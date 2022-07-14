Finance
SMS Gateway for Small Business to Facilitate Bulk SMS Marketing for Local Businesses
An SMS gateway enables a PC to send or get Short Message Administration transmissions to or from a media communication. Most messages are in the long run steered into the cell phone systems. Numerous SMS gateways bolster media change from email and different configurations.
In a country where more smartphones are being used than toothbrushes, Bulk SMS Marketing is no doubt any business’s sure shot way to connect with audiences. It is an extremely effective medium to reach out to millions of people at the same time. And also the open rate of SMS is the best among this kind of marketing, So there are possibilities for best ROI
Generally, an SMS is opened inside five minutes of its conveyance. Hence, that makes Bulk SMS Marketing an extraordinary decision for new item dispatch data, constrained offers, regular rebates, arrangement updates and coupon advancements.
Utilizing SMS to specifically instant message clients are an extremely successful approach to impart straightforwardly new data and offers. In any case, the tenets that administer the business are tight with respect to what is considered spam and what isn’t. This implies organizations that need to use Short Message Service (SMS) framework strategies for marketing and correspondence should be watchful about how they handle the errand. A business ought to make sure that the immediate correspondence framework that it has worked to address Bulk SMS marketing needs was developed in light of those particular concerns.
Utilizing an SMS Gateway has its own favourable circumstances. Some of them are as per the following:
· SMS Platform for Business Messaging
· Sub-Accounts for Team Members
· Virtual Mobile Number
· SMS Sender ID
· Long Text Messages
· SMS Stop Command
· Reporting & Analytics
· Secure Text Messaging
· Incoming Message Automation
There are few types of correspondence accessible to an organization that is as immediate and successful in taking a message and truly putting it right in the hands of the planned buyer. On the off chance that a specialist’s office needs to stay up with the latest about the doctor’s accessibility, SMS is the ideal method to do it. It is likewise a significantly less expensive technique for correspondence that other direct marketing options, for example, mailing updates or making telephone calls. As in the case of a specialist’s office, it’s less demanding and less expensive to send updates about arrangements to patients by means of content informing than it is to have a partner put a telephone call and endeavour to talk straightforwardly with the patient.
Finance
Prevent Out of Court Settlements With a Settlement Loan
With the legal system in the US it’s common for plaintiffs in a pending lawsuit to settle out of court. This is due to the large time span that can be created between filing a lawsuit and actually gets a verdict and an awarded amount, not to mention the time span appeals can take up. This is the main reason more than 50% of all US lawsuits end up getting settled out of court, and also making the amount paid to the plaintiff much less than is really owed. There is an excellent solution to prevent early settlement of your case and get the full award-able amount; it is called a settlement loan, also known as a lawsuit loan or lawsuit cash advance.
A settlement loan (lawsuit loan) is your best solution to prevent early settlement in a pending lawsuit. A settlement loan is really a non-resource debt, meaning there is only a certain situation where you actually pay back the loan. You would only pay it back if you won your lawsuit, if you lose your lawsuit the settlement loan is forgiven and not required to be paid back. The catch is the settlement loan provider or investor gets the amount loaned back, with interest and a nominal fee. However, due to if you do lose the lawsuit and it doesn’t require repayment it’s worth it. This allows you access to funds during your lawsuit, allowing it to go the full trial and reach a verdict; which is always going to award more money than if you settle out of court.
Your attorney might be grateful if you do obtain a lawsuit loan. This is because cases take such a long time that a plaintiff can need financial support right away, and force an early settlement. However, with a lawsuit settlement loan the plaintiff is able to survive the financial storm while the attorney gets the most possible. Talk with your attorney if you think a lawsuit loan might be right for you; remember, attorneys cannot borrow money directly to their clients!
Why settle for less money than you’re rightfully deserved? It’s common for insurance companies and business to drag out a lawsuit as long as possible to force the plaintiff to settle for a lesser amount than they would be awarded with a verdict. Don’t let the insurance providers and businesses get the better of you. Get a settlement loan to protect your financial future and make the defendant pay what is rightfully yours.
Finance
When To Use A Family Law Attorney
Many people don’t realize that attorneys specialize in certain fields the same way that doctors do. For any situation involving parent-child relationships or other legal familial relationships, you need a family law attorney. A family attorney is a lawyer who specializes in legal cases involving marriage, children, and custody. Family lawyers are capable of dealing with a wide variety of situations, the basics of which will be covered here.
Paternity
Paternity, the state of being someone’s father, is generally determined through a DNA test. This may be done by the father when attempting to claim custody or by the mother when attempting to claim child support. In a legal situation, a family attorney would be able to navigate the necessary legal processes to order and/or validate paternity status.
Child Custody
Custody is awarded to an adult who is found to be the best option as the primary guardian and caretaker of a child. Child custody decisions are made with the best interests of the child as the primary focus. A lawyer should be able to identify these interests and work for them in court, looking at factors such as the relationship between the parents, histories of abuse or responsibility, and geographic locations of the parents.
Child Support
“Child support” is a sum of money that a parent is legally required to send to the spouse who maintains custody of the child. Parents’ income, health insurance, the cost of healthcare, and preexisting child support obligations are all taken into account when determining new child support obligations. Child support is meant to be used for healthcare, education-related costs, food, clothing, etc.
Visitation
Divorced parents generally set up a visitation schedule. A capable lawyer is able to fight in court for a client’s visitation rights to their child, as well as ensure that a child is distanced safely from any dangerous situations.
Mediation
Mediation is a common approach to resolving familial disputes in which a third party attempts to mediate between the two parties to come up with a compromise. In a court scenario, you, your spouse, and both lawyers are generally present.
Enforcement
The court will generally take action after a case to ensure that both parties involved follow the court’s orders and resolutions in regards to any of the aforementioned situations. A family lawyer will be able to help you if you feel that either you or the other parent has violated an order of the court.
Do You Need a Family Attorney?
Dealing with any court and legal processes can be overwhelming and confusing. A family law attorney can both help mediate and help navigate the intimidating legal process. In addition, a family lawyer can advise you on an appropriate course of action when dealing with a legal dispute.
Finance
iPhone Application Development – Crucial Role of the iPhone App Developer
As the market of the iPhone grows dramatically, the demand of the iPhone applications is also going on increasing. This development cannot be thought of, without hiring the services of any professional iPhone app developer. This does not mean that developing the iPhone app is very complex in nature.
Nowadays business is all about reducing the risks and assuring the return on investment. This is only possible when the iPhone App Developer is brought into the picture. Some of the areas where the contribution of the application programmer becomes crucial are as follows.
Experience:
If the developer has enough experience, he/she is going to take less time at converting the idea into the programming. He/she knows the current trend of the iPhone application and the designs that are in trend. An experienced application programmer can deliver the completed application in the least time and at the same time assure return on investment. He/she can develop applications that are not only appealing but able to procure business.
Use of SDK:
The knowledge of iPhone SDK is very much necessary for developing iPhone apps programmer. The application developer knows that there are many applications on the Apple store. He/she can make the best use of the SDK to design novel applications by blending the application that is already on the Apple Store. This capability depends on the extent to which the programmer knows the SDK. A thorough knowledge of SDK can make the programmer not only popular but also assure save time for developing the application.
Professionalism:
It is the professional approach of the iPhone application developer that makes him/her popular. Usually the application developers clarify any matter of ambiguity or confusion and seek approval after completion of every stage of application development. Their communication lines are usually open. They are usually transparent about the terms and conditions of payment too. The application developers know that if the application is successful at generating business, then and then only their referral market will grow.
Other services:
The iPhone application development services are now being offered by many iPhone app developers. It is because of the competition that may services providers have started offering other services too. There are many services providers that on completion of the application development and after receiving the charges severed all ties with the application owner. This can harm the business of the programmer. So, most of the programmer seek feedback about the performance of the iPhone application from the buyers and users of the iPhone application. If the application developers cares for the application buyer then and then are there any chances of the application buyer referring the application to others.
Finance
What to Look for in a Real Estate Contact Manager
There are all kinds of contact management systems on the market today but how do you know which one is right for your business and fits your budget? Well, first things first, you need to know what your options are. Let’s go over the different types of systems out there:
Generic: Outlook is an example of a basic, generic manager. What’s nice about this type of product is that you probably already own a copy of one. If you have Microsoft Office or Open Office it’s already included and ready to go. Unfortunately, it takes a lot of time and customization to tailor it to your needs as a real estate agent. While this option may be the least expensive, most of the time this type of system won’t be able to tie into the rest of your business like lead generation or marketing solutions that come with contact managers specifically designed for our industry.
Industry Specific: These contact managers give you a lot more control over your business than the more generic options. Most include features like lead tracking, listing integration, drip campaigns, and more. Since the software is already customized for real estate you save the time and energy of trying to create something as efficient out of a generic program – nobody wants to reinvent the wheel! This convince, however, will usually end up costing you more. Personally, I believe that since communication with clients and leads is the heart of real estate, it’s worth it to make sure you’re doing it right!
Web based solutions: These are the newest type of contact management systems and where the industry as a whole is heading. While you can have a “generic” web based solution (like Gmail for instance) the industry specific systems that are also web based give you the best of both worlds:
- You have access to your database of contacts anywhere and anytime, not just at your office computer.
- Your contact manager can be automatically tied into your website and lead generation tools.
- Take control of your marketing with targeted e-mails and drip campaigns.
- Real-time site monitoring will give you instant notification of sign-ups and other website activity through your email or your mobile device!
- An integrated calendar can use scheduled messages to correspond with leads based on site activity or special events such as birthdays.
If you’re in the market for a new contact manager I would definitely suggest an industry specific, web based product that will give you the best and newest technology to stay ahead of the curve!
After narrowing down the field, however, there are still a bunch of different options. So what kinds of features should you look for to get the most bang for your buck?
User friendly: While there will always be a learning curve with new software, look for something that has a good user interface and is easy to navigate. See if you can get a demo of the CRM to make sure you like it before you buy it!
Customizable: You are going to want to set up your account your way! Do you want all your emails to be forwarded to one primary address? Maybe you’ve made a nice signature that you want to be able to put at the bottom of your emails. A good contact manager will let you customize it the way you like.
Interactive Calendar and Scheduling: The right CRM will help you have better communication with your leads and clients. Having your email tie into your calendar will let you schedule important messages, get reminders and notifications, and plan follow-ups with ease.
Integrated Website and Lead Generation: When your contact database is connected to your website and lead generation tools, you can track all your leads’ activities and then send them personalized property information automatically. Be sure to look for a CRM that has great statistics and reports so that you can see the results of your marketing efforts and respond to them directly.
Built-In Marketing Options: Whether it’s social networking, drip campaigns, or pay-per-click, newer contact management systems have these options build right in. Wouldn’t it be nice to tweet directly from your CRM or have pre-written marketing scripts ready to be sent at the touch of a button? These features are available with some of the newest technology.
Transaction Management: I’m sure you’re emailing documents to your clients all the time as you take them through the process of buying or selling a home. If you have a transaction management system as part of your CRM, you can track all your paperwork, request electronic signatures, and keep all of your digital files organized as you send them back and forth.
Finance
Personal Injury – Premises Liability – Slip & Fall Accidents
Question: What is “premises liability” under Rhode Island (RI) law?
Answer: In Rhode Island, Premises liability pertains to the area of law, which attempts to hold a real estate owner or the person in possession of the real estate liable as a result of an accident causing injuries to a person who was using the property.
A premises liability case is a type of personal injury case. The broader term of Premises liability also encompasses “slip and fall” or “trip and fall” personal injury accidents. A premises liability claim typically involves the real estate owners or occupants failure to properly maintain the premises in a safe manner. It can also involve failure to fix an unreasonably dangerous conditions on the property of which they either knew or should have known about. This Rhode Island Law article should not be a substitute from seeking independent legal advice from a RI Personal Injury Lawyer.
The area of premises liability is not just limited to slip and fall but also includes: asbestos exposure, mesothelioma, lead paint exposure, dog bites, Inadequate security measures enabling assaults, Sidewalk or roadway defects, Poorly lit stair cases, falling debris, falling merchandise, or hanging hazards, carbon monoxide leaks, iced entrance ways, slippery or obstructed floors, electric shock due to exposed electric wiring.
What are the most frequently pursued Personal Injury / Premises Liability / Slip and Fall cases in Rhode Island (RI)?
Slip and fall, personal injury cases, are the most frequently filed types of premises liability lawsuits in RI. Many slip and fall accidents are caused by substances or foods such as water, liquids, foods, fruits, grapes, vegetables, condiments, salad, ice, slush and or oil located on the floor. The substance could be slippery or even sticky. Some slip and falls are caused by uneven surfaces, holes in the floor or defective conditions on the floor or stairs.
A RI “premises liability” personal injury case is not limited to only slip and fall cases but includes other personal injury claims such as dog bites and animal attacks, inadequate lighting, inadequate security, unsafe design or construction
Where do most slip and fall cases occur in Rhode Island.?
Slip and falls most frequently occur in restaurants, supermarkets, driveways, entranceways, porches, department stores, sidewalks, grocery stores, banks and hospitals. Any owner of property and certain occupiers of the property may be held liable for premises liability including but not limited to corporations, Limited Liability Company (LLC), partnerships, trusts, sole proprietorships, government entities such as cities, towns, or the state itself.
Many of the slip and fall cases are a result of food or liquid on the floor of a supermarket or restaurant. Slip and fall claims also can result from a landowner or occupier failing to take adequate steps to shovel snow, clear ice from an entranceway, remove ice from a sidewalk, driveway or parking lot.
If I slip and fall as a result of negligence of another person or entity who can be held responsible?
The Supreme Court of Rhode Island (RI) stated “[A] landowner has a duty to exercise reasonable care for the safety of persons reasonably expected to be on the premises, and that duty includes an obligation to protect against the risks of a dangerous condition existing on the premises, provided the landowner knows of, or by the exercise of reasonable care would have discovered, the dangerous condition. The burden of proving that sufficient evidence existed to show that the defendants knew or should have known of an unsafe condition on their premises is on the plaintiff.” Lieberman v. Bliss-Doris Realty Associates
Children and the elderly are more likely to slip and fall. Is it more difficult for them to recover damages for their injuries, medical bills, and pain and suffering?
Answer: No, In Rhode Island you take the injured party as you find them. As far as liability is concerned, Rhode Island law does not differentiate solely based on age or pre-existing conditions. Even people who aggravate an existing injury have a right to compensation, if negligence can be proved.
Property owners owe everyone who lawfully comes upon the premises (with exceptions for trespasser) a duty of due care. Everyone with the exception of trespassers should expect that the premises is maintained reasonably in a relatively safe manner. So long as the injuries are caused by the negligence of a person or entity, the injured person has the right to seek damages.
Keep in mind, that if the injured person was acting carelessly or not paying proper attention and that contributed or partially caused the accident than there may be comparative fault involved. Comparative fault is described below.
Also, keep in mind, that there are particular laws concerning children who trespass and are lured onto the property because of an attractive nuisance
What is comparative negligence in Rhode Island personal injury law?
Answer: Comparative negligence is the doctrine used in personal injury accidents in Rhode Island. Comparative negligence is a question of fact that a jury must determine. The jury must figure out what percent each party involved in the accident is at fault for the accident. In Rhode Island, even if an injured person is 99 percent at fault for an accident they are still eligible to obtain damages of 1 percent from the negligent landowner, corporation or person. You should contact a Rhode Island Personal injury lawyer / attorney to obtain an initial opinion as to whether or not there was comparative fault involved.
Finance
The Internet Marketing Strategy Your Competition is Using to Kill You Every Time
As an affiliate you have to realize you are not the only one trying to make money with your chosen affiliate marketing program. You will face competition and you will have to do better. PERIOD. You will need an Internet marketing strategy that is unique and that will give you an unfair advantage over your competition. If you think this is difficult to accomplish you will want to read on.
There is one single Internet marketing strategy your competition will use to kill you every time.
The strategy is really made up of 2 parts. If you learn how to incorporate these two strategies and fuse them together, you will crush 90% of the affiliates in your market, easily.
Part 1 – Don’t Be Afraid To Be Aggressive.
This is more of a way of thinking than an actual internet marketing strategy, but I am telling you that your competition will be the only one telling you not to be aggressive, while they email you a new offer every single day loaded with bonuses and a push to act immediately.
This Internet marketing strategy (mental strategy) is especially important for email marketers who are cultivating and managing lists. Get aggressive! If you are pushing a product that you believe in and that you feel your subscribers could use to their advantage, tell them about it and keep telling them why it is in their best interest to purchase NOW, or someone else will.
Yes, you will get people who feel you are emailing them too much or that you are being pushy and they will unsubscribe. So what…this happens with about 1% of people, but it is so easy to focus on that one subscriber you lost and forget about the fact that 99 people still want you to sell to them! Keep your customers aware of you and aware of what you are about at all times.
If you fail to keep this aggressive mentality in everything you do your Internet marketing strategy will be to fail. While you are worrying whether or not your subscribers like you your competition will be cleaning up and doing what you are too afraid to do.
Part 2 – Create Affiliate Advertising Synergy
Really, this cannot be done without being aggressive anyway and is simply an addendum to the first Internet marketing strategy. Carry this aggressiveness in everything you do. One of the most effective ways to accomplish this is to use all of the top traffic generation and advertising sources available to you and include them in your overall Internet marketing strategy.
You need to hit multiple advertising channels with your offers and do it consistently. In a nutshell, be like Microsoft and be EVERYWHERE! And most importantly, take this Internet marketing strategy to new heights by combining different advertising channels together to generate even more traffic. If you do it right your traffic will be generating traffic!
For example, instead of writing articles and linking them to your sales page or landing page for a specific product or service, link it to a free re-brandable report that your visitors can brand with their own name and send to their subscribers or network of affiliates. This Internet marketing strategy alone can create a never ending amount of traffic from one single little report.
By keeping this aggressive mentality in all you do your creative juices will flow and you will find yourself coming up with even more ideas than ever before. For every Internet marketing strategy you have ever heard, think about how you can aggressively use it and make it better.
