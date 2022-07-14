Kyle Hendricks is shut down for ‘at least’ 2-3 weeks as the Chicago Cubs deal with another lengthy injury to a starting pitcher

Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is listed at 325 pounds, but he figures to a be bit lighter by the end of this weekend.

The Vikings will play at Miami on Sunday in a game that starts at 1 p.m. EDT (noon CDT). The high temperature that day is expected to be 85 degrees and the humidity could be in excess of 85 percent.

“You can lose between two pounds and 12 pounds, something like that, depending on how humid it is,’’ Tomlinson, a native of McDonough, Ga., said of Sunday’s game. “(The heat is) always an adjustment but I’m from the South, so I love the heat. So as much heat as possible, I’m happy with.”

It will indeed be an adjustment for the Vikings after on Friday there was snow on the ground in the Twin Cities and temperatures had dipped into the 30s. The Vikings had hoped to practice outside during the week, but they ended up going inside Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings still “got some great work in.” And on Saturday they will fly to South Florida.

“Obviously, hydration has been huge,’’ O’Connell said of the preparation. “I think it’s important that it doesn’t take place on Sunday morning, when they wake up. They’ve been doing it all week.’’

Tomlinson said the Vikings have a good plan in place.

“You can’t just start drinking Saturday night and think you’re going to be hydrated for the game,’’ he said.

Center Garrett Bradbury said he plans to also hydrate plenty during the game. And Bradbury, a native of Charlotte, N.C., will go into it with the same mindset as Tomlinson.

“I like playing in the heat,’’ he said.

GADGET PLAYS?

The Vikings haven’t ruled much out when it comes to what they figure to see Sunday from third-string Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson.

With starter Tua Tagovailoa having been ruled out for a second straight game due to a concussion and second-stringer Teddy Bridgewater listed as questionable with a concussion and pectoral injury, Thompson will get his first NFL start against the Vikings. The rookie saw his first regular-season action last Sunday in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, taking over when Bridgewater was hurt early in the game.

“When you’re going in and facing an inexperienced quarterback, you have to expect the unexpected,’’ said Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. “You have to expect a little bit more trickery, you have to expect some more gadget plays because offensive coordinators sometimes feel that those guys are not as (up to speed with details).”

Tomlinson also said the Vikings have to be ready for just about anything.

“Most definitely, especially in this day and age, you’re going to see a lot more gadget plays,’’ Tomlinson said. “We’re expecting a lot of them.”

Tomlinson said contributing to the Dolphins perhaps using some trickery is they have a pair of quick and versatile receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Despite expecting some trickery, Peterson said he likes what he’s seen so far from Thompson, a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. If Thompson falters, the Dolphins still could turn to Bridgewater, who went through a full practice Friday and most likely will be backup Sunday.

INJURY UPDATES

Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum missed his second straight practice Friday due to an illness and was listed as questionable for Sunday. Also questionable is running back Alexander Mattison, who was limited in practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury.

O’Connell expects Mattison will play. A source said Wonnum has been battling a “bug” and expected him to play against the Dolphins but O’Connell wants to see how he feels Saturday.

“Just a routine thing for him,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s feeling better, but we want to try to get him feeling as good as he can to get on the plane with us (Saturday). Still, we’ll see how he feels (Saturday).”

Returning Sunday for the Vikings will be cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed the past four games with a quadriceps injury, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who sat out last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, who suffered a concussion against the Bears.

In addition to having Tagovailoa and Bridgewater on their injury report, the Dolphins listed as doubtful cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) and as questionable tackle Terron Armstead (toe), safety Elijah Campbell (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).