Blockchain
Ethereum Could Rally If It Clears This Key Breakout Zone
Ethereum dived towards $1,000 before it found support against the US Dollar. ETH is now correcting higher and facing a key hurdle near USD 1,125.
- Ethereum extended decline towards $1,000 before it found support.
- The price is now trading above $1,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,100 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise if it clears the $1,125 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Finds Support
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $1,100 support zone. ETH extended decline below the $1,050 and $1,040 levels. However, the bulls appeared above the $1,000 support zone.
A low was formed near $1,014 and the price started a fresh increase. The bulls gained strength for a move above the $1,050 and $1,060 resistance levels. Ether price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,275 swing high to $1,014 low.
Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,100 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price is now trading above $1,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,125 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,145 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,275 swing high to $1,014 low. A clear move above the $1,145 level could send the price higher.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next key barrier is near the $1,195 level, above which the price start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,280 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,145 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,090 zone. The next major support is near the $1,080 zone.
A downside break below the $1,080 support may perhaps spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could drop toward the $1,030 level, below which the bears might gain strength.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,080
Major Resistance Level – $1,145
Blockchain
Uniswap Sellers Stop But RSI Develops Bearish Divergence
Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
At the time of writing, the token’s value hovers around $6.20, up by 0.96% in the last 24 hours. The Uniswap market cap also indicates a bullish trend, signifying the crypto winter started to ignore the project. Its capitalization has increased to $4.70 billion, representing a 0.24% gain.
Financial Indicators MACD Line And RSI Suggest Bearish Divergence
In line with the daily price analysis, UNI against USD presents a bullish trend ahead. The price actions form a high-low pattern which signs an uptrend for the token. As recent price moves show, investors did not miss any opportunity and connected with all swing lows. Likewise, Uniswap ended its retracement phase below $5 in the last week and now seems to find resistance above this. The expected price range for the token in October remains between $5.3 to $7.
Opposite to the positive happenings within the UNI network, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) line, an oscillator used to indicate market trends, currently points toward the bearish signal for the token and crosses the line. Likewise, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence as its peak continues falling toward the 50 zone.
Uniswap To Deploy On zkSync For Cheaper Fee And Enhanced Security
UNI is the governance token of the decentralized exchange Uniswap, which allows users to trade and sell cryptos using smart contracts. It seems users and organizations are pushing for privacy in the sector, driving adoption and positively affecting prices. For example, on Wed, 12 October 2022, Coin Center, a think tank on cryptocurrencies, filed a suit against OFAC over restrictions against Tornado Cash, a privacy mixer (decentralized cryptocurrency tumbler). In return, almost the whole market reacted by going green as the news spread.
Notably, today’s announcement by the Uniswap platform might become a catalyst to pump the token’s price further. The Uniswap exchange has declared to build on the zkSync for enhanced privacy and security.
zkSync uses novel technology, also known as ZK Rollups, to enable faster transactions with minimum gas cost. The company decided to deploy privacy-focused layer two after completing a governance vote. Offering a minimum fee without compromising on security will attract more users and accelerate the network’s activity.
The parent company of zkSync, Matter Labs, commented that this move would onboard new users. Furthermore, the low network fee than Ethereum will make the platform more attractive. The company noted in a statement;
There’s significant value in Uniswap being available on an EVM-compatible ZK Rollup. Deploying early on zkSync helps solidify Uniswap’s place as the number one DEX and a thought leader.
Therefore, with zkSynce launch on mainnet within the next six weeks, investors’ wallets may profit from the project’s growth. In addition, the token might enjoy resistance above $7 in the coming days, which the investors are hard to manage.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Zilliqa Reappears With Over 5% Gain; Is This A Good Time To Load Your Bags?
- ZIL’s price shows strength for the first time after a long while.
- ZIL bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend.
- The price of ZIL shows bullish signs as the price cracks a 5% gain despite trading below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with good volume.
The price of Zilliqa (ZIL) has been one of the best performances in the early part of the year as many talked so much about its metaverse project “Metapolis” with huge partnerships. The price of Zilliqa at a time complimented the hype around this crypto asset, with the price rallying from a low of $0.03 to a high of $0.2 against tether (USDT). Despite the crypto market facing a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggests an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with altcoins affected, with recovery from BTC altcoins like ZIL showed some strength. (Data from Binance)
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although the crypto market fell sharply due to the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours. The market quickly recovered as most altcoins began to show strength, with ZIL attempting to bounce off from its low of $0.028.
With the recent rise in the value of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) after a long period of decline, it is unclear how long the current price bounce will last. With BTC.D rising, most altcoins will see a price drop when BTC retraces.
ZIL’s price has had a tough time after its launch of Metapolis, with the price hitting a downtrend with no sign of a recovery. The price of ZIL retraced to a low of $0.029; the price bounced off from this region to a high of $0.04 but was rejected from this region with no recovery sign on the weekly timeframe.
Weekly resistance for the price of ZIL – $0.04.
Weekly support for the price of ZIL – $0.027.
Price Analysis Of ZIL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of ZIL doesn’t look so good as the price has tried on several occasions to break out of the downtrend as the price has formed a downtrend line acting as resistance for ZIL’s price.
ZIL’s price needs to break out of its downtrend with good volume and reclaim the resistance at $0.035 for the price to have a relief rally. Zilliqa is a good project with a real use case; the current market state has affected the price, but this is a crypto asset with less attention lately.
Daily resistance for the price of ZIL – $0.035-$0.04.
Daily support for the price of ZIL – $0.027.
Featured Image From Cryptonomist, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Why You Should Start Paying Attention To Football Fan Tokens
Fan tokens are becoming increasingly popular among cryptocurrency investors. They are an offshoot of the meme coin trend that saw various cryptocurrencies rally positively and now, these fan tokens have begun a trend of their own. The year 2022 is almost at its end but there are still good reasons why these fan tokens are a good thing to keep an eye on.
Why Football Fan Tokens?
Football fan tokens have taken the crypto market by storm over the past year. Coins like the Manchester City Fan Token and the Santos FC Fan Token have performed tremendously well, exceeding all expectations. But even though they have already grown so much, there may be more upside for these fan tokens.
One of the major reasons behind the renewed interest in fan tokens is the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This is argued by some to be the biggest sports competition in the world where the official football clubs of different countries compete for the title. A large portion of the world’s population also tunes in for the competition.
The FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia saw a total of 3.5 billion viewers around the world, and this year’s edition of the competition held in Qatar is expected to draw in an estimated 5 billion viewers. The sheer number of people tuning in to support their favorite clubs is a bull case for the digital assets. A good number of them are expected to see a massive upside when the World Cup begins in November.
CITY trading at $5.7 | Source: CITYUSD on TradingView.com
Already Seeing Upside
The football fan tokens are already seeing some upside ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup. Over the last 24 hours, the searches for the cryptocurrencies have been on the rise, resulting in them appearing at the top of the trending list on Coinmarketcap.
The Coinmarketcap ranks digital assets according to the number of searches on the platform and the Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) emerged as the most searched token for the last day. This put it at the top of the list. Another fan token, the Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) also appeared in 9th place on the top 10 most searched cryptocurrencies on the platform for the last 24 hours.
These fan tokens are also not doing bad price-wise. In the last day, some of the tokens have even seen double-digit gains. SANTOS is up 8.20% and CITY is up 9.08%. The FC Porto Fan Token is up more Ethan 17% in the last 24 hours, and so is the Portugal National Team Fan token.
Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Lido DAO Shows Strength To Breakout; Will The Downtrend Line Be Invalidated?
- LDO price shows strength for the first time after post-merge.
- LDO bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend line.
- The price of LDO shows bullish signs as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with good volume.
The price of Lido DAO (LDO) has been one of the best performances before the “Ethereum Merge,” outperforming the market as the price rallied to an all-time high of $3 against tether (USDT). Although the crypto market faced a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggests an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with altcoins affected, with recovery from BTC altcoins like Lido DAO showed some strength as the aim to begin a rally. (Data from Binance)
Lido DAO (LDO) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although the crypto market experienced a sharp decline due to the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours. The market quickly recovered as most altcoins began to show strength, with LDO looking to breakout of its downtrend that has made the price become crippled to rally.
With the current rise in the value of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) after a long while, it is still unclear how the current price bounce after the price decline will be sustained. With BTC.D rising, most altcoins will suffer an increased price decline when BTC retraces.
Uptober has been a good month for some altcoins, with many expecting such good moments for LDO after the token returned to the ashes after “Ethereum Merge” was successful.
The price of LDO, after the rejection at $3, has seen for of a downtrend than an uptrend as the price has retained its bearish structure despite showing a little glimpse of price bounce to $2.2 but the price face more sell-off as the price declined to a region of $1 before bouncing off.
Weekly resistance for the price of LDO – $2.2.
Weekly support for the price of LDO – $1.
Price Analysis Of LDO On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of LDO looks good, showing incredible strength as the price trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for the price of LDO.
LDO’s price currently trades at $1.3 as the price prepares to breakout the descending triangle it has formed. A breakout to the upside could signal a huge rally to the high of $2.2.
Daily resistance for the price of LDO – $2.2.
Daily support for the price of LDO – $1.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
New Study Reveals Best Stablecoin, Why DAI Took The Crown
Decentralized stablecoin DAI, native to Maker protocol, might become a major leader in the sector over the coming years. The digital asset was the most stable of the stablecoin in a period of 9 months, according to research published by Best Brokers.
A stablecoin is a digital asset whose value is pegged to the U.S. dollar in a 1:1 parity. The concept is controversial in the crypto industry, as some of the most popular and valuable stablecoins have de-pegged and become unstable at some point except for those tokens considered “too centralized” by the community.
Users have been looking for a decentralized stablecoin for years, and with the failed Terra ecosystem, DAI might take this place and take over market share from the largest stablecoins, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
DAI More Stable Than Any Other Stablecoin
The study used data from Dune Analytics and explore popular stablecoins BUSD, DAI, FRAX, LUSD, USDC, and USDT. The research concluded that FRAX saw the least price deviation over the past 9 months.
The digital asset was stable at 99.75% of these periods, followed by DAI at 95.73%, and USDC at 99.72%. LUSD was the most unstable with a 0.5% deviation from its $1 peg at 53% of the 9-month period.
Of the stablecoins in the study, DAI, BUSD, and USDC have never deviated below $0.995 to the downside and $1.005 to the upside. As seen in the chart below, Tether (USDT) was the largest stablecoin with the largest percentage in price deviation over the past 9 months at 0.78%.
However, DAI took the top spot in the least deviation percentage from its peg. The decentralized stablecoin fluctuated 0.5% from its normal value, 0.27% of the 9 months probed by the study.
Thus, DAI is the steadiest stablecoin deviating to only $0.99640185 of its 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar. USDC closely follows in the second place with a $0.9962163333 deviation. Tether showed the worst performance in the research with a deviation of $0.97, as seen in the chart below.
Alan Goldberg, market analyst at BestBroker, stated the following on their results, and DAI’s potential to attract institutions purely based on its stability:
DAI’s stability is considerable. A lot of corporate adopters would prefer having assets that aren’t volatile as they already have to deal with competition, inflation, market conditions, etc. Having that in mind makes DAI very serious competition to the likes of USDC.
Stablecoins have been a controversial topic in crypto since the collapse of LUNA and TerraUSDT. However, the demand for a decentralized stable medium of exchange remains high with DAI poised to continue gaining relevance in this sector. Goldberg added:
Although the DAI’s supply is low, compared to USDC, USDT and BUSD, it is still sizeable and makes it usable by big companies. When we consider both the low deviation and the most stable price, DAI can be considered as the most stable coin for the last 9 months and a serious contender to compete with the other ‘big’ stablecoins.
Blockchain
BitNile Holdings to Host Investor Webcast and Conference Call Regarding Planned Spin-Offs Creating Four Public Companies on Monday, October 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #Adtech_Pharma—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today issued a reminder that it will be hosting an investor webcast and conference call this Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time regarding its plans to separate the Company into four public companies as announced on September 9, 2022.
Conference Call
The conference call will be open to the public. Stockholders, investors, and interested parties who would like to participate in the webcast should use the following link to register in advance. Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1OdJkANdRZ-9c8AW9TKdrA
Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to BitNile via e-mail, at [email protected], or by calling 1-888-753-2235.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
