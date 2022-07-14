News
Camel at Stearns County zoo bites two employees
A camel at a Stearns County zoo bit a pair of employees Wednesday, injuring one of them badly enough to warrant a trip to a St. Cloud hospital by helicopter, officials say.
Stearns County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 2:45 p.m. to the Hemker Park and Zoo outside the city of Freeport, Minn., where they found that two employees had been injured by the animal, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.
The deputies were told 32-year-old Roger Blenker was escorting the camel through an alley when it clamped its mouth down on Blenker’s head and dragged him about 15 feet, the news release said.
A second employee, 32-year-old Seth Wickson, placed a plastic board into the camel’s mouth to force it to release Blenker, who was able to run to safety, the news release said.
The camel then charged Wickson and bit his head, but the man was able to escape.
Wickson refused medical treatment, but Blenker was taken by Life Link Helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital, about 30 miles away. His condition was not immediately known, the news release said.
The zoo remains open to the public, and the incident is under investigation.
News
Nets coast to preseason victory over Timberwolves
The Nets won their second consecutive preseason game, this time in a 112-102 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday.
The preseason finale, however, wasn’t about a win or loss result. It was about how the Nets looked on both ends of the floor before the games begin to count in the win-loss column.
The answer is a resounding “great.”
The Nets jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first quarter, leaving Wolves fans — who stand until their team scores their first point of the night — on their feet until Rudy Gobert hit a free throw three minutes and 15 seconds into the period.
There’s a sign of the strength of the Nets’ defense. With no Joe Harris (foot), Seth Curry (ankle) or TJ Warren (foot), the Nets still have the depth to go toe-to-toe with a purported Western Conference contender. And with Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale sharing the floro, the Nets flexed a stingy defensive muscle, something that hadn’t been seen in previous seasons.
Simmons fouled out in just 13 minutes of play. He tallied two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field to go with six assists on the night. Before he fouled out, he accounted for Nets baskets on three straight possessions: First it was a running hook. Next, a halfcourt alley-oop to Claxton. Finally, a drive and dish to stretch five Markieff Morris, who was lurking wide-open in the left corner pocket.
It’s unfortunate that Simmons, who hadn’t played for 470 days before making his preseason debut, was the victim of suspect officiating. After checking into the game with five fouls in the third quarter, officials blew the whistle when he reached around Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ back with minimal, if any contact anywhere on Towns’ body.
But the Nets continued to move the ball and generate quality looks, which is exactly what they didn’t do in their iso-heavy offense last season.
Durant finished with 20 points, six assists and three blocks, including a four-point play shooting a three over a defender who slid under his feet on the landing. Irving scored a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from downtown. And second-year center Day’Ron Sharpe came off the bench and put up 15 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Sharpe projects to see a significant increase in his role with Claxton as the only other legitimate center on the Nets’ roster.
Former Net D’Angelo Russell tallied 17 points and six assists, but the Brooklyn defense turned him over six times. Former Net Taurean Prince also tallied six points and six rebounds.
The Nets fared well against a team much bigger than them. The Timberwolves deploy two seven-footers in their starting lineup: Gobert, the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Minnesota acquired from the Utah Jazz, and Towns, who won last season’s Three-Point Contest and is a perennial All-Star because of his scoring ability.
It was a perfect way to end the preseason, with a wire-to-wire victory over an opponent poised to make a playoff run in the Western Conference. And next Wednesday, the games will begin to count, with the regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans looming soon.
News
Kamari Brathwaite, stingy defense lift No. 13 Dundalk football over Franklin, 7-0, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Kamari Brathwaite loves to play on both sides of the ball. On Friday night in Reisterstown, the Dundalk football team was sure glad he did.
Brathwaite scored the game’s only touchdown and recorded an interception, and the Owls’ defense did the rest in a key 7-0 win over Franklin in a Baltimore County League game that served as the Ravens RISE High School Showdown.
No. 13 Dundalk (6-1, 5-0) was led on offense by Jordan Fiorenza, who ran for 113 yards on 20 carries.
“It’s big to win here,” Fiorenza said of winning on Franklin’s field. “I know I’ve take a few loses here. I think this is the first time Dundalk’s won here since 2015. Our O-line and defense played great for us tonight.”
The teams played scoreless well into the second quarter, but then the Owls got a short field and cashed in a few plays later. At his own 19-yard line, Franklin quarterback Billy Hartman threw a pass that was picked off by Dundalk’s Adonis Fuller with 1:39 left in the first half. The Owls got the ball at the Indians’ 14, and Brathwaite made them pay three plays later when he drifted into the corner of the end zone and outjumped a Franklin defender for the game’s only touchdown.
“He was playing off me a little, and I knew I had to make a play,” Brathwaite said. “It was a called play, and I just went up and got it.”
“I told our coaches we should try and isolate Kamari. He was playing well, and we needed to take a shot,” Owls coach Tom Abel said. “He’s our biggest receiver, and he came up big for us.”
On the first play of Franklin’s next drive, Brathwaite picked off Hartman at the Dundalk 49.
Franklin (4-3, 4-2) mounted a few drives in the second half, but the Indians’ best chance to score came on their last possession.
Franklin took over in great field position after a 30-yard punt return by Jamari Lewis set the Indians up at the Dundalk 33. Three plays and two penalties into the drive, Franklin faced a third-and-21, but freshman quarterback Zander McCracken found receiver Khalil Bilal for a 33-yard completion to the Dundalk 11 with 1:37 left. As it had done all night, the Owls’ defense stiffened and held Franklin to no gain on four plays.
After that, the Owls ran out the clock.
“We’re a high-pressure team on defense, and it paid off for us,” Abel said. “We like to mix and match coverages and fronts, and I think we confused them a little. That’s a good team we beat over there. We earned this one, but we earned it in a little different way.”
Franklin coach Anthony Burgos said he was happy with the effort his team gave despite the outcome.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves. We need to learn how to do things like finish drives, and we didn’t do that,” he said. “All year we’ve played solid defense, and I think we did that again tonight. We played a freshman quarterback in the second half, and four to five freshman and sophomores at other spots, so we’re still young. I think we fought hard, and we’ll go back and watch the film and make the corrections.”
Dundalk 7, Franklin 0
DUN 0 7 0 0 – 7
FRA 0 0 0 0 – 0
D – Brathwaite 14 pass from Bonner (Keener kick)
News
Uninspiring debut of Timberwolves’ new starting lineup in preseason finale
There was so much anticipation for the unofficial debut of Minnesota’s new-look starting lineup of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, which finally came in Friday’s preseason finale at home against Brooklyn.
The results did not meet the expectation.
Minnesota’s starting five was rather lifeless in a 112-102 loss to Brooklyn — the Timberwolves’ lone defeat in the preseason slate. The game marked the closest the Timberwolves came to being at full strength during the exhibition season. They were only sans Jordan McLaughlin on Friday. Finally, Minnesota was able to link Towns and Gobert, who’d each missed games in the preseason.
On top of that, Towns said Friday’s shootaround was the first true “practice” the two bigs shared together. That’s a good indication of just how few reps the starting five has shared in any capacity this preseason.
That lack of familiarity was on full display Friday. The offense was clunky, and the defense was spotty. While a Nets team featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving fired on all cylinders, the Timberwolves seemed to struggle to determine when to rely on Edwards or Towns and when to turn to pick and roll combination of Russell and Gobert.
The hesitation led to a lack of ball movement and points. That five-man grouping has the potential to be special, but it is clearly a work in progress at the moment — to put it politely.
Edwards sported the best plus-minus among the five starters, with the Timberwolves being outscored by eight points when he was on the floor. It was far worse for the other four.
The unit needs to find an identity and priorities within what it wants to do offensively. Towns needs to find his way defending as a power forward, while Russell struggled to work his way back into plays when he was screened in Minnesota’s new drop coverage. There are plenty of wrinkles to iron out.
The good news for Minnesota is time is on its side. Four potential practice days exist between now and Minnesota’s regular season opener Wednesday against Oklahoma City — an eternity in today’s NBA.
Also, the Wolves should benefit from a soft schedule to open the regular slate, with three games against San Antonio and two against Oklahoma City amid a seven-game opening stretch in which the Timberwolves will be favored in every contest. That could allow for Minnesota to win games, even in ugly fashion as it attempts to find its way with its new starting five.
Alternatively, it opens the door to bad losses early in the season that could haunt the team late in what’s expected to be an ultra-competitive Western Conference playoff race.
News
Magic tinker with lineup, rotation in preseason-ending win vs. Cavaliers
There are typically two approaches NBA teams have for their preseason finale: Keep experimenting with the expected rotation players as part of a “dress rehearsal” or give them a rest before the games start to matter in the standings.
Both approaches were on display in the Orlando Magic’s 114-108 preseason-ending win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at Amway Center.
While the Cavaliers sat three starters in Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, the Magic continued to tinker.
Orlando used its fifth different starting unit in as many games, with Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba being the first unit.
Markelle Fultz (fractured big left toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Jalen Suggs (left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise) remained sidelined.
Coach Jamahl Mosley hasn’t shied away from playing bigger lineups during training camp and preseason exhibitions, with the aforementioned group having three guys listed as 6-foot-10 (Wagner, Banchero and Carter) and Bamba listed as 7 feet.
“It’s four [at least] 6-10 guys who can make decisions,” Mosley said. “Yes, there is a level of adjustments that they’re used to doing certain things, but their ability to make decisions is what we keep working with them on and ask them to do.”
Bol Bol, 7-foot-2, filled in for Bamba to start the third quarter.
The experimentation didn’t stop there, with Mosley playing lineups that saw little or no time together in previous games, including a unit of Bol, Franz Wagner, Terrence Ross, Chuma Okeke and Moe Wagner.
Moe Wagner exited in the second quarter after spraining his right ankle.
“We told our guys they need to understand it’s more going to be about rotation, fits and feels as we move into that first [regular season] game,” Mosley said. “Guys playing maybe longer minutes or shorter stints, but it’s a way to look at that.”
All five starters played at least 20 minutes, mostly in the first three quarters.
Banchero led Orlando with 17 points (6-of-12 FGs), 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Anthony had 14 points (4-of-7 FGs, 6-of-6 on free throws) while Franz Wagner recorded 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
The Magic, who trailed by as many as 7 with eight minutes remaining, pulled off the comeback win behind the all-bench lineup of R.J. Hampton, Devin Cannady, Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield.
Houstan led the bench with 11 points (4-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 on 3s) — all of which were scored in the fourth.
The Magic, who went 4-1 in the preseason with four consecutive wins, open the regular season against the Pistons Wednesday in Detroit.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
St. Paul’s residential fall sweep begins Monday
Starting Monday, St. Paul Public Works will begin its annual fall residential street sweeping operations.
City crews will sweep more than 530 miles of residential streets, according to Public Works. The process is expected to take approximately four to six weeks.
The city will post temporary “No Parking” signs 24 hours in advance of sweeping operations. Vehicles parked illegally may be ticketed and towed.
Residents should not sweep leaves, dirt, or additional garbage into the streets, and garbage and recycling carts should be kept on the boulevard, according to the press release.
Residential streets are swept in the fall and spring each year in St. Paul, according to the release. Main streets are swept at least 8 times a year. Street sweeping helps keep garbage and organic debris from entering the storm sewer system and polluting lakes, streams, and rivers.
News
Woman who died in St. Paul bike crash remembered as hard-working mom
After a 54-year-old died in a recent bicycle crash in St. Paul, fundraising is underway for her funeral.
Officers were called to a crash last Saturday about 7:50 p.m. in the area of McKnight and William Tell roads in the Highwood Hills neighborhood. They found a woman, later identified as Jennifer Lindstrom, with an apparent head injury, said St. Paul police Sgt. David McCabe. Lindstrom was lying on the side of the road near her bike.
Paramedics took Lindstrom to Regions Hospital, where she later died.
Police are investigating. “There is no known information at this time to suggest another vehicle was involved,” McCabe said Friday.
On a fundraising site for Lindstrom’s funeral expenses, a co-worker of one of her daughters wrote, “Jenny was a hardworking single mother who loved her babies and raised two amazing, strong, smart, beautiful, funny, kind, and generous daughters.” The site can be found at gofund.me/fe5aa816.
