, requiring U.S. Bank to sell off three bank branches for anti-competitive reasons.
News
Wan’Dale Robinson, Leonard Williams may return to reinforce Giants against Ravens
The Giants might get two key players back from injury Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens: defensive lineman Leonard Williams and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
Robinson, 21, who hasn’t played since Week 1, said it’s been tough to stay patient while rehabbing a sprained MCL in his right knee.
“It’s been really hard,” Robinson said. “Never in my football career missing more than two games in a row, I’ve just been itching to get back out there.”
Williams hasn’t played since Week 2 due to the same injury: a sprained MCL in his right knee. He’ll help reinforce an interior that just lost rookie D.J. Davidson to a torn ACL.
“Leonard has had a good week,” head coach Brian Daboll said Friday.
The Giants (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers in London last week despite being decimated by injuries at receiver.
Marcus Johnson was elevated from the practice squad and led the team in receiver snaps with 47, making three catches for 35 yards.
The sixth-year vet, who originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, earned the coaching staff’s trust through diligent studying of Daboll’s playbook, which translated to reliability in practice.
Familiarity with receivers coach Mike Groh from Philadelphia (2017) and Indianapolis (2020) didn’t hurt, either.
“Marcus has really come along,” Daboll said. “I think Coach Groh has done a good job with him. He had some familiarity with him. He has a good skill set.”
Meanwhile, Darius Slayton emerged from an early-season doghouse to lead the Giants with six catches for 79 yards against the Packers – though Slayton insisted the praise should go to Daniel Jones.
“He’s playing some great ball right now,” Slayton said. “It’s pretty easy to be a receiver for us at the moment.”
“I was proud of the way Slay competed and produced,” Daboll said. “Richie [James] has done a great job for us all year. So I feel confident in those guys.”
With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) out again, Robinson gives offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more options in both the passing and running games against the Ravens (3-2).
Richie James, who leads the team with 171 receiving yards, is the primary slot. But the shifty Robinson played both running back and receiver in college. So he can run the ball out of the backfield, sprint horizontally on a jet sweep, or catch passes as a receiver.
Whatever helps Daboll, Kafka and Jones most.
DOWN WITH JPP
Longtime Giant Jason Pierre-Paul returns to MetLife Stadium on Sunday as a new member of the Ravens’ defense. The two-time Super Bowl winner signed in late September after a long offseason rehab program on a surgically repaired shoulder.
He promptly started, played 55 snaps, and made four tackles in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Then he started and played 45 snaps in last week’s win over the Bengals, picking up a sack, a tackle for a loss, and two passes defended.
“My energy says it all, especially when it comes to gamedays,” Pierre-Paul said before his Ravens debut. “My energy is just going to take over, and you’re going to see the reason why everybody loves me and likes to have me on their team.”
This will be JPP’s second time coming back to MetLife Stadium as an opponent to face the Giants. He helped the Buccaneers to a 25-23 win here on Nov. 2, 2020.
ODDS AND ENDS
Jones was asked this week if he thinks the Giants should start talking to him about a new contract. “No, I don’t think – it’s certainly not my focus,” he said. “I think we’re all focused on whatever the next opponent is and making sure we go 1-0 that week. That’s been my focus and that doesn’t change. I think that’s consistent across the locker room.” … For the second straight Friday practice, the offensive linemen practiced catching passes during individual drills. Could be for fun, could be for practice.
GIANTS GAME STATUSES
OUT: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf). DOUBTFUL: OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf). QUESTIONABLE: Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), TE Tanner Hudson (illness).
The Giants also had four others limited: RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), CB Adoree Jackson (knee/neck), TE Chris Myarick (ankle), CB Darnay Holmes (quad). But all of them will play, and Daboll said Barkley will be full go.
RAVENS GAME STATUSES
OUT: WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), OLB Justin Houston (groin). DOUBTFUL: RB Justice Hill (hamstring).
()
After waking up to snow Friday, Vikings vow to be ready for the heat in Miami
Shane Bieber battles through early trouble vs Yankees as Guardians even series
Jose Ramirez’s blooper could shift course of Yankees’ season
Women’s hockey: Gophers blank Mankato 11-0
