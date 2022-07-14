Finance
Do Not Attempt To Drive Without Purchasing General Car Insurance
Having invested a lot of money into purchasing a car for yourselves or even obtaining a loan for the purchase of the car should you be looking to save a few dollars by ignoring the aspect of buying a general car insurance policy? Are you aware about the consequences that you are likely to face by ignoring this factor? If not, you should be looking to get the information about the subject, which will help you understand the importance of purchasing insurance before attempting to drive your car.
You will not even be able to drive your car from the dealer’s showroom to your home, unless you have purchased a general car insurance policy. These matters should have been given careful thought, even before you made up your mind to buy a car. The salespeople at the dealer’s showroom would have advised you about this matter, even as you were discussing the purchase. You should have attempted to contact insurance companies immediately and made arrangements to purchase an insurance policy without any delays. You would definitely have to pay a premium for the policy sold by any insurance company. However, you would have ensured the safety of your car while it was being driven home.
Do not consider such purchases as something similar to mortgage life insurance where you will not be in a position to make any claims against the policy. Insurance for cars is designed to safeguard your interests in every way, depending upon the type of policy you decide to buy from the insurance company. If you have purchased a new car, you will be required to buy a comprehensive insurance which will cover the car in every way. You could even be eligible to make a claim for any damages to your vehicle, even if it were to be damaged by natural elements.
You must understand that the state has made it mandatory for every person that owns a vehicle to also purchase a general car insurance policy. Not doing so would be akin to challenging the lawmakers and telling them that you do not intend to observe the laws of the land. You could be penalized for such actions and could even have your car impounded, in case you were ever stopped by the authorities for a routine check. Things would have been so much easier, if you had spent some time studying these factors and decided to purchase the insurance required before the purchase of the vehicle. Now that you have the required information available do not make it a habit to circumvent the law in any way.
Finance
Compare Bike Insurance in Order to Get the Best Possible Deal
Getting a good insurance policy for your bike is not difficult, what is important however is to get one that will cover all your requirements. If you look online, you will see that there are so many insurance companies that are ever willing to give you a quote for your new motorcycle. Never buy insurance from a company that is relatively new and has no experience in motorcycle insurance, unless they have been very highly recommended by someone who had the good fortune to be served by them with excellent results. Try to compare bike insurance policies always before you even think of getting a policy.
Anyway, why settle for a mediocre company when you can sit in the comfort of your own home and browse the web until you get exactly what you are looking for. First of all, decide on what kind of motorbike insurance you want. Do you want a policy that will cover only theft and fire or are you looking for a policy that will give you good coverage in case of an accident and also include many other options in order to have a great policy to cover all eventualities? It is always better to have a good policy because you never know when the unexpected could happen. After all, having spent so much money on your bike and taking all that trouble to get exactly what you wanted, why not spend that extra bit to keep your bike and more importantly yourself safe, when out on the road? Always compare bike insurance quotes before you settle on one specific company so that you will not have to regret later on.
Do a thorough search on the web and after reading the various sites on what they have to offer and how it could suit your needs, select a few that you feel is what you are looking for. Compare bike insurance quotes and make sure you read all their terms and conditions from top to bottom. Do not miss out on a thing; including those sections in the tiniest of letters printed in almost invisible ink which most people tend to pass on without reading. That, of course is the aim of the company concerned, because those small print sometimes have dynamite in them with certain terms and conditions added which you will come to know and realize only when you apply for your claim. So, make it a point to read everything and if you don’t really understand some of it, get advice from a lawyer who will be able to help you out.
When you compare bike insurance quotes, you will see that some have quoted prices different to others. Check out to see why. It could be important. A cheap quote might not always be the best and in the same way you don’t have to pay unnecessarily high rates if you can get almost exactly the same terms and conditions from a company whose quote is much less. That is why should always compare bike insurance quotes to ensure that you get the best deal possible in the end.
When surfing the web to compare bike insurance quotes, make sure you read the comments and reviews made by other insurance buyers so that you will know how trustworthy the company is what type of reputation they have.
Finance
Five Steps to Get The Best Business Insurance Quote
Whether you are setting up a new business or that annual renewal reminder has come through already, buying business insurance is often something that is fitted around the day to day hassles of running a business. Having been a Business Insurance Broker for 20 years, I’ve put together my top five tips to help you get the best business insurance deal quickly so it doesn’t detract from your day to day focus.
- Firstly give yourself plenty of time to obtain a business insurance quote. Ideally if you start the process two months before your renewal is due (or your cover is required for start ups) this will give you the best possible chance of obtaining the right quote.
- Use an Independent Insurance Broker rather than going direct to one insurer or online site – they understand the market better than anyone and more importantly have the relationships with a wide range of insurers and have the ability and experience to negotiate on your behalf. A word of warning, brokers can offer different levels of service – so find out how they help you in the event of a claim and which insurers they have approached for quotes.
- When you are getting your Business Insurance quotes, request a visit to your premises by the broker – in my experience this is the best way to ensure that you have the right cover with the correct sums insured. It will also ensure that you obtain the best possible premium as the broker will be able to discuss your business in detail. You can also discuss measure you can put in place to reduce the premium and any examine any trade specific schemes.
- Tell the broker everything – do not withhold important information about your business or about the Directors of the business. Withholding information can result in a claim being declined at a later stage. Common areas include – financial background of Directors, building construction and claims history.
- Compare cover first then price second. ASK WHAT’S NOT COVERED. It’s not about the cheapest quote but rather the business insurance quote that gives you value for money. There are lots of different cover options available and you need to ensure you’ve got the right cover in place. Cover options include:
- Protection of your stock, contents, fixtures & fittings and computer equipment
- Protection against Legal Liabilities such as Employers, Public and Products Liability.
- Loss of Revenue resulting from incidents such as fire, theft & flood
- Cover for theft & loss of money
- Cover for lap tops and gadgets away from your premises
- Legal Expenses protection
If in doubt about what cover you need, speak to your local business insurance broker to see what they advise.
Finance
New Medicare Supplement Plans Are Available Now
Medicare does not cover all health costs. There are gaps in the coverage. Some or all of these gaps can be filled by additional insurance purchased from private insurance companies. These plans are known as Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans or Medigap Plans. There are currently twelve plans available, identified by letters A through L.
Since Medicare Supplements are standardized by government regulations, all Medicare Supplement insurance companies are regulated as to what provisions and what policies they can offer. That does nott mean the prices are the same. There can be a big difference in premium costs for the same plan, depending on which insurance company you choose.
First, a little background information:
The Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003 (also called the Medicare Modernization Act) was signed into law In December of 2003. Prior to this Act, Medicare did not provide for outpatient prescription drug benefits. This Act created Medicare Part D, to give access to prescription drug insurance coverage for those eligible for Medicare Part A or who were enrolled in Medicare Part B. This coverage began on January 1, 2006 and is administered by private health plans.
The Medicare Modernization Act (MMA) also encouraged the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to modernize the Medicare supplemental insurance marketplace. NAIC developed a revised Medigap Plan model.
On July 15, 2008, Congress enacted the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) that authorized the states to put the NAIC’s changes into effect. Congress felt that Medigap insurance had not kept up with some of the changes in Medicare, so the 2010 Medicare Supplement changes are, in effect, an effort to modernize the Medigap Insurance market by dropping some coverage options and adding others.
Summary of changes for 2010 Medigap plans purchased on or after June 1, 2010:
• Preventative Care will be dropped from all 2010 Medicare Supplement plans
• At-Home Recovery benefit will be dropped from all 2010 Medicare Supplement plans
• Medigap Plans E, H, I and J will no longer be available for new sales
• Two new Medigap Plans -Supplement Plan M and Supplement Plan N will be available in June 2010
• Plan G will be modified to increase excess charges from 80% to 100%
• A New Hospice Benefit will be added to all plans
• Insurance carriers will be allowed to offer plans that include New or Innovative Benefits, such as hearing aid benefits or eye wear. They may not include outpatient prescription drug benefits.
Current underwriting guidelines for these new 2010 Modernized Plans allow the application dates to be written 60 days prior to the effective date of coverage. This means that the new Plan M and Plan N can be acquired now.
The new Medicare Supplement Plan M will be standardized as is all the current plans available.
This plan uses what is known in the insurance industry as cost-sharing in an effort to reduce monthly premium costs. You would see a slightly lowered premium, but would split the cost of Medicare Part A deductible ($1,100 in 2010) with the insurance company. This means that your Part A deductible would be $550.
Medicare Supplement Plan M does not cover any of the Medicare Part B deductible. Once you meet this Part B deductible ($155 in 2010) you would not have any co-pay for doctor visits. We think this will in effect reduce this plans monthly premiums by 15% compared to the popular existing Medicare supplement Plan F premiums.
Medicare Supplement Plan M does cover the basic Core Benefits including full coverage for the Part A daily inpatient hospital coinsurance charges, all costs of hospital care after the Medicare benefit is used up, Part B coinsurance charges, the first three pints of blood, and now the Part A hospice coinsurance charges for palliative drugs and has the foreign travel emergency benefits. Hospice care is included (as it is in all Medicare Supplement Plans for 2010).
Take a close look at Plan N. From what I have learned so far, it looks to become one of the most popular plans because of its affordability. Plan N also uses cost-sharing in an effort to reduce monthly premium costs. In order to lower the monthly premium costs, unlike Plan M, Supplement Plan N uses co-pays. Co-payments for doctor visits are $20 and $50 for emergency visits. Currently the co-pay system is set to go into effect after the Medicare Part B deductible is met.
Look for Plan N as a cost effective alternative to Medicare Advantage Plans. It offers a better solution than Medicare Advantage because Plan N has no network restrictions and much lower out-of-pocket liabilities to the client.
Medicare Supplement Plan N has 100% coverage for the Part A inpatient deductible. It does not cover the Part B deductible. Insurance companies are estimating this will in effect reduce this plans monthly premiums by 30% – 35% compared to the popular existing Medicare supplement Plan F premiums.
Medicare Supplement Plan N does cover the basic Core Benefits including full coverage for the Part A daily inpatient hospital coinsurance charges, all costs of hospital care after the Medicare benefit is used up, Part B coinsurance charges, the first three pints of blood, and now the Part A hospice coinsurance charges for palliative drugs and has the foreign travel emergency benefits. Hospice care is included (as it is in all Medicare Supplement Plans for 2010).
Finance
Where to Get Low Cost Indemnity Health Insurance
Although you hear a lot about HMOs and PPOs today, about half of all Americans still have an indemnity, or fee-for-service, health insurance policy. Indemnity plans are great because you can choose any doctor or hospital you want, but they can also be more expensive than HMOs and PPOs. However, with a little research you can find a low cost indemnity health insurance plan.
What is Indemnity Health Insurance?
With indemnity health insurance, you can choose any doctor or hospital and any health care service, without needing pre-approval from the insurance company. As long as the services are eligible expenses, they will be covered. However, you may have to pay …
* A deductible.
* A co-payment or coinsurance.
* Any excess charges if your health care provider charges more than what the insurance company considers “usual and customary.”
On the plus side, your indemnity insurance policy may have an annual “out-of-pocket” maximum. If your health care expenses reach this amount during the year, you won’t have to pay the coinsurance any more.
On the minus side, there may be lifetime limits on benefits, and indemnity health insurance plans often don’t cover preventative services such as yearly check-ups.
Finding a Low Cost Indemnity Health Insurance Plan
Because indemnity health insurance plans offer you more coverage and more flexibility, they often come with higher premiums.
To find a low cost indemnity health insurance plan, begin by visiting an insurance comparison website. On these websites you complete one simple and easy form with information about yourself and your insurance needs. Once you submit the form you’ll get fast quotes from multiple A-rated health insurance providers. You can then compare the quotes and choose a low cost indemnity health insurance plan that best suits your needs.
The best comparison sites even let you talk with insurance professionals so you can ask questions and make sure you choose the best plan with the best health insurance provider. (See link below.)
Finance
What is Commercial General Liability Insurance?
Commercial general liability insurance is a form of business insurance that financially protects your company from the damages resulting from an accident that is the fault of you, your equipment, or one of your employees during the course of the performance of the services offered by your company. It is an often overlooked, but vital component of the general insurance coverage for your business.
Let’s assume for the moment that your business runs a service that cleans carpets in people’s homes. During the cleaning process, you routinely use various soaps, shampoos, and equipment in the performance of your job in order to ensure that you leave everything as clean as possible..
Now, let’s assume that in the process of a cleaning, your commercial carpet shampooer breaks down and spews huge amounts of water and cleaning chemicals in all directions. In the process, damage is done to the building you are cleaning. Legally, the customer has the right to sue you for damages and you are entirely liable for the cost of repair.
That is the beauty of liability insurance. If you have good coverage, all you have to pay out of your pocket is the deductible you agreed on when you set up the policy. After that, your insurance carrier will pay the remainder of the damages awarded, as well as any lawyer and court fees that have accumulated as a result of the accident if your customer took you to court over it.
So, it may seem like an extraneous expense because it is not used very often, but in the event that something does, liability insurance will seem like the greatest financial decision you ever made.
Finance
Mortgage Protection Insurance Cover Has Brokers Who Specialize
Insurance brokers have mortgage protection insurance cover products to offer consumers that are potentially 40 to 80 per cent less expensive than traditional protection offered by high street banks and lenders. Along with the lowered costs, insurance brokers and specialists also offer product expertise, a stronger focus on customer interests, and a better reputation for honest selling practices.
Customers must be proactive to achieve the benefits mentioned. The challenge is that many consumers get stuck in plans they buy either without knowing it, or because they feel pressured. Large institutional sellers have engaged in high pressure or deceptive selling techniques for several years, which have prompted a current investigation by the Financial Services Authority (FSA). Some have even used mis-selling techniques by selling to customers that are ineligible to benefit from the protection.
Mortgage protection insurance cover provides great benefits to Brits who lose their job due to a covered event. Covered events typically include involuntary redundancy, illness, and accident. The list of covered events does not include voluntary redundancy. Long-term income protection is often confused with payment protection insurance (PPI) products, which are short-term. PPI products have payout plans ranging from 12 to 24 months. They payouts are a percentage of the normal monthly income earned by the covered individual.
Mortgage protection insurance cover usually allows coverage up to full mortgage payment and sometimes more, depending on the normal monthly income. While the benefits of coverage are extremely important to low or middle class consumers who lose their job, the costs are unfavourable when the insurance is bought from a large institution. Large sellers usually are much more expensive, which can make the benefits seem less advantageous. Some consumers get stuck with the higher cost coverage, though, because the insurance is packaged into mortgage, credit cards, or other loans, without their knowing.
Consumers need to be knowledgeable and look to insurance brokers to protect themselves in the best way. Insurance brokers will be more likely to watch out for the customer’s best interests. They also have greater knowledge of the best plans based on the needs of an individual customer.
Mortgage protection cover can mean the difference between keeping and losing a home for many unemployed people. Monthly mortgage payments are a huge cost each month for many. It is highly advisable that mortgage or loan shoppers read the fine print before agreeing to the terms of any loan. They need to give themselves a chance to find the right coverage on their terms, and at the most desired premiums.
Mortgage protection insurance cover payouts usually begin from 30 to 90 days following the covered event. Customers need to know their needs before buying a product. Some people might need immediate payments, while others would prefer to wait until regular pay checks are affected. It is also important to know what events are covered by a given plan and which events are not covered. Prospects also must be sure they are eligible to receive benefits in the event of a job loss.
Compare Bike Insurance in Order to Get the Best Possible Deal
Formula One Files Trademark Applications For Crypto and NFTs
Five Steps to Get The Best Business Insurance Quote
New Medicare Supplement Plans Are Available Now
Ethereum Layer 2 Protocols Witnessing Increase in Transaction –
Where to Get Low Cost Indemnity Health Insurance
Kharkiv Art Museum To Sell Artwork as NFT With Binance
What is Commercial General Liability Insurance?
Fans Not Pleased With Rohit-Babar Photoshoot, Here Is How They Reacted
Mortgage Protection Insurance Cover Has Brokers Who Specialize
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need