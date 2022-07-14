News
AMAZON Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online All India Various Job
AMAZON Job Openings : Amazon is the largest online retailer based in the United States. It is an electronic commerce company that provides Books, Music, Games, Apparel, Toys, and other items for sale. AMAZON has issued the latest notification for the recruitment of Data Engineer, Business Intelligence Manager, EHS System Analyst, Business Intelligence Engineer & Other Vacancy. Interested […]
News
Magic waive Devin Cannady, become roster compliant for regular season
The Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady Saturday to become roster compliant for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Tuesday.
Cannady’s release brings the Magic’s roster down to 15 players signed to standard contracts, in addition to their pair of two-way players (Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield). Orlando also waived Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu, who were signed to training camp deals.
After signing a 10-day deal with the Magic on March 31, Cannady signed a 3-year, $3.75 million partially guaranteed contract ($100,000 guaranteed for 2021-22) with Orlando on the final day of last season.
Cannady’s salaries for 2022-23 ($1.75 million) and 2023-24 ($1.9 million) weren’t going to be guaranteed until Jan. 10 of those seasons — leaving doubt as to whether he’d be on the team after preseason with the Magic needing to move at least one player before the season started.
He averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds in 7.3 minutes in four preseason games.
“He’s been great,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Cannady ahead of the Magic’s preseason-ending win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday. “From Day One, he’s been a professional. He carries himself so well. He’s done a great job pushing thse guys as well as pushing himself.”
Cannady averaged 10 points (40.5% on 3-pointers) and 2 assists in 28.9 minutes in five games last season.
He joined the Magic from their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, after averaging 15.8 points on 46.8% shooting on 3-pointers (59 of 126) in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland in 2021-22.
Cannady originally signed a 10-day deal with Orlando on April 6, 2021, before signing a two-way contract 10 days later.
He averaged 4.3 in 9.3 minutes in eight games before suffering an open fracture of his right ankle against the Indiana Pacers later that month and was waived five games later before the season ended later in May.
Cannady played in 13 games (nine starts) with Lakeland in 2021 before joining the Magic, averaging 11.7 points and shooting 40% on 3s.
He recorded 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and was named the G League Final MVP in Lakeland’s 2021 championship-clinching win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Cannady, who went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019, has averaged 14.1 points on 38.7% shooting from 3 in 66 G League games (46 starts) with the Long Island Nets and Lakeland.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Before Bulls and Celtics, it’s Turks and Caicos for Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro
Ahead of road trips that count for real, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro made sure to get some bonding in during this week-long break before the Miami Heat’s Wednesday night season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
“I mean, Jimmy always takes it to another level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said with a smile after Saturday’s practice, “two days and takes a flight like anywhere.”
So Turks and Caicos it was between Wednesday night’s preseason finale and Saturday’s session back at FTX Arena.
“It was amazing for me, being able to spend time with JB,” Herro said. “We had a couple of days off, he takes me to come with him. You know how he is, he’ll go wherever he wants whenever he wants. So I went with him. We spent a couple of days together and bonded.”
With both making sure to schedule some court time in the British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas.
“I mean, it wasn’t really a vacation, it was just a small, little getaway for a couple of hours,” Herro said. “We worked out, played some cards, just spent time together.”
For Herro, it was a reminder he wasn’t in his native Wisconsin anymore.
“Exactly,” he said, “or else I probably would have gone to the Wisconsin Dells.”
Spoelstra said he had no issue with the island escape.
“Yeah, I think it’s why we live in South Florida; we get to do cool things,” he said. “But if you’re not flying around, I do want our guys to take advantage of great South Florida living.
“It is part of recovery. And then when two teammates do it together, obviously that’s an added benefit, as well.”
Another level
Having agreed last week to a four-year extension that could top out at $130 million, Herro said he had no issue when it was revealed that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year extension that could top out at $140 million.
Herro went No. 13 in the 2019 NBA draft, Poole at No. 28.
“It’s amazing,” Herro said of Poole’s deal. “You know, he’s from Milwaukee, as well. I’m super happy for him.
“Guys get paid in the league and I’m happy two guys from Wisconsin or from Milwaukee can get a pretty good sized bag. So I’m happy for Jordan and I hope he continues to play well.”
Investigative reporting
Now that Herro has been moved into the Heat starting lineup, there will be an expectation of upgraded defense.
So from the back of Saturday’s media scrum, a questioner asked Herro about getting more deflections. That questioner was Spoelstra, holding up his phone, as if he was recording the response.
“I’m just getting started, getting my hands on different balls and stuff like that,” Herro said. “It’s going to take a little bit more time and I’m going to continue to get better.”
He then nodded at Spoelstra and added, “Yeah, appreciate you.”
Back in fold
Spoelstra said he was glad the Heat were able to claim DJ Stewart off waivers from the Dallas Mavericks and then forward him to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The guard who went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021 spent the 2021 offseason at Heat summer league and Heat training camp before playing last season for the Skyforce.
“Once you’re in the program and we spend some time developing a relationship and really starting to make some strides with improvement, players can feel comfortable more,” Spoelstra said.
“We’re excited to have him back in the mix. He’s a very intriguing player who got a lot better over the months in the G League.”
Hair raising
Guard Gabe Vincent showed up at practice with his hair in full Afro bloom, but said it was not necessarily a tribute to Friday’s passing of similarly-coiffed Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane.
“No, can’t say it’s that,” Vincent said, “but that is sad.
“It’s just this way until Monday when I’ll have it braided in time for media that day.”
Two sit
Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) were the only Heat players to sit out practice Saturday. Yurtseven has been sidelined for over a week with his issue.
()
News
Election 2022: South St. Paul school board
John Wilcox
- Age: 48
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m running because I want a School Board that responds to the needs of students, families, and teachers in our district—not one that gives more weight to the demands of individuals and groups from outside our district, people who have no personal stake in the education we offer to our community. our District need an advocate on the Board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Accountable: Accountability is key to seeing policies through. School board members must be able to back up their decisions and actions with facts and data. Advocates for the Community: Board members have the opportunity to advocate for their districts at the municipal, state, and national levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should play a smaller role in regulating business and managing the economy. More focus on individual liberty.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
B.E.”Bernie” Beermann
Candidate responses are not available.
Wendy Woods Felton
- Age: 65
- What qualifies you to hold this position?I am a current Board member here in SSP. I have been on the Board for 5 terms (20 years) and have great experience and knowledge of our district. I also serve as our rep. to Intermediate School District 917 (7 years). My info of the history of our district is so shareable with our other Board members and superintendents as needed.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Our district is currently seeking a levy in our community. My priorities include safety, health concerns and student/staff support as we plan the future for our community residents. I also serve on our Senior center and educational foundation Bd of Directors to support all members of South St Paul.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? My thoughts are keeping the residents safe and providing necessary things to promote positive life availability. Keeping all honest and fair is so important to all of us as we go through life. Financial spending should be properly given as needed and always honestly given to those in need of it.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Gage E. Kemp
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position?As a business manager over the last 10 years I use my background in budget management, training programs, and problem solving to help our schools get back on track.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority would be teacher retention. I believe that consistency is key to raising test scores and overall graduation rates.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?I think the main goal of our government is to provide a safe and well managed place for its citizens to reside peacefully and equally.
- Website or contact: facebook.com/GageEKemp/
Jean Lubke
- Age: 66
- What qualifies you to hold this position? PhD in Education. 42 years of experience as an integration district superintendent, district director of curriculum and instruction, corporate training manager, and elementary classroom teacher. 6 years experience working with SSPS school board and leadership team. Over 30 years non-profit board leadership. Lived in SSP for 26 years
- What would your top priorities be if elected?1. Support the new superintendent
2. Provide the financial resources to ensure that:
– every student and staff member is physically and emotionally safe and valued
– every student is achieving high academic performance
- What do you think is the primary role of government?To provide the infrastructure for a successful society.
- Website or contact: jeanlubkesspps.com
Nicole Scheiber
- Age: 50
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Working in public service for over 20 years serving people with disabilities. A respected professional and community advocate who builds relationships and trust. A single mom who has lived in SSP for over 24 years. I am running because I want to give back and advocate for all of our students and families–especially those who often get overlooked.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I strongly believe that every student matters. SSP is an ethnically, socially, and economically diverse community. No matter who the student is or what their background looks like, I want to ensure that each and every student is seen, heard, and supported and have the opportunity to learn, engage, and thrive in school.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of Government is to provide services that people cannot provide for themselves.
- Website or contact:
Jeff McClellan
Candidate responses are not available.
Ashley Wickenhauser-Greif
- Age: 36
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified as a parent of kids in the South Saint Paul school district. Also, as a community member who wants to maintain a quality school.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I would like to help improve and grow the band, choir, and music program. They have suffered from budget cuts in the past and currently there are kids that don’t get music class this year due to further cuts.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to create the framework for its communities in such a way that it’s citizens can be safe and successful.
- Website or contact:
Kim Humann
- Age: 42
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a lifelong learner with a master’s degree from UNC and a mother of 3 children in our district. I believe my experiences and diversity will contribute a new perspective to the School Board and help it serve the greater community. I ask you to VOTE YES YES on the school levy ballot question, and I ask you to vote for me.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will prioritize mental health support for our students and staff, push the state legislature to support free meals for all, and continue to add diversity to our classrooms. I want a silver lining of coming out of the pandemic to be the rebuilding our systems as more equitable.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The School Board maintains a clear vision of what our community values are and how they are passed along to the learners in our district through the implementation of policy, the allocation of resources, and by holding the superintendent accountable.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Tim Felton
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a life long resident of SSP, a graduate of SSP High School, and have 4 children that have gone through or are currently in the SSP school district. I am 100% invested into our community and want to continue our greatness in education.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My priorities are student behavior, appropriate class schedule to optimize our IB program, and recognizing additional support that the students need. Safety is always a concern and upholding consequences for student behavior, with support for our teachers and SRO’s, are a must to help ensure the safety our our children while they are in school.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The role of the government should be to provide a safe environment staffed with qualified persons in order to provide an education that has equal opportunity to participate for all. Equality of opportunity should not be confused with equality of outcome. The public education institution should be receptive and responsive to the community it serves.
- Website or contact:
Michael Mathews
Candidate responses are not available.
Anne Claflin
- Age: 39
- What qualifies you to hold this position? My priorities are to support our students, teachers and school district to achieve long-term success. I decided to step forward and run on this platform because of my belief in providing quality public education, dedication to public service and background representing our community in the legislature.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Every student in our district should have the freedom to learn & pursue their dreams. My priority is to prepare students to continue to learn along their chosen path, support well-trained teachers with a curriculum that allows all students to succeed, & fight for funding to have the resources to meet the needs of every student.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I am running for a seat on the SSP School Board to continue to serve our community, prioritize our students, and support our district as we build for the future. The school board is where our community shapes district priorities. Listening to the voices of our community to inform decisions is a critical job of board members.
- Website or contact: www.anneforsspschools.com
Ted Pieper
Candidate responses are not available.
Fred Everson
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Training and experience as an educator. High value for the role of public education in the community. Seeing the “big picture” and considering multiple perspectives, while also responsive to individual situations and needs. Showing up for my own children’s activities in our public school, and cultivating positive relationships with teachers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?Continue and enhance teacher training, support, and encouragement. Improve math, science, and reading assessments to above 50% of Minnesota standards.
Work with superintendent with respect, support, and accountability. Facilitate accurate, timely communication between district and community. Expand/Restore arts and extra-curricular options.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?To provide context, care, and services for its citizens/constituents. Government should see the present and anticipated needs of those it serves, in all their human variety, and seek to establish and maintain a context in which people can flourish–providing opportunity and protecting from harm.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Deborah Franzen
Candidate responses are not available.
Thomas Rongitsch
Candidate responses are not available.
Hugh Kenety
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a product of an IB education in public schools and special education programs. I have worked in a variety of roles, from teaching in public schools to serving in non-profits providing after-school programming for low-income students. I work at the Minnesota legislature, where I see how budgets and policies are reviewed and implemented.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are as follow: Ensuring the continued success of our special education programs. Assessing and proactively addressing learning loss stemming from the pandemic. Expanding mental health support for students. Recruiting and retaining teachers of color to work in the school district. Evaluating and maintaining our IB program.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Government exists to serve the will of the people. Governments carry out the wishes of its constituents under the law while also protecting the rights of individuals and communities. At the school board level, members are obliged to ensure that school districts are governed responsibly and are responsive to the needs and values of their communities
- Website or contact: www.facebook.com/profile
Erica F.J. Petersen
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As and educator with an extensive background (preschool as well as secondary and postsecondary students), I can add an insider perspective and familiarity with educational topics. I have co-led an equity and diversity student group at the high school level. I am a creative thinker and a good team player in search of best outcomes for students.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Issues closest to my heart are: 1. supporting students and teachers which includes a strong push to pass the 2022 levy 2. advancing equity and diversity efforts via curriculum, and recruiting and retaining racially and ethnically diverse educators and staff 3. increasing sustainability in our buildings to save money, energy and protect our planet
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Good government in a school board setting benefits from working towards a common shared goal, researching and drawing on the expertise of people in the field, respectful interactions between the participants and an effort to carefully consider the broader, possibly unintended impact of decision making and how they affect various communities.
- Website or contact: pete6233.poliengine.com or [email protected]
Brian Counihan
- Age: 55
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a parent of three SSP graduates, I value our schools and want to help preserve and build on the vital role our schools play in our community. I and am a former member and past chair of the Neighbors, Inc. Board of Directors, and and have been member of the South St. Paul Lions Club for over 13 years, serving as a former President.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?The financial stability of the district, student achievement and a comprehensive strategic direction for this district are my top priorities. The stability of the school district is vital to the strength of South St. Paul, and ensuring that we are able to continue to provide excellent opportunities for students to learn and grow.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should create and enforce laws for the benefit of the citizens, provide public services and protect and defend the country and citizens.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Bill Arend
- Age: 77
- What qualifies you to hold this position? What qualifies me is that I was born and raised in the community, I graduated from South St. Paul High school and have been on the school board for four years.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?My number one priority is to pass the school referendum. My number two priority, is to see better communication between teachers and administration.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary of government for me is doing the best for the most people.
- Website or contact: [email protected] or 651-455-6518.
Peter Skwira
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have resided in South St Paul for 26 years. I have three children through the district. I am a government finance professional who understands public service, public process, and collaboration.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Supporting student achievement, creating stable financing, and ensuring engagement at all levels.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Creating strong, healthy, and vibrant communities. Schools are the foundation from which our community members get their start. Its essential to have strong schools in which they learn.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
News
Readers & Writers: Mysteries, murders and thrillers in new releases
We’ve got additions to mystery series’ today, as well as non-fiction about a sensational 19th-century murder case. We’ll start with the most anticipated — John Sandford’s 32nd Prey thriller and two thrillers by Brian Freeman, including his 11th featuring Duluth cop Jonathan Stride.
“Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam, $29.95)
Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers are back where they belong — together — in their second joint book (after “Ocean Prey”).
Sandford’s most recent Prey novel was “The Investigator,” giving Lucas’ daughter, Letty, a chance to have her own story. She’s a gun-loving Wonder Woman but there was almost none of the banter and mildly off-color humor that made the Davenport Prey books so much fun over the years.
Happily, Lucas and Virgil are in top quippy form in “Righteous Prey,” in which they try to track down The Five, a group of bitcoin billionaires who sent a press release vowing to “murder people who need to be murdered” before a predator is killed by one of The Five in San Francisco. The group promises to pay a big amount in bitcoins to charities and victims via the dark net after each murder.
Davenport, now a federal marshal, calls in Flowers, who works for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, when The Five’s third victim is killed with a car bomb in her garage near Lake Minnetonka. She’s a greedy woman who has thrown people out of work.
Because the killers are operating nationally, there’s no clue how to begin to find the perps. Like previous Prey thrillers, the reader knows the motivation of each member of The Five. What Lucas and Virgil don’t know is that the group is manipulated by Vivian, a woman who wants money more than anything else. She coordinates the killings, one at a time, and writes the press releases. Only she knows The Fives’ names, and members of the group do not know one another.
Vivian makes a mistake and Flowers and Davenport catch a glimpse of her. She flees, hoping to get money from The Five. But for all their supposed good intentions, these rich, bored killers are ready to turn on one another.
Readers are going to have to suspend disbelief a little here. For instance, The Five are apparently citizens who have never committed any crimes, yet they seem very good at killing other human beings. Did fate really bring five latent psychopaths together who decide to kill, or are they truly motivated by their left-ish politics to murder people with right-ish views?
No matter. This is Lucas and Virgil, whose conversations show Sandford writes dialogue better than anyone around.
Here’s their exchange as Lucas illegally breaks into a house:
” ‘You’re getting puckered,’ Virgil suggested.
‘A little.’
‘Me too. Not as bad as you, though. Think how embarrassed you’d be to get caught burglarizing a house with your head inside a pair of boy’s underpants.’ ”
There’s also a scene where the guys have to hold hands and pretend they’re gay.
It’s good to have “the boys” back, even though Flowers is writing a novel and is no longer the carefree dude we knew in earlier books. Still, it’s like old times when another cop refers to him as “that f–ing Flowers.” And if Davenport is injured one more time he’s going to be held together with screws and wires.
Until then, we’ll stick with them all the way.
“The Zero Night” (Black Stone Publishers, $26.99); “I Remember You” ($24.95) by Brian Freeman.
Freeman, award-winning author of psychological thrillers, gives us two new books just three months apart.
Fans of his Jonathan Stride series have been waiting for “The Zero Night” (due out Nov. 1), in which Stride has been away from the police force for more than a year, recovering from a wound.
Stride can’t decide if he wants to return to work but his former partner, Maggie Bei, has taken his job as boss and she doesn’t like it. She’s persuading him to return just to see how it feels. He goes back — and feels good.
Bei needs help investigating the disappearance of lawyer Gavin Webster’s wife. Webster, who has just inherited $3 million, says he paid a $100,000 ransom but his wife was never returned. Bei and Stride think he’s not telling the entire truth.
Stride’s wife and police colleague, 43-year-old Serena, has learned that her mother, an abusive addict, has died alone on a park bench. Normally a tough woman who shows little emotion, Serena is unhinged by the death of her mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 25 years.
The news sends her into a dark mental and emotional spiral that leads her to relapse into alcoholism and contemplate cheating on Stride. When she loses control and pulls a gun on a fellow officer, she’s taken off the force. This only adds to the strain on the Strides’ marriage, which hasn’t been going well for months. They are totally out of sync, loving one another but not able to break through their emotional shields.
When Serena meets one of her daughter’s friends who’s in trouble, she sees in the girl the same abusive childhood she had. That leads her to reopen a cold case she brushed aside because it reminded her of how she became her party-loving mother’s parent.
“The Zero Night” is the most psychological of Freeman’s books. The missing wife plot is convoluted enough to be interesting, but his writing about Serena shines. He describes clearly her anticipation about holding the cold glass of liquor, the first taste, the hours of drinking.
It is not a spoiler to reveal that Serena and John return to the same bed and Maggie is happy to go back to being Stride’s second in command.
“I Remember You,” published in August, is also heavy on psychology because Hallie Evers dies at a Las Vegas party and when she wakes in the hospital her head feels crowded. She’d like to thank the doctor who saved her life at the party but she can’t find him.
Worse, she is having memories that don’t belong to her. She knows things she shouldn’t know. On a cross-country drive looking for answers, she fears that she might be a victim of the mental illness that runs through her family. Odd things are happening. Is she going crazy? Or did something sinister happen to her in the hospital?
“Death of a Snow Ghost” by Linda Norlander (Level Best Books, $16.95)
Norlander lives in Tacoma, Wash., but she’s a former resident of northern Minnesota where she sets A Cabin by the Lake mysteries featuring Jamie Forest.
Jamie was introduced in 2020 in “Death of an Editor,” in which she fled New York after her husband took off with a makeup artist and the cops pulled her out of bed on drug charges because of mistaken identity. Book number two was “Death of a Starling.”
“Death of a Snow Ghost” begins with Jamie driving in her car, thinking about hosting her first Thanksgiving dinner in her family’s cabin in the north woods. Suddenly, she sees through the snow squall what looks like a white ghost. It’s a young Hispanic woman in labor, who has her baby in Jamie’s car.
When Jamie discovers the young woman is living at a strange old house called Mary’s Place, where pregnant young women are supposedly kept safe, she suspects something is not right about the pastor and his wife who are in charge. When another young woman from Mary’s Place is found dead after trying to navigate the icy lake, Jamie is sure something evil is happening to these women, who barely speak English. Why is one of them terrified someone is going to take her baby? Why is she barred at Mary’s Place from seeing the baby born in her car, and why is the pastor’s wife so odd in her behavior? And why does the lawyer for the facility have smooth answers to all her questions?
These mysteries lead Jamie into the dark world of international adoption where some people are making a lot of money. And as she investigates she learns she can still be targeted for violence, even though she’s no longer a newcomer in her small community.
Jamie’s love life isn’t going so well either. Jim, a State Patrol officer, loves her but works in the Twin Cities where he has to care for a special needs son. The bright spot in her life is Bronte, her sweet dog named for her useless MFA in poetry. As she edits manuscripts to pay her bills, her thoughts often mingle — what’s going on at Mary’s Place with the sci fi manuscript she’s reading. She thinks things out by sharing her thoughts with Bronte, who’s a very good listener.
“Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve (North Star Editions, $14.99)
Subtitled “Unraveling the Captivating Mystery of a Long-Forgotten True Crime,” this non-fiction by a retired archivist at St. Olaf College in Northfield is about the 1894 “crime of the century,” in which a young, unidentified woman was found slain on the isolated sandy shores of Minnesota Point in Duluth.
For two weeks her corpse was displayed for the public in hopes someone could identify her. She was eventually buried in a pauper’s grave and the nation was enthralled as detectives worked to learn her identity. They only knew that the woman, later identified as Lena Olson, was a quiet but well-dressed woman who surprised her friends and landlady by marrying a smooth-talking Englishman. Eventually the detectives believed the wanted man was Albert Austin, a bigamist and serial killer who may have murdered three other people.
“Murder at Minnesota Point” is enhanced with old drawings and photos. It’s fast-paced and interesting in its depiction of 19th-century crime fighting.
The author, an award-winning historian, has written eight books and numerous articles for local and regional publications.
News
Road closures slated for I-94 near Woodbury and I-35 near Forest Lake
A stretch of I-94 will be shut down every night for nearly a week for construction overlapping with lane closures along I-35 near Forest Lake.
Woodbury: Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane between Woodbury Drive and Highway 95/County Road 18 while crews work on the center median. In addition, beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between the St. Croix River and Woodbury Drive.
All I-94 lanes will close a 8 pm. and re-open at 8 a.m. each morning until Friday, Oct. 21.
For more information, including construction schedule and upcoming traffic impacts, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94oakdale-stcroix.
Forest Lake: Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, southbound I-35 between Minnesota 8 and the I-35 split will be narrowed to a single lane. To accommodate rush hour traffic on Friday morning, one additional lane will be opened until 9 a.m.
During this construction, the Broadway Avenue ramp to southbound I-35, and the nearby rest area and weigh station will be closed.
All lanes and closures are expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
News
At new Shoreview museum, Cafesjian Art Trust aims to elevate large-scale glass
A new art museum with a focus on studio glassblowing is now open in Shoreview.
The Cafesjian Art Trust opened on Oct. 13, with its inaugural exhibition focusing on noted glass artist Dale Chihuly. Admission is free, but timed reservations need to be made in advance online. The museum’s exhibitions are viewable only through guided tours, which take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
With its glossy blue and gray paneling, the museum building’s exterior is striking and whimsical amid the surrounding suburban white- and red-brick architecture. Stepping inside feels transportive, too: The entranceway is reminiscent of a tunnel, with bands of light running along the arched ceiling. The interior space is bright and colorful, just like the lobby’s centerpiece chandelier, a permanent floor-to-ceiling glass sunburst by Chihuly.
The museum is named for the late philanthropist, art collector and publishing executive Gerard Cafesjian, who also lent his name to a restored 1914 carousel in Como Park Zoo & Conservatory and an art musuem in Yerevan, Armenia. Cafesjian was particularly interested in glass art, and his longtime personal and professional friendship with Chihuly underlies the museum’s inaugural exhibition, “A Lasting Friendship: Gerard Cafesjian & Dale Chihuly.”
Cafesjian’s daughter Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran, who is now the trustee of the museum, said the museum aims to disentangle studio glass from “decorative art” — which also holds a place in their collection, she said — and establish its place among fine art media like oil paint or bronze sculpture.
The museum isn’t all glass, though, Baradaran said. Cafesjian, who died in 2013, amassed one of the world’s largest collections of art by Armenian painter Arshile Gorky, as well as works by other contemporary artists including Sam Francis, Gerhard Richter, Jennifer Bartlett and others. The museum’s second exhibition, which will run from April 8 to Oct. 18, 2023, focuses on the highlights of the Cafesjian collection, and a planned third exhibition will explore optical art through works by Victor Vasarely and Jon Kuhn.
Curator and executive director Andy Schlauch has spent a significant portion of his recent career working with Chihuly and his large-scale glass art. For the current show, Schlauch arranged the gallery in a chronological loop through the artist’s career, from asymmetrical seaforms to a wall-length installation of Persian floral forms to more ornate Venetian-inspired vessels.
“These are incredibly complicated pieces to make,” Schlauch said. Each work could involve up to 20 glassblowers working across several days. “In my head, I’m thinking not just how to celebrate the artwork, but how to celebrate their work and their talent and ability to interpret Dale’s vision for what he likes to see in his work.”
Cafesjian and Chihuly met in the mid-1980s, Schlauch said, following a period in which Chihuly navigated changes in his artistic process. After a car accident that damaged his vision and led to his trademark eye patch, Chihuly stopped handling hot glass himself. He took on more of a directorial role, leading teams of glassblowers to create the monumental works he became known for.
“There’s still that romantic notion of the artist working hard, away by themselves in the studio,” Schlauch said. “It’s actually a very old-fashioned approach to making art; you had Rembrandt and Da Vinci who had massive studios, and people to help them achieve what they wanted to create. That’s very similar to how glass artists work.”
Several of the collection’s most stunning Chihuly works were made specifically for Cafesjian. In one painted sketch on display, the words “Cafesjian Chandelier” flank a spiral staircase surrounding the very same sunburst chandelier now in the museum’s lobby. The museum’s pergola ceiling, an overhead installation of colorful sculptural glass forms lit from above — similar to Chihuly’s much larger work in the Bellagio in Las Vegas — was originally placed above Cafesjian’s home dining table. The museum’s collection also includes dinner plates and napkins Chihuly doodled on during dinners at Cafesjian’s home as well as personal letters between the two men.
Now in the museum, the dining table ceiling is permanently installed in its own room, an echoey but contemplative space where the lighting throws colorful shadows on the walls. Schlauch said it’s a special opportunity “to be able to bring it out of storage and create a room with it, so people who come through can get that otherworldly experience.”
The vibrant museum facility also includes an event space, an extensive warehouse, and a uniquely egg-shaped research library. There, in addition to curating books on all artists in the collection, staff will work to collect oral histories of influential contemporary artists.
“[In] studio glass, we’re getting to the time where Dale [Chihuly] is 81; we’ve already lost Harvey Littleton and Benjamin Moore,” Schlauch said, referring to two renowned glass artists. “It would be great if we could become another resource for people.”
For the studio glass movement, a museum in the Midwest is a homecoming of sorts, Schlauch said. The artist Harvey Littleton pioneered glass art from his studio at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where Chihuly was one of his early students. Today, many big players are on the coasts, from Chihuly’s Pilchuck Glass School in Washington to the influential Corning Museum of Glass in upstate New York. But with local studios like Potekglass, Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, and more — and now the Cafesjian Art Trust — Schlauch said the Twin Cities is establishing a presence in the studio glass world.
“It’s been really cool to connect with the museums in this region, and also there are museums that have large glass collections around the country, and we’re part of this family,” Schlauch said. “They’re super excited to see another great glass collection coming to the public, too.”
Cafesjian Art Trust: 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview; 612-359-8991; make reservations online at cafesjianarttrust.org/
What is Natural Human Growth Hormone (HGH)?
Hosted PBX With Advanced VoIP Features For Your Business
Popular Conference Phones – Selecting a Suitable System For Your Organization
Reasons Why Renters Should Never Go Without Renter’s Insurance
Magic waive Devin Cannady, become roster compliant for regular season
Before Bulls and Celtics, it’s Turks and Caicos for Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro
Tacoma Washington Apartments
Election 2022: South St. Paul school board
What Is the Best Medical Insurance Plan?
8 Internet Tips for Small Business
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online