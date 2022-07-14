Kardashian fans share theories about how Khloe’s huge weight loss is related to having a second baby with cheating ex Tristan

KARDASHIAN fans have shared a theory about how Khloe’s huge weight loss is related to having a second baby with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, already share four-year-old daughter True, who they have successfully raised together since their split.

5 Kardashian fans shared a theory about how Khloe’s recent weight loss with her second child could be linked to Tristan Thompson Credit: Instagram/khloekardashian

5 Khloe broke up with Tristan after news broke that the Chicago Bulls player cheated on her and fathered a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols Photo credit: Getty

The couple broke up shortly after Khloe learned the NBA power forward cheated on her with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, with whom he fathered a child, Theo, in December.

A statement from Khloe’s reps confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is having a second child with her ex-partner via a surrogate.

According to TMZ, Tristan is the baby’s father and the child was conceived in November last year, just before Khloe and Tristan split over his love child scandal.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

Fans on Reddit rushed to the platform to discuss the latest baby news, with some fans theorizing how the recent reveal is related to Khloe’s dramatic weight loss.

One fan replied, “That explains the previous weight loss and everything else that’s going on with her.”

While another agreed, the “stress” of having a baby with a man who cheated again led to her weight loss.

“I said it was Tristan stress. I know F**kboy caused weight loss when I see it,” the critic wrote.

Another added: “Tristan is more than a trash can. He’s a whole floating dumpster.”

While one person commented, “It makes this latest cheating scandal so much more devastating for Khloe.”

“Someone has to plan an intervention. Khloe can’t save herself at this point so someone else has to do it.”

BABY DADDY STRESS

Tristan as the alleged “cause” of stress-related pounds is just the latest in a long line of Khloe weight-loss theories.

On a Reddit board dedicated to the Kardashians, fans shared their theories about why both Khloe and Kim are suddenly determined to lose weight, or possibly lose weight unintentionally.

One Redditor said: “I think Khloe got skinny due to her insecurity issues and stress and Kim, who can’t stand being outperformed, lost weight to compete. How they managed to lose it, most likely, is not because of this [a] healthy eating and exercise.”

Another wrote: “Body dysmorphia issues. It’s the constant flaws that they need to see in themselves and change. Also, I think they might be dependent or addicted to painkillers [many] Procedure. This is why women and men become addicted to opiates.”

A third person wrote: “It’s what’s trendy. The ’90s are back and with them the wave of heroin chic looks I grew up with.”

A fourth fan agreed, writing: “The curvy figure comes into fashion and then the skinny figure and it has been for a long time. you just keep at it.”

Another fan took the recent weight loss at face value.

“Khloe probably got depressed by the Tristan baby news [and] works out a lot to cope with being single [and] Kim did it for the Marilyn dress.”

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

Kardashian fans have also theorized that Khloe’s “actual weight loss” could be the result of alleged “Ozempic footage.”

Ozempic was originally approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in 2017, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ozempic is currently under FDA review as a once-weekly shot to help overweight or obese people lose weight when used in combination with diet and exercise, according to GoodRX Health.

One fan wondered: “She must be using Ozempic. It is a diabetes drug that makes you lose weight.

Another fan claimed, “She uses Ozempic to lose weight.”

A third fan agreed, adding, “My theory is that she’s doing Ozempic recordings.”

A fourth person chimed in: “Have you ever gone through such a bad breakup that you can barely eat or shower?

“I’m guessing she’s going through a lot of heartbreak and has no appetite.”

‘NICE BEFORE’

The Good American founder has worried fans with her noticeably smaller frame as she continues to show off her physique online.

Taking to the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, one social media user commented, “They’re getting so many surgeries there’s no way it can be healthy.”

Another remarked, “She’s getting thinner every day, wish someone would have told her she’s beautiful before all this.”

Earlier this month, she sparked further concern when she shared a photo of herself in a tiny pink bikini, a new item from her clothing company.

Fans shared their concerns with the reality star in the photo’s comments section.

One concerned follower posted of Khloe’s figure, “Not looking healthy at all.”

Another told her that unfortunately she “looks ill”.

A third agreed, writing: “You look very ill. You let that baby daddy stress you to the bone.”

5 Khloe Kardashian with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True Photo credit: Instagram

5 Maralee Nichols with her and Tristan Thomson’s son Theo Credit: Instagram/Maralee Nichols