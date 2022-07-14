Saints trying to juggle 19-man pitching staff

Hard-throwing 22-year-old Ronny Henriquez, acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers for Mitch Garver in March, got the start for the Saints on Wednesday night in their regularly scheduled game with the Toledo Mud Hens at CHS Field.

He made his 10th start of the season and first in 12 days, with a relief appearance in between. That combination of patience and flexibility has never been more prevalent in Triple-A baseball as it has been this season.

Due to expanded rosters, the Saints have 19 pitchers, including seven starters. Teams usually carry 13 pitchers, with five serving as starters, so players and coaches alike have had to do something they generally aren’t fond of: breaking from a routine.

“I’ve never done it like this,” said Virgil Vasquez, the Saints’ co-pitching coach with Cibney Bello. “I’m adapting, too, finding the best way to get (the relievers) in a game twice a week and getting the starters built up so if they get called up they can throw 100 pitches.

“You have 19 pitchers; 19 guys with goals to help them achieve, and you have a certain amount of time every day to do that. Not everybody needs something every day, but you do your best to give your presence to each of them every day.”

Personal agendas also play a role in the process, particularly among those who feel they are close to returning to the majors. With 19 pitchers, opportunity might not come often enough for some.

“I’ve heard that this year,” Vasquez said, “and I’ve heard that, ‘I’m being used too much.’ I thank them for expressing and explain to them what is going on and why it is happening.”

It is still to be determined if Henriquez, who took the loss as the Saints fell 8-2 after winning the suspended game 11-6, will emerge as a starter or reliever in the big leagues. Being prepared for either role is in his best interest.

As Vasquez pointed out, it’s not unusual for a starter to get called up to be used out of the bullpen, putting him in what could be an unfamiliar role that could affect his performance. To combat that, the Saints will sometimes “piggyback” starters, meaning one will be scheduled to work the first three innings, while the “second starter” works the next three.

Cole Sands, a starter, made his first relief appearance for the Saints earlier this season. A few days later he was called up by the Twins and pitched out of the bullpen. Sands talked afterward about the adrenaline rush that comes with pitching out of the bullpen, and he was better able to manage it when he joined the Twins.

“It’s about helping the player to be the best he can be,” Vasquez said, “and giving the body the workload so he is ready for anything he needs, at this level or above.”

BRIEFLY

Miguel Sano, who played first base after serving as DH on Tuesday, struck out his first two times up. He came to bat in the bottom of the fifth with two on and two out with the Saints trailing 3-2, and he flied out to center.