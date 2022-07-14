News
Skeletal remains of a human last seen 20 years ago have been identified after a 3-year investigation
SKELETAL remains found with a pair of cowboy boots in a junkyard have been identified after a three-year investigation.
Police say the bones are that of William Long, who is now in his 70s and was last seen between March 1999 and March 2000.
His death is being treated as a homicide, but detectives say they remain “open-minded.”
Bill, from Tendring, Essex, had a girlfriend who left for Australia around the time he disappeared.
His remains were found near St Osyth in 2019.
He was identified by a forensic anthropologist and a review of missing persons reports.
Bill’s sister Patricia said: “After the death of our father in 1996 we lost contact with Bill and are desperate for information.
“He was vulnerable and an easy target.
“We feel guilty that we didn’t go back to make sure he was okay.”
News
Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid: ‘We never really spoke’
Nets star Ben Simmons says he “never really had a relationship” with his ex-Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid, and that the two have not spoken since the blockbuster trade last season.
Simmons, during a sitdown interview with ESPN in Milwaukee, said he didn’t take it personally when Sixers fans booed him while he was on the bench during the Nets’ March 10 matchup in Philadelphia last season.
The star forward said he’s looking forward to actually playing against his former team at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 22.
“F—, I can’t wait to go there, yeah,” he told ESPN. “But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation. So for me, I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev [Kevin Durant] has, Ky [Kyrie Irving) has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation, so — you have to go through it.
“Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”
But of course, there’s going to be drama. Simmons will be playing both against a former head coach in Doc Rivers and a co-star in Embiid who threw him under the bus after the 76ers lost Game 7 of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. Rivers suggested he was unsure Simmons could be the point guard of a championship team and most recently declined to reflect on his time coaching Simmons during the 76ers’ preseason-opening trip to Brooklyn.
Embiid flat-out blamed Simmons for the loss after Simmons turned down an open dunk and instead passed the ball to a teammate who missed a shot: “I don’t know how to say it,” Embiid said after that game, “but I thought the turning point was we had an open shot, we missed and we made one free throw.”
Simmons, however, said he and Embiid were never as close of friends as their success as teammates would indicate.
“I don’t talk to Jo,” he said. “We never really spoke.
“I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we’ve got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done.”
Simmons told ESPN that winning a championship in Brooklyn “would mean everything” to him and it “would be a dream come true.”
“In a situation like this, being in Brooklyn with these guys and this city, it would be incredible,” he continued. “We got a long way to go, but I think this team’s capable of special things.”
Simmons also said he’s in the best place he’s been in some time.
“I think so,” he said. “You know what? I know so.”
News
Jerry Vainisi, Bears GM during Super Bowl XX season, remembered as hard-driving but generous family man
Most people knew Jerry Vainisi as the general manager of the Chicago Bears during their magical Super Bowl season of 1985, but to his family and friends, he was a tough but tender patriarch whose appetite for hard work was exceeded only by his generosity.
That was the picture that emerged at Vainisi’s funeral, held Friday at Old St. Patrick’s Church in downtown Chicago. Vainisi died last week at the age of 80, more than three decades removed from the achievement that made him a household name to Bears fans.
Franchise founder George Halas installed Vainisi in the job in 1983, and the front office he led drafted players key to the team’s Super Bowl XX success, including Wilber Marshall, William Perry and Kevin Butler. But his four-season stint at the top of the organization was just one stop in a long and varied career.
Vainisi grew up in a North Side apartment, the child of parents who ran a grocery store. Vainisi’s son Jerry described the setting: “His bedroom was a winterized, screened-in porch; the living room had a 5-foot statue of the Blessed Mother and a plastic-covered, semicircle couch.”
His older brother Jack was a scout and business manager for the Green Bay Packers, and when Vainisi was in high school, he worked as a ball boy for the team. He went on to Georgetown University, and after graduation became a radio sports broadcaster in Monmouth, Ill.
Vainisi put his sports dreams aside when his wife, Doris, became pregnant, and joined the accounting firm Arthur Andersen while attending law school at night. But in 1972, the Bears contacted him about becoming the team’s controller, and he worked in various business and legal roles before Halas made him GM.
His tenure was capped by the team’s championship triumph, which his daughter Mary Rogers vividly recalled.
“My dad included us in it all, from Platteville training camp to the ticker tape parade,” she said during the eulogy. “One of my fondest Super Bowl memories is looking out the window as we were landing at O’Hare in one of the team planes to see the ground crew, many of whom were dressed in navy blue and orange, jumping up and down and pumping their fists.
“With my dad at the helm, our family had front row seats to arguably the most thrilling time in Chicago sports history. All of a sudden, our dad and hero belonged to the city of Chicago.”
The good times ended just one season later, when the team let Vainisi go with two years left on his contract after the Bears lost their playoff opener in January 1987. Then-coach Mike Ditka told reporters he cried after learning Vainisi had been asked for his resignation.
Vainisi went on to spend three seasons as vice president of player personnel for the Detroit Lions before helping to build the league that became known as NFL Europe. He then became an agent, and finally the owner of Forest Park Bank in the near west suburb.
His friend the Rev. John Cusick, who led the service, said Vainisi was a “magnetizing” person with whom it was a delight to spend an afternoon in a golf cart.
“You would learn more about everything in life than you could ever learn (from) some professor at Northwestern,” he said. “It was always an amazing experience and you wouldn’t hardly miss it for the world, even if you don’t play golf.”
As she wrapped up her eulogy, Rogers fondly recalled the Lake Geneva house her parents had built as a gathering spot for their five kids and 14 grandchildren.
“It is there that we celebrate our greatest joys and also grieve our deepest sorrows,” she said. “And just like the home he and my mom raised us in, it gets messy at times. It’s fun and chaotic, filled with joy and also plenty of conflict. It is imperfect for sure, but in the end, it’s always love that prevails.”
Twitter @JohnKeilman
News
After waking up to snow Friday, Vikings vow to be ready for the heat in Miami
Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is listed at 325 pounds, but he figures to a be bit lighter by the end of this weekend.
The Vikings will play at Miami on Sunday in a game that starts at 1 p.m. EDT (noon CDT). The high temperature that day is expected to be 85 degrees and the humidity could be in excess of 85 percent.
“You can lose between two pounds and 12 pounds, something like that, depending on how humid it is,’’ Tomlinson, a native of McDonough, Ga., said of Sunday’s game. “(The heat is) always an adjustment but I’m from the South, so I love the heat. So as much heat as possible, I’m happy with.”
It will indeed be an adjustment for the Vikings after on Friday there was snow on the ground in the Twin Cities and temperatures had dipped into the 30s. The Vikings had hoped to practice outside during the week, but they ended up going inside Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings still “got some great work in.” And on Saturday they will fly to South Florida.
“Obviously, hydration has been huge,’’ O’Connell said of the preparation. “I think it’s important that it doesn’t take place on Sunday morning, when they wake up. They’ve been doing it all week.’’
Tomlinson said the Vikings have a good plan in place.
“You can’t just start drinking Saturday night and think you’re going to be hydrated for the game,’’ he said.
Center Garrett Bradbury said he plans to also hydrate plenty during the game. And Bradbury, a native of Charlotte, N.C., will go into it with the same mindset as Tomlinson.
“I like playing in the heat,’’ he said.
GADGET PLAYS?
The Vikings haven’t ruled much out when it comes to what they figure to see Sunday from third-string Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson.
With starter Tua Tagovailoa having been ruled out for a second straight game due to a concussion and second-stringer Teddy Bridgewater listed as questionable with a concussion and pectoral injury, Thompson will get his first NFL start against the Vikings. The rookie saw his first regular-season action last Sunday in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, taking over when Bridgewater was hurt early in the game.
“When you’re going in and facing an inexperienced quarterback, you have to expect the unexpected,’’ said Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. “You have to expect a little bit more trickery, you have to expect some more gadget plays because offensive coordinators sometimes feel that those guys are not as (up to speed with details).”
Tomlinson also said the Vikings have to be ready for just about anything.
“Most definitely, especially in this day and age, you’re going to see a lot more gadget plays,’’ Tomlinson said. “We’re expecting a lot of them.”
Tomlinson said contributing to the Dolphins perhaps using some trickery is they have a pair of quick and versatile receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Despite expecting some trickery, Peterson said he likes what he’s seen so far from Thompson, a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. If Thompson falters, the Dolphins still could turn to Bridgewater, who went through a full practice Friday and most likely will be backup Sunday.
INJURY UPDATES
Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum missed his second straight practice Friday due to an illness and was listed as questionable for Sunday. Also questionable is running back Alexander Mattison, who was limited in practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury.
O’Connell expects Mattison will play. A source said Wonnum has been battling a “bug” and expected him to play against the Dolphins but O’Connell wants to see how he feels Saturday.
“Just a routine thing for him,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s feeling better, but we want to try to get him feeling as good as he can to get on the plane with us (Saturday). Still, we’ll see how he feels (Saturday).”
Returning Sunday for the Vikings will be cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed the past four games with a quadriceps injury, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who sat out last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, who suffered a concussion against the Bears.
In addition to having Tagovailoa and Bridgewater on their injury report, the Dolphins listed as doubtful cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) and as questionable tackle Terron Armstead (toe), safety Elijah Campbell (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).
News
Shane Bieber battles through early trouble vs Yankees as Guardians even series
The last time Shane Bieber faced the Yankees in a postseason game, he gave up a home run to the second batter of the day.
On Friday, in Game 2 of the Guardians’ tilt with the Yankees in the ALDS, he waited until the fourth batter to do the same.
Giancarlo Stanton lifted a ball over the beckoning right field wall, putting the Yankees ahead 2-0 after Gleyber Torres’ two-out single. For Bieber, who represented the main hope for the Guardians not falling into a deep series hole, the feeling from watching this home run had to be worse than the last one.
In 2020, the long ball he gave up to Aaron Judge happened in front of zero fans. This one to Stanton not only occurred in a frenzied Yankee Stadium, it also woke the crowd up early, something that every starting pitcher fears in this environment.
Stanton’s 352-foot fly ball came after the slugger visibly disagreed with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak’s 3-1 call. Stanton watched, correctly, as Bieber’s cutter wrapped around and underneath the strike zone. Rehak called it a strike though, bringing Stanton back to the box to exchange a few words. For the entire at-bat, Bieber had given Stanton pitches off the plate, seemingly OK with walking him and bringing up Josh Donaldson.
The payoff pitch ended up right in Stanton’s happy zone, though. Rather than missing wide, Bieber’s 93 mph fastball whizzed across the plate in the strike zone’s upper half, allowing Stanton’s superhuman strength to do the rest. With one flick of the bat, the Yanks had an early lead, Stanton’s consternation gave way to an emphatic bat toss, and Bieber was left wondering how far he’ll have to miss next time to get the walk he was likely looking for.
Donaldson then promptly grounded out on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the inning, only making things crueler for the Cleveland dugout. After that first inning, though, Bieber became virtually untouchable. He only allowed three more hits, all singles, eventually putting together a final line that will make the entire Guardians organization very happy. Bieber finished his day with 5.2 innings, five hits, seven strikeouts and two earned runs, both courtesy of the Stanton bomb.
Playing during the daytime didn’t help, as the afternoon sun cast some very odd shadows over the Yankee Stadium infield. Bieber’s cutter and slider were particularly dastardly, causing whiff after whiff that could be felt all the way in the press box.
“You start getting into the shadows, it gets to be a tough, tough day to hit,” manager Aaron Boone said. “You know, I thought obviously you’re going up against Bieber, he’s going to be tough with his execution.”
While Bieber won’t be able to pitch for the rest of the series — barring a heroic relief appearance on just two days’ rest in a potential Game 5 — he did his job in evening up the series, which now shifts to Cleveland for two massive games that could wind up putting the Yankees in an early grave.
News
Jose Ramirez’s blooper could shift course of Yankees’ season
A fading looper that went 200 feet — not even far enough to clear the fences at the Little League World Series — could very well be the play that defines the Yankees’ entire season.
In the top of the tenth inning in Friday’s Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Guardians’ third baseman Jose Ramirez lofted a weakly-hit ball into shallow left field.
Oswaldo Cabrera came in, Josh Donaldson went out, and Ramirez was motoring around the bases much faster than the Yankees’ fielders were pursuing the ball. When the ball landed just in front of a sprawling Cabrera, the kid still learning left field was able to trap it to keep from rolling past him.
Then Donaldson got involved.
The over-eager third baseman gloved the ball, wheeled, and fired toward second base without really looking at the play. By that time, Ramirez was basically walking into second, his hustle earning him an easy double.
Just as he was about to put it in park atop the second base bag, Ramirez watched Donaldson’s throw blaze past him and into right field. Ramirez easily took third, scored on another dying quail one batter later, and just like that, the Guardians had seized the biggest moment in the biggest game of their season.
After the dust settled, both Donaldson and Cabrera gave their take on the game-swinging blooper that evaded them.
“We were both going for it,” Donaldson said. “I saw it out of the corner of my eye. He was going full steam ahead right there, so I backed off. The ball stayed close [to us] and I thought I had a chance at second, and I pulled the throw a little bit trying to make a play. Jose Ramirez does what he does, he keeps running.”
Cabrera noted that the afternoon start time made things a little hard to see, but would not use that as an excuse for missing the ball in the tenth inning, when the sun had started to set.
“It was hard [to see] for like, four innings,” he admitted. “I got a pop up that was right in the sun. I caught it, but it was like, ‘Whoa!’”
Later in the tenth, center fielder Harrison Bader took a very curious route to a ball that sailed over his head for a run-scoring double. It looked like Bader had a hard time picking the ball up off the bat, though Cabrera said from left field, everything was fine.
“The sun was not a part [of the Ramirez play]. We tried. [Donaldson] tried to get that ball. I tried to get that ball. That’s just baseball, ya know?”
The postseason has already featured several plays like that, balls that just narrowly escape fielder’s gloves, leading to momentous runs. The Phillies grabbed a ninth-inning lead in Game 1 of their Wild Card series on a ball that skittered just under St. Louis second baseman Tommy Edman’s glove. The Mariners took Game 2 of their Wild Card bonanza in Toronto on a shallow fly ball that caused center fielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette to collide. Seattle then got a taste of their own medicine on Thursday, when Houston shortstop Jeremy Pena dinked a ball into the outfield that set up Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead homer.
Now, another play has been added to that group, and it’s one that Donaldson (who was given an error for his efforts) says he doesn’t regret at all.
“I think it would have been bang bang, even if I made a really good throw,” he assessed. “In the moment, I thought I had a chance. But, I didn’t make a great throw. At the end of the day I was trying to make a play. I’ll live with that.”
News
Women’s hockey: Gophers blank Mankato 11-0
MANKATO, Minn. — Nine players scored goals, led by Grace Zumwinkle’s hat trick, as the Gophers women’s hockey team humbled Minnesota State Mankato 11-0 on Friday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Minnesota, ranked No. 2 nationally, improved to 3-0, while Mankato fell to 0-5.
In her second straight start, Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter stopped 17 shots for her second career shutout. Madison Kaiser and Nelli Laitinen scored their first goals as Gophers.
“Just a really thorough effort today,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m just really impressed with our team and how they made plays and played the right way.”
