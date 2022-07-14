News
The exact date Americans will receive a $250 summer check as $250 million has already gone to millions – check if you are eligible
Millions of Americans are receiving FINANCIAL help in the form of a tax refund worth up to $250.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an automatic tax refund to help Hoosiers fight inflation.
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) issued the first and largest round of refunds in May.
The last payments were sent on July 1st via direct transfer.
Payments are $125 for individual taxpayers or $250 for joint taxpayers.
As of July 6, the DOR had issued 1.5 million automatic tax refunds to more than 2 million taxpayers, totaling over $250 million.
Under Indiana law, any excess funds from the state budget are returned to residents in the form of a refundable tax credit.
This year, the state is returning nearly $545 million in initial refunds.
who is eligible
To be eligible for these payments, Indiana residents must have filed state taxes no later than January 3, 2022.
Residents must have used one of the following submission forms:
- Form IT-40, Income Tax Return for Year Round Residents of Indiana.
- Form IT-40PNR, Indiana Partial or Full Year Income Tax Return for Non-Resident Individuals, if you were married and filed jointly AND you were a resident of Indiana throughout the year (2020).
- Form SC-40, Unified Tax Credit for the Elderly AND you have resided in Indiana for more than six months in 2020.
How you get paid
Checks are mailed and deposited directly.
You will receive your refund via direct bank transfer if:
- You filed a 2020 Indiana resident tax return before January 3, 2022; and
- Filed a 2021 Indiana resident tax return by April 18, 2022; and
- Listed direct deposit verification or savings account information for your 2021 Indiana income tax refund.
Otherwise you will receive a payment in the post.
All payments will be sent by September 1st.
Another possible payment
Earlier this summer, Holcomb proposed sending taxpayers a second payment of $225 each, or $450 for married couples filing jointly.
Lawmakers are due to rule on the proposed payments on August 15.
If agreed, this would bring the total amount of cash returned to taxpayers to around $1 billion.
“This is the quickest, fairest and most efficient way to pay back taxpayers’ hard-earned money at a time of economic stress,” Mr Holcomb said in a statement.
More than 27,000 households are receiving $200 relief checks — see when they’ll be mailed.
Also, Americans could see an increase in their Social Security payments of over $100.
News
Soucheray: 80 million meals? Why did it take so long to wonder about that number?
The windows at a St. Paul business called Partners in Quality Care are mirrored, so I didn’t see anything except the reflection of West Seventh Street behind me. I went inside. The building smelled of the exhaustion from standing the parts of at least three different centuries. The office door was locked. I didn’t hear any business noises, phones or voices or bustle. I couldn’t detect lights.
Next door in the same ancient three-story red brick building between Randolph and Juno avenues is the Apostrophe Salon. I asked a stylist working on a client if he knew if the business next door was open
“Sorry,” he said, “I don’t know.”
From the salon’s other station, the stylist said “sorry.”
Out back were three office chairs sitting outside and a pile of scrap wood.
I should have called. They were open, which is to say the phone was answered. I identified myself and said I was just there but it appeared to be closed.
“What do you want?”
“I have questions about your alleged involvement in the food fraud scandal.”
Pause.
I was switched to Robin. I didn’t catch her last name.
“You claimed $200 million in reimbursements in 2021,” I said and then clumsily started winging it. “Where are your trucks and loading docks and storage of food and people and …”
“This is the office,” she said, “you don’t know how it works.”
That’s true. Me and about 5 million other Minnesotans, but I didn’t say that.
“I don’t want to talk to you anymore,” Robin said.
According to unsealed FBI affidavits, Partners in Quality Care, a competitor of Feeding Our Future, allegedly fed children under the name Partners in Nutrition. In fact, Aimee Bock, founder of Feeding our Future and director during the alleged fraud scheme, co-founded Partners in Nutrition in 2015. Bock has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and fraud.
In indictments announced last month, federal prosecutors said Partners in Nutrition claimed that its clients distributed more than 80 million meals in 2021 and received $179 million in federal reimbursements for providing those meals, up from $5.6 million in federal funds in 2019.
80 million meals.
In January, the Minnesota Department of Education stopped accommodating Partners in Nutrition after unsealed FBI search warrants showed that in addition to Feeding our Future becoming the main player, Partners in Nutrition was named as distributing money to three subcontractors the FBI said spent little if any money on feeding kids. Both Feeding Our Future and Partners in Nutrition even sued MDE to keep the money flowing!
Thus far, no official associated with Partners in Nutrition has been charged.
No, I don’t get it. Where are the supposedly hungry kids? Where are the parents of children thought to be fed? And why did it take state authorities so long to question the outrageous numbers?
80 million? How many imaginary meals can an imaginary kid eat?
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
News
Ira Winderman: Are Heat serving the greater good with new starting lineup?
Erik Spoelstra has spent years stressing the greater good, “selflessness” and “sacrifice” his core pillars for a franchise that doesn’t always have All-Stars but almost always finds a way to contend.
But now in his 15th season as Miami Heat coach, there also seemingly is an acceptance that metrics, analytics and allegiance to the greater good at times have to give way to business and brashness.
So while arguments, compelling arguments, certainly could be made otherwise, all indications are that Wednesday night, when the Miami Heat open their 35th season, Tyler Herro will be rolled out with the starting unit.
Because you don’t sign off on a $130 million contract for a reserve.
And because all involved recognize how much it means to the fourth-year guard.
Granted, others have lobbied, pushed, prodded for the starting lineup. And with Bam Adebayo, at a time there still was faith in Hassan Whiteside, there was a degree of pushback from the franchise.
But Herro could not have made the desire any clearer after Wednesday night’s preseason finale.
There, standing in front of his locker at FTX Arena, and still looking younger than his 22 years, he turned the question of why he so wanted to be a starter into a question for the questioner.
“Same reason you want a promotion,” he said respectfully but categorically. “I didn’t come into the league trying to be a bench player. That’s just not who I am. I’m motivated to be one of the best players in the league at some point in my career, and I don’t think I can do it coming off the bench.”
Herro’s four-year, $130 million extension (with $120 million guaranteed) certainly is beyond the paygrade of a reserve. but that deal also does not kick in until a year from now, at the start of 2023-24.
At the moment, at $5.7 million for this season, he ranks eighth on the Heat payroll, behind Jimmy Butler ($37.7 million), Adebayo ($30.4 million), Kyle Lowry ($28.3 million) and even Duncan Robinson ($16.9 million), Victor Oladipo ($8.8 million) and Caleb Martin ($6.5 million), just ahead of Dewayne Dedmon ($4.7 million).
And there certainly is nothing wrong with a team’s eighth-highest paid playing as a reserve.
In fact, it is because of what we’ve seen to this point about one of those just above Herro in paygrade that creates consternation with Herro as starter.
Had Oladipo shown during the preseason that he had regained his burst, his missing step, after four injury-plagued seasons, a case could be made for balance in the rotation, with Oladipo as go-to scorer of the second unit.
But that has not happened. It was not a good preseason for Oladipo.
Instead, based on what Spoelstra rolled out in Wednesday’s dress rehearsal, with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro as starters, there is practically no shot creation in the second unit of Dedmon, Max Strus, Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Oladipo.
Granted, as Spoelstra noted before going 10 deep with his primary rotations Wednesday, there almost assuredly will not be a two-platoon approach during the regular season. So there certainly is the wherewithal to have either Herro or Butler to provide go-to offense with the second unit.
But with Oladipo not yet close to All-Star Oladipo, and with shot creation lacking to the degree that two-way player Jamal Cain already stands among the Heat’s best in that regard, Herro as starter may not exactly be serving the greater good.
On one hand, by playing Herro alongside the defensive-minded likes of Adebayo, Martin, Butler and Lowry it somewhat mitigates his defensive deficiencies. But amid the call for more shots from Adebayo and the reality that Martin could well have more attempts than shot-shy P.J. Tucker, it also could mean less first-team creation opportunities for Herro.
To his credit, Spoelstra has shuffled through lineups as needed, when needed.
Last year, for example, Robinson was an opening-night starter. Then, eventually, he was not.
In 2020, Moe Harkless was a Heat opening-night starter. Four games later, he was on the bench.
And in 2019, Justise Winslow was an opening-night starter, only to be dealt at the trading deadline.
So, yes, Spoelstra starting lineups evolve.
And with the Heat, they hardly are written in stone.
But in this case, it is possible the greater good is taking a back seat.
IN THE LANE
STILL GOING: At the same time coach Erik Spoelstra this past week was citing to the Heat’s prospects the perseverance that eventually landed former Heat guard Rodney McGruder an enduring role with the team, McGruder was being praised by coach Dwane Casey for the veteran leadership now being provided to the Detroit Pistons. “Rodney’s a stone-cold leader,” Casey told The Detroit News. “He’s always looking out for the young guys. He’s always talking to the young guys and you gotta have a vet on the team like that.” McGruder actually was dealt by the Pistons last season to the Denver Nuggets, but that deal was rescinded when Bol Bol failed his Detroit physical. He then was signed back this summer at the veteran minimum. So back at it as a mentor it is for McGruder, 31. “I just wanna enjoy the ebbs and flows of the season,” McGruder said. “Just enjoy watching the young guys get better and enjoy us coming together as a unit.”
EXAMPLE CITED: Assistant coach John Lucas, who was filling in for sidelined Stephen Silas, who was recovering from COVID, used this past week’s shootaround at FTX Arena as a source of motivation for his team, citing the Heat’s enduring presence in the NBA playoff hunt. “I told them at the end of shootaround that this is the kind of culture that we’re trying to get to and to try to build and continue to grow, saying we want our own identity but something very similar,” he said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “They seem to always be right there to win it or be in the middle of the pack. That’s where we want to be.”
CURTAIN CALL: Wednesday night’s Heat season opener could be the first of two curtain calls at FTX Arena this season for former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who signed offseason with the Chicago Bulls. At 36, Dragic acknowledged to The Athletic that the NBA end might be near. “I always worked hard. I always tried to be better the next season,” said Dragic, who is entering his 15th NBA season. “I feel like because of that I’m still here. This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably close to the end of my career.” The Bulls’ final regular-season visit to FTX is Dec. 20. “I’m still here. I’m still enjoying basketball,” Dragic said. “That’s the most important thing.”
SIMILAR STANCE: Even with the late addition of Montrezl Harrell, the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Heat often did last season, are toying with the idea of playing 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at times as their backup center. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers cited it as a means of getting opposing big men, such as Rudy Gobert, out of the defensive paint. “You can really just play an unorthodox basketball with that,” Rivers said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Playing Minnesota, making that five stand out at the corner is good for us.” Tucker said small ball basically is the only answer when subbing in for 7-foot Joel Embiid, “Everybody’s smaller than him.”
A SLOW PLAY: As might be expected at his age, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala is getting the Udonis Haslem treatment with the Golden State Warriors, already ruled out for the season opener. “He won’t be ready for the first game,” coach Steve Kerr said of Iguodala, 38, who did not announce his return until the eve of camp. “We are going to push that back and really look at the big picture. It’s an 82-game season, so we want him healthy long term. Given that he needed some time in camp and get where he needs to be, he won’t be ready by opening night.” Iguodala, who returned to the Warriors in the 2021 offseason, when he was a Heat free agent, played extensively at the start of last season only to be limited by injury for both the second half of the season and most of the Warriors’ playoff run to the championship.
NUMBER
45. Number of 3-pointers needed by Duncan Robinson to pass Tim Hardaway as the Heat’s all-time leader. Hardaway converted 806 in 367 games with the Heat. Robinson has made 762 in 239 with the franchise. As a matter of perspective, Robinson, even in a reduced role, converted 232 last season, averaging 2.9 per game.
News
Working Strategies: Recession looming? Brace for Impact
We’ve had an extraordinary run of job growth in the United States, with unemployment reaching record lows and hiring efforts creating record demand for workers.
Will job growth continue at this pace?
Depending on which expert you ask, the answer is clear: Probably. Maybe. Um, maybe not.
Actually, we don’t know.
Simple demographics would imply yes, we’ll continue to need more employees. The biggest cohort of U.S. workers, the baby boomers, are finally, lurchingly, leaving the building. Delayed retirements and boomerang-work returns aside, this group is diminishing in size through sheer mortality, leaving a workforce gap behind them.
Nor are we filling that gap through new birthrates, a number that has long been in decline, or through immigration, as in years past.
In theory, these ongoing trends could lock in advantages for new and remaining workers for decades to come, but will that actually come to pass?
Any number of events could disrupt that potential, including the continuing increase in automation and productivity in U.S. workplaces, and the inevitable workarounds used by employers who have been learning to get by with fewer workers.
Not to forget the price of gas and groceries. Rising inflation, triggered by supply chain issues and phenomenal consumer spending during the pandemic, is being countered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s interest rate hikes. Powell has indicated his rate increases could reach 4 percent or higher by the end of 2022, a remarkable turn of events from years past.
You don’t need to be a policy wonk to know this could affect U.S. jobs. Higher interest means increased borrowing costs for companies, making growth and innovation a calculated risk. This is a common setup for slowed hiring or even cutbacks. Indeed, some analysts are predicting layoffs could accelerate next year to 1 million workers or more.
Oddly countering this, the number of advertised and reported job openings could remain high, as employers continue their search for one type of worker even while letting go of others. If that happens, the casual observer could assume all is well in the jobs market, while missing the bigger story of churn and job loss.
My advice? Brace for impact. Prepare as if jobs could become scarce again, and you’ll be better positioned even if that doesn’t happen. Here’s what those steps could entail.
• Look before you leap. If you’ve been planning to change jobs, don’t stay in your current position out of fear. But do consider the possibility for layoffs before you become the proverbial “last one hired” at a new organization.
• Take a second job, as a safety net. Whether the backup position means Saturdays in a retail setting, or a tutoring gig, or helping in your friend’s business making sales calls, it could turn into a financial lifeline later if your primary job ends.
• Get back to work. If you’ve been unemployed, even a low level or part-time job now might be better than waiting for a stronger position. If the job market declines, you don’t want to be the candidate with no recent work experience. Taking a job now while they’re still relatively plentiful can get you back in the game and give you a foot in the door.
• Reduce your exposure to rising interest rates. Paying off credit cards or consolidating them into a fixed rate loan are classic moves. But don’t use your home equity as part of the solution. As we learned in the 2008 recession, home values can change, pushing equity underwater in the blink of an eye.
• Build your cash cushion. Sell something, take in a roommate, use the money from your second job — however you do it, generating cash will give you more options and peace of mind.
• Invest in yourself. If your employer offers tuition reimbursement or paid professional memberships, now is the time to use those benefits. If you’d be paying your own way, you might have to hunt for deals, including online certificate programs. Just don’t ignore this aspect of preparing for the future, as it won’t get easier (or less expensive) later.
Do these steps sound alarmist? Having worked, lived and counseled clients through multiple recessions since the early 1980s, I have too much hindsight to neglect the foresight aspect of the jobs market. Downturns do happen. Still, if this isn’t one of those times, your preparations won’t be wasted. It’s always good practice to keep your work life in “ready” mode, just in case things change.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Badshah Is Dating This Gorgeous Punjabi Actress
If recent reports are anything to go by, Badshah – one of the biggest commercial rappers of India, is allegedly dating a famous Punjabi Actress. The report also claims that he is separated from his wife Jasmine.
The marital relationship of Badshah, who is currently judging MTV Hustle 2, ran into problems during the COVID Lockdown and kept worsening ever since. Jasmine and Badshah had tied the knot in 2012 and have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple is reportedly planning for divorce, even though there has been no official word from either parties yet.
Nevertheless, it seems like Badshah has found the new love of his life in Isha Rikhi. As per sources close to the rapper-composer, the couple has been in the relationship for over a year now. Interestingly, Isha and Badshah have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. Make of that what you want. Add on to that, they have even informed each other’s families about their relationship and are expected to make it official soon. Family wants to ‘take things slowly’, even though they are happy with the relationship.
Quoting a source close to the Rapper, this is what a report by Pinkvilla said –
“It’s been a year that the rapper has been seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have a familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together.”
Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi is a famed Punjabi Actress and has appeared in several superhit Punjabi Movies and songs over the years. She came to the limelight with a cameo in 2012 film ‘Jatt and Juliet’. After that, she starred in mainstream films like ‘Happy Go Lucky’ and ‘Ardaas’. Besides, she also appeared in 2018 Hindi film ‘Nawabzaade’.
So Badshah met the girl of his dreams at a party and fell in love because his vibes matched with that of Isha. See this, gentlemen. Not for nothing does Gen Z keep saying “Vibe is important.” You never know whose vibes await you.
The post Badshah Is Dating This Gorgeous Punjabi Actress appeared first on MEWS.
News
Luis Severino takes the mound for Yankees in crucial Game 3 vs. Guardians a more mature pitcher
CLEVELAND — Luis Severino actually never let himself think about this. During three years of injuries that limited him to just over 27 innings, Severino just thought about getting back on the mound step by step. It is exactly three years to the day that the 28-year-old right-hander made a playoff start and he returns to the big stage of the postseason as a smarter and more effective pitcher.
When Severino takes the mound to face the Guardians in the critical Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday night, he is perhaps more physically and mentally prepared than back in 2017 and ‘18, when he was a Cy Young candidate. Overall, in his first full year back from Tommy John surgery, Severino pitched to a 3.18 ERA and 1.000 WHIP. He struck out 112 in 102 innings, which were limited by design. In his last three starts, Severino was tremendous. In 16 innings, he allowed three earned runs, struck out 17 and walked five.
“He was very good,” one rival scout said. “His September version can match up with anyone’s best. His trust and confidence in his stuff is up. He is attacking the zone and controlling more counts.”
The more mature Severino was vocal about being unhappy with the Yankees’ decision to put him on the 60-day injury list because of a strained lat back in July, because he is very aware of his body after all the injuries. Part of it was because the Yankees wanted to be very careful with his ramp-up since he had lost basically two years to injuries, but also because they had a roster crunch after the trade deadline.
He is, however, willing to learn from the experience.
“I don’t know if I would have felt as strong as I am right now,” Severino said of the IL stint. “You know, at the beginning, I was not thrilled with the decision, but of course, they have a bunch of doctors, they have a bunch of people that know what is the best for their players. I respect the decision. And hopefully, it’s worked for the best, and it works for the best for them and it works for the best for me.”
Severino was a candidate for MLB’s top pitching award in 2017 and 2018 as a power pitcher who relied on his high velocity to overwhelm hitters. He was signed to an extension worth $40 million in the spring of 2019 and then everything went wrong for him. He suffered a torn lat muscle in that spring training and never pitched until September 2019. In 2020, before COVID shut down the spring camps, Severino was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. His return was then slowed by a hamstring injury and some shoulder tightness.
But during his downtime, working to rehab, Severino figured out what works best for him on the mound. He reintroduced and refined his cutter, which opponents are hitting just .200 against this season. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake also sees that Severino is pitching more than throwing these days.
“His general understanding of his game plan, kind of how he builds it himself and uses information,” Blake said was what has impressed him about Severino this season. “He’s watching these first couple of games [of the series] and I think his understanding of how to throttle up and down in games. His pitch selection. I feel like he’s not just all horsepower anymore. Like he could still go to the high end of the 90s. But it’s not like he’s overly reliant on that all the time. Like, I think he knows how to like, throttle up and down, move the ball in and out. There’s just a little more nuance to what he does.”
Blake said that Severino is a very “low maintenance,” pitcher from his perspective. Severino doesn’t have to do a lot of “front-end game planning,” but is very good at working in-game and adjusting to what the situation calls for.
“He’s very good at knowing what his strengths are and using them against the hitters’ weaknesses,” Blake said.
That will be tested by the Guardians, a scrappy offense that makes contact and doesn’t strike out a lot. Severino understands the assignment as well as he ever did.
“I cannot run away from my game,” Severino said. “I will try to do the same thing. If I do something that I’m not used to doing, I think that’s not me. I think that something wrong is going to happen if I don’t go with the thing that I do well. Even if they don’t strike out, the pitches I throw to strike out somebody else, they make contact, hopefully, can get an out.”
News
Through public art, St. Paul painter imagines neglected spaces behind abandoned windows
The sun hadn’t fully risen above the horizon when St. Paul artist Faith Purvey finished stapling five large canvas paintings to a row of deteriorating window bays.
Technically, she didn’t have permission to do what she was doing. It’s unsanctioned public art. That’s why she’d come before dawn on Sunday, Oct. 9, to this vacant building along University Avenue, a block off Lexington, to install the five 5-foot-by-5-foot canvas panels.
One painting depicts a slightly green, abandoned theater; another, an empty room with an auburn chandelier hanging over some broken shards on the ground. Purvey’s muted colors and savvy use of perspective and shadow create a moody, haunting sense of depth.
By 7:30 a.m., the alleyway was flooded with sunlight, and the paintings shone inside their splintering, glassless frames.
“I’ve been doing a lot of work with windows,” she said that morning. “And particularly windows that are closed, or stuffed with something or blocked with something,’ she said. “I want to know what’s in that room, being obscured by something.”
It’s a metaphor, she said, for what we can or cannot see. Portals, potentially, to worlds that we can or cannot enter.
The installation, called LIBRARYMUSEUM, aims to echo the way artists and activists painted on boarded-up windows as they protested the murder of George Floyd, Purvey said, and to explore — or, as the case may be, to imagine — the past and present conditions inside decrepit buildings.
“It’s sort of an act of nurturing of these poor little window wells that nobody cares about,” she said. “It’s partly about neglect. Metaphorically caring for something that’s neglected.”
Purvey first noticed the row of bump-out windows at 1080 University Ave. several years ago, then with brilliantly metallic teal coverings. Every time she was home from Los Angeles, where she lived at the time, she’d check up on them. On one visit, one had been smashed in. Another time, much of that green stripping had disappeared. This May, about two years after she moved back to the Twin Cities, she began taking measurements and gathering materials. Then, over the summer, she started painting.
The paintings themselves blend Purvey’s understanding of the building’s past lives — as a theater, library, and community center — with her dreams and imagined histories. Each painting has a QR code that links to a poetic reflection on the project as a whole and more information about each painting.
“Searching for the inside of a space, longing for unknown interior / a vantage point that i will knowingly never encounter,” she writes online. “Searching for what layers look like between fact and fiction; where they dissolve into one place”
As she was working on the canvases, she said, friends urged her to protect the originals and hang prints on the window wells instead. Purvey, who teaches high school art in St. Paul, said no: This is public art, and whatever happens, happens.
“I imagine they’ll get tagged [with graffiti] at some point, and maybe somebody would really want to mess with them or take them,” she said. “I think these paintings belong to the space. I made them for these windows. I didn’t make them for any other reason.”
LIBRARYMUSEUM: 1080 University Ave., St. Paul; on display for unknown duration; faithpurvey.com/work/librarymuseum/
