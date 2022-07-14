Hssc Latest Notification (14 July 2022) Haryana Staff Selection Commission Public Notice

Three full seasons after his controversial exit from the Knicks and with the benefit of experience, Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges there were elements of his departure he could’ve handled another way.

“Now that I’m older, smarter and understand what happened back then, it could have been done differently for sure,” said Porzingis, now entering his second season with the Wizards. “The ACL [tear], it didn’t help — all of that situation. In the end, maybe sooner or later it would have happened anyway. It’s hard to say. For sure, what I can say is things could have been done differently.”

The deal sending Porzingis to the Mavericks in 2019 was an inflection point for the Knicks. It was a pivot to cap space and future draft picks that still impacts the franchise’s roster and strategy. It also occurred after Porzingis requested a trade, which the Knicks effectively used to turn Porzingis into the fanbase’s Public Enemy No. 1.

Sourced stories, leaked by the Knicks, emerged about Porzingis’ attitude issues and attempts from his brother to exert his influence on the organization. Porzingis, who skipped his exit meeting the offseason prior to the trade request, said he was advised to stay silent about his motivation to leave the Knicks, which was another mistake.

“I think what we should have done is come out with our side at that time,” said Porzingis, will sit out Friday night’s preseason contest against the Knicks to rest his sprained ankle. “Some people advised not to put anything out and focus on Dallas. So that’s what we did at the moment. If there’s only one side being told, then that’s the truth. We should have said something at that moment. Now it’s OK, it’s in the past. It went how it went. It wasn’t the best way to go about it. Like I said, we could’ve done it differently. But everybody makes mistakes. And New York is New York. It’s crazy, you know.”

For both Porzingis and the Knicks, the aftermath didn’t go according to plan. The cap space New York acquired in that trade was supposed to go to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who both signed with the Nets. Porzingis suffered a slew of injuries and didn’t mesh with Luka Doncic in Dallas, which shipped the Latvian last season to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Porzingis has averaged less than 40 games the last five seasons because of his injuries and recoveries, which the 27-year-old admitted has, at times, sapped his enthusiasm. But the original Unicorn believes he’s finally discovered the best strength and weight balance for his 7-3 body.

“It always kills your spirit a little bit, your love for the game, when you’re like, ‘Ugh, I’m hurt again. I’m out,’” Porzingis said. “But then I’m like, ‘What else am I going to do? This is what I normally do.’ Even if I get hurt, I have to keep going. I’m still young. I still have time. I think my body is maturing. I think I found how I feel best on the court. I don’t need to get strong or jacked. I need to get strong, but I don’t need to get big. It doesn’t help my movement. It doesn’t help the way I’m feeling. That’s the main thing for me. Hopefully I have some luck, get back to that level.”

Despite the ending and the animosity surrounding it, Porzingis focused on the positive when asked about his most compelling memories with the Knicks. For the first 2 ½ seasons, he represented the best reason — perhaps the only reason — to get excited about the organization’s future. He was celebrated wildly at Madison Square Garden, beloved by the fans.

“I think what stands out is that third year, the beginning of that year. When I was playing well and the Garden was just incredible,” Porzingis said. “That was some of the most fun I’ve had. I had so much fun there. I would say my rookie year, too, was incredible.

“When you don’t know what to expect and all of a sudden, I don’t know, fans are chanting ‘MVP’ and you’re like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was a fun time and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

The fans’ adoration made Porzingis’ trade request difficult to digest unless as a vicious betrayal. He went from being the most popular Knick to the most hated villain. Porzingis’s first game back in 2019 was an atmosphere of intense vitriol.

That contempt will naturally subside over time. After all, so much has already changed for both sides. Porzingis is on a third team and trying to make a comeback, trying to recapture those All-Star days in New York.

The Knicks have reshaped their roster to the point that only one current player — Mitchell Robinson — was teammates with Porzingis.

No matter how he’s viewed, Porzingis will be remembered.

“I think each year it will calm down a little bit. Because nobody likes to be the villain,” Porzingis said. “First year was crazy. Last year was a little bit more low-key. Now with the Wizards I think maybe it will — I don’t know, I kind of like it. It’s emotional. In the end, they’re feeling some type of way. It’s not the best but at least you’re making them feel some sort of way and not leaving them without any emotions towards you.”

