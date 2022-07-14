Hertz Car Rental Overview of the Company’s History, Vehicle Collection, Services, and Policies

Pin 0 Shares

If you want convenience and reliability with a vehicle on your next vacation or business trip, it’s a good idea to begin with Hertz. The company began in 1918 when it offered a few Model T Fords for rent. Today, Hertz car rental is a global leader in the travel and tourism industry. It operates in more than 150 countries all around the world.

The vehicles are divided up into a variety of categories, such as the Green Collection, which consists of eco-friendly hybrid and electric vehicles from Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, etc. If you want a curve-hugging hot rod from Ford or Chevy, perhaps the Adrenaline Collection has what you’re looking for. Traveling with kids or a group of friends? You can book an SUV or mini-van rental. There are also plenty of affordable economy cars as well if you only want the basic.

As with any car rental company, Hertz can’t offer a 100% guarantee that you’ll get the exact model you’re after, due to supply and demand. However, the representatives will still try to accommodate your needs as much as possible. Special services are available to assist the physically challenged. At all corporate locations, customers can reserve a car with hand controls at no additional charge.

There is a Hertz car rental pickup and drop-off location right at or very close to most airports. The off-airport locations are generally easy to get to via shuttle bus. There is a Best Rate Guarantee offered by this company, which applies only to the “base rate”, and does not include surcharges, fuel, taxes, etc.

Hertz Car Rental for Young Drivers

Hertz offers rentals for drivers between the ages of 20 and 24 years, although there is a surcharge in some circumstances. The fee is determined based on the location and type of vehicle.

The Express Return Services allow customers to simply drop off their vehicle when the rental period is over with. This is a good service to take advantage of if you are ever pressed for time and need to hurry to catch your flight. All you have to do is park the car in the Hertz parking lot, leave the keys in and hop out.

There are three refueling options: Prepay, You Refuel, and The Company Refuels. With the Prepay option, you won’t have to refuel the car before you return it. However, you also won’t be refunded for any fuel that you didn’t use.

Before you make your travel reservation, look over Hertz car rental coupons that can be used online.

It’s best to use Hertz car rental promo codes online, where you can get the most value for your money. Use the site to browse all of the available rentals in cities all across the world. No matter where you want to go, there will surely be an affordable Hertz car waiting.