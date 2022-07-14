News
Kehlani called Christian Walker an ‘a–hole’, so he got out of his car (Video)
Kehlani angered social media influencer Christian Walker by calling him an “a–hole,” so he got out of his car
Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans
By JAMIE STENGLE
DALLAS (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him.
In Ellen French House’s victim impact statement, she told Billy Chemirmir, who was wearing a striped jail uniform, that she wanted him to see two photos of her mother: one of Norma French alive, the other after the 85-year-old was killed.
“This is my beautiful mother,” House said as she displayed the first photo. “This is my mother after you pried her wedding ring off of her finger that she couldn’t even get off.”
For most of the families, Friday may be their only chance to face Chemirmir in a courthouse. After trying Chemirmir in two of the deaths and obtaining two sentences of life in prison without parole, Dallas County prosecutors have said they will dismiss their remaining 11 capital murder cases against him. Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County haven’t yet said if they will try any of their nine capital murder cases against him.
Chemirmir, 49, received his second sentence of life in prison without parole last Friday after being convicted of capital murder in the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. He was already sentenced to life in prison without parole for an April conviction in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
Authorities say he preyed on older women, killing them and stealing their valuables. Time after time, their deaths were initially determined to be from natural causes, even as family members raised alarm bells about missing jewelry. He has been charged in deaths over a two-year span.
Loren Adair Smith told Chemirmir that at 91, her mother, Phyllis Payne, was still a “vibrant, active, loving, amazing woman” who was “still living a fabulous life” when she was killed.
“You stole my mom, my best friend,” Smith said. “And for what? A bit of jewelry? A bit of silver?”
She said she and her brother were convinced their mother would live to be 100. “We just wanted time, and you stole that time from us,” Smith said.
As the family members spoke, emotions ranged from forgiveness to anger to an expressed desire for Chemirmir, who has maintained his innocence, to confess. Several family members said they still have nightmares about the way their loved one died.
It was a woman’s survival of a March 2018 attack that set Chemirmir’s arrest in motion. Mary Annis Bartel, then 91, told police a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.
Police testified they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewelry and cash, having just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the jewelry box led them to the home of Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.
Prosecutors presented evidence at Chemirmir’s trials that he and Harris had been at the same Walmart just hours before she was found dead.
After Chemirmir’s arrest, police across the Dallas area reexamined deaths, and the charges against him grew. Many of the victims’ children have said they were left perplexed by the deaths at the time, as their mothers, though older, were still healthy and active. Four indictments were added this summer.
Most of the victims lived in apartments at independent living communities for older people. One woman who lived in a private home was the widow of a man Chemirmir cared for while working as an at-home caregiver.
As the victims’ children began finding each other, they formed Secure Our Seniors’ Safety, which has worked to pass legislation surrounding the safety of older people.
Lindsey Watkins told Chemirmir that she was just 18 when she went to check on her grandmother, 82-year-old Helen Lee, after she didn’t show up for church and found her dead.
“What you’ll never understand is that her jewelry was the least valuable thing that you stole,” Watkins said. “Her life was worth just a few thousand dollars to you. But it was worth everything to me.”
Where the Mets stand as offseason begins
The winter work has started in Queens.
Mets general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter addressed the media Friday morning at Citi Field ahead of what is already shaping up to be an eventful offseason.
The Mets could have up to 15 players departing in free agency but there are three particular players that are headlining this class: Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. A few other starting pitchers have options and decisions have not been made about picking up any options just yet, but a few things must be established before the Mets can start to put together their 2023 roster.
The payroll for next season needs to be established and Eppler said owner Steve Cohen has given him a number, but he would not disclose it. The Mets had the highest payroll in baseball last season, entering September with a $273.9 million total. The Los Angeles Dodgers were second because of Trevor Bauer’s suspension.
Will the payroll exceed the $300 million mark next season? It’s certainly possible and it’s unlikely costs will be cut. However, with the payroll number in mind, the Mets can start to understand how to pursue deGrom, Diaz, Nimmo and others. Eppler has not had any formal conversations with deGrom’s representation, but he did speak with the right-hander Sunday night after the Mets were eliminated in an NL wild card series.
“Well, I wouldn’t go too far down the tracks on what I talk about there. But I did have some time one-on-one with Jake. Sunday night, late — that might even have been Monday morning by then technically. But yeah, we talked one-on-one,” Eppler said. “He knows how we feel. I know how he feels. It’s a good conversation. We’ve had a good amount of dialogue — he and I — over the course of this season. And I think we have a sense of what makes it maybe the other one tick. Things are positive. The relationship is positive. We’ll see where it ultimately goes but he knows how we feel.”
Somewhere along the line, the group has to address some internal business as well. There are arbitration-eligible players due for raises and prospects knocking at the door of the big leagues. Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez all spent time in the big leagues this season. Their development has to be factored in before the Mets make personnel decisions. The trio didn’t exactly break out as Major Leaguers, but the club still saw progress and they’ll get a chance to show more in spring training.
“I think it was a good experience for all three of those guys,” Eppler said. “Some of it was born out of necessity because of some circumstances that happened with our 26 or 28-player roster at that moment in time. But I think there’s some — but I know there’s some takeaways — for them as well as for us. You know, I’m very excited that they’re here. I think they’re going to be a big part of our future and look forward to seeing them in spring training and watching them compete for jobs.”
Eppler stressed the Mets’ goal of becoming building a sustainable winner. He noted that sustainability doesn’t necessarily come from free agency, but that he will likely have to go to the free agent or trade market to fill in some gaps as the club develops young talent.
There are quick fixes to short-term issues and the Mets have made quick work of getting into the win column in the second season of the Cohen era, but the Mets are playing the long game with the intention of being a perennial contender.
“I’ll tell you, though, I think building sustainability is not going to come via free agency,” Eppler said. “I think it’s going to come internally. There’s a couple franchises out there that are kind of the model for that right now, and that’s where we strive to be, but it’s going to take some time to build to that. It doesn’t happen overnight and nothing happens by accident.”
The Mets know where they want to go and they believe they have a blueprint on how to get there. How quickly they can get there is yet to be determined, but much of roster building is unknown. Sometimes the right moves don’t work and the right players end up being the wrong fit. It’s just the way sports work.
But there is stability in this organization as it embarks on the first relatively normal offseason in three years, which is the foundation on which sustainability is built. The Mets will need more time to get the pipeline flowing, especially when it comes to starting pitching. This is one of the few things in sports that money can’t buy. So, until then the Mets will spend in order to build a competitive roster and field a winning team.
“As far as where we go now, Steve has continued to say, ‘I’ll support this cause financially. We can use money to bridge ultimately where we want to take this place,’” Eppler said. “Which again is to that sustainability, where we’re winning year in, year out.”
After early Giancarlo Stanton homer, Yankees offense disappears in 4-2 loss to Guardians
Giancarlo Stanton can’t do it alone. The slugger hammered a home run in the first inning off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber on Friday and then the Yankees’ offense shut down. The Guardians’ pitching frustrated the Bombers leading to a 4-2, 10-inning win in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.
The best-of-five game series is now tied at one game and moves to Cleveland and after Thursday’s postponement and will play out over the next four days if necessary.
The Yankees went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Friday and Aaron Judge, who set an AL and franchise record with 62 home runs this season, went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. It was his first four-strikeout game of 2022. Judge, who played 55 of the Yankees’ last 56 games, is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts in the first two games of this series. It is only the second time in his career that Judge has gone hitless in back-to-back games. He went hitless in three in his rookie season against Cleveland in the ALDS.
The Guardians, who won a 1-0 game in 15 innings to advance to this series, just wore the Yankees down.
Jameson Taillon, making his first career appearance out of the bullpen, started the 10th by giving up a tough double to Jose Ramirez. The short fly ball dropped just short of a sliding Oswaldo Cabrera in left. Josh Donaldson grabbed the ball and misfired to second base, sending the ball into right field and putting Ramirez on third with no outs. Oscar Gonzalez’s fly to shallow right dunked in between Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo for a go-ahead RBI single. Josh Naylor followed with a fly ball that got past Harrison Bader for an RBI double.
He grounded out to third with one out in the ninth, before Anthony Rizzo lined a single over the shortstop’s glove. The Yankees were without Stanton, who had driven in the Yankees’ only other runs, in the bottom of the 10th because Boone had pinch run for him in the eighth. Tim Locastro flew out to left to lead off the extra inning.
Stanton made an unusually demonstrative protest of a 3-1 call against him in the first inning; throwing up his hands on a ball low and away that home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called a strike. On the very next pitch, Stanton sent the ball into the right-field seats and then tossed his bat emphatically to the ground before trotting around the bases.
It was Stanton’s 10th home run in his 20th playoff game. The 32-year-old designated hitter only made his first postseason appearance nine years into his career after he was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees. His 10 homers is the second most through a players’ first 20 postseason games in baseball history, behind Carlos Beltran’s 11.
Shane Bieber did not face the Yankees in the regular season this year, but in his three previous starts, he was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA and five homers dating back to 2019, including a disastrous outing in Game 1 of the 2020 Wild Card Series, when he allowed seven runs in just 4.2 innings.
Friday, Bieber was much better. After giving up the two-run homer to Stanton, Bieber shut the Yankees down for the next five innings. The Yankees got five hits and three walks off him, he struck out seven. Bieber got 20 swings and misses, 11 on his cutter Isaiah Kiner-Falefa’s hump-back single over the glove of a leaping Andres Gimenez with two outs in the seventh was the end of his day.
The Yankees had runners in scoring position three more times and couldn’t bring in any runs against him.
Making his first-ever postseason appearance, Nestor Cortes went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Cortes worked his way into trouble in the fourth. After getting two quick outs from Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez, Josh Naylor beat out a ground ball to second. Cortes walked Owen Miller on four straight pitches and Andres Gimenez chipped a single into right field to score Naylor. That was the first run Cortes had allowed in 17.1 consecutive innings, dating back to Sept. 20.
The lefty got ahead of catcher Austin Hedges 1-2 and walked him. With the bases loaded, Cortes lept to grab Myles Straw’s liner over his head, landed on his behind and threw to first to get the final out.
Rosario hammered a one-out home run in the fifth to tie the game. It was his 12th this year, it traveled 416 feet directly into the Yankees bullpen, where right-hander Lou Trivino had been warming up since the beginning of the inning.
Preservationists concerned about future of Justus Ramsey Stone House, St. Paul’s oldest house still standing may face demolition
Historic preservationists have banded together with a series of neighborhood organizations to prevent the demolition of the Justus Ramsey Stone House, St. Paul’s oldest known house still standing.
The small limestone structure, which dates to 1855, sits on the side patio of Burger Moe’s, a restaurant on West Seventh Street. The house, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, has a side wall that appears to have partially collapsed in one corner, though the front façade appears to be fine.
Citing public safety concerns, Burger Moe’s owner, Moe Sharif, submitted a standard demolition application to the city on June 29 to tear down the structure, according to Crystal King, a spokesperson for St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.
Sharif was then informed that he would have to submit his demolition plans directly to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which would vote on whether to recommend allowing the demolition to move forward. A city official said Friday that Sharif asked that his demolition application be forwarded to the HPC for review. That is expected to happened at a Nov. 7 meeting.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections wrote condemnation orders for the Justus Ramsey House, meaning that the house and the Burger Moe’s patio cannot be occupied.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined Sharif at Burger Moe’s to inspect the site in early October, but the mayor’s office has yet to release details about the visit.
Sharif has declined to comment on the matter.
PRESERVATIONISTS RAISE CONCERNS
Members of Historic St. Paul and the Historic Irvine Park Association, nonprofits dedicated to preservation advocacy in St. Paul, have raised concern that rather than repair and maintain a historic site, Sharif will expand his patio seating or his restaurant building.
The Justus Ramsey House was designated as a historic property prior to Sharif purchasing the building. Owners of such structures are required to maintain them.
While the Justus Ramsey House is built of limestone nearly two feet thick, the interior has deteriorated, according to Elyse Jensen, treasurer for Historic St. Paul.
“If it’s falling down, and it’s structurally unsound, then there’s a public safety concern,” Jensen said.
On Oct. 5, Jensen filed an emergency petition to the state’s Environmental Quality Board asking for a mandatory environmental assessment of the structure prior to any potential demolition. The petition, signed by 148 community members, was accepted for review by the state board.
Denise Wilson, the director of the state Environmental Review Program, said any demolition may not start until the city of St. Paul reviews the petition. Once the city has determined whether an environmental assessment is required, anyone can appeal the decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
‘IT COULD BE MOVED’
Meanwhile, on Monday the Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council approved a resolution in support of preserving the Justus Ramsey House. The resolution carries no legal authority, but Fort Road has joined the Historic Irvine Park Association, the Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association and Historic St. Paul in retaining attorney Tom Schroeder, who has been involved in preserving a number of historic structures throughout this city.
Schroeder and other preservationists believe that there are options for the future of the Justus Ramsey House. One of which could involve moving the building to a new location. A number of the historic homes in Irvine Park, a national register district, have been moved from other sites after being threatened with demolition.
“It could be that what needs to happen is this needs to be very carefully documented and dismantled, boxed, and moved,” Schroeder said. “But one way or another this building could be moved.”
Garrett Bradbury has shown great improvement in 2022, and wants to be back with Vikings in 2023
When Garrett Bradbury spoke in June about wanting to play with the Vikings beyond 2022, it did not seem realistic. After all, the Vikings declined to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 a month earlier, and he was a low-ranked center each of the past three seasons.
Things, though, have changed since then. Bradbury, who was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 29 center in the NFL in 2019, No. 26 in 2020 and No. 30 in 2021, carries a 2022 ranking of No. 9 for the 4-1 Vikings heading into Sunday’s game at Miami.
That’s a big change. But here’s what hasn’t changed: Bradbury still wants to remain with the Vikings long term.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I love this team, I love the offensive line here, I love the coaches. We’ll let that work itself out in the spring because I can’t do anything about it this week.”
Bradbury, taken with the No. 18 pick in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina State, had his share of struggles in pass protection in his first three seasons but this year actually has a higher Pro Football Focus rating in pass blocking than run blocking.
Bradbury talked in June about putting on about 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason to match up better against big nose tackles, and that has helped.
“I feel like he’s playing pretty well this year, especially going against him in training camp, I feel you could tell he was a little bit more stronger than he was last year,” Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson said Friday.
Still, after the first week of camp, first-year coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t seem fully sold on Bradbury. He said on Aug. 6 there was “still competition” to determine who would start at center, and the coach didn’t deny then there were some issues with Bradbury’s “technique” in pass protection.
Flash forward two months, and O’Connell is very pleased with Bradbury’s improvement.
“He’s been incredibly consistent, and I think he’s trusted the techniques and fundamentals in our system,” O’Connell said.
Bradbury faced more than his share of criticism during his first three seasons with the Vikings. And it was no surprise in May when his fifth-year option, for a whopping $13.202 million, was not picked up.
“You kind of focus on the here and now,” Bradbury, making a base salary of $2.25 million this season, said of past criticism. “So I’m focused on this week. Whatever is said is said, and I just kind of move forward and try to get better.”
With that in mind, Bradbury also refuses to pay much attention to the praise he has gotten lately. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday that Bradbury is “taking another step as a player, as a leader” and that he’s “doing a great job.”
“We’ve been doing good as a team,” Bradbury said. “It’s been going good, but it’s one day at a time. Nothing in the past you’ve done matters.”
The 6-foot-3 Bradbury says the weight he put on during the offseason “helps probably strength-wise and confidence-wise.” Bradbury, listed at 300 pounds, said in June he played at 295 last season and that he then weighed between 305 and 310 pounds. He declined to provide an estimate this week on his weight.
Bradbury also said that simply getting more NFL experience has helped his game.
“I think the more snaps you have, the more snaps you have playing with the guys next to you, it all matters,” he said.
Bradbury has been helped by a much improved offensive line this fall. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is ranked as the NFL’s No. 3 tackle by Pro Football Focus, and right tackle Brian O’Neal is No. 14. Left guard Ezra Cleveland is rated as the No. 11 guard, and rookie right guard Ed Ingram is No. 35.
“The top five guys, we all believe in and trust in each other, and when we’re out there, we try to make each other’s jobs easier,” Darrisaw said. “I feel like Garrett has been dominating for sure this year. He added those pounds, and clearly you can see he’s having a great start to the season.”
As for the future, Bradbury will become a free agent in March, and the Vikings will have a chance to re-sign him. O’Connell was asked Friday if he regards Bradbury as a potential long-term piece on the Vikings’ line.
“I’m a big fan of Garrett, how he’s playing, how he projects in our offense,” the coach said. “He knows how we feel about him. … I know Kirk feels great having him in there as well as those other four linemen. So I love where Garrett’s at right now. He’s just got to keep playing at the level that he’s playing at, which has been pretty darn good.”
South Washington County schools to go ‘back to the drawing board’ for bond request
Voters in the South Washington County School District in August decisively rejected a $462 million bond request by a nearly two-to-one ratio.
Now, district officials say they are “going back to the drawing board” to get voters to understand the critical need for funding for new construction, renovations and improvements to address student growth.
Starting Monday, district officials will be holding a series of listening sessions to gather feedback from district residents. Those eight sessions – which will be held online and in person – will be followed by a new demographic study, a communitywide survey and a timeline for creation of a new facility plan, district officials say.
It’s too soon to say when the district might return to voters with another request, said Superintendent Julie Nielsen.
Information from the listening sessions, community survey and new demographic study is expected to be shared with the school board in late January or early February, Nielsen said.
The $426 million bond request – the biggest ever in Minnesota — was rejected by a vote of 14,834 to 7,782 on Aug. 9.
“We asked for what we needed,” Nielsen said. “But I would say that August was probably the perfect storm as we look at what was going on with the economy, returning to school and the largest ask in the state of Minnesota. All of those things played a role in the unsuccessful bond. We knew that it was a big ask for our community, and so this allows us the opportunity to kind of reflect on what we did, and move forward, hopefully, with a plan that our community can support.”
Voters in the White Bear Lake school district three years ago approved a $329 million bond referendum to fund construction projects across the district, making it the largest successful school bond referendum in state history.
Nielsen said, however, noted that the White Bear Lake district has about 8,700 students, fewer than half of the students in the South Washington County district.
“White Bear Lake is a completely different district,” she said. “When you look at what they were asking for per-pupil versus South Washington County schools, we still were much lower.”
A better comparison, she said, would be with the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196, which serves approximately 29,000 students. District 196 officials also are working on long-range facility planning and preparing for a bond referendum, according to Nielsen. “You’re probably going to see another very large number come out of 196,” she said.
Demographic information provided to voters in South Washington County School District prior to the August vote will be updated to reflect a “slowdown” in housing builds, Nielsen said. Voters had been told to expect 8,000 new homes and more than 3,500 potential new K-12 students in the district over the next 10 years, but Nielsen said recent conversations with city officials in Woodbury and Cottage Grove indicate that those numbers will likely change.
“What we know is that the homes that were approved to go in and up probably aren’t being sold off at the same rate as they were previously,” Nielsen said. “The new study will hopefully explore now, post-pandemic and economy-wise, where we’re at in terms of numbers.”
NEWPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
One of the most controversial part of the district’s plan included the closure of Newport Elementary School, the most diverse school in the district. Under the plan, Newport Elementary would have become an early learning center.
Nielsen said it was too early to say what might happen with the school.
“We have not had any further conversations around Newport Elementary School,” Nielsen said. “We will certainly take a look at what we learn through the listening sessions, as well as from the survey results, and make decisions moving forward. At this time, we’re not certain … because we don’t have the additional information.”
The school district spans parts or all of Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Woodbury, Afton, Denmark Township and Grey Cloud Island Township.
COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSIONS
The South Washington County School District is holding a series of community listening sessions in October and November to gather feedback following August’s unsuccessful bond referendum.
The first session will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.
Subsequent sessions will be held Oct. 24 at Park High School; Oct. 27 at the District Program Center; Nov. 1 at Lake Middle School; Nov. 2 at Woodbury High School and Nov. 3 at Oltman Middle School. A virtual session also will be held. For more information and to RSVP, go to www.sowashco.org/facilityplanning.
