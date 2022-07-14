Finance
Remortgage Northern Ireland – A Solace From Your Existing Mortgage
What is a mortgage?
If you as a borrower use your own home as a collateral against a loan, then its referred to as a mortgage loan or home equity loan. The conditions of your mortgages depends on various factors such as the duration of the loan/ loan term, the mode of payment, and in case you default your loan, your property will be confiscated to recover the loan amount lent to you. You need to ensure that both your interest rate and the principal amount is paid on time.
Why Remortgage Northern Ireland?
First of all you should know the value of your home at present and take help of some expert in this field. This way you exactly know the worth of your home, which becomes basis of approval an amount under remortgage Northern Ireland. The remortgage lender in Northern Ireland will lend you an amount that is required to pay off remaining mortgage and you can borrow even more depending on current value of your home. On taking remortgage option, you also would be availing larger repayment duration which again reduces monthly outgo towards installments.
Have you have paying high interest rates over a period of time on your mortgages, and your equity has built up ever since the real estate prices hiked? Now, you can avail of remortgages. The best solution from being fleeced from your lender and encashing your equity which has built up is remortgage Ireland.
If you have already used up your home equity in your existing mortgage, no hassles. Remortgage allows you to utilize the used up equity and lends you remortgage amount as against the collateral. Need to break free from astronomical interest rates? Then , go for remortgage!
Benefits:
Reduce your payments
Get a better remortgage quote
Consolidate all existing debts by Remortgaging
Reduce your payments
With years of having obtained a mortgage, your equity would have built up now. Make use of this built up equity, remortgage UK liquidates your equity, thus offering you lower rates with high equity value Get a better remortgage quote.
Compare your earlier mortgage rate with the current rate. If it’s lower than your existing mortgage rate, opt for a remortgage and reduce your payments by taking advantage of the current low rates. Consolidate all existing debts by Remortgaging.
Club your existing debts! You can meet your multiple mortgage loans by refinancing and combining them into one large remortgage loan thus brings down your interest rates drastically.
How Many Homeowner Insurance Quotes Do I Need To Save Money?
Homeowner insurance quotes can vary in the amount they cost you based on a variety of factors – many that you can control. There are of course some variables that are common among all house insurance policies. They include the size of your house in total square feet, the building costs in the area that your property resides in, the materials used to construct your home, the amount of crime in and around your neighborhood and the condition of your home’s plumbing, heating and electrical wiring. Do you live in an area that has numerous natural disasters such as fire, floods or tornados? If so they can add to the insurance costs.
There are numerous ways to mitigate the cost of your insurance before you even decide to get homeowner insurance quotes. They include raising your deductible, buying from the same insurance company that currently provides you auto insurance, discounts for security devices and by making your house more disaster resistant. However the biggest way to lower your total cost is to get multiple homeowner insurance quotes.
The question that usually pops into a consumers mind is how many quotes are needed in order to make a decision. The truth is it could be as low as one quote if you feel comfortable with that first initial quote. As a homeowner myself I can tell you that I prefer to have at least three different homeowner insurance quotes from different providers with five or more quotes being about right.
Before the Internet came along this may have been very time consuming and frustrating. Now it can be as simple as visiting one of the many websites that deal with home insurance, plug in some information and wait to see how many quotes are provided back to you. You could do this with five different insurance companies and receive upwards of fifteen or more homeowner insurance quotes very quickly and easily.
After receiving all of your free insurance quotes you should use the following four criteria to pick the policy that’s right for you.
Price – Your Internet research really pays off in this area, as you will be able to quickly see how much the coverage you require will cost from several different providers. Remember although the lowest cost is your goal it’s not always representative of the best policy.
Stability – A low costing insurance policy does you no good if the company offering the policy goes out of business when you need them the most. Look for a company that is financially stable so you know they will be around to pay any claims.
Service – Make no mistake customer service can be extremely important especially if you’re calling your insurance provider right after your house has been demolished by a hurricane. Your future insurance company and its representatives should answer your questions and handle your claims fairly, efficiently and quickly.
Comfort – Probably one of the biggest factors when it comes to finding the best home insurance policy. No matter how many homeowner insurance quotes you receive if you don’t feel comfortable with any of the provider’s policies, procedures or insurance agents then it the cost savings won’t matter. You want an agent or company will be easy to reach if you have a question or need to file a claim.
As you can see a general rule of thumb is at least three homeowner insurance quotes should do the trick in helping you find the best possible policy for your situation. My feeling is that five quotes can be more beneficial. Anything more then that may be overdoing it but you never know you may find that one home insurance quote that was hidden from everyone else.
Interview With Frank McGee, Author of "A Song for the World"
Frank McGee has built a distinguished career as a writer and journalist over half a century. In the tumultuous 1960s he covered stories as far afield as Brazil, Indonesia, and Viet Nam. As managing editor of “Pace” magazine, a contemporary of “Life, Look, and Holiday,” he worked with thought leaders from around the world.
During the 1970s, McGee launched and edited “New Worlds,” the signature magazine of California’s Orange Coast. The University of California at Irvine tapped him to write the coffee table book commemorating the school’s first twenty-five years. In the ’80s and ’90s, he authored and edited books on a variety of topics that were published in a dozen languages. Today, he lives with his wife in Tucson, Arizona.
Tyler: Thank you, Frank, for joining me. You’re here today to tell us about your new book “A Song for the World” which tells the story of how the Colwell Brothers and Herb Allen used music to bring peace and diplomacy to the world, particularly through the group, Up with People. To begin, will you tell our readers a little bit about how it began?
Frank: Glad to, Tyler. Up with People started in a way that surprised everyone at the time. It was born during the 1960s to give a voice to youth eager to have a say in building the future. There’s a chapter in the book about that. The Up with People show was launched in embryo in 1965 at a conference for young leadership on an island in the Great Lakes. It evolved that summer in performances from a showboat touring local harbors, and within weeks, literally, it was in orbit around the world. No one expected that to happen, least of all the Colwell Brothers and Herb Allen, who initially just wanted to provide a platform for the idealism and creativity of the young people attending the conference. You might say that Up with People was born through a passion for change.
Domestic and global audiences came to know the Colwells and Allen in the following decades through Up with People’s four Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Multiple casts had toured on every continent and across the U.S. and Canada. In America’s Bicentennial Year, 1976, they played in 771 U.S. cities to live audiences totaling 3.9 million. That year they literally invented the modern Super Bowl halftime format when the NFL invited them to perform. The first chapter of “A Song for the World” opens with that event. I have to say (speaking modestly as the author!) that it’s a pretty dramatic story. In 1980 I had the privilege of being a field photographer during their performance at Super Bowl XIV in the Rose Bowl.
Tyler: Frank, I understand you have been friends with the Colwells and Allen for fifty years. Would you tell us a little bit about that friendship and how it developed?
Frank: That’s half a century, Tyler! I first met them in their teens. I hadn’t advanced much beyond that myself. Allen was recognized as a musical genius from his youth, a child prodigy. In his hometown of Seattle he was famous as a wizard on the xylophone. He trained under the best classical piano instructors in the Northwest and was enrolled to enter the Oberlin School of Music, but his passion in his teens was his dance band, Herbie Allen and His Orchestra. Herb was a junior in high school when we met. I was then working with Moral Re-Armament (MRA), an international volunteer group focused on developing accountable leaders across a broad spectrum of society. Herb instantly responded to the objective. More and more I’ve come to realize the implications of the readiness of young artists like Herb and the Colwells to engage in a purpose that gave relevance and meaning to their talents.
The Colwell Brothers were already country music stars when our paths crossed in Southern California. They were regulars on NBC’s Tex Williams television show, broadcasting weekly from Orange County’s Knott’s Berry Farm, which was America’s first theme park (Disneyland opened later just up the road). The Brothers, aged 19, 17, and 15, were the youngest group under contract with a major label, Columbia Records.
I was in the cast of a Western musical show then, and someone got them tickets for the Hollywood premiere. Ironically, the show was about brothers who were feuding over water rights. “A Song for the World” tells the pretty amazing story of what happened during the next few months; I say amazing because in little more than a year they were giving their first performance in a language other than their own. It was in Switzerland, when they sang in French for Robert Schumann, the former foreign minister of France and a founder of the European Union. During the next decades they would write and sing in 37 languages and dialects, with help from the locals, of course. They all speak Italian. Herb Allen, who worked for years in Italy, speaks it like a native. There’s an incident in the book about Allen finding a machine gun under his bed when he was staying with the family of Bruno, a young communist he had come to know: “What’s worrying you?’ Bruno asked Herb when he “happened” to mention his discovery. “We all have machine guns here. There’s one in every apartment in the block.”
Tyler: Frank, why did you decide to write “A Song for the World?”
Frank: I don’t want to sound strange about this, but I think writing the book was decided for me. In the spring of 2003 I was in a gathering of long time associates who met from time to time to renew friendships and talk about what was happening in our worlds. A probation attorney from Oakland said that young people in her city were being confronted with unimaginable situations every day, and desperately needed hope. “There should to be a book about the Colwells and Herb,” she declared.
I’m not kidding when I say the thought hit me with an almost electric jolt that I was meant to write it. My wife, Helen, who has been my partner in creative ventures for half a century, felt the same impulse. And so did my friend John Ruffin, who was moderating our discussion that day. John’s company, Many Roads Publishing, would eventually produce the book, with startup financial support from more than a hundred people from across the world who believed this story had to be told.
Tyler: That’s a wonderful story, Frank. Obviously, musicians have the power to be a big influence on young people, both positive and negative. Do you think Up With People is able to reach young people today and what is their message to youth?
Frank: At the end of Up with People shows, there are always young people in the audience who apply to travel with the cast. Sometimes they’re too young to qualify, sometimes too old, but the element that reaches people most, I think, is a purpose that’s important. Of course the show alone is a big attraction, but in the setting of “Bringing the World Together,” it seems to offer an answer to that ubiquitous question, “What can one person do?”
Tyler: I understand these artists traveled a great deal and witnessed history in the making in several countries. Would you give us an example of one of the most interesting events they witnessed or participated in?
Frank: How about two? Seriously, there are many remarkable occasions described in the book, for instance, being the first international musical performers in China after the demise of the infamous “Gang of Four;” or taking the first show to Russia after the Cold War, even before the Berlin Wall came down. But here are two:
In 1957, Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi was about to embark on a grueling tour of Southeast Asia in which he would apologize to Pacific nations for atrocities Japan had committed during World War II. The Colwells and those they worked with, some of whom were parliamentarians, had been dialoguing with Kishi for months, and at his official residence on the night of the departure, they were invited to present the entire send off program for the prime minister, his cabinet ministers, and high government officials. Their friends spoke and the Colwells sang, with special songs written in Japanese for the occasion. The last sound Kishi heard that evening as he left for the airport was the music of three young Americans, in western costume, singing to him in his own language.
Two years later the Colwell Brothers were in the Congo, today called Zaire, where they sang at the official celebration events when the country gained its independence. The Congo is the size of Western Europe! During an intense and turbulent year they remained working in the country, living through rebellion, revolution, and a re-invasion by troops of the Congo’s former Belgian occupiers, and then U.N. intervention. President Lumumba was assassinated during that year. With an international team the Colwells visited every province in the country, meeting with tribal chiefs in the villages, singing to crowds in stadiums, to Congolese military and peacekeeping U.N. forces in open-air concerts, and performing for national leaders from all parties in the country’s capital of Leopoldville. In the rainy season they crossed swollen rivers with their van perched atop ferries built of planks laid over dugout canoes fastened side to side. The afternoon the army seized control of the country in a coup, the Congo was entirely without phone or telegraph communication with the outside world. An hour after midnight that night the brothers led journalists to a remote village they had visited months earlier on the Congo River, where the reporters could hire villagers and noiselessly slip out into the current in dugout canoes to get the news out to the world. During that year, with their international teammates, the Colwells made more than 400 broadcasts on Radio Congo, the country’s sole means of communication, programs the auxiliary bishop of Leopoldville called “a voice of sanity to the nation.”
Tyler: Wow, that is determination. What do you think really motivates the Colwells and Herb Allen to take these kinds of risks?
Frank: That’s hard to answer, for me at least, without seeming to quote from a press release. I’ve seen the grit, sweat, and sacrifice involved. They could have turned away a thousand times from the path they’d chosen. But they believed something lasting could be achieved, and that they were meant to give their time and talents to it. I don’t think they had the slightest idea when they set out on this journey where it would take them, or ask of them.
Tyler: Frank, when other groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were making huge hits and probably tons of money in the 1960s and beyond, why did Up with People focus instead on touring the globe and visiting countries in crisis?
Frank: I think that boils down to “reason for being.” I’ve little doubt that the 20,000 young people who’ve taken part in Up with People during its first forty years would appreciate tons of money! And I know Herb and the Brothers wouldn’t object!
But to get the answer to your question you have to look at the choices they made more than a dozen years before Up with People was even a gleam in anyone’s eye. Look at the back cover of the book, which has some paragraphs under the heading, “The Power of Music.” There’s a line there that says, “They literally walked away from their childhoods, comfort, careers, and loved ones, putting everything on the line for something they believed. They believed they could change the world.”
Tyler: Why do you think “Up with People” has been so successful?
Frank: Even more than the entertainment of the Up with People show, I think it strikes a chord in the consciousness of people. We all want to know there is hope for the future. We’d all like to participate somehow in creating it. To see young people dedicating themselves to that purpose is both a challenge and an inspiration. The show itself is really a show window. What is inside the store is the encouragement, the gentle persuasion, and possibly even a little provocation to get involved in the life of your community, to volunteer with others who work to make a difference.
Tyler: For readers unfamiliar with the group, what are some of the songs they might recognize?
Frank: People may know “Where the Roads Come Together,” by Paul Colwell. It’s a poignant and moving ballad about who we are:
None of us is born the same,
We don’t know why
It’s the way we came,
Every heart beats a little differently,
Each soul is free to find its way,
Like a river that winds it way to the sea.
There are many roads to go,
And they go by many names,
They don’t all go the same way,
But they get there all the same.
And I have a feelin’
That we’ll meet some day
Where the roads come together
Up the way.
If you lived in the Congo, you’d doubtless be familiar with the Colwell Brothers’ “Vive le Congo,” which became something like a second national anthem and was played on Radio Congo for years.
And of course, “Up with People” is a song known around the world. CDs of the Words and Music of Paul Colwell will soon be available at http://www.asongfortheworld.com.
Tyler: Would you tell us a little bit about the song-writing aspect of the group? Who writes the music and who writes the lyrics? Where do they get their ideas, and how does it all come together so the music can be performed?
Frank: Paul Colwell, as I mentioned, wrote many of the songs performed in early shows. He often had collaborators, frequently Herb Allen, who was listed as coauthor. There’s a chapter in the book titled, “Birth of a Phenomenon,” about the songwriters, arrangers, and producers from several countries who have worked with Up with People either long term or on specific events.
Several Up with People albums have been produced in Britain, with top technicians and arrangers brought together by David Mackay, a long time collaborator. Mackay has an impressive collection of gold and platinum albums to his credit, including production of the New Seekers’ international hit, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.” One writer Mackay brought in was John Parr, co-writer of “St. Elmo’s Fire, and also David Mallory, one of France’s most successful pop/rock songwriters who created most of the hits of megastar Johnny Hallyday, sometimes called the French Elvis Presley.
Tyler: You mentioned the Colwells have written many songs in different languages and dialects? How do they go about providing this kind of international taste to their music?
Frank: When they’ve written songs in other languages it’s almost always been with people from the area. There are a number of stories in the book about this. For instance, once they were traveling with Rajmohan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, to the south of India to join in the land reform efforts of Vinoba Bhave, Gandhi’s disciple and the man regarded as his spiritual successor. At a train station in Bombay they chanced to meet a senator friend of Rajmohan who helped them write a song in Marathi, the mother tongue of Maharashtra state where they were heading the next day. After a dusty 12-hour road trip in 117-degree heat in a 20-year old seven-passenger Plymouth they had mastered the song. Arriving to meet Vinoba Bhave, they hauled Ralph’s acoustic bass and their other instruments out of the old car, and performed in the Marathi language for the saint and thousands of his followers. Vinoba Bhave used the words of their song as the theme of his address to the crowd.
Tyler: Musically, what do you feel makes “Up With People” stand out from other groups?
Frank: I think it’s been the content of the songs, plus their intent. They talk of taking down walls of misunderstanding, of excelling, of moving toward new frontiers. The songs are drawn from life. One, “The Last Embrace,” was inspired by a PBS special about a bridge that spanned the no man’s land between war zones in Kosovo, and a Christian boy and Moslem girl who had fallen in love, and died from gunfire on the bridge trying to cross it together. Many songs have been written for special occasions, for special people. A reflection by Captain Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, that he had looked back at the earth and seen “a world without borders,” inspired the visionary lyrics of “MoonRider.” Paul Colwell and Herb Allen’s “Song for China” opened hearts and doors in China when an Up with People cast went there in 1978 before diplomatic relations were established between China and the U.S.
Tyler: Frank, what do you feel is Herb Allen and the Colwell Brothers’ greatest contribution?
Frank: May I answer that in two parts? The first would be a personal response. These four have enriched the lives of many. They are fun to be with, never take themselves too seriously, and never, never get carried away with the PR about them. They’re quick to deflect credit and give it to others, and I have never heard them claim to have caused positive things to happen because of their work. Of course I know otherwise, but they would hit the “delete” button on any “spin” I might have tried to slip into the book. Okay, now to part two:
To me their greatest contribution would be the demonstration of the power of music to generate change. They typically wrote and performed not just any music, but music that touched lives, was drawn from what was important to people, and from what they saw around them. They never set out to tell others what they should think or do. On the contrary, they went everywhere to listen, to learn, and to understand. As a result, doors and hearts seemed to open to them everywhere. You might say that Up with People is their legacy. I think to them it is much more than a show or organization; it is proof to young and old of what the great English educator Edward Thring declared 150 years ago, that music “sooner or later is the great world bond.”
Tyler: Thank you, Frank, for joining me today. Before we go, would you tell our readers your website where they can buy a copy of the book and also what other kind of information they might find there about “A Song for the World?”
Frank: Go to http://www.asongfortheworld.com. You can order the book there, read reviews, learn which cities are scheduled to be visited for concerts and book signings, and see many of the photos from the book. Thanks very much for having me today, Tyler.
Tyler: Thank you, Frank. I wish you lots of luck with “A Song for the World” and I hope it introduces the Colwells and Allen to a whole new generation of fans.
Learning More About Cancer Prevention And Control
Cancer prevention and control requires you to focus on every part of the human body. Today’s media tends to direct its attention on issues such as breast and prostate cancer, but another deadly form of the disease that affects Americans is cancer of the bladder. When it comes to preventing cancer, industrial nations need to start concentrating on bladder cancer control.
The American Cancer Society discusses four types of bladder cancer people can develop. They are urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinma, and small cell cancer. Each type of bladder cancers is treated differently; and patients are urged to consult with their doctors before beginning any regimen.
Cancer of the bladder can be detected early by recognizing certain symptoms such as blood in the urine or a sudden change in your bladder habits. If you are experiencing any other abnormalities, such as excessive pain, you should see your doctor immediately. If you are having trouble with bladder pain control, it could be a warning sign of a growing tumor.
If you want to start practicing cancer prevention and control, you should stop harmful habits. Smoking is the leading cause in bladder cancer, and the American Cancer Society reports that smokers develop this disease twice as often as individuals who don’t have this habit.
This organization also reports men are more likely to develop bladder cancer than women. Other factors can contribute to this disease, such as age, race and family history. Urologychannel.com reports people over the age of seventy are two to three times more likely to develop bladder cancer than those in their fifties or younger.
Although research has not found a definite link to what causes this disease, there is enough evidence to support making positive changes in your lifestyle as a way to lower your risks.
If you do develop bladder cancer, there are options for treating this disease. You can choose from several different surgeries, depending on the aggression and stage of your cancer. These can range from a partial removal of the bladder to having the entire organ extracted from the body.
If you are in the earlier stages of this type of cancer, you could opt for immunotherapy, chemotherapy or radiation therapy treatments. After receiving your initial treatment, it is important to receive follow-ups to ensure the cancer does not return.
If you do have a relapse of your cancer, there are new tests and treatments out to help determine the stage and severity of it. The American Cancer Society discusses on the web site two new tests able to detect tumor cells by using urine samples.
A new treatment for cancer relapses is a PDT, or photodynamic therapy test. This method involves injecting a chemical into the body which clings to tumor cells in the bladder. A laser is then used to kill the tumor cells and eliminate the cancer.
As research continues for this disease, better advancements in treatments and early detections will be released to help fight this deadly killer.
With all the information available to day about cancer, there is good reason why you should advocate cancer prevention and control in your life. This is especially true for cancers that are not discussed frequently in the news, such as bladder cancer.
Preventing any kind of cancer involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise, a well-balanced diet and avoiding habits such as smoking.
How A Dallas Fort Worth Group Health Insurance Brokers Can Save Businesses Valuable Time and Money
Many small to mid-sized business owners in Dallas Fort Worth turn over duties like shopping for more affordable group health insurance quotes to their administrative assistants. This is an acceptable and perfectly normal practice.
Yet, an administrative assistant is often left with little guidance other from their boss other than “find a group health plan in Texas that is more affordable than what we have,” or to “shop around to find the best rates.” This article is designed to give the administrative assistance some basic information that can help the overall process and the results of shopping around for group health insurance.
First of all, businesses should know that group health insurance is a highly regulated and very competitive business. Four health insurance carriers, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, United Healthcare, Aetna and Unicare represent about 80 % of the small group health insurance market in Texas. Each of these four group health insurance companies are financially “A rated, and have their own extensive PPO health care provider networks throughout the state.
Many of the other group health insurance companies that offer health plans “rent” another company’s PPO healthcare provider network. Some of these other health insurance companies are not as financially strong, with an AM Best rating of less than “A.” While many of these other group health insurance companies are good companies, a company should be sure to review plans from the top four companies first and should have a good reason why to consider another company’s plans.
If a business owner or administrative assistant picks up the phone and contacts each insurance company individually, they will waste considerable time and effort, and will not get any better rates than if they contacted a competent group health insurance broker who represents all or several companies.
Likewise, if a business owner or administrative assistant surfs the net and fills out a form with their company’s contact information and employee census information in order to get a quote, they can be assured of getting several calls a day for months, as that online form that they filled out was likely from a lead generation company that turns around and sells that information to dozens or hundreds of agents who will in turn contact the company and ask for an appointment.
The best place for a business owner or administrative assistant to start is to select a knowledgeable group health insurance broker or multi-line insurance agency who will listen to their needs and ask the questions that are needed to provide the type of plan designs and programs that will meet the business needs.
A company does not pay any more or any less for going through a group health insurance broker; the rates are the same whether a company works directly with an insurance company or through a broker. And since a broker will be much more attentive to the company needs than a big group health insurance company, the company will get service and expertise at no extra cost.
Actually, every group health insurance company in Texas reserves the right to modify the initial rates quoted to a company based on the underwriting of the individual employee health insurance applications, and a knowledgeable broker will make certain that their client knows this and may ask questions regarding the number of major health claims that the company incurred during the past year, or the number of known employees or dependents with health issues, so that the broker can give the company a better estimate of what the final rates may be before the applications are submitted to the group health insurance carrier for underwriting approval.
A knowledgeable group health insurance agent should also have a good general understanding of which insurance companies are likely to be the most competitive based on the type of company, the size of the business, and overall age makeup of the company’s workforce even before the underwriting process is completed.
A good to great group health insurance agent is truly a trusted advisor to the firm, and can recommend plan designs and programs that over the long term will save the company hundreds of thousands of dollars, such as Consumer Driven Health Plans like health savings accounts or health reimbursement arrangements, and complementary programs like employee wellness plans that can work in tandem to reduce future health insurance rate increases.
A company should beware if a group health insurance agent promises to “save the company money” with competitive rates, without knowing anything about the company. Chances are the agent is trying to tell the company what they want to hear in order to win their business. Likewise, the group health insurance agent who “pushes” one company’s plans without presenting alternatives may have a hidden agenda. And the group health insurance agent who offers a round of golf, a free lunch, or ticket to sporting events to win a company’s business may also not have knowledge and expertise or have the company’s best interests at heart.
The Dallas group health insurance broker who has received specialized training in employee benefits and consumer driven health plan design, such as the CBC (Chartered Benefits Consultant) professional designation, and who asks the prospective client for a half hour of time to discuss their needs and get the information that they need to come back and present thought out recommendations based on a survey of all of the major carriers in the company’s area is the type of agent or agency that an administrative assistant can be assured has the company’s best interests at heart.
Commercial Landlord Saint Vitus’s Dance
Since commercial tenant defaults will remain on the upswing for a while, I post here the schematic for Arizona landlord action when a tenant defaults and, it appears, cannot cure in an acceptable time frame. This is a compendium of what the landlord can do; in the next post I’ll ruminate on what the landlord should be doing, in these devastating economic times. In the meantime, here are the dance steps.
One: Check for bankruptcy/insolvency status. Always check to make sure that neither the tenant nor its principals are in bankruptcy before taking action. (That’s not easy for the lay person to do competently-you should hire a law firm to help you do this.) If your tenant was a bank, check to make sure that the FDIC has not become your replacement tenant. Most of steps 2-5 below won’t apply if this step discloses that the tenant is under the protection of federal law. On the FDIC front, review http://www.nylj.com for the Special Section dated Monday, January 12, 2009; the Debevoise & Plimpton attorneys do a nice job of summarizing how to prepare for battle with the FDIC.
Two: Lock ’em out. Sometimes the only way to find out if there’s a chance you’ll get any rent going forward is to ensure the tenant’s attention is devoted to its most important creditor-you. However, use your noodle, landlord-realize that there are repercussions if you lock out someone with perishable or time-sensitive merchandise or work in progress, and that you may force a tenant to choose the bankruptcy alternative if you close its business through a lockout earlier than would be optimal. Videotape your lockout, with sound narrative, as you inventory the premises. Such tactics increase the odds the landlord will not be defending a conversion claim by either the tenant or an equipment lessor, lender or vendor under an installment contract. Post a notice of the lockout on the door of the premises; and be prepared for the bitter and confused contacts that will follow. See your attorney for further advice on this aspect. If your lease is ambiguous about whether a lockout constitutes a termination, send the tenant written notice contemporaneously with the lockout making clear that the lease is not terminated, and that it remains liable for rent through the date a replacement tenant is found.
Three: Toss ’em out. The convenient way, financially, is through a forcible detainer action, although there are other, less friendly or summary ways to do that, such as via an action in ejectment. You need counsel to do this; if you try this on your own, remember the adage about having an “idiot for a lawyer.” Forcible detainer actions can lead to an award of attorneys’ fees as part of the judgment of tenant’s “guilt.” Ask your attorney to explain the reach of A.R.S. §12-1178; and realize that you’ll have to file a separate suit to recover “going forward” rent (accruing after the date the defendant is found guilty of forcible detainer).
Four: Cut your losses. Landlords have a common law duty in Arizona to minimize their damages. You have the obligation as landlord to use commercially reasonable, not “heroic,” efforts to relet the vacated premises. There are a rash of Arizona appellate cases that explain, inferentially, what is commercially reasonable. The oldest is Wingate v. Gin (1985); and the most recent is Sakthiveil v. Casler (Filed December 16, 2008). If you have questions after your review of the law, call your attorney. If you don’t act in a commercially reasonable manner, your damages will be reduced by a judge reviewing the circumstances. It also may be a sensible cutting of losses to terminate the lease if the tenant makes clear that it has retained bankruptcy counsel and is preparing a petition in bankruptcy. If a landlord properly terminates the lease according to the notice provision in the writing that announces the termination date prior to the date the petition in bankruptcy is filed, then the leaseshold doesn’t become part of the bankruptcy estate-which means the automatic stay doesn’t “freeze” the landlord from taking action until the lapse of the period when the debtor tenant must assume (with or without assigning it) or reject the lease.
Five: Sell or toss your tenant’s property. This is a way to recoup some of your lost rent and prepare for re-letting, if a landlord handles it properly. But before you start down that lane, think about three things. Thing one, check for federal and state tax liens that may attach to personal property of the tenant, and that will trump your statutory landlord’s lien rights. Second, review Bates and Springer of Arizona, Inc. v. Frierwood (1973) with your counsel. Since there may well be competition for control of the personal property with equipment lessors, lenders or vendors of personal property retaining security interests, you must perform a search in the records of the Arizona Secretary of State and the County Recorder’s Office where the property lies. Don’t travel either a path of selling what you think is your tenant’s property without knowing whether someone else has a claim on it. Third, resist the temptation to dispose of property that you think is worthless-without input from legal counsel. (For one thing, a tax-liening jurisdiction will be real steamed that you didn’t get the government’s advance consent to the disposal of property as to which it had a lien.) The landlord’s opinions on valuation and resale potential don’t count for much here, especially if the landlord signed a subordination or waiver in favor of an equipment lessor or lender. The text of the lease you signed, on the other hand, does count. Review the text on abandoned property (post-lien termination) with your attorney, along with all other lease-pertinent documents like estoppel certificates, subordinations or landlord waivers.
Last thoughts: I get asked if the landlord can accept partial payments of rent from a tenant in default without waiving rights to proceed against that tenant. The answer is, “what does your lease say?” Often leases recite that landlord may accept any sum of rent without taking that marking a circumstance of waiver, release, accord and satisfaction, and so on. Sometimes, there’s just a generic statement that no covenant or term of the lease can be waived without a written landlord waiver-but understand that occasionally, waiver may be implied from the conduct of the parties. An Arizona case shedding light on the waiver issue is DVM Co. v. Bricker (1983), which says that accepting rent after knowledge of a breach results in landlord’s claim for breach and affirmation that the lease still is in force. Once again, see your attorney for guidance.
Also, I am asked if the landlord can keep the security deposit in payment of delinquent rent. Helloooo-that’s more complicated than first meets the eye. First, review what the parties have agreed to in the lease about the application of the security deposit to delinquent rent. Second, if there’s no discussion in the lease about how to treat the security deposit in a rent default circumstance, review Thompson v. Harris (1969) with your counsel before informing tenant that you are retaining the security deposit to satisfy back rent.
[Note: Saint Vitus’s Dance was the name given to a autonomic nervous system symptoms first described in the 1500s, which presented in the form of “hysterical” physical manifestations like dancing uncontrollably. This became confused with choreomania, a social phenomenon of medieval times, primarily seen in mainland Europe between the 14th and 18th centuries; this involved groups of people, sometimes thousands at a time, who danced uncontrollably and bizarrely, seemingly possessed by the devil. In that day, people of faith supplicated Saint Vitus for succor from the disease. I take the disease seriously; it’s the outward behavior that needs examination.]
Get Cheap Car Insurance for Your Teenager – Three Tips to Save Money
Our children bring us great joy – first words, first steps, and first days of school, to name a few. Our children also bring us great worries and expenses, many of which are preventable. An event that brings us both worries and expenses is when our teenagers begin to drive. Statistics for auto-related injuries and fatalities keep us biting our nails until our teenagers get home, and the same statistics have us emptying our bank accounts every month for high car insurance costs.
While we may not be able to drive our teenagers every where they need to go for the rest of their lives, there are several ways we can get cheap car insurance for our teenagers.
1. Have your teen driver take a driver education course in school, as well as encourage your teen to make good grades. Many car insurance companies offer discounts to those teen drivers who have taken driver education courses and make fairly high grades.
2. Add your teen driver to your own car insurance policy. There is no reason to purchase a completely separate car insurance policy for your teen driver when you can add him or her to your own car insurance policy. This alone will save you money, and you may even be able to get a multipolicy discount, too. Ask your own car insurance agent.
3. Drive responsibly. If your teenager sees you speeding, ignoring stop signs, and giving in to road rage, he or she will most likely develop the same driving behaviors. These behaviors lead to traffic citations and traffic accidents, both of which will lead to higher insurance prices, as well as injuries and fatalities.
Sure, we can not stop our children from eventually driving, but we can find ways to get cheap car insurance for our driving teenagers. Some of these ways will also help our teen drivers become safe, responsible drivers. It is a win-win situation!
