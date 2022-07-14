News
Chicago White Sox gain a series split behind Lucas Giolito’s strong start, but Eloy Jiménez exits with leg tightness
Amed Rosario led off the fourth for the Cleveland Guardians with an infield hit. He advanced to second on a throwing error by Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.
The game was scoreless. And Lucas Giolito made sure it remained that way, with some help from his defense.
AJ Pollock made a great running catch near the right-field line on José Ramírez’s fly ball for the first out. Giolito struck out Josh Naylor, and Franmil Reyes hit a pop-up in foul territory that catcher Seby Zavala nabbed with his glove over the railing near the third-base dugout.
Giolito called the plays “massive.”
“Our job (as starters), we want to go as deep as we can and we want to get as many outs as we can,” he said. “To get that support from the defense, it really lightens the load. Throwing less pitches, it’s great for the energy.”
Giolito allowed one unearned run on five hits in 6⅓ innings as the Sox beat the Guardians 2-1 in front of 13,987 on Wednesday to earn a split of the four-game series at Progressive Field.
“The goal is to always give the team a chance to win, and I feel like I did that,” Giolito said.
Giolito struck out five and walked one as the right-hander followed Dylan Cease’s strong outing in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader with one of his own.
“I just think he used his pitches,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He used his fastball really well. He’s got a really good fastball and then he’s able to use his off-speed in any count, which you can’t really game plan for him.
“He’s liable to throw any of his four pitches in any count. Ahead in the count, behind in the count. It’s tough to hit against.”
The Sox played the final three innings without Eloy Jiménez, who exited with tightness in his right leg. The left fielder hobbled after making a running catch in left-center for the final out of the sixth.
The Sox said Jiménez is day to day.
He was on the injured list from April 24 to July 6 after suffering a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee running to first against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. His rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte had a brief pause for what the team called “normal leg soreness.”
“He felt a little cramp,” La Russa said after Wednesday’s game. “He thinks it’s a little bit like what he felt when he was getting ready (with Charlotte). They are going to check it (Thursday).
“Right now, knock on wood, we don’t think he reinjured it. Probably give him a couple of days off, but we’ll find out more (Thursday).”
Guardians starter Aaron Civale left after the first with right wrist soreness. The Sox saw a parade of relievers and broke through against Sam Hentges in the sixth.
Yoán Moncada led off with a walk and moved to second on Luis Robert’s single. José Abreu drove in Moncada with a double to right. Robert scored when Andrew Vaughn grounded out to short.
Giolito exited after allowing a single and a walk with one out in the seventh. The Guardians scored with two outs on a fielding error by second baseman Josh Harrison, but Reynaldo López got Myles Straw to ground out to Harrison to end the threat.
Kendall Graveman struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Liam Hendriks struck out two in the ninth for his 18th save.
“If we can get six innings and hand it off to those guys, we’re in really good hands,” Giolito said. “I’d like to go seven, eight, nine. Obviously we all want to as starters. But got into a little trouble there in the seventh and handed off and they did their thing.”
The Sox head into a four-game series against the division-leading Twins on a positive note.
“Big wins,” Giolito said. “These games against teams in our division, considering where we’re at, it’s important that we can take as many W’s as we can.
“I feel like splitting the series was big considering how it started for us. Got good vibes going into this last series before the (All-Star) break.”
High school football roundup: Centennial scores big victory with late TD against Minnetonka
Centennial 8, Minnetonka 7: Centennial junior fullback Marcus Whiting hit paydirt twice in consecutive snaps, once on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 37 seconds to play, and then again on the ensuing 2-point conversion to lift the ninth-ranked Cougars (5-2) over Minnetonka in a key Class 6A tilt.
The lone score for the Skippers (4-3) was a 5-yard scoring strike from Milos Spasojevic to Roman Johnson in the third quarter.
Rosemount 27, Prior Lake 17: Rosemount (7-0) put to bed any concerns about its offense by scoring 15 points in the fourth to erase a three-point deficit and remain unbeaten.
Trailing in the final frame, Gavin Caswell hit Chance Swansson for a 33-yard strike to put Rosemount on top with 4:27 to play. Will Priest put the game on ice three minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Grayson Spronk ran in two scores for the Lakers (4-3).
Hill-Murray 28, South St. Paul 12: Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl went off for 255 yards and three scores on the ground for the Pioneers (4-3), who have won four straight after dropping their first three games of the season.
Malachi Belmares ran 15 times for 139 yards and a score for the Packers (0-7).
Stillwater 35, Mounds View 7: Mounds View (2-5) struck first Friday on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Owen Wark to Tyler Nystrom, but it was all Stillwater (7-0) from there.
Isaac Johnston ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Stillwater, while Tanner Schmidt hauled in four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
Cretin-Derham Hall 24, Two Rivers 12: The Raiders (1-6) are in the win column after Nolan Harris punched in a pair of short rushing touchdowns.
The Raiders led 17-0 in the third quarter before Two Rivers (1-6) put up its first points on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Owen Watson to Gabriel Goldenman.
High school football: St. Agnes defense clamps down on Concordia Academy
Going into Friday’s game at Klas Field, Concordia Academy was averaging 38.5 points per game. “The key to stopping Concordia is to avoid the big play,” said St. Agnes coach Sam Thompson.
For the most part, a nine-man defensive front by St. Agnes did just that, and the result was a 24-13 victory that achieved two goals.
The Aggies’ sixth straight win upped their record to 6-1 and clinched at least a tie for the Twin City Blue Conference championship.
Perhaps even more importantly, it gave them possession of the Dale Street Trophy in its first year of existence. The schools, located just four miles apart, decided recently to have a trophy go to the winner of their annual game.
The Aggies claimed possession of the new hardware with some big offensive plays of their own from junior quarterback Landen Mickelson, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth, and a defense that bent at times but rarely broke.
“The whole defense was amazing tonight,” Thompson said. “We showed some real toughness against a team bigger than us.” DB Tyson Nguyen was emblematic of the Aggies’ stellar defensive night.
The senior intercepted a pass and had a half dozen tackles.
In the first half, the Beacons were held to three first downs, one of which came on a pass that ended the first half.
By that point, Mickelson had rushed for a pair of short touchdowns and found Dominic Adkins for a three-yard score for a 18-0 halftime margin.
“Early on, we couldn’t get a guy open,” said Concordia coach Bob Wolf. “We wanted to control the line of scrimmage. Give them credit for stopping us early.”
St. Agnes looked on its way to making the game a rout with a lengthy drive to start the second half. But the Beacons forced a fumble inside their 10-yard line and came to life quickly. Sam
Haug broke free for the big play Thompson feared – a 58-yard sprint that cut the margin to 18-7.
St. Agnes responded with a grinding 10-play, 62-yard, six-minute drive that ended with Mickelson, who hadn’t run for a score all year, galloping around end for his third of the night to basically put the game on ice.
The Beacons did find the end zone again, but any hopes for a miracle finish were quashed when Mickelson covered an onside kick attempt. It capped a big night for the senior, who threw for 199 yards.
Senior RB Aidan Walsh helped with 21 carries for a tough 95 yards, several of which resulted in first downs.
A St. Agnes win at DeLaSalle would clinch their share of the conference championship. Wolf, whose team is now 5-2 overall, was looking ahead. The Beacons and Aggies are both in Section 4AA and could very well see each other again at the end of the month.
“They’re a solid team but I hope we get another shot at them,” he said.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 6: This won’t be breakout week for Rams’ Akers
UPDATE: 10:52 p.m. Friday
Sometimes you don’t have to wait until Sunday for The Loop’s fantasy advice to prove to be Fake News. Such was our touting of Los Angeles running back Cam Akers possibly having a breakout game for the Rams on Sunday against Carolina.
Well, it turns out Akers will not play because he has taken a few personal days that the Rams have been reluctant to detail. So forget you ever read that here!
A number of notables have already been ruled out for Sunday. Arizona running back James Conner leads the list that includes six pass catchers (New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman, Green Bay’s Christian Watson and the Giants duo of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.
And you can likely throw Tampa Bay’s Julio Jones onto that list. He’s officially doubtful right now, which is what the former all pro has been for most of the past two seasons.
ORIGINAL POST: 9:42 a.m. Wednesday
March isn’t the only thing that comes in like a lion. The first bye week of the NFL season will lay waste to fantasy football lineups as a slew of top running backs will have the week off.
This will hit The Loop hard, as our No. 1 player, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, will be stiff-arming nobody in Week 6. Same goes for Detroit’s D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Houston rookie Dameon Pierce and Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs.
All of them are out, creating an acute shortage of running backs.
If you’re heading to the waiver wires to find a one-week fill-in, you’ll be lucky if any of these fellows are still available in your league:
Kenneth Walker (Seahawks) — The rookie from Michigan State had 88 yards and a touchdown last week, when starter Rashaad Penny went down with a broken leg. Walker could have his first 100-yard game against Arizona and will be a No. 1 back the rest of the season.
Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) — He had a career-best 161 yards last week in the rout of Detroit, and with Damien Harris doubtful this week against Cleveland, Stevenson should see something close to the 25 carries he had last week.
Raheem Mostert (Dolphins) — This former 49er has surpassed Chase Edmonds in the Miami pecking order, and with 113 yards and one TD last week, he was one of the few Dolphins who looked good against the Jets. With Miami’s QB woes, they’ll be relying on Mostert again against the Vikings.
Eno Benjamin (Cardinals) — This Arizona backup has only 131 yards and one TD so far this season, but with James Conner questionable this week, Benjamin could see No. 1 duties against Seattle.
Deon Jackson (Colts) — This guy is worth looking at ONLY if Jonathan Taylor is unavailable to face the Jaguars. But Jackson looked decent with 62 yards rushing and four catches in last Thursday’s unwatchable game in Denver.
SITTING STARS
With bye weeks starting there are fewer candidates for this category. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson could be eclipsed by teammate Travis Etienne this week against the Colts. … The rise of Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco is cutting into the worth of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. … No, you can’t count on much from Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris this week against the Buccaneers. … There are almost infinite better QB options this week than Denver’s Russell Wilson vs. the Chargers. … Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb will have to work for every yard against the unbeaten Eagles. With the Dolphins’ quarterbacking issues, don’t expect a ton from receivers Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. … And two receivers that may have a long week are Cleveland’s Amari Cooper vs. the Patriots and Denver’s Jerry Jeudy against the Chargers.
MATCHUP GAME
After getting upset by New York’s Giants, the Packers will turn to the run more, unleashing both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon against New York’s Jets. … This could be the week the Rams’ Cam Akers breaks out against the broken Panthers. … The Vikings’ Adam Thielen will again take advantage as Dolphins stress over Justin Jefferson. … Chicago’s Darnell Mooney may have his best game of the season against Washington. … Same goes for Kansas City’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Bills. … Arizona will need a big game from WR Marquise Brown vs. Seattle. … And Pittsburgh’s defense will be just the right tonic for Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady to start looking like himself again.
INJURY WATCH
We start with two quarterbacks who might be close to returning, but won’t this week: Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. … At this point there are a slew of questionables, so we’ll just list them by position:
Quarterback: Denver’s Russell Wilson, Washington’s Carson Wentz, New England’s Mac Jones.
Running back: Indy’s Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, Arizona’s James Conner.
Pass catchers: Miami’s Tyreek HIll, Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins, the Saints’ Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, Atlanta’s Drake London and Kyle Pitts, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox, Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman, Tampa Bay’s Julio Jones, Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
We’re digging very deep this week … and we found an interesting one: Buffalo wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The rookie from the blue turf of Boise State appears to be gaining prominence in the Bills’ league-best offense. Last week in the rout of Pittsburgh, Shakir caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. And he looked good doing it. Probably not someone you will start anytime soon, but getting ANYBODY in the Buffalo offense is a winning proposition.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Commanders at Bears (pick ‘em):
Pick: Bears by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere's "BS Show" podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow.
High school football: Eagan holds Burnsville quiet, notches first four-win season since 2014
The Eagan football team slogan is “Climb the Ladder.”
Rung by rung, the Wildcats have, over the past four years, gone from a program hoping to stay out of running time to one that can put a scare into upper echelon Class 6A teams.
“Ever since we came into high school, our grade has constantly been telling each other we are going to turn this program around. We kept going and going, never skipped a workout or anything. We wanted this day to come, we wanted this season to happen,” said senior running back Landon Tonsager.
He ran for 122 yards, Carson Schwamb also scored, the Eagan defensive front dominated and the Wildcats won their third straight contest, 13-3 at Burnsville Friday night.
It’s the first time in nine years the Wildcats (4-3) have won at least a quartet of games. Eagan finished 4-4 in 2014. It last won a playoff game in 2015.
Senior defensive lineman Keenan Wilson, a North Dakota State commit, said fourth-year coach Nick Johnson has continually told the Class of 2023 they would be the ones to change the Wildcats program. “I think the seniors have taken it really personally. We’re a way better team.”
Leading 7-3, Tonsager scored from the 1 to open the fourth quarter, a drive that was set up by the Wildcats defense forcing Burnsville to punt from deep in its own end.
Burnsville went three-and-out on its next two possessions, and Eagan was able to run out the clock. Eight times the Blaze had just three plays before punting. All three of their first downs came on the opening drive.
“We’re just really thin on the offensive line, we need to be more patient in the passing game,” said coach Vince Varpness. “(Wilson) is a dude. Their whole D-line is awesome. It’s the best D-line that we’ve seen.”
Pushed out of the pocket on nearly every attempt, quarterback Jeremy Sherlock was 4 of 15 for 38 yards for the Blaze, who totaled less than 75 yards on offense and whose points came on a 33-yard field goal from Kenny Steffen.
“We knew going into this that we had to make the quarterback uncomfortable,” Johnson said. “When you have a rush like that it allows you to play more guys back and makes it a lot harder.”
Added linebacker Josh Leiran: “It didn’t feel like a close game to us; it felt like we were just taking it to them.”
The Wildcats have won three straight games by a combined 102-6, although their prior two foes, Eastview and Hopkins, have just one win combined. Still, the Wildcats are doing what good teams do to struggling opponents. Eagan held third-quarter leads over No. 10 Woodbury and a tough East Ridge squad before fading late.
“We would have found a way to screw that up the last couple of years,” Johnson said. “It all comes back to these seniors. They never quit, they never settled, they have never, ever wanted to give up. They wanted to build this thing up.”
Like their opponent, Burnsville has seen a program turnaround in 2022. Now 3-4, the Blaze have equaled their win total from the past three seasons combined. The Blaze finished 4-4 in 2018.
“They are a significantly better football team than people think,” Johnson said. “They grind you like crazy.”
High school football: Mahtomedi returns to form, hands Simley first loss
After suffering its first loss of the season a week ago, Mahtomedi was looking to get back on the winning track Friday night.
The formula for that – as it has been for much of what the Zephyrs have done this season – involved a heavy amount of Corey Bohmert.
But there was help from a couple of others as well.
Bohmert, the standout senior running back, rushed for two first-half touchdowns as Mahtomedi – ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 5A – improved to 6-1 with a 38-13 victory over Simley – ranked No. 3 in Class 4A – on the road in Inver Grove Heights.
But it was a 4-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Charlie Brandt, then a 57-yard touchdown run by junior Cole Saenger in the fourth quarter that put the game away and dropped the previously unbeaten Spartans to 6-1.
“Corey is a really big part of our offense,” said Saenger, whose team fell 28-14 at home last week to St. Thomas Academy (7-0), ranked No. 2 in 5A. “We rely on him heavily. But I also think our offensive line puts in a lot of work at practice and a lot of work in film.
‘They deserve a lot of the credit for the success we have in the backfield.”
That line came out firing as Mahtomedi advanced to the Simley 5 on the game’s opening possession. But once there, the Zephyrs turned the ball over on downs.
The Spartans, though, went three-and-out and had to punt. Mahtomedi got it back at the Simley 20, setting up a 7-yard touchdown run by Bohmert. The two-point conversion put the Zephyrs on top 8-0 with under a minute to go in the first quarter.
The Spartans got to the Mahtomedi 20 on their next possession before turning it over on downs. But on the very next play, the Zephyrs went deep, and Simley senior Tay’vion McCoy picked off the pass at his team’s 35.
A long pass to senior David Gogins paved the way for a 1-yard touchdown run by classmate Gavin Nelson, but the two-point conversion failed, leaving Mahtomedi still up 8-6.
The Zephyrs expanded that margin to 16-6 with 4:37 remaining in the first half when Bohmert scored on a 1-yard run and Brandt scrambled for the two-point conversion.
Bohmert rushed for 110 yards in the first half alone.
“We talked all week about improving every game,” Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel said. “I thought we did a nice job of bouncing back tonight. We continued to battle.
“(Simley) is a good team. So this was a good one to bounce back with.”
But the bounce didn’t come easily. The Spartans began the second half with a long drive that reached the Zephyrs’ 9 before Saenger picked off a pass at the 3. His team then held the ball the rest of the third quarter before punting it away early in the fourth.
That was when Simley got right back into it as senior Dez Smith hauled in a 58-yard TD pass from classmate Caden Renslow that cut the gap to 16-13 with 9:17 to play.
“We don’t give up,” Renslow said. “That’s the one thing I want everyone to know about Simley. We keep fighting.
“I just read the play. Our offensive line gave me some great blocking, I threw it to Dez and he made a great catch to put us back in the game.”
But the Zephyrs answered back when Brandt scored on a 4-yard quarterback keeper and completed a pass for the two-point conversion to make the score 24-13 with 6:56 left.
The Spartans then advanced to the Mahtomedi 40, but were stopped on downs. Two plays later, Saenger raced 57 yards for the backbreaking score.
“Other teams may think I’m our only offensive weapon,” Bohmert said. “But our whole offense plays a key part in our scoring ability. We have a lot of guys who can make plays.”
The Zephyrs added a late 2-yard TD run by senior Jake Dalum to close the scoring.
Both teams are home to close the regular season next Wednesday. Simley plays host to Two Rivers while Mahtomedi faces winless South St. Paul.
“We can’t go into this week thinking (the Packers) are a struggling team,” Saenger said. “They’re going to be ready for us. So we have to persevere throughout the week, come out and play well.
“We need to have a good game because the week after that is playoffs and we want to go in with momentum.”
Nets coast to preseason victory over Timberwolves
The Nets won their second consecutive preseason game, this time in a 112-102 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday.
The preseason finale, however, wasn’t about a win or loss result. It was about how the Nets looked on both ends of the floor before the games begin to count in the win-loss column.
The answer is a resounding “great.”
The Nets jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first quarter, leaving Wolves fans — who stand until their team scores their first point of the night — on their feet until Rudy Gobert hit a free throw three minutes and 15 seconds into the period.
There’s a sign of the strength of the Nets’ defense. With no Joe Harris (foot), Seth Curry (ankle) or TJ Warren (foot), the Nets still have the depth to go toe-to-toe with a purported Western Conference contender. And with Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale sharing the floro, the Nets flexed a stingy defensive muscle, something that hadn’t been seen in previous seasons.
Simmons fouled out in just 13 minutes of play. He tallied two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field to go with six assists on the night. Before he fouled out, he accounted for Nets baskets on three straight possessions: First it was a running hook. Next, a halfcourt alley-oop to Claxton. Finally, a drive and dish to stretch five Markieff Morris, who was lurking wide-open in the left corner pocket.
It’s unfortunate that Simmons, who hadn’t played for 470 days before making his preseason debut, was the victim of suspect officiating. After checking into the game with five fouls in the third quarter, officials blew the whistle when he reached around Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ back with minimal, if any contact anywhere on Towns’ body.
But the Nets continued to move the ball and generate quality looks, which is exactly what they didn’t do in their iso-heavy offense last season.
Durant finished with 20 points, six assists and three blocks, including a four-point play shooting a three over a defender who slid under his feet on the landing. Irving scored a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from downtown. And second-year center Day’Ron Sharpe came off the bench and put up 15 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Sharpe projects to see a significant increase in his role with Claxton as the only other legitimate center on the Nets’ roster.
Former Net D’Angelo Russell tallied 17 points and six assists, but the Brooklyn defense turned him over six times. Former Net Taurean Prince also tallied six points and six rebounds.
The Nets fared well against a team much bigger than them. The Timberwolves deploy two seven-footers in their starting lineup: Gobert, the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Minnesota acquired from the Utah Jazz, and Towns, who won last season’s Three-Point Contest and is a perennial All-Star because of his scoring ability.
It was a perfect way to end the preseason, with a wire-to-wire victory over an opponent poised to make a playoff run in the Western Conference. And next Wednesday, the games will begin to count, with the regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans looming soon.
