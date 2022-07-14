Finance
MLM Success – The 5 Keys For MLM Retention, Review of Feeding a Giant by Robert Crisp – Part 5
Are you developing your skills by using a funded proposal to bring leads and prospects into your funnel: your front door? Once you do this, you deserve to keep them in your bucket: your front door. Retention is the payoff or the perk for placing people in your funnel. The MLM retention average is 15% which means for every 10 you recruit 9 are quitting. Fortunately, you can absolutely do something about it! Robert Crisp uses five keys to MLM retention: Inspiration, Information, Activation, Recognition, and Confirmation.
1. Information – “Inspiration Without Information Creates Frustration”
This wonderful quote came from the founder of Mary Kay, Mary Kay Ash. The reverse is also true which means if you want to keep your MLM retention rate high, you’ll always connect your inspiration with information and vice versa. Robert breaks down information into three categories: product information, business building techniques, and the details.
Product Information
Are you inspiring your team with beneficial knowledge so they can confidently communicate the true benefits of their products instead of saying ridiculous cliches like, our products are the best, we have a patent, and we have the best compensation plan? Prospects have heard this pitch 100 times and it sounds like blah, blah, blah to them.
Building Techniques
This will be the foundation for empowering your team to create cash flow and a lasting residual income. Use a funded proposal, training and attraction marketing system as your team’s “Funnel” and use this as a gateway to place them in your “Bucket” – your primary MLM. This means your team members will make money even when someone doesn’t join their business. Your team members shouldn’t be overwhelmed and confused so make sure they have a getting started program. Consult with them, find out their personality type, the marketing strategies they prefer and can invest in. In the beginning, inspire them to master principles #1, “You Must Not Let Your Past Predict Your Future” and Principle #4, “Feed Yourself First!” This will empower them to master MLM Retention Multi Level Marketing success and leadership. Always give clear guidance, especially in the beginning.
The Details
Are you showing your team how the compensation plan works in detail: how many autoships or memberships will it take to make 10,000, 40,000, or 100,000 a month, what are the qualifiers to make bonuses, and go on company trips? Be upfront with your team about your relationship with them: what is expected of them, what can they expect from you, how can they reach you, will you give them one on one coaching sessions, will you conduct group trainings, prospecting webinars and conference calls and how often? Although you’re using a training and attraction marketing system, are you giving more in depth detailed training? Do you have a knowledge base of FAQs, articles, and training videos that can be accessed by your team even when you’re not available? I told you this was for the serious network marketer. This is serious stuff and you will implement it if you want serious cash flow and MLM Retention Network Marketing success.
2. Activation – The Key To Early MLM Retention Network Marketing Success
Activation means so much more than just having activity within your team. For high MLM retention to occur beyond the normal rate your activity will have to be strategic and powerful enough to inspire the right effort from your team to move towards a common goal as a whole collective body. Group growth, individual accountability, and being the leader and feeder will keep team efforts focused on the right activity.
3. Recognition – Reward Your Team Yourself
Robert said, “Recognition builds volume, volume builds checks, checks creates new life-style patterns which lead eventually to a greater desire level, which will then create a new level of activity and inspiration.” People love to be recognized. Think of various rewards for getting started. It could be for a new sponsorship, having a first 30 leads day, asking questions during a meeting, moving up in rank, or getting your first $1000. These rewards can range from restaurant gift certificates, to cards, to a shot out on a webinar or conference call. As the results get bigger so do the awards: Plaques, trophies, jewelry, award ceremonies. Don’t wait for the company to recognize your team. When you do it, you keep more people on your team.
4. Confirmation – Holding Your Entire Organization Accountable
Confirmation is about you as a leader and feeder assessing the needs of your entire organization. It’s about envisioning the big picture of where and how you’ll lead your entire organization to MLM Retention Multi Level Marketing success. It’s about clearly communicating your vision to your organization so they too can see the big picture. Look at the other four keys to retention: inspiration, information, activation, and recognition and check to see if you’re doing them well.
Finance
Common PPC Mistakes That Can Get You Burned
In the bid to put their businesses right in front of their targeted audience using Pay-Per-Click advertising, businesses especially startups and small businesses fail to heed the guiding rules of PPC advertising. In the end, they’d burn up their budget, and without clue wonder where they missed it.
Done rightly, PPC can yield outstanding ROI – on the other hand, it can wreck you faster than a man drowning in quicksand, and you may end up hating it forever. To guard against this, follow these basic rules:
1. Writing ad copy that don’t converts
From a PPC perspective, an ad copy consists of a headline and a description.
On Google search page, for instance, the headline is the text that appear in blue, while the description is the small block of text that follows. Unless you a copywriter with solid years of experience converting sales copy, you will sure struggle with crafting and engaging ad copy – don’t lose heart, it’s all part of the game.
When writing an ad copy:
• Use personal pronouns like “you” generously
• Less of you and more of them – telling visitors how you are the best in something is self-sabotaging
• Hit their pain point. Someone who enters “acne” in the search box is most probably looking for relieve – convince them you can help
• End with a CTA (call to action): “visit”, “find out” etc. are good examples
2. Not specifying negative keywords
Negative keywords are keywords you don’t want your ads to appear for. Let’s say you sold shoes in, say Orleans, and one of the keywords you chose is “shoe for sale in Orleans”. Should a searcher query Google, for instance, with the keyword “kids shoe for sale in Orleans”, your ad would pop right up, burning your budget further. Since you don’t sell kiddies shoes, set “kid” or “kiddies” as negative keyword.
Getting the idea?
3. Using the wrong type of keywords
People who search with search engines do so for two reasons: to find helpful information and to find the right product to buy. To that end, keywords are of two types; informational and commercial keywords. “how to repair a broken hammer” is a good example of informational keyword. “Best web host” on the other hand is an example of commercial keywords.
Unless you want to drive traffic to your website for the sole sake of it, informational keyword is perfectly fine. Otherwise, do the needful.
4. Not eliminating non-performing keywords
Even experienced marketers more often than not load their campaigns with non-performing keywords. These are keywords that bring in traffic, though, but the wrong type of traffic, or are just not performing at all. If efficiency means a thing to you, cut out this keywords.
5. Not specifying keyword matches
Not all searchers will use the exact words you defined as keywords when searching for your product and services. To avoid losing this potential customers, Google AdWords, for instance, uses keyword matching to capture this leads.
It is important you rightly specify the right keyword matches.
Conclusion
So there you have it – 5 tips to help you avoid falling into traps others fall into. Remember, putting to practice, not just reading and sharing is what matters.
Finance
Find the Right Dual Diagnosis Treatment Facilities
Drug and alcohol addiction or substance abuse in itself is a problem pretty hard to deal with in the population of young adults in today’s world. Add to the bag of worries an extra element of a state of mental disturbance or psychological disorder and you have got on your hand a volcano waiting to erupt. But unfortunately, in today’s scenario a large percentage of people suffering from substance abuse are also in a state of psychological chaos. And the biggest problem is that often one cannot decide the root of the problem.
While in people the emotional disturbance might have sparked off the usage of drugs and addictives while in others it might be the other way round where the drug abuse drove the addict to a state of mental disorder. But according to statistics, it is mostly the emotional factors that lead a person into doing drugs and alcohol. Certain untimely and unprecedented incidents, often termed as the trigger affect a person’s psychology and scar his mind. As a result he takes to drugs and alcohol in a futile attempt to gain reprieve from the pressure on his mind or the feeling of desolation in his heart, resulting in an explosive cocktail of addiction and unpredictable behavior.
Hence, it is imperative that the friends and family members of a person going through such a situation should seek out a dual diagnosis treatment facility at the earliest and enroll the patient for the treatment program. It is important to remember that a normal addiction treatment center or an institute for mental disorder may not help to give a holistic solution to the problem as it is a double edged sword we are dealing with here. Hence, one should seek out facilities offering dual diagnosis treatment for such cases. A rehabilitation center offering dual diagnosis has professionals to deal with both the problems of addiction as well as mental illness through proper evaluation and assessment. To treat a person suffering from dual diagnosis, one first needs to understand the trigger for his problems, thus going to the root cause of his state of ill being and try to find a remedy for the same.
Like all other health care professionals, even choosing a dual diagnosis treatment facility requires some research and background knowledge about the places that are under your consideration. You can start of by finding out all the dual diagnosis treatment centers available in the vicinity. You can get such lists from the yellow pages. Once you have a list to choose from, first of all, it is important to make sure that the center has the necessary credibility and qualification for dual diagnosis treatment and that the professionals employed there are experienced in treating patients with dual diagnosis. Next, you should check for the relapse rate among the previous patients of the facility. The lower the relapse rate, better the reliability of the facility. You should also inquire about the cost of the program before you enroll and only once all your queries are satisfied, should you finalize your choice.
Finance
Magento Business Intelligence: What’s New for the Merchants?
If you have an ecommerce store, you must be aware of the Magento platform and its widespread popularity due to its rich functionalities and customization options. This open source software is used by more than 250,000 online retailers and that includes some big brands like Samsung, Ford and Nike. Though it may offer a rich library of features and functions, Magento development offers very limited reporting and analysis capabilities.
Modern online store owners and merchants require something more than just transaction records and traffic data to remain competitive in the market. In simple words, they need business intelligence. There are merchants who are frustrated and are not willing to go through the complex process of studying their customer’s behavior and formulating strategies based on the reports.
How Magento helped merchants with the benefits of Magento Analytics?
In 2016, to help merchants easily gain insight of their customers and across their organizations, Magento acquired RJMetrics that provides big data analytics to business of various sizes. This was called the Magento Analytics. This cloud based, advanced analytics solution was integrated with the Magento development platform, so that the merchants could have a better understanding of their customers and sell their products in a smarter way while increasing their ROI. Magento Analytics is a business intelligence solution which means that it gathers data from various sources and offers an intuitive front end that can be used to discover new insights by the merchants.
Magento Analytics rebranded to Magento Business Intelligence
But today, Magento Analytics has been rebranded to Magento Business Intelligence and it reflects the power and depth of the software and offers a holistic view of the customer journey from varied data sources. It allows the merchants to gather data from multiple sources like MySQL, Salesforce to Facebook Ads into a single source that is accessible across your organization. This has helped the merchants to gather faster and accurate information and save their valuable time and spend it more on applying the insights.
Magento BI is suitable for both technical and business users and its cloud based delivery model seamlessly resolve any complex data infrastructure needs of the company. In case the merchants need any additional help to work with and understand the data, then it also offers additional professional services.
Magento BI Pro
There are two core products: The Magento BI Pro, which is great for experienced merchants and who are involved in advanced cross source analysis.
- Unlimited data source beyond Google Analytics
- Customize the baseline offering
- Ease access to the data warehouse manager so as to customize the infrastructure and gain data visibility
- Obtain additional support through professional service team offerings or customer success
Magento BI Essentials
Magento BI Essentials also offer access to five dashboards that comprises of about 75 reports at cost effective rate. These are all best in class analyses.
- Understand the daily performance of your store in terms of revenues, top customers and AOV
- Drill deep into performing categories and customer segments
- Easily collaborate with the team around data and share the metrics with key stakeholders
- Have an overview on the repeat revenue and customer loyalty
Finance
Why Graphic Design Is Important in Marketing
For businesses to stand out from competition, they need to include graphic design in their marketing strategies. While the right tools in marketing can boost sales and customer engagement, adding powerful graphics will lead them to long-term success.
Takes Marketing Strategy to the Next Level
There are people who consider graphic design as a finishing touch but it is much more. When combined with the right marketing strategy, graphics can prove to be powerful.
Though text has the power to persuade, graphic design makes users associate with a brand. For those who are not convinced, think about the golden arches.
Graphic design is effective in communicating businesses to their target audience. Using great graphics in their marketing strategy will increase their visibility on the web and awareness of a brand.
It increases conversion (visitor to customer) rates, credibility and trust as well as develop unity within the company, encouraging employees to be more productive and take pride in their work.
Most importantly, graphic design which is well thought of will surely kill competition. Well-executed branding will set a company aside from the rest of the crowd.
There are 3 major ways to boost marketing by means of graphic design:
Brand Identity
A well designed logo is an effective way to communicate a brand’s identity and vision. This can convey what words cannot say. A company logo is a very important building block of a brand, together with the name as well as the products/services that a business offers.
A logo can easily be retained in the memory of users. It will be displayed in the company’s business cards, website, products and everything that is part of it. Some viewers may not easily recall a name but will most likely remember a company by means of a captivating logo.
Website
Creative graphic design matters when it comes to converting visitors into customers. When a website is visually appealing it catches the interest of visitors and gives them more than enough reason to become potential buyers. A great design reflects high quality products/services desired by people.
A website gives a first impression of a company to prospects. It paves the way to a business since viewers will want to go through it before they ever think of buying. For this reason, it is important for a business to always make a good first impression.
When a website has a great graphic design it complements the content in it. It will enhance text that will in turn, boost sales. A website works 24 hours a day for a business owner and it would be an advantage if people stay to buy then come back for more.
Advertising
In the past, brochures, catalogs and flyers were used as forms of adverting. These traditional means of advertisement, though, can still be effective in communicating with an audience when done the right way.
Adverts can be seen everywhere across social media and people have the tendency to scroll past them. When people receive a flyer, they tend to take a look at it before throwing it.
In the same way, letterheads, calling cards, newspaper ads and posters among others continue to be effective in making a brand known to their target market. Though digital marketing is the latest trend, it still has not totally replaced traditional advertising. Such platforms require quality graphic design in order for a business to benefit from it.
Finance
Considering SEO For Achieving Higher Page Ranking Among the Search Engines
Search engine optimization which is usually abbreviated as SEO is the most popular marketing tool in the online business these days. If you own or run a business which is empowered and connected through internet facilitation, then you should consider SEO for achieving higher page ranking among the search engines. What must be so beneficial in that? The traffic you would be getting within a short span of time! You can involve any of the SEO techniques to the affiliate or email marketing you are running and divert more and more visitors towards the products or sales you have.
Many of the internet marketers are usually not so aware of the SEO techniques and tactics so they can use it for achieving higher ranking among the search engines, but once they get a hold at it, it provides positive outcomes for a long period of time.
SEO marketing comprises of marketing which is very important in order to run any sort of internet marketing business. You need to advertise to achieve more and more visitors for your products, offers and services. Even if your business is not online, advertising is very important. Internet marketing is all about advertising and it mostly revolves around trendy advertising. By search engine optimization, you get higher page ranking among various different search engines; it also sorts out the relevancy and affiliation of the content that belongs to a particular research. Therefore, taking time to optimize your website, selecting the most demanding keywords and posting relevant content is vital and essential.
Most of the internet marketers work according to the ranking search engines provide them with. It is a common phenomenon to go with the reviews and searches which are among the top ten or top twenty or so. It means, in order to have your product promoted, your website should have the maximum ranking and page span. If your website or blog doesn’t even reaches the limit of first two pages of the search results, it is more likely to happen that you don’t receive any of the valuable readers, visitors or consumers.
Keywords, content and optimization is what SEO counts and alleviates on. You should be able to identify what are some top researches and keywords which will relate to your website. It should have the most common phrases, sentences and words tagged on which people like to read about. Inbound links and Meta tags also play a vital role.
Finance
Law Firm SEO Snake Oil – Help Us – Help Your Competition!
Let’s say you’re a Chicago personal injury lawyer. Your firm hires Big Time Web Consultant to help you “get found” on line. Perhaps they build you a website/blog. They optimize your site/blog for keywords that they tell you are relevant to your practice. For example, “Chicago personal injury lawyer”.
They use “Chicago personal injury lawyer” in your title tag (one of the factors Google uses to rank your site).
Then, another Chicago personal injury law firm calls up Big Time Web Consultant. Big Time Web Consultant sells them a website/blog. They optimize the site/blog for the same keywords.
They use “Chicago personal injury lawyer” in your competitor’s title tag!
Now look, I’m not suggesting that mere keyword overlap constitutes a huge conflict of interest. What I am saying, is that by targeting the same title tag keywords, building anchor text links for that keyword, and focusing the majority of their SEO efforts on competing keywords, they are creating a problem for you.
I mean, you wouldn’t represent the same party on two sides of a lawsuit, would you?
I imagine, if you’re the highest bidder, they will “help” you the most. This just doesn’t seem that fair. The problem is, most law firms don’t have any idea that this is going on.
Unfortunately, this situation is more of the rule, than the exception. I can think of at least 3 major law firm web providers that use this “bidding war” approach. Further, and I’m just guessing here, I would say that these three players represent over 80% of the law firms on line (and that’s conservative).
Find a lawyer Internet marketing company that has some form of “exclusive partnership” or “non-compete” agreement.
Common PPC Mistakes That Can Get You Burned
Find the Right Dual Diagnosis Treatment Facilities
Bob Raissman: Gary Cohen delivers with direct shot at Mets’ Buck Showalter over ear check
Magento Business Intelligence: What’s New for the Merchants?
Why Graphic Design Is Important in Marketing
Uniswap Likely To Reach $7 Price
Considering SEO For Achieving Higher Page Ranking Among the Search Engines
Law Firm SEO Snake Oil – Help Us – Help Your Competition!
Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena
Business Phone Service Considerations: Do You Need VOIP?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain