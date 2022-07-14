I make $760,000 a year and it only takes me 10 hours a week so I can retire in my 30s — like you can too

STUDENT loans can keep graduates from enjoying their new careers and create worries about retirement and financial freedom.

Even as a financial analyst, Michelle Schroeder-Gardner, now 33, struggled with her own student loan debt.

1 Michelle Schroeder-Gardner makes $760,000 while working just 10 hours a week

She made $40,000 a year and struggled to pay off her loans, she writes in CNBC.

To keep track of her progress toward her financial goals, she began blogging.

Eleven years later, the blog Making Sense of Cents has brought her an average passive income of $760,000 per year.

Michelle, who has a six-month-old daughter, said she was able to make the money by teaching others how to start investing, what tools to use, and how to make other important financial decisions.

Incredibly, she only works 10 hours a week while traveling full-time on her and her husband’s sailboat.

They’ve also saved enough money to retire whenever they want.

How she started

Her blog started out as a fun hobby, but after six months, one of her friends introduced her to a company that would pay $100 for a sponsored post shared with her 50,000 readers.

From there, the sponsorships continued and the blog’s audience grew.

Michelle studied other blogs, approached companies and offered new types of advertising on her website.

After two years, she was making about $5,000 to $10,000 a month — more than what she was making at her day job.

She was able to use this other income stream to pay off her student loans in full. After that, she started blogging full-time.

grow your business

In the early years it was all about blogging and guest posting on other blogs.

She then began expanding her social media presence, introducing her readers to new content on Facebook, Pinterest, and via an email newsletter.

She also started a blogging course to help others get started.

At this point in her career, Michelle only blogs once or twice a week and has grossed over $4 million over the past five years.

This revenue comes from affiliate marketing — which accounts for about 50% of their revenue — from course sales and advertising.

Tips for passive income

To ensure people keep using your product, Michelle said you should write as you speak.

“Make sure your language on social media is also engaging and personable,” she said.

“A good trick is to write as if you’re casually chatting with a friend over coffee.”

This will keep people coming back to your content.

You should also post regularly and be as helpful as possible and make sure you’re writing for your audience to keep them coming back.

They want to give tips and advice that they might not be able to get elsewhere.

Finally, ask your readers what they want to know and do some research to make sure you’re putting out the best product possible.

