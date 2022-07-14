News
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after not returning to training – but wears a pair of Man Utd SHORTS to training
WANTAWAY legend Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence amid exit talks – when he posted a rippling training pic wearing only Manchester United shorts.
Ronaldo’s grueling commitment to fitness seemed stronger than ever, despite United missing out on a return to training and pre-season tour of Asia for family reasons.
And he posted “HARD WORK” alongside his topless gym photo – just as Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag was doubling down on his plans to KEEP Ron.
The defiant Ten Hag insisted “nothing has changed” when quizzed about the Portugal striker when United landed in Melbourne.
And while that may still be Ronaldo’s take on his desire to leave, so is the Portuguese hero’s dedication to extreme fitness.
He looked in perfect form when he fell behind after United granted him the extra time-out for “personal reasons”.
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Dan Snyder’s time in Washington could be coming to an end
Change is coming in Washington. Or at least it appears NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and 31 league owners may hope it does.
Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders’ detestable owner, will be the talk of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s NFL owners meetings in Manhattan, whether or not his name makes it onto the official agenda.
A bombshell ESPN investigative report published on Thursday quoted an executive saying Goodell “wants Snyder gone tomorrow,” and that many owners and executives have tired of the league “propping up” and “protecting” Washington’s reeling franchise.
But Snyder allegedly has gathered “dirt” that could “blow up” several owners, the league office and Goodell, according to the report, so they are afraid to act because “they know he’ll burn their houses down,” in the words of one anonymous owner.
Al Michaels, the veteran play-by-play voice, then raised eyebrows when he made this statement on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast of Washington’s road win over the Chicago Bears:
“The owners have a meeting scheduled in New York on Tuesday. It is not, currently, on the agenda,” Michaels said, as the camera showed Snyder in the crowd. “Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team. Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. Because it has become a major problem around the league, obviously.”
Michaels is well connected at the NFL’s highest ranks. Around the league, Michaels making that statement, that strongly, was viewed as the closest thing to Goodell or a powerful NFL owner stepping to a microphone and saying it himself.
Goodell has the authority to recommend the removal of an owner to the league’s 31 other owners. But Goodell and the league have been complicit in Snyder’s recent transgressions instead — in particular by burying attorney Beth Wilkinson’s report last year about the franchise’s toxic work environment that has allegedly enabled repeated sexual harassment.
Wilkinson’s findings were clearly damning, though they were curiously never produced in an agreed-upon written report. Washington D.C.’s council said it will continue to oppose the construction of a new stadium until the Wilkinson report is released, and the report remains hidden.
Snyder’s inability to build a new stadium in either Virginia, Maryland or Washington D.C. is one of his many escalating problems, and proof of his many burnt bridges. The fact he and the NFL wouldn’t trade the report’s release for a new stadium says everything.
Before the May league meetings in Atlanta, owners were “counting votes” to oust Snyder, according to USA Today. And there was a meeting being planned to discuss Snyder’s fate, per ESPN. But no meeting or official vote ever happened, perhaps because Snyder’s proxy during his ban from such meetings — his wife, Tanya — was not there.
But if Washington’s owner doesn’t read the room quickly, it’s possible the NFL and its owners will follow through with action this week.
RHULE OUT: RIVERA, HACKETT NEXT?
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule this past Monday, early in his third season, after an 11-27 overall record and a 1-4 start this year. Rhule, the first coach fired this season, never had a quality starting quarterback.
Owner David Tepper, who is on the hook for $40 million more on Rhule, admitted: “I think that there has been progress of some sort, but look, we’re just not getting over the hump. And we got to get over the hump.”
Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ secondary coach, steps in as interim coach. He deserves a second chance after getting railroaded out of Arizona after one season.
Now the question is who’s next? Washington’s Ron Rivera is behaving like a head coach who is feeling the heat after a 2-4 start in Year 3.
He threw Carson Wentz under the bus — intentionally or otherwise — by citing “quarterback” as the primary reason his team hasn’t been able to build and sustain success the past three years. And Rivera’s emotions escalated after the ESPN report said Snyder was behind Washington’s offseason trade for Wentz.
“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson. Well, bulls—t,” Rivera boomed at Thursday’s postgame press conference. “I’m the f—ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape in freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off.”
Broncos first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett’s 2-3 start, with poor game management and tons of Russell Wilson drama, has all eyes on Denver with new ownership. And the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury (2-3) has emerged as the odds-on favorite (+150) to be the next head coach fired, per Sportsbetting.ag.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
A new civil lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Harris County, Texas, alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session in Houston in December 2020. Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after 24 women filed civil suits alleging similarly heinous acts. This lawsuit is not included in the suspension and penalty already adjudicated upon Watson, so it will be interesting to see how the fallout of this lawsuit impacts Watson’s return to play. Meanwhile, way to go with that fully guaranteed $230 million contract, Browns. …
Davante Adams shouldn’t have shoved the media worker in his path after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And the media worker shouldn’t have been there, either. It’s easy to understand, watching the video, why Adams was startled by seeing someone step in front of him last minute. But he also shouldn’t have acted in frustration. Where was Kansas City’s stadium security, making sure no one crossed Adams’ path? All of these angles and questions should be examined and asked after Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for the shove. …
Former Giants head coach Joe Judge, working now as a Patriots offensive assistant, spent a lot of time this offseason and training camp working with fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe. And Zappe played an efficient and sound game in a 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions last week in his first NFL start. …
Giants co-owner John Mara has not spoken to the media since March 31 at the NFL’s spring owners’ meetings at The Breakers in Florida. It will be interesting to see if Mara stops on Tuesday to speak with his team’s record at an unexpectedly impressive 5-1 or 4-2 after Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens. …
Tua Tagovailoa will sit out a second straight game for the Miami Dolphins (3-2) on Sunday since the mishandling of his concussion against the Bills resulted in a frightening, national TV scene in Cincinnati the next week. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is also hurt. So the Dolphins are expected to start third-stringer Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round rookie from Kansas State, against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1). …
Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog on Sunday for the first time in his NFL career. The Chiefs are 2.5-point dogs to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in one of the two games of the week. Mahomes was favored in his first 41 home starts, including playoffs, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era, per ESPN. Good luck placing that bet on Buffalo with confidence. …
The other game of the week, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday Night Football, will be Jalen Hurts’ latest test to disprove the doubters in a so-far MVP-candidate caliber season.
THEY SAID IT
Snyder to an associate: “The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other.” Anonymous owner: “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.” — per ESPN
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol; set to start next week vs. Steelers
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday morning, according to a league source.
Tagovailoa, returning from a concussion suffered in the team’s Sept. 29 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is still being held out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as an extra precaution.
Bridgewater, who was never diagnosed with a concussion but still had to go through protocol as if he had one, is available to back up rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who will make his first NFL start against the Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tagovailoa is on track to return to action for the Oct. 23 Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach with Pittsburgh.
Both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater increased their practice participation Friday to “full” on the team’s injury report after being limited previously. Tagovailoa got to the stage of limited participation Wednesday, while Bridgewater, entering protocol more recently, had to be restricted to aerobic work on the side of practice Wednesday before joining the team and throwing Thursday.
Tagovailoa went through two blows to the head in five days in September. Before exiting the loss to the Bengals on a stretcher following a sack from Cincinnati defensive tackle Josh Tupou, he also had his head hit the ground from the whiplash of a fall when he was pushed to ground after a pass in the Sept. 25 win over the Buffalo Bills by linebacker Matt Milano.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy afterward, reaching for his helmet, shaking off the cobwebs and stumbling once he tried to get up. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa was cleared to return for the second half of that victory at Hard Rock Stadium and then to play the ensuing Thursday night in Cincinnati.
In the meantime, Tagovailoa’s clearance was being investigated by the NFL Players Association. While the league and union determined protocol was properly followed, it was not the intention of the league’s concussion policies.
A revision was made on Oct. 8, emphasizing signs of ataxia or gross motor instability as “no-go” symptoms that immediately disqualified a player.
Bridgewater was said by a spotter in last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium to have exhibited a stumble at some point, although no cameras ever caught the instance. Because he was ruled out of the game under the enhanced protocol, he had to go through the week as if he was coming back from a concussion, significantly limiting what he could do in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
This story will be updated.
News
Dave Hyde: Sunday will reveal more about Dolphins than Skylar Thompson
Maybe I need my head examined, too.
I think this should work out fine.
The Dolphins should get through the “Punt, Pass and Concussed” part of their schedule without their season sinking, at least if they are who they say they are, starting with Sunday’s game against the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings.
Yes, that’s right. The Vikings are 4-1 and atop the NFC North. Holders of the best receiver (Justin Jefferson) and running back (Dalvin Cook) tandem in the NFL.
And coach Mike McDaniel decided to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson because eight-year veteran Teddy Bridgewater was in concussion protocol all week despite not having a concussion — let’s not go down that wormhole again — and barely practiced.
It’s a bold decision by McDaniel. It’s unorthodox, too, considering Bridgewater ranked 12th last year in quarterback ratings. Is it the right decision?
Left tackle Terron Armstead misses practice every week with a toe injury and plays on Sunday. But there’s a severe drop-off behind Armstead. And, yes, it’s an apples-to-quarterback comparison with a tackle.
Still, McDaniel seems to be saying the talent disparity isn’t so great at quarterback as the experience suggests. A prepped Thompson is better than an un-prepped Bridgewater. It’s the roster upset of the year, if it plays out that way.
Good teams win in the short term with limited quarterbacks. Dallas is 3-0 with backup Cooper Rush because he didn’t make mistakes and let the defense win it. New England rookie, third-stringer Bailey Zappe, game-managed an easy win against Detroit last week. His offense scored just one touchdown. See how it’s done?
The question is if the Dolphins can do it this way Sunday. Their defense has taken a step back this year — not the progressive step forward it expected. They’re 28th in points allowed, 23rd in yards allowed and 30th with a measly four takeaways.
“The way to stop Minnesota is to pressure (quarterback) Kirk Cousins,” a veteran NFL scout said this week. “You don’t even have to hit him. Just get close enough to make him feel you. He gets rattled.”
The Dolphins rank tied for 17th in sacks this year. But, again, that’s a disappointment after the manner they harried quarterbacks during a seven-game win streak to close last season. Defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips have just one sack each.
Now come Jefferson, who leads the league in receiving, and Cook, a Miami native playing his first NFL game at home.
“It’s just a matter of us doing our job and doing our thing,” defensive tackle Zach Sieler said.
Can special teams start doing their job and their thing, too? They rank in the bottom-third of all categories. That’s often the first indicator of a team’s depth — or lack thereof in this case.
Finally, there’s the rushing game to support Thompson, the third-stringer making his first NFL start. It showed life for the first time last week. Raheem Mostert ran for 113 yards on 18 carries. That’s about all you want to ride him, as he sat out practice with a knee issue this week.
“The team believes in Skylar,” McDaniel said this week.
But can it help him? That’s Sunday’s story. It’s a new world for Thompson, working with the first team, addressing the media, dealing with 14 family members coming to town. He’s a long way from Kansas State.
Starting three quarterbacks in three weeks isn’t what anyone scripted. But here’s the out card for Sunday: Even with a third-consecutive loss to fall to 3-3, the damage should be minimal in the big picture.
Their next three games are the dregs of the league in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago. They start getting quarterbacks back and should reclaim their season then. Minnesota, too, beefed up its record with close wins against Detroit and Chicago.
All eyes are on Thompson on Sunday, but veteran Dolphins fans know to look at the larger team here. Don Shula won a lot of games with Hall of Famers John Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino. He also went to the Super Bowl with David Woodley and broke the all-time wins record with third-string Doug Pederson.
Good teams win with limited quarterbacks.
Are the Dolphins a good team?
News
$494 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in San Jose, officials say
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — There are two lucky Mega Millions winners, and not only is one of them in California, but also in the Bay Area.
California lottery officials say a San Jose lottery player was one of two people to match all six numbers in Friday night’s $494 Mega Millions draw.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store in San Jose.
It is located on Koosner Rd. near Meridian Avenue.
The winning numbers are 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44. The Mega number is 19.
Lottery officials said another ticket from Florida also matches each number, so the winners will split the top prize, worth about $247 million each.
This is the 11th biggest jackpot in the history of the game and it will be split between the two winners.
News
‘Not your average rookie’: Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson gets his first NFL start Sunday
One word. That’s all it takes Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to describe the most defining on-field quality Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson showed him during his college career.
“Confidence,” Klieman said. “The number one thing is confidence.”
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle picked up the same vibe.
“He’s confident he can make every throw,” Waddle said. “He’s confident he knows what the defense is in and trusts his reads.”
Thompson has a maturity beyond his years, and it’s partly because he was steeled by crisis early in life.
The confidence and early-life challenges are a couple of reasons Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thompson is “not your average rookie.”
Thompson, a seventh-round pick, is scheduled to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) as the Dolphins (3-2) try to end their two-game losing streak.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater both cleared concussion protocol Saturday, according to a source. Bridgewater will serve as Thompson’s backup against the Vikings, while Tagovailoa will be inactive.
“We decided to start Skylar because we knew it was best for the team in terms of having the week to prepare and all of those things,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
Thompson is 25 years old, an advanced age for an NFL rookie, and seems ready mentally and physically.
Thompson, who lost his mother and paternal grandfather to cancer within seven months of each other at a young age, will be playing for his family Sunday as well as the Dolphins. He described the trauma of the deaths and how they’ve led him to better things in an article for Kansas State in May 2019.
But it’s his on-field confidence that will be most on display Sunday.
Many Dolphins teammates have noticed that trait. They mention Thompson’s demeanor in the huddle and during training camp and preseason games. He’s in charge and everyone knows it.
However, Thompson’s physical traits set him apart, too.
He comes equipped with a strong right arm, the one that can boom the ball downfield or zip passes on a rope to the sideline, both with accuracy. And there’s the football-aware mentality.
“Those are the things when I think of a lively arm,” Klieman said. “I don’t think of just throwing vertical shots. I think about seam balls, I think about breaking cuts, when you’re throwing before the kid comes out of his break because he anticipates it, he sees the coverage.”
Klieman knows what he’s talking about when it comes to quarterbacks. He won three FCS national championships as coach of North Dakota State (2014-18). He was at the school when it had NFL draftees Easton Stick, Carson Wentz and Trey Lance.
Wentz, the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft by Philadelphia, is now the starter with Washington. Stick, a 2019 fifth-round pick, is a backup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance, the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft by San Francisco, was the 49ers starter but is on injured reserve after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.
McDaniel saw some of the same traits in Thompson as Klieman when the Dolphins drafted him in May. McDaniel noticed Thompson sees defenders instead of receivers, which allows him to make better throws.
“When you look at defenders you can anticipate and throw with timing, which maximizes yards after catch and explosiveness,” McDaniel said.
Klieman, as it turns out, can reel off a host of qualities when he discusses Thompson.
“I don’t know if he’d say he was a dual threat guy,” Klieman said, “but he had great escape ability to make some runs.”
He also mentions the biggest intangible a quarterback could have.
“He made everybody around him better,” Klieman said, “because he challenged the heck out of everybody in a positive way at practice.”
That’s a result of the maturity Thompson gained early in life from the deaths of his mother and grandfather.
In the Kansas State article, he described wearing the ring his mother gave his father around his neck, being given his grandfather’s 1970 Kansas State basketball Big Eight championship ring (his grandfather was a graduate assistant basketball coach at Kansas State), and inscribing memorials to his mother and grandfather on his cleats.
Thompson, who is from Independence, Mo., talked about how adversity would never destroy him, listening to hip-hop artist Eminem with his father, and singing the Outkast song, “Hey Ya!” with his mother while she was battling cancer.
He started the “Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund” in honor of his late mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, and late grandfather, John Walter Thompson.
The Dolphins’ third-string quarterback carries a lot of responsibility into the Vikings game. He’ll be playing in front of about 15 family members and friends who are making the trip, mostly from Missouri.
“My dad is probably my go to,” he said. “I have a great circle around me of people that have supported me from day one as a person more so than a football player. At times like this, that’s what I really lean on is those people, and then just try to tune everything else out.”
All indications are he will do just that.
“That’s been my text with him this week,” Klieman said, “basically, is do what you know, do what you have always done, and that’s just prepare, prepare, prepare, and be ready for the moment on Sunday.”
News
Mike Lupica: In just five games, Brian Daboll has changed the way people think about the Giants
A bald, bearded 47-year-old football lifer, one who has been an offensive coordinator just about everywhere and worked for both Nick Saban and Bill Belichick along the way, is suddenly as big a star as we have right now in New York sports, at a time when we have an awful lot going on around here. That is how well Brian Daboll has done in the first five games he has ever gotten as a head coach. He has shown up and changed the culture around the Giants the way Buck Showalter did with the Mets this season. And really has made himself a very big guy around here, very quickly.
“We talk a lot about process around here,” he said the other day.
But the process we have seen from him just so far, in this season when he has brought his quarterback along the way he has and built the early season around running the ball and defense in an old-school, Bill Parcells way, has brought the Giants to a 4-1 record and what has turned this into a big-game Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Giants against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
In a very short time, Daboll has done what coaches are supposed to do: He has identified what his players can do and not fretted about what they can’t. He has not chased the idea of making the Giants something they’re not. He broke in by having his team go for two points at the end to beat the Titans on the road. We can all wonder how the season goes for Daboll and the Giants if they hadn’t converted. But they did convert. Daboll had introduced himself to Giants fans in a loud and, well, very Dabollsy way. What he really did is tell his players he believed in them.
Then we all saw what happened in London last Sunday against the Packers, when the Giants completely dominated the second half. Now they go up against one of the great talents in the sport in Lamar Jackson. But if the Giants can somehow get this game, take a look at the schedule they’ve got coming up between now and their Thanksgiving game in Dallas:
At Jaguars.
At Seahawks.
Texans at MetLife.
Lions at MetLife.
Nobody, certainly not the coach, is getting ahead of themselves over there in the Meadowlands. Too many bad things have happened to the Giants since Tom Coughlin stopped coaching them. Ben McAdoo had one outlier of a year before he began slipping on banana peels. Then came Pat Shurmur and then came Joe Judge, who had also worked for both Saban and Belichick and who was discussed as some sort of young Lombardi on his way in the door.
But now comes Daboll, who in addition to his stops in New England and Tuscaloosa, was offensive coordinator in Kansas City and Cleveland and Miami before he ended up with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and put his name up in lights, finally, as a legitimate head coaching prospect. Joe Schoen, also out of Buffalo, became Giants general manager. Brought Daboll with him. And just like that, Giants fans have hope again.
The Jets are 3-2 as they get their shot at the Packers on Sunday, at Lambeau. The Mets are out of the playoffs but the Yankees are still alive and the Rangers look like a legit contender already, and here comes the NBA with the Knicks and the Nets. If the Giants aren’t leading the conversation right now, they sure are a very big part of it at 4-1. Maybe people in their building saw this coming. Nobody else did.
Daboll has watched Saquon Barkley run the ball the way he did at Penn State. He has gotten just enough out of Daniel Jones without turning him loose. He has watched Wink Martindale (who goes up against his old team on Sunday) build the kind of defense that chased Aaron Rodgers all the way to the Tower of London last Sunday, and hasn’t backed up very much so far.
Now the Giants are tasked with chasing Lamar Jackson around, a job as big as there is in pro football when Jackson is at his best and looks like a streak of light. But you simply can’t talk about the work the Giants have done so far without talking about the fine work of the head coach. Nobody wins Coach of the Year midway through October. But nearly a third of the way into this, nobody is coaching his team better than Brian Daboll is coaching his.
“I try to be as consistent as I can regardless of results,” Daboll said this week. “Focus on our improving our fundamentals. Be consistent with our preparation and practice habits. Keep taking steps forward.”
The Giants have taken big steps forward just getting to 4-1. They can take a giant step — in all ways — forward if they can beat Baltimore at home.
Daboll’s Giants don’t have any stars at wide receiver. The jury is still out on the quarterback, who continues to be a work in progress. The Giants still don’t have a lot of depth. But you can see the change in attitude just by watching them play. A guy, Daboll, who knows plenty about being a coordinator has brought in a terrific defensive coordinator in Martindale. The coach keeps talking about process. The process has gotten the Giants this far, to this game against the Ravens.
Again: Daboll has clearly gotten these players to believe. Giants fans have begun to believe. All part of the process. Been a while in Jersey.
GANG GREEN HAS PUNCHER’S CHANCE AT LAMBEAU, METS RAN OUT OF HITS & MAX ISN’T GETTING ANY YOUNGER …
Wait, do our green guys have more than a puncher’s chance against their green guys at Lambeau?
If you had the Giants and Jets being 7-3 after 10 games had been played, you win the office pool.
And if you had the Mets winning 102 games in a season when Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer combined to start 34 games, you win, too.
Even with the runs the Mets scored in Game 2 against the Padres, the Mets didn’t hit against the Braves in the last weekend of the regular season and did nothing against the Padres in Games 1 and 3.
Sometimes when teams stop hitting like that at the end of one season, they don’t start until the next.
By the way?
The Mets weren’t supposed to be suspicious of Joe Musgrove spinning balls like he was Sandy Koufax last Sunday night?
Apparently not, from some of the ranting and raving you heard after the fact.
My buddy Stanton thinks that Robert Sarver, the outgoing owner of the Suns, should look for work on the L.A. City Council.
Before long people are going to start wondering why Pete Carroll didn’t give the ball to Geno sooner.
Yordan Alvarez of the Astros really does look like Papi Ortiz Jr. right now.
And having himself a week that could be one of those October weeks that turns into a month.
Yankee fans don’t want to hear this, but the record says that the Astros are as good after sign-stealing as they were before it.
And it is worth pointing out again that after losing Gerrit Cole and George Springer and Carlos Correa, they still won 106 baseball games this season.
Yankee fans sure are hoping that Oswaldo Cabrera is their third baseman next season.
One more thing on the Mets:
You look back on what happened at the end for the Mets and realize how defenseless they were when their ace, Scherzer, coughed it up the way he did against the Braves and then the Padres.
And as much fun as he gave us this season when he was healthy, Mets fans have a right to wonder what things are going to be like for Scherzer when he turns 39.
I’ll ask this question again:
Who do you think is going to hit more postseason home runs for the Yankees, Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton?
I read Davante Adams’ apology afterward, but it was still a bush-league move for him to think he could shove that cameraman after the Raiders lost to the Chiefs the other night.
Wait, now Brett Favre tells us he didn’t know where that welfare money was coming from?
I know I shouldn’t be as worried about this as I am, but isn’t Herschel going to need a whole week of Father’s Days?
If you watched the Jan. 6 hearings, you can only come away from them with the conclusion that those hours when the Capitol was under siege are as shameful as this country has ever seen.
And only a bum would try to justify them.
It’s a good thing Harrison Bader is balling the way he is for the Yankees, or this trade deadline would have been one of the emptiest the Yankees have ever had.
I don’t think Judge would ever leave the Yankees for either the Mets or the Red Sox, but the owners of both teams could sure torture Hal Steinbrenner by throwing their hats into the ring.
Phil Mickelson was in Saudi Arabia this week, singing the praises of that LIV Tour, and I was just happy to see Phil back with his people.
Mickelson can’t play a lick any more, but he still can talk.
Al Michaels is still at the top of his game doing those Thursday night games for Amazon.
As bad as these last two Thursdays have been.
Does even Kyrie think he’s full of it sometimes?
When Draymond inevitably ends up on “Masked Singer,” do you think his height will give him away?
This question, once posed by my old pal Liz Smith about Michael Jackson, has to be asked again:
Who gives Kanye the creeps?
