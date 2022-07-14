News
Federal prosecutors: Brooklyn Center man set fire at his own home, falsely claimed it was targeted because of Trump sign
Denis Vladmirovich Molla received national attention in September 2020 after claiming three males targeted his Brooklyn Center home because of his Donald Trump flag. He said they set his camper ablaze and spray-painted “Biden 2020” and “BLM” and an Antifa symbol on his garage door.
It was all a ruse, federal prosecutors say.
Molla, 29, was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court on a July 7 indictment that alleges he was behind it all and then collected $61,000 from his insurance company and more than $17,000 from people who donated to his plight through GoFundMe accounts. He pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond. His attorney did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.
Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, Brooklyn Center police officers and firefighters were sent to the 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North on reports of an explosion and a fire. They found Molla’s detached three-car garage ablaze. Three vehicles were also destroyed before the fire was extinguished. There was minor damage to the house. No injuries were reported.
In a statement later in day, Brooklyn Center police Cmdr. Garett Flesland described the fire as “suspicious.”
According to the federal indictment, Molla falsely reported to law enforcement that the camper was set on fire because a “Trump 2020” flag was displayed on it. He said three males were near his home when he heard an explosion.
“In reality, as Molla well knew, Molla started his own property on fire, Molla spray-painted the graffiti on his own property, and there were no unknown males near his home,” the indictment read.
Meanwhile, Molla’s wife, Deana Molla, wrote on her Facebook page shortly afterward that her family was “targeted by BLM/Antifa.”
“We woke up to a loud explosion, and saw that our camper was on fire, along with both of Denis’ trucks, his garage and our entire back yard,” she wrote. “Thank God our main house is safe. We are safe. Our children are safe.”
Prosecutors say Denis Molla then made a $300,000 claim to his insurance company, receiving approximately $61,000 in payments. When the insurance company denied some of the claims, he submitted written complaints that it was defrauding him. He also threatened to report the company to the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the attorney general.
As part of the scheme, Molla created a GoFundMe account to benefit him and his family. In November 2020, Molla deposited into his bank account more than $17,000 that was donated through a GoFundMe account that went under the name, “Patriots For The Mollas.
As Tommies have grown, so has their quarterback from South St. Paul, Cade Sexauer
On the surface, St. Thomas’ homecoming football game against Drake on Saturday afternoon at O’Shaghnessy Stadium would appear to be a reason for some unease for Tommies quarterback Cade Sexauer and his family.
Sexauer’s dad, Chad, the longtime football coach at South St. Paul High School who is now the athletic director at Lakeville South, played offensive tackle for Drake and grew up nearby in Iowa. But Sexauer said there is no question that his dad will be wearing purple as he watches his son play in his final homecoming game for the Tommies.
Aside from the obvious reason for a change of allegiance, Chad also is responsible for his son choosing to attend St. Thomas, albeit in a less than conventional way.
Sexauer played for his dad at South St. Paul, and when his high school football career ended, he all but decided to give up the game and attend a Big Ten school to pursue an engineering degree. Out of the respect he had for the relationship his dad had with Tommies coach Glenn Caruso through their shared vocation, he decided to make a visit to St. Thomas.
“I loved it here,” Sexauer said of touring the campus, “and I kind of shocked myself when I decided to play football here.”
Five years later, Sexauer has established himself as one of the key contributors in the Tommies’ successful transition to Division I football. This season, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound left-hander has thrown for 10 touchdowns to help the Tommies get off to a 4-1 start, including 2-0 in the Pioneer Football League.
“When I committed I didn’t even know if I was going to play a snap while I was here,” Sexauer said, “because I knew how talented the kids were here — even when we were back in Division III. So I just wanted to become a part of the family we have here.
“After you watch the first year, you want to play so bad. I was excited about being a part of Tommies-(St. John’s) Johnnies every year. Then when the decision to go Division I came along, and to think about being a Division I quarterback, it was like the next thing kept happening.”
The Tommies grew, and Sexauer grew right along with them.
“Any time you put an obstacle in his way, he finds a way to surpass it,” Caruso said. “It might not happen immediately, but his mental toughness, and his ability to outwit and outlast, is a quality that is way too uncommon nowadays. He wasn’t our highest-recruited guy by any stretch.
“On the list of talents, he was middle of the pack. On the list of intangibles, he was No. 1. I actually went to a game to watch a different quarterback that was playing against South St. Paul, and I left thinking the quarterback we wanted was on South St. Paul.”
Last summer, Sexauer was locked in a quarterback battle with fellow senior Tommy Dolan that extended into the start of the season. Sexauer ended up starting seven of the Tommies’ 10 games. This year, Connor Jordan, a transfer from the University of South Carolina, pushed Sexauer for the starting job right up to the start of the season. Jordan ended up leaving the program after not winning the job.
Sexauer had planned all along to return to the Tommies for a fifth season, but it was far from certain that he would do so as the starting quarterback.
“It definitely was a little intimidating seeing the school he was coming from and watching his film, seeing how talented he was,” Sexauer said of Jordan. “So I knew I had to get better this summer, I knew I couldn’t take a day off.”
Caruso pointed out that the program is built on “intentional and intense competition,” and Sexauer’s ability to adjust to the situation at hand is one of his best attributes as a quarterback.
“He’s like sandpaper,” Caruso said. “He can smooth out just about anything. His ability to act urgently and thoughtfully is as unique a skill as anybody I’ve ever coached.”
Caruso praised Sexauer coming out of spring practice, and believes he benefitted greatly from working with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Landry.
“I think (Landry) just opened up his world to quarterback play at the Division I level,” Caruso said. “Jake was able to get this great mind of his to operate in real time with what he was seeing on the field.”
Sexauer has earned his engineering degree and needs only a few more credits to earn a liberal arts degree. He already is working for the company that he will join full time after graduation. The engineering degree that meant so much to him already is paying off. So, too, is his decision to continue his football career at St. Thomas.
“It’s crazy to think how different things could have been,” Sexauer said. “I’m glad I took that visit.”
Mike McDaniel’s final say on Dolphins’ Ping-Pong saga; Austin Jackson may not be ready, injury designations vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins’ Ping-Pong table in the heart of the team’s locker room has gone from provider of a fun, leisurely activity for players to distraction that needed to be weeded out and now the cause of inconsistent messaging across the team.
When coach Mike McDaniel first offered the news that the table had been removed from the Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facilities, he made it sound like it was a decision brought forth by the captains, with receiver Tyreek Hill at the forefront, to help increase Miami’s focus on game preparation.
When Hill was asked about it on Thursday, he said it was no such thing — that it was all about bringing in a new, custom-designed table to replace the basic one that had suffered overuse and was, according to Hill, bent.
Revisiting the topic on Friday, McDaniel had his final say. He doesn’t mind what the ultimate narrative is behind the table’s removal or potential upgrade to come, and he’s happy with what the players want.
“It’s the players’ locker room,” McDaniel said. “If they giveth, they can taketh away — and they can re-giveth.
“That is their space. I just want them to be here at work as long as possible. If the story changes 14 times, I could care less. I’m just doing my best to report the news, but at the end of the day, it’s their space. I’m happy if that is the truth, which, if it changes, I could care just as much less. If it does change, good for them for upgrading their standards of Ping-Pong play. Because nobody wants to be average, and when you have an average, green table, what’s that about?
“I like the fact that they have all that stuff going on. It’s hard to keep up, and in two days, who knows? Maybe, for Tyreek, it was punishment, and then he thought his teammates deserved it and he gave it back to them. Or, this whole time, he was just playing a ploy on all of us. All of which, it’s really not that meaningful to me, but I’m glad that they’re getting all worked out down there because it is the captains’ locker room, and he is one of the captains. So, what he says, goes, to a degree.”
McDaniel has gotten to enjoy Hill’s personality since the two came together in Miami this offseason — Hill from Kansas City and McDaniel from San Francisco.
“It’s tremendous. I appreciate humor,” McDaniel said. “I appreciate people coming to work every day with energy. The bottom line with Tyreek is, when he’s in here, he’s in his parking spot, he comes inside, everybody on the team, whether it’s a player, coach, football staff member, knows that he’s going to get himself ready to go, perform on the field. He’s really held in high regard.”
A singular paddle was left where the table once stood. It had white athletic tape surrounding it, apparently in the shape of a question mark but also passing as chalk around a body at a crime scene.
Not so fast on Austin Jackson
After offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he was “extremely” optimistic on a return for right tackle Austin Jackson off injured reserve for his ankle injury, McDaniel cautioned to pump the brakes on Friday.
“What you guys are learning about Frank Smith is he’s overly optimistic to a fault,” McDaniel quipped. “I think that was a hair aggressive by one of my favorite people on staff. … We’re taking it day by day with [Jackson].”
Sure enough, ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Jackson was not seen on the practice field Friday after participating in Wednesday and Thursday drills.
Jackson landed on IR following the Dolphins’ Sept. 11 win over the New England Patriots in the opener. The placement on IR put him out a minimum of four weeks. He is now eligible to return. His return to practice earlier in the week started his 21-day clock to be activated off IR.
“A.J. has done a great job in his rehabilitation, his preparation, being active and involved,” Smith said Thursday. He is such a hungry learner. I mean, just coming into the NFL so young. I mean, he’s just been really fun to work with. I know we’ve all enjoyed his progression.”
If Jackson is not in line to return, reserve swing tackle Greg Little would remain in a starting role.
“I’m just going out there when I’m needed and getting the job done,” said Little. “Just be ready for wherever they need me, whether it’s right, left [tackle], coaching, waterboy. Doesn’t matter. It’s my job to be ready.
Other injury updates
Aside from Jackson, Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead was not seen at Friday’s practice, marking another full week where he misses drills.
Armstead officially enters Sunday questionable. He has been able to play through the lack of practice the past four games, but in last Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets, he exited after eight plays due to his lingering toe injury.
Armstead stayed in the New York/New Jersey area overnight Sunday and into Monday to see a foot specialist before returning to South Florida.
Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) is doubtful against the Vikings, but All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard goes into Sunday with no injury designation, good to go against Minnesota.
Also questionable are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol/right pectoral), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), who returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday drills.
Mostert and Smythe have said in the team’s locker room they expect to play this week. For Bridgewater, it comes down to protocol clearance to back up rookie Skylar Thompson, bound to start after getting the practice reps this week.
Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Bridgewater, while remaining in concussion protocol Friday, both were upgraded to full participants from being limited Thursday. Tagovailoa, as previously reported, has been ruled out.
()
Police: Teen kills 5 in Raleigh neighborhood, along trail
By GARY D. ROBERTSON, HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and ALLEN G. BREED
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy began shooting in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire in an attack that left five people dead, two injured and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was captured hours after the the victims were gunned down Thursday evening. He was hospitalized and in critical condition following his arrest. Authorities have not said how he was injured.
The victims were different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said. Family members and friends said they were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities — an off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who was killed was on her porch talking to a neighbor, and another woman who died was out walking her dog.
The teen, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours — setting off a manhunt across a crime scene that stretched for 2 miles (3 kilometers) — before he was cornered in a home and arrested, Patterson said.
Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”
“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”
The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.
The Hedingham neighborhood, where the shooting began, is a residential area of single family and town homes, as well as a golf club. The Neuse River Greenway, a walking and biking trail, runs just behind houses in the neighborhood. The trail runs about 27 miles (43 kilometers) along the river and connects to the state’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail that’s popular with thru-hikers. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.
Police say Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, was among the five killed. He was off-duty and on his way to work when the shooting began. The other victims were Nicole Connors, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16. Connors’ husband told The Associated Press she was on the porch and talking to a neighbor when she was killed. Marshall’s sister told NBC News that she was out walking her dog, Scruff.
Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was talking to Connors when she was shot. Gardner remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. A second police officer, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded and released from the hospital.
Karnatz’s husband, Tom Karnatz, said she was an avid runner who often ran on the greenway.
“She was a very loving wife and amazing mother to our three sons,” he said through tears when he answered the door at the family’s home Friday. “We’re absolutely heartbroken and miss her dearly.”
In the driveway, a silver minivan and a Toyota Camry had matching 26.2 stickers — symbolizing the miles of a marathon. The minivan’s license plate read simply: “RUNNR.”
Woodrow Glass, a 74-year-old retiree and neighbor of Connors, said he talked to her nearly every day as she walked her small dog.
“She was friendly with everybody in the neighborhood, spoke with everybody … and was really respected here. And we’re going to miss her,” he said.
Baldwin said the shooting has brought home the need to “end senseless gun violence that has grips on our country and now on our city.”
“We have to do something,” she said.
In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are grieving with victims’ families, and his administration is working closely with Cooper to help local authorities with their investigation.
“We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer,” he said, adding: “Enough. We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings.”
Omer Rosas, a sophomore at Knightdale High School, said he was shocked to learn Friday that his classmate was arrested in connection with the shooting.
“I did not expect it to be him,” Rosas told the AP. “He was very calm. He wasn’t like a mean person. He was open to be nice to everyone.”
Rosas said the teen is personable and athletic — a smaller guy who enjoys running and was considering joining the school’s track team.
Under North Carolina law, crimes committed by 15-year-olds are usually adjudicated in juvenile court. But a juvenile court judge must transfer a case to Superior Court for a youth to be tried as an adult if a 15-year-old is accused of first-degree murder and the judge determines there is probable cause that the teen committed the crime. Authorities have not commented on what charges the teen could face.
The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence. Police officers have been shot this week in Greenville, Mississippi; Decatur, Illinois; Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida. Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one Las Vegas, were killed.
Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.
The walking trail was quieter than usual Friday. Sara Cutter, 31, said she sensed “a lingering sadness over Raleigh” as she walked the greenway, about a mile from the shootings. She said the shooting won’t deter her from using the trail, but she will be more vigilant and probably won’t walk alone anymore.
“We’re all hurting today, the entire city,” Cutter said. “I’ve seen some somber faces while I’ve been out walking today. But it’s also been good to see people out. The community — that’s what will get us through.”
___
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Nicole Connors’ last name.
___
Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles, and Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Maryland contributed to this report.
Shane Bieber’s postseason struggles vs. Yankees continue as Giancarlo Stanton takes him deep
The last time Shane Bieber faced the Yankees in a postseason game, he gave up a home run to the second batter of the day.
On Friday, in Game 2 of the Guardians’ tilt with the Yankees in the ALDS, he waited until the fourth batter to do the same.
Giancarlo Stanton lifted a ball over the beckoning right field wall, putting the Yankees ahead 2-0 after Gleyber Torres’ two-out single. For Bieber, who represented the main hope for the Guardians not falling into a deep series hole, the feeling from watching this home run had to be worse than the last one.
In 2020, the long ball he gave up to Aaron Judge happened in front of zero fans. This one to Stanton not only occurred in a frenzied Yankee Stadium, it also woke the crowd up early, something that every starting pitcher fears in this environment.
Stanton’s 352-foot fly ball came after the slugger visibly disagreed with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak’s 3-1 call. Stanton watched, correctly, as Bieber’s cutter wrapped around and underneath the strike zone. Rehak called it a strike though, bringing Stanton back to the box to exchange a few words. For the entire at-bat, Bieber had given Stanton pitches off the plate, seemingly OK with walking him and bringing up Josh Donaldson.
The payoff pitch ended up right in Stanton’s happy zone, though. Rather than missing wide, Bieber’s 93 mph fastball whizzed across the plate in the strike zone’s upper half, allowing Stanton’s superhuman strength to do the rest. With one flick of the bat, the Yanks had an early lead, Stanton’s consternation gave way to an emphatic bat toss, and Bieber was left wondering how far he’ll have to miss next time to get the walk he was likely looking for.
Donaldson then promptly grounded out on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the inning, only making things crueler for the Cleveland dugout.
()
Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ In A Twitter Beef Over 2023 Grammy Awards Nominations
‘Non-Grammy Winner’ Nicki Minaj is throwing a fuss about her “Super Freaky Girl” song being moved from the Rap to Pop category. And according to Nicki, Latto is supposed to support her fuss because Latto’s song “Big Energy” is similar to “Super Freaky“. This is some BS!
Latto who previously considered Nicki an idol fired back after Nicki called her a ‘Karen’. ‘You’re Older Than My Mom Tryna Bully’? Nicki might be insecure about Latto winning Grammy before she does. Else I don’t understand this fuss.
So according to Nicki Minaj, Latto‘s song has to be moved to the Pop category. And she is not attacking Grammy officials but the young lady that looks up to her? So much anger for never winning a Grammy!
The anger continues as Nicki is accusing Grammy officials of giving undeserving attention to young artists than older artists. Who is the ‘Karen’ here? 39-year-old throwing tantrums over a young artist’s nomination, and she has the gut to call her a ‘Karen’.
Via Vlad:
Nicki Minaj and Latto have taken to Twitter where the two exchanged barbs over a Grammy snafu that led to Nicki’s song “Super Freaky Girl” being moved out of the rap category and shifted to pop instead.
The Queens rapper took to Twitter expressing her displeasure with the move citing a lack of consistency in how these type of situations are determined.
“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to the Latto hit record. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”
After feeling singled out, Latto texted Nicki to discuss the situation. A screenshot from their conversation was shared by Nicki accompanied with the tweet. “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair. But today, scratch off decides to be silent. Rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”
Latto then took to Twitter to defend herself: “1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off”
She followed up with, “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defence. It’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ”
Not to be outdone, Nicki shot back “All this time I thought you was at least 35.
Nicki Minaj thinks Latto is undeserving of the nomination simply because her song has been kicked out, is the classic ‘Karen’ move yet this year!
Here is the drama:
The post Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ In A Twitter Beef Over 2023 Grammy Awards Nominations appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 39B candidates
House District 39B
Sandra Feist
- Age: 45
- Party: DFL
- City: New Brighton
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I bring to the role of Legislator the compassion and skill of an immigration attorney, the practicality of a small business owner, the communication skills of a law professor, and the patience of a mother. In addition, over the past two years, I have demonstrated a skill at creating consensus and successfully passing bipartisan legislation.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I am focused on fully, equitably funding our schools and on improving our legal systems to be more effective and just. In addition, I am an advocate for bold climate action and protecting reproductive freedom. I am also passionate about data privacy. I will advance policies that ensure that all members of our community are supported and can thrive.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I have been invited to serve as the DFL House lead of the Civility Caucus, a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators who prioritize developing positive working relationships so that we can effectively legislate across political differences. I am passionate about this effort and will encourage my colleagues to participate in these activities.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-492-8389
Mike Sharp
- Age: 48
- Party: R
- City: Rogers
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Many politicians are activists pushing an agenda rather than working for the good of their neighbors. I am a concerned citizen trying to improve the society my children will inherit. As a physician assistant, I work with colleagues from numerous backgrounds to care for each patient in the ER. I will extend that same care to all in my district.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Crime—We need more police on the streets, more prosecutors fighting crime, and jail time for violent crime. End the cycle of arrest and release. Increase penalties for gun crimes. Economy—Return the surplus to the taxpayers! Education—Our education system should empower parents, not sideline them. Fund STUDENTS not broken institutions.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Divisiveness plagues politics because one side or the other tries to impose their agenda on everyone else. Instead, I seek to propose my ideas because I think most Minnesotans will agree that safer streets, a strong economy, and parent-empowered education is the best path forward for Minnesota.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-464-3387
