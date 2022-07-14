News
Heat GM Andy Elisburg on NBA free agency, ‘unrealistic to bring everyone back’
The focus at the start of NBA free agency with the Miami Heat was the one that got away, with starting power forward P.J. Tucker signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
But Heat general manager Andy Elisburg said that retaining three contributors from the team’s run to within one game of the NBA Finals deserves similar attention.
Appearing on 790 The Ticket’s ongoing radio coverage of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Elisburg discussed the team’s offseason standing in the personnel market, which included retaining Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon.
“It was terrific to bring as much of the team back as possible,” Elisburg said on the team’s flagship radio station. “I think we went into it, I think, realizing with where we were with some of the Bird Rights that we had with players that it was probably unrealistic to bring everyone back.”
So Martin, Oladipo and Dedmon were retained, Tucker was lost, with Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem remaining unsigned free agents.
“We hoped to bring back at least one, but certainly two or three of our guys,” Elisburg said. “And so, being able to do that, is great.”
Oladipo was signed to a two-year, $18.2 million contract that includes a player option in the second season. The agreement means Oladipo, acquired at the 2021 NBA training deadline, will be available for Heat training camp for the first time, after not returning from May 2021 quadriceps surgery until this past March.
“Obviously Victor gets an opportunity to go into a season really healthy,” Elisburg said. “and then gets an opportunity to go prepare for a training camp as he’s had in the past, where he didn’t have that for the last couple of years.”
Martin received a three-year, $20.5 million deal that includes a player option in the third season.
“Caleb Martin did what [coach] Erik Spoelstra has talked many times about,” Elisburg said, “when he tells the players, ‘Make it difficult for me to take you off the floor.’ And Caleb Martin did that.
“He came in and forced his way into the rotation and forced his way into an opportunity and put us in a situation where he was obviously able to command the more significant salary. And so you’re happy for players, because that’s what you want to see guys do, to do the work and then be able to get rewarded with it.”
Elisburg said he was not surprised by the swiftness of those agreements.
“Unselfishly, I think you’ve certainly seen in the last few years, everyone seems to want to get this done faster,” he said of NBA free agency. “I seem to remember when I came in, there was a lot more meetings going on, and week-long periods, and free agency would stretch out two, three weeks, and now it seems like it happens in about two, three hours.
“Everyone’s like, ‘OK, let me get my contracts done and let’s get on vacation.’ It’s where we are right now.”
While the Heat remain linked to trade talks for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, they already have 17 players signed for training camp, three shy of the NBA offseason limit.
“So, obviously, to have most of our business done is great,” Elisburg said. “I think it gives Erik some obviously extra time to sort of think about, ‘OK, this is what our roster is going to look like, how we prepare for next year.’
“And there’s always a challenge of how much you bring your roster back and how much you make changes.”
Elisburg said from the outset he expected change from a roster that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.
“There’s no such thing as really running it back, because every year’s different,” he said. “Even if you physically run the same players back, it’s a new year. And each year is its own different year. And it’s a little challenging, but in the years we came back off of winning championships, it’s like you’re defending your championships.
“No, this is a new year. This is a new run for us. So we’re excited to kind of get under way and think about the team looks a little bit differently, but at the same time has a lot of the same elements that were a part of what our team last year was.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 40A candidates
House District 40A
Kelly Moller
- Age: 49
- Party: DFL
- City: Shoreview
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I was first elected as State Representative in 2018, and have served as Vice-Chair of the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee. For 20 years, I have been a prosecutor and victims’ rights advocate, as well as a community volunteer in youth sports, church, Mounds View Public Schools, and Shoreview’s Public Safety Committee.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?1) Common sense gun violence prevention legislation, including criminal background checks, red flag laws, safe storage laws, and reporting stolen guns; 2) Meeting the needs of all students, including those with disabilities and mental health concerns; and 3) Protecting a woman’s personal decisions about reproductive freedom.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I have reached across the aisle to work with Republicans on bipartisan public safety legislation. A glance at the list of bills I have introduced and passed will show bipartisan support for this work, especially on updating our statutes on sexual assault. When legislators don’t focus on who will get the credit, bipartisanship is possible.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-4860-8096
Ben Schwanke
- Age: 32
- Party: R
- City: Arden Hills
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served as a Shoreview Human Rights Commissioner and member of the Educaiton Minnesota Governing Board. However, I am also a taxpayer, a math teacher, coach and actively involved citizen who believes we deserve much better than bitter partisanship we are right now.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? The #1 issue in any campaign is leadership. I offer that leadership with the priorities being the skyrocketing cost of living, the epidemic of violent crime in the metro area, and improving educational outcomes.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?It’s a sad state of affairs when my middle school students exercise more maturity & compromise than adults in the capitol building. I will take my skills as a teacher, coach, & contract negotiator to the capitol to work for a common goal. The partisan blame game & lack of passing any meaningful legislation is testament that it is time for change.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-243-0794
AI Predicts How Momager And The 3 Kardashian Sisters Will Look Without The Excessive Plastic Surgeries
For many entertainers, cosmetic surgery is the new normal, and for the Kardashians, it is a lifestyle. Mainly, every member of that house has gone under the knife. 66-year-old Momager, Caitlyn Jenner, practically changed her s-xuality to their kids. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Kardashian.
A video provided by Australian TicToker Vandahood Streamers shows a supposed image should Kim, Khloe, Pimp mama, and Kylie Kardashian maintain their natural bodies without excessive surgeries. The beauty of the Kardashians is no secret so the video whose authenticity is still under question shows they looked amazing with a little flesh. We still don’t understand their obsession with plastic surgeries.
According to the Vandahood Live Streamers, the Artificial Intelligence actually makes Kris looks closer to an actual 66-year-old than the weird image she’s boldly flaunting.
Via Media Take Out:
New artificial intelligence software has predicted what the Kardashian-Jenner family would look like if they had aged naturally, Media Take Out has learned. And the results are nothing short of amazing.
The famous family, who are all well known for their love of cosmetic enhancements. As they are for their reality show, appeared very different in a digitally altered video that recently went viral on TikTok.
The clip, created by popular Australian streamers Vandahood Live, predict what Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian would look like today. Without cosmetic intervention.
Kylie has previously admitted to receiving lip filler to plump her mouth. And Khloe recently confirmed she’d had a nose job. Kim Kardashian has denied getting any surgery whatsoever on her face.
All the ladies have admitted, however, to getting multiple surgeries to enhance their bodies.
Plastic surgery was passed from Momager Kris to her kids, Do you think history will repeat itself? For Kim, Khloe and Kylie to pass cosmetic surgery on to their beautiful kids? The sad part will be if they do that before the kids become of age.
However, Kanye West’s obsession with Kim Kardashian and his kids could be out of fear of the Kardashian introducing the young ones to weird stuff even at a young age.
The post AI Predicts How Momager And The 3 Kardashian Sisters Will Look Without The Excessive Plastic Surgeries appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time with the Knicks, the thrills and regrets
Three full seasons after his controversial exit from the Knicks and with the benefit of experience, Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges there were elements of his departure he could’ve handled another way.
“Now that I’m older, smarter and understand what happened back then, it could have been done differently for sure,” said Porzingis, now entering his second season with the Wizards. “The ACL [tear], it didn’t help — all of that situation. In the end, maybe sooner or later it would have happened anyway. It’s hard to say. For sure, what I can say is things could have been done differently.”
The deal sending Porzingis to the Mavericks in 2019 was an inflection point for the Knicks. It was a pivot to cap space and future draft picks that still impacts the franchise’s roster and strategy. It also occurred after Porzingis requested a trade, which the Knicks effectively used to turn Porzingis into the fanbase’s Public Enemy No. 1.
Sourced stories, leaked by the Knicks, emerged about Porzingis’ attitude issues and attempts from his brother to exert his influence on the organization. Porzingis, who skipped his exit meeting the offseason prior to the trade request, said he was advised to stay silent about his motivation to leave the Knicks, which was another mistake.
“I think what we should have done is come out with our side at that time,” said Porzingis, will sit out Friday night’s preseason contest against the Knicks to rest his sprained ankle. “Some people advised not to put anything out and focus on Dallas. So that’s what we did at the moment. If there’s only one side being told, then that’s the truth. We should have said something at that moment. Now it’s OK, it’s in the past. It went how it went. It wasn’t the best way to go about it. Like I said, we could’ve done it differently. But everybody makes mistakes. And New York is New York. It’s crazy, you know.”
For both Porzingis and the Knicks, the aftermath didn’t go according to plan. The cap space New York acquired in that trade was supposed to go to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who both signed with the Nets. Porzingis suffered a slew of injuries and didn’t mesh with Luka Doncic in Dallas, which shipped the Latvian last season to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
Porzingis has averaged less than 40 games the last five seasons because of his injuries and recoveries, which the 27-year-old admitted has, at times, sapped his enthusiasm. But the original Unicorn believes he’s finally discovered the best strength and weight balance for his 7-3 body.
“It always kills your spirit a little bit, your love for the game, when you’re like, ‘Ugh, I’m hurt again. I’m out,’” Porzingis said. “But then I’m like, ‘What else am I going to do? This is what I normally do.’ Even if I get hurt, I have to keep going. I’m still young. I still have time. I think my body is maturing. I think I found how I feel best on the court. I don’t need to get strong or jacked. I need to get strong, but I don’t need to get big. It doesn’t help my movement. It doesn’t help the way I’m feeling. That’s the main thing for me. Hopefully I have some luck, get back to that level.”
Despite the ending and the animosity surrounding it, Porzingis focused on the positive when asked about his most compelling memories with the Knicks. For the first 2 ½ seasons, he represented the best reason — perhaps the only reason — to get excited about the organization’s future. He was celebrated wildly at Madison Square Garden, beloved by the fans.
“I think what stands out is that third year, the beginning of that year. When I was playing well and the Garden was just incredible,” Porzingis said. “That was some of the most fun I’ve had. I had so much fun there. I would say my rookie year, too, was incredible.
“When you don’t know what to expect and all of a sudden, I don’t know, fans are chanting ‘MVP’ and you’re like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was a fun time and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
The fans’ adoration made Porzingis’ trade request difficult to digest unless as a vicious betrayal. He went from being the most popular Knick to the most hated villain. Porzingis’s first game back in 2019 was an atmosphere of intense vitriol.
That contempt will naturally subside over time. After all, so much has already changed for both sides. Porzingis is on a third team and trying to make a comeback, trying to recapture those All-Star days in New York.
The Knicks have reshaped their roster to the point that only one current player — Mitchell Robinson — was teammates with Porzingis.
No matter how he’s viewed, Porzingis will be remembered.
“I think each year it will calm down a little bit. Because nobody likes to be the villain,” Porzingis said. “First year was crazy. Last year was a little bit more low-key. Now with the Wizards I think maybe it will — I don’t know, I kind of like it. It’s emotional. In the end, they’re feeling some type of way. It’s not the best but at least you’re making them feel some sort of way and not leaving them without any emotions towards you.”
Victoria Beckham Denies Divorce Rumors With David Beckham – Says ‘Tatts Were Bleeding’
Some weeks ago, some sharp-eyed internet users speculated that Victoria Beckham‘s David Beckham DB tattoo removal could be a possible divorce hint. Don’t get them wrong, this is how most celebrities break divorce news!
Well, there’s good news, according to Victoria Beckham, she’s tired of her tattoos but definitely not the love for her husband David Beckham. The fashion designer further explained that because she’s got the DB tattoos far back, they are a little ugly compared to her husband and kids hence her decision to do away with them.
The 48-year-old mother of 4 Victoria perhaps needs clear skin in her old age. She’s not ready to meet her grandkids with soo much ink on her body.
Via Toofab:
Victoria Beckham is revealing why she had a tattoo removed from her wrist that featured the initials of her husband, David Beckham.
While appearing on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” on Thursday, the fashion designer shut down speculation that the tattoo’s removal had anything to do with problems in her marriage, and shared the “simple” reason behind the ink’s removal.
“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago,” explained Victoria, 48. “And they just weren’t particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty.”
“They just didn’t look so nice,” she continued. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that.”
“I think that the media started to speculate: ‘Was I leaving my husband?’ No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”
Late last month, fans became concerned after the Spice Girls member posted a lipstick tutorial video on Instagram, per TMZ. In the clip, she swatched lipstick on her wrist, revealing that her “DB” tattoo had been pretty much completely removed.
A source later told TMZ that the tattoo’s removal wasn’t due to any problems within Victoria and David’s marriage. With the insider noting that the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder recently removed multiple tattoos, including the ink with David’s initials.
Victoria and David, 47, have been married since 1999. The couple shares four children together: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.
Well, we are excited there is no pending scandal between Victoria and David Beckham. We love to see the happy couple together.
The post Victoria Beckham Denies Divorce Rumors With David Beckham – Says ‘Tatts Were Bleeding’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Vikings look for first win in Miami since 1976 after losing four straight there
VIKINGS (4-1) AT DOLPHINS (3-2)
· Kickoff: Noon Sunday
· Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
· TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
· Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber
· Referee: Brad Rogers
· Series: Dolphins lead 8-5
· Line: Vikings by 3 1/2
The Vikings play just their second true road game of the season on Sunday. The first did not go well, a 24-7 loss at Philadelphia in Week 2. The Vikings were the road team in Week 4 in a 28-25 win over New Orleans but the game was played in London.
The Vikings haven’t won in Miami since a 29-7 victory in 1976. Since then, they’ve lost four straight there, the last one a 37-35 defeat in 2014.
Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will play his first NFL game in his native Miami. He has had good success in four previous games played at Hard Rock Stadium, one for Miami Central High School and three for Florida State.
The game will match two of the NFL’s top receivers. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson leads the league with 547 yards receiving, and Miami’s Tyreek Hill is third with 524 yards.
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start his first career game due with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both sidelined as they work their way back from concussions. Thompson took over when Bridgewater, a former Minnesota quarterback, was lost early in last Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.
Wild get defensive in practice after ‘horrendous’ showing in season opener
Less than 12 hours after getting boat raced in their season opener Thursday night, the Wild returned to TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul for a video session.
“There were no positive clips,” coach Dean Evason said. “None.”
Because there wasn’t anything redeemable about the 7-3 home loss to the New York Rangers. For the full 60 minutes, the Wild looked lost trying to defend the Rangers, leaving Marc-Andre Fleury to fend for himself between the pipes.
“Our defensive game was absolutely horrendous,” Evason said. “We left our goaltender out to dry.”
After the video session Friday morning, Evason proceeded to put the Wild through a 45-minute practice during which he stressed the importance of getting out of their zone by any means necessary. Too many times in the season opener, the Wild simply let the Rangers run around with little to no pressure.
“We just weren’t committed to doing what we do in those areas,” Evason said. “Nobody is going to score enough to make up for mistakes that we made last night.”
Though the Wild actually had a number of scoring chances, they made far too many mistakes, and more often than not, the puck ended up in the back of their net.
“That wasn’t good enough,” Joel Eriksson Ek said. “We’ve got to learn from it. We have to take care of our defense before we start to play offense.”
That doesn’t mean the Wild are going to go into a shell moving forward. They still want to use their skill to play offense. They still want to activate their defensemen whenever they can. They still want to score off the rush. They just don’t want to hemorrhage goals in the process.
“It’s just hesitation,” Marcus Foligno said. “We just need to go. We need to separate man from puck. We shadowed guys and were kind of containing rather than being aggressive and shutting down some guys. That’s all. It’s a learning curve. We just have to be more aggressive in our zone.”
As bad as the blowout loss looked on paper, Evason noted that the Wild actually didn’t lack effort against the Rangers. They simply lacked execution.
That said, the final score is a good reminder to the Wild of what can happen when they don’t stick to their structure.
“Absolutely,” Foligno said. “It’s something where we have to understand that every night we have to be aggressive and ready to go.”
The next chance for the Wild to respond comes on Saturday night against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.
“You want to come out and start good, and that wasn’t good,” Eriksson Ek said. “We’re going to learn from it, put that behind us and look at tomorrow’s game.”
