Anjaw Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

On the surface, St. Thomas’ homecoming football game against Drake on Saturday afternoon at O’Shaghnessy Stadium would appear to be a reason for some unease for Tommies quarterback Cade Sexauer and his family.

Sexauer’s dad, Chad, the longtime football coach at South St. Paul High School who is now the athletic director at Lakeville South, played offensive tackle for Drake and grew up nearby in Iowa. But Sexauer said there is no question that his dad will be wearing purple as he watches his son play in his final homecoming game for the Tommies.

Aside from the obvious reason for a change of allegiance, Chad also is responsible for his son choosing to attend St. Thomas, albeit in a less than conventional way.

Sexauer played for his dad at South St. Paul, and when his high school football career ended, he all but decided to give up the game and attend a Big Ten school to pursue an engineering degree. Out of the respect he had for the relationship his dad had with Tommies coach Glenn Caruso through their shared vocation, he decided to make a visit to St. Thomas.

“I loved it here,” Sexauer said of touring the campus, “and I kind of shocked myself when I decided to play football here.”

Five years later, Sexauer has established himself as one of the key contributors in the Tommies’ successful transition to Division I football. This season, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound left-hander has thrown for 10 touchdowns to help the Tommies get off to a 4-1 start, including 2-0 in the Pioneer Football League.

“When I committed I didn’t even know if I was going to play a snap while I was here,” Sexauer said, “because I knew how talented the kids were here — even when we were back in Division III. So I just wanted to become a part of the family we have here.

“After you watch the first year, you want to play so bad. I was excited about being a part of Tommies-(St. John’s) Johnnies every year. Then when the decision to go Division I came along, and to think about being a Division I quarterback, it was like the next thing kept happening.”

The Tommies grew, and Sexauer grew right along with them.

“Any time you put an obstacle in his way, he finds a way to surpass it,” Caruso said. “It might not happen immediately, but his mental toughness, and his ability to outwit and outlast, is a quality that is way too uncommon nowadays. He wasn’t our highest-recruited guy by any stretch.

“On the list of talents, he was middle of the pack. On the list of intangibles, he was No. 1. I actually went to a game to watch a different quarterback that was playing against South St. Paul, and I left thinking the quarterback we wanted was on South St. Paul.”

Last summer, Sexauer was locked in a quarterback battle with fellow senior Tommy Dolan that extended into the start of the season. Sexauer ended up starting seven of the Tommies’ 10 games. This year, Connor Jordan, a transfer from the University of South Carolina, pushed Sexauer for the starting job right up to the start of the season. Jordan ended up leaving the program after not winning the job.

Sexauer had planned all along to return to the Tommies for a fifth season, but it was far from certain that he would do so as the starting quarterback.

“It definitely was a little intimidating seeing the school he was coming from and watching his film, seeing how talented he was,” Sexauer said of Jordan. “So I knew I had to get better this summer, I knew I couldn’t take a day off.”

Caruso pointed out that the program is built on “intentional and intense competition,” and Sexauer’s ability to adjust to the situation at hand is one of his best attributes as a quarterback.

“He’s like sandpaper,” Caruso said. “He can smooth out just about anything. His ability to act urgently and thoughtfully is as unique a skill as anybody I’ve ever coached.”

Caruso praised Sexauer coming out of spring practice, and believes he benefitted greatly from working with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Landry.

“I think (Landry) just opened up his world to quarterback play at the Division I level,” Caruso said. “Jake was able to get this great mind of his to operate in real time with what he was seeing on the field.”

Sexauer has earned his engineering degree and needs only a few more credits to earn a liberal arts degree. He already is working for the company that he will join full time after graduation. The engineering degree that meant so much to him already is paying off. So, too, is his decision to continue his football career at St. Thomas.

“It’s crazy to think how different things could have been,” Sexauer said. “I’m glad I took that visit.”