Ethereum Could Rally If It Clears This Key Breakout Zone

Ethereum dived towards $1,000 before it found support against the US Dollar. ETH is now correcting higher and facing a key hurdle near USD 1,125.

The price is now trading above $1,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,100 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if it clears the $1,125 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Finds Support

Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $1,100 support zone. ETH extended decline below the $1,050 and $1,040 levels. However, the bulls appeared above the $1,000 support zone.

A low was formed near $1,014 and the price started a fresh increase. The bulls gained strength for a move above the $1,050 and $1,060 resistance levels. Ether price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,275 swing high to $1,014 low.

Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,100 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price is now trading above $1,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,125 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,145 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,275 swing high to $1,014 low. A clear move above the $1,145 level could send the price higher.

The next key barrier is near the $1,195 level, above which the price start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,280 resistance zone.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,145 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,090 zone. The next major support is near the $1,080 zone.

A downside break below the $1,080 support may perhaps spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could drop toward the $1,030 level, below which the bears might gain strength.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,080

Major Resistance Level – $1,145