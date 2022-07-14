I made the difficult decision to send my son Sir Mo Farah to the UK for a better life – what happened then I will regret forever

SIR Mo Farah’s mother has revealed the reason she sent her son away as a child, only to find out later he was made a child slave.

Aisha Kahin only sent little Mo, then nine years old, and his identical twin brother Hassan away to escape civil war-ravaged Somaliland and give them a better chance in life.

1 Aisha had no idea where her little boys were going Photo credit: BBC

But she had no idea what an immeasurable hell would befall her future five-time Olympian child if trafficked and forced to work as a slave for a family in London.

In the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah, she explained how she left her two sons to stay with an uncle in neighboring Djibouti, but had no idea Mo was being trafficked to England.

Staring her son in the eye, she said to Mo, “No one told me, I lost contact with you.

“We didn’t have phones, roads or anything like that. There was nothing here. The country was devastated.

“I knew you were gone, but I had no idea where you were exactly.”

Brother Hassan intervenes, noting, “They told us that night that we would all go together… When I went to sleep, they put you on a train.”

When Hassan woke up, Mo was gone. Hassan stayed with his uncle in Djibouti.

Mo’s real name was Hussein Abdi Kahin, as his mother still calls him, but the trafficker’s family would change his name to Mohammed Farah.

Sir Mo, 39, believes there was another trafficked child with the same name who he replaced.

The running legend would not see his family for ten years until she located his family with the help of a woman in London.

His mum’s comments come as the British athletics legend revealed all about his real life in the shock documentary.

In it, the married father-of-three said: “There’s something about me you don’t know. It’s a secret I’ve been hiding since childhood.

“I kept it for so long, it was difficult because you don’t want to see it. My children often ask questions – ‘Dad, how come?’

“And you always have an answer for everything, but you don’t have an answer for that.

“That’s the main reason I’m telling my story, because I want to feel normal and not feel like you’re stuck on something.

“Being able to face that and talk about the facts, how it happened, why it happened is tough. The truth is, I’m not who you think I am. And now I must tell my true story at all costs.”

Sir Mo – who has opted to keep his assumed identity – fears his British citizenship could be revoked for providing false information in his application.

But the Home Office confirmed the four-time champion will not take any action.

A spokesman said: “No action will be taken against Sir Mo and it is wrong to suggest otherwise.”

The 2012 Olympics legend, who was knighted five years ago, had always insisted his father was an IT consultant named Muktar, who was born and raised in London.

He claimed his father then moved to Mogadishu and met his mother before returning to Britain, followed by his son as the Somali civil war deepened.

However, his father was actually a farmer named Abdi who was killed in the conflict when his son was four years old.

His mother Aisha later sent him to neighboring Djibouti for his safety.

She wanted him to be reunited with his twin brother Hassan.

Instead, one of his own relatives may have helped bring him illegally to the UK through a mystery woman.

He said: “The hardest thing is admitting to myself that someone in my own family may have been involved in trafficking me.”

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into claims by Sir Mo that he was smuggled into the UK and forced into domestic servitude.