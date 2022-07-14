Finance
The Importance of Branding and Identity
When you hear the word “branding” it brings to mind a mental image of a rancher searing his mark into his cattle’s hide. Well, product branding is not quite that painful, but it follows along the same principle. You want to “burn” into the consumer’s mind the image of your brand.
Some examples of recognizable brands include the red, white and blue “smiling” Pepsi logo, the infamous Nike “swish”, the elegant L-oval of Lexus and the golden arches of McDonalds. These icons represent established and emblazoned images in our minds.
So what’s the difference between a logo and a brand? Some may call the aforementioned examples-logos while others would refer to them as corporate brands. So what’s the difference? Logos are an image or symbol that represents a person, place or thing and is used as an identifier of a product or service in most cases. It can be equated to an individual’s “signature.”
Brands, on the other hand, would be like an individual’s “character” – it’s who you are, what you are about and what you value. A company’s brand is really no different, it is literally the personality of the company, it manifests the personality of the owner, board of directors, shareholders or even the corporate culture.
Branding takes time, it’s not something easily obtained overnight. Even the advertising Gods are unable to make that happen. And it takes repeated exposure to obtain success. Logos, the visual symbol of the brand, immediately bring an awareness of what the product or service has to offer and what reputation the company may have.
A definition of what branding might be in the context of marketing may sound like: “Branding is a long and persistent attempt to convey an idea, concept or emotion in someone’s mind.” Or put another way “Brand identity should help establish a relationship between the brand and the customer by generating a value, a function, an emotion or a form of self-expression.”
There has been a multitude of studies performed over the last couple of decades to evaluate brand awareness and brand exposure.
Depending on which study you refer to, the average person is exposed to consumer brands and commercial messages anywhere from 300 to 5000 times daily, depending on individual habits. Just think of your drive to work this morning, how many billboards did you pass? What about commercial vehicles with signs? What about the businesses you past and their signage?
Branding is important because the stronger the brand is the easier the communication becomes. It’s like a snowball going down hill… it gets bigger as it rolls and gains more momentum.
It’s the constant repetition of an idea, product or service, which eventually leads to the customer identifying with your brand by way of association. Kleenex after all is a brand, yet we use it as a generic term! Google is another example; you don’t search for things on the web, you “Google” them.
So how does this relate to your company’s brand? Well, as you can see, it’s more than just a pretty cool looking logo; it’s getting your brand out there and communicating effectively and consistently. The main purpose of a strategic marketing plan for your brand is to build name recognition and positive opinions about your product or service so that your target audience will think of your company when they have need of your services. It’s all about how your brand is perceived. If your product or service is perceived negatively, your brand is in jeopardy of losing ground with your customers and future customers. On the other hand, if your brand is perceived positively… business success is likely to follow. Your brand should convey a sense of value and provide an emotional experience to the audience you wish to reach.
Let’s take a look at a few examples of perception. Wal-Mart is perceived as a low-cost leader and value retail store while the Macy’s “star” projects a more upscale image and higher priced, quality merchandise. The Lexus LS sedan is perceived as a luxury vehicle while the Ford Taurus is considered to be lower in cost and quality. Each of these examples appeals to the desires of target demographics.
These examples illustrate how brands can target select groups of people and communicate their messages effectively. Each are perceived differently and each transmits a different emotion.
So how does one go about creating a strong brand that becomes a household name? One word… consistency. A lot of companies use tricks, games and gimmicks. And that’s fine. Engaging and entertaining your customers is great, however, only if it serves the goal of increasing brand awareness and ultimately making a sale.
In closing, think about your company’s brand and answer a few questions… how do you believe your brand is perceived by your customers? Does your target audience recognize it? If not, what changes should you be making to assure that they do?
Whether it’s from the ground up or your brand is already established, branding your product or service is important. It takes persistence, consistency and a lot of patience.
Signing On With a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer To Redeem Compensation For Your Suffering
For those who are prepared to comprehend the extensive economic possibility of filing for compensation claims from a motorcycle mishap, contact a motorcycle accident lawyer. Mechanical failures, flawed equipment like headgear or bike apparel, improperly kept property or avenues as well as an intoxicated driver may be part of your motorcycle accident and could have led to your losses as well as traumas.
Motorbike mishaps could be a result of liability on the government’s part. An obstruction in front of a stop sign, worn lane markers on the highway that were practically undetectable could cause a motor vehicle to inadvertently push you off the road. Faulty road signs or perhaps lack of warning signs may bring about motorbike mishaps. They are likewise the result of low-quality maintenance. On account that a motorbike only has 2 wheels, it is definitely a great deal more unstable unlike automobiles and / or trucks, and needs considerably more careful maintenance to ensure safety on the road. A rather misaligned tire may result in a perilous impact, just like an engine or brake pedal failure, so regularly be certain that your motorbike is in top condition.
Substandard roadways can lead to serious motorbike accidents as well. The government can merely restore several roadways at one time, and certain roadways go for a long time without ever seeing the interest of a road crew. These paths will often be treacherous enough to standard cars and trucks, with loose gravel and large potholes that will easily swallow a tire entirely. If you’re on a motorbike, that pothole can turn your motorbike over and also toss you on the road, therefore you should be a lot more careful.
When you find yourself going through varieties of psychological stress after your motorcycle accident and you are currently consulting with mental health expert or therapist, then you can be entitled to damages. From visits with your mental health doctor, to prescriptions, to alternative treatment and the like, your psychological health issues stemming from the motorcycle accident could possibly be costing you a lot of money. This is before you take into account the impact this distress may be having on your work – the income you have not received due to time spent off work or maybe settlement for your being unemployed caused by mental or psychological distress stemming from your motorcycle accident.
Make sure you have a very good motorcycle accident lawyer with a strong background and expertise and who can boost your chances of success if you happen to decide to file a motorcycle accident case. Financial damages are not the only kind of damages that you’re perhaps entitled to. In cases of malicious intent or reckless endangerment, your motorcycle accident lawyer can collect corrective damages. These are claims towards that person that you could attain simply because his actions were on purpose, made for injury or completely reckless. Outside of the matter of actual finances after your accident is the matter of compensation for the suffering itself. You could possibly very well be capable to collect compensation due to the suffering you might have experienced, whether or not it cannot be easily associated with financial loss.
Annuity Marketing Report: Study of Annuity Marketing Share
In this annuity marketing report it will be outline the difference between companies primarily selling annuities, and those selling annuities along with financial life product. The study also probes annuity marketing share possibility and probability. See why even though there are so many annuity marketing distributors, no one can control the market.
ANNUITY MARKETING STUDY REPORT OF DISTRIBUTION
Annuity marketing is often performed by Life Insurance Company Regional Directors, Independent Marketing Organizations, or Annuity Wholesalers. Independent Marketing Organizations, frequently know as an IMO. They may do business as a direct one company operation, or be independently representing many annuity/life insurance companies. In many states, my report reveals 350 – 500 total active annuity marketing competitors. However, when carefully analyzed, the marketing study reveals that the overwhelming market share is the result of usually only about 30 annuity marketing firms and another 15 to 20 Multi-Financial companies.
WHAT MULTI-FINANCIAL COMPANIES ARE
An Insurance Company is considered “Multi-Financial” when a decent bite of total business comes from non-annuity areas such as universal life, survivorship life, second to die, etc. One multi-financial company is currently commanding an exceptional high penetration. market share. The company’s own regional brokerage managers have outperformed similar competitors. Their contracting of brokers rises above exceptional levels. In California over 9,000 “active” brokers are under their contract, almost 1/6th of total life brokers in the entire state. Very impressive, but contracting by itself means nothing. Do even 50% of their brokers actually produce applications for them?
SUCCESS IS ONLY STATE BY STATE
In annuity marketing, NO one company is consistently, state by state at the top. For example, examine California. The leading carrier based on total annuity brokers contracted, claims possession of nearly 4,800 annuity brokers out of slightly over 30,000 annuity agents statewide. This equates to 18%. This same company r drops to ranking 5th overall in both Texas and Florida.
ANNUITY MARKETING SHARE
Attempting to reach 20% of the total annuity broker infiltration penetration is a feat to accomplish and then maintain. Any Insurance Company recruiting one of five brokers in a state is a major kingpin. You have 50 insurance companies and at least as many independent marketing organizations vying for annuity production. All are gunning for the same limited number of brokers that write annuities. Competition in the lucrative annuity field comes with a capital “C”. It is essential to know (1) total annuity brokers and (2) true amount of competing companies and independent marketing organizations in your territory.
HOW LOYAL ARE ANNUITY BROKERS?
Not very! 50% of the agents broker with one annuity carrier. 30% of annuity brokers represent multiple annuity and multi-financial carriers. 15% of brokers writing annuities, are contracted by 6 or more annuity companies and multi-financial carriers. Of the 260,000 annuity brokers nationwide, a small bunch of notorious agents contract with everyone, yet produce for none.
SHARING SOME ANNUITY MARKETING TIPS
Do not only target brokers licensed with the top couple annuity carriers (competitors) in your territory? Targeting just a few and you miss many. Remember the top producers are spread out among 50 carriers. Certainly it is no sin for an annuity marketing organization to direct your recruiting efforts solely toward ALL agents already brokering annuity business. This should become your one and only market plan. The ultimate realization should be (1) the size of the pond is very limited, (2) with skill you can still catch big fish, and (3) keep a very wary eye out for the other recruiters working to snag your big fish producers!
An Accident Lawyer Will Get You Injury Compensation
An accident lawyer is one who acts as your representative when you claim to have sustained physical or psychological injury. Accident attorney’s will specialize in dealing with individuals and the parties they claim that were involved in rendering those injuries. It is their job to get the wounded party monetary compensation for the trauma they have undergone.
Accident attorneys can be paid in many different ways but the most common is by a contingency fee. This is an agreement between the claimant and the representing lawyer. The attorney will retain a percentage of the settlement amount as his or her pay for the duties they performed. There are also flat fees which is an amount paid regardless of how the case turns out. Other attorneys will request a retainer fee along with charges by the hour for any time they put in on your case. Most people will opt for the contingency fee.
Accident attorneys take a lot of abuse from society. They are often blamed for the high cost of insurance because of frivolous lawsuits. There may be a few that are entitled to this abuse but most are all an injured party has to represent them in truly traumatic instances. By bringing these incidents to the forefront in society, it also makes people aware of negligence being perpetrated against the public. This is one way in which accident lawyer’s actually work to prevent accidents from happening.
Despite the catastrophe that led to your wounds, a reputable attorney will work diligently to make sure you are compensated for your injuries. Even when a person is reluctant to hire a representative, the resulting medical bills, lost income, and other needs may force you to do so. The damages you have suffered will necessitate this move. Be at ease in knowing that a reputable lawyer will not take on a frivolous case.
When one considers the number of automobiles that are on today’s roadways. It comes as no surprise that most injury lawsuits are the result of motor vehicle accidents. If you should happen to be the victim in a car accident seek an attorney that specializes in that type of legal action. Most legal representatives will gladly show you the number of cases they have won and the settlements rendered in each case.
Some of the things you need to consider when hiring a lawyer is how much you have to gain. Another issue is if you feel you have a solid case. If you feel the answer in these instances is a solid yes, do not delay in getting legal counsel. A reputable attorney will be willing to hear your case at no charge to you. Keep in mind that if you have a viable case, both you and your legal counsel are going to win a monetary sum.
Even in states that have ‘no fault’ insurance coverage, a legal representative is required. These no fault clauses will only pay up to the amount for which you are insured with them. In serious injury cases, these amounts are no where near large enough to compensate you for the injuries you received. Therefore, legal counsel will take the case to court and get you the settlement you deserve.
Hiring a PQT Law Firm professional for the right reasons is a huge undertaking. When one is wounded and suffering from financial loss as well, the best there is in legal counsel is a priority. When trauma is serious and likely to be permanent an attorney is your best course of defense.
Review of VOIP Phone & Internet Phone Companies – Skype Vs Vonage World
If your company conducts business outside of the United States the topic of international calling rates has come up. Most businesses owners fear looking at a phone bill after making or receiving Intl calls. There are simple solutions to manage or even eliminating the cost of Intl calling. Below are evaluations of two effective services that can be used to make or receive calls on your landline telephone or mobile device Blackberry, Windows Mobile, iPhone, or Google chrome android.
Internet phone service Skype is by far the best means to make international calls. Skype provides the ability to make calls to anyone on the Skype network for free; all you need is a Skype account and an internet connection. Skype users can also make calls to non-Skype telephone numbers, which will reduce the cost of per minute talk time drastically compared to using telephone companies. Skype also has hand handled phones that allows users to make calls using a WIFI connection, eliminating the need of using a computer to make calls. Skype software can be loaded onto iPhones and Windows Mobile phones which allow Skype users the ability to make free Skype to Skype calls or call non-Skype numbers through their account using their mobile device. Currently Blackberry devices do not support the Skype software.
VOIP phone service Vonage World is a great service for calling abroad, but lacks many of the features of Internet phone service Skype. Vonage World allows users to call 60 countries for free. The only catch is most of these counties you can only call landlines and are charged for calling cell phones. Users can make calls on Vonage by using a regular phone without the need of a computer or special software. The per minute cost of calling internationally remains completive with Skype and beats telephone company rates. Vonage lacks the ability to make Vonage to Vonage calls for free. Vonage World works on Blackberry mobile devices unlike Skype software and also works on the iPhone. Currently there’s no way to share minutes between your Vonage mobile account and Vonage telephone line.
If you are looking to make international calls for the lowest rate internet phone provider Skype will be your best choice. Due to the need to use Skype software or devices to make calls it does take a little technical understanding to make and receive calls. If you need to make or receive landline calls from one of the 60 countries included in VOIP phone provider Vonage World service Vonage will be a better choice, because no technical knowledge is needed. Simply pickup a telephone and dial the number.
Top Ten Signs It’s Time to Pull Over
Cars these days tend to be a lot more reliable than my first car, an old banger that had a manual choke and didn’t like to start in most weather conditions, including rain, a common predicament in this country.
It makes it easy to forget, that sometimes we need to pull over, and here are my top ten reasons why it is sometimes completely necessary.
1) Flashing lights: if the police are signaling you to pull over, it would be a strong recommendation of mine to pull over safely. It may just be that you have a light out, but we’ve all seen the repeats of the cop programmes, and therefore know what happens if you don’t pull over.
2) Losing something: this encompasses a vast range of things, from a wheel shooting off when you are heading down the motor way at speed, to dropping a CD in the car. If the wheel falls off, pull over. If your CD falls under the passenger seat and it is absolutely imperative that you listen to your favourite Wham! CD, then pull over. Likewise an article in the news this week, a woman was shaving her bikini line when driving, and caused a pile up. Pull over!
3) Flames: I would think this was a pretty obvious one, but if you see flames, stop driving. Unless you want to be part of a human fondue experiment, get out and as far away from the car as soon as you possibly can.
4) Smoke: Mainly as this is often a pre curser to flames, but smoke is generally not a good sign, especially if it is coming from under the bonnet.
5) Smells: OK, so it could be the dog, or driving past a farm, but if you smell something that you haven’t smelt in the car before, like burning or petrol, then pull over and have a look. Burning is generally linked to flames and smoke, so stop the car!
6) Not being able to see: whether it be that there is pouring rain, fog or snow, get it cleared. A lot of people this year experienced the following problem, after meticulously scraping the windscreen of snow ready to go to work, they got half way and the massive chunk slid of the roof, covering the windscreen again. Not good if you’re hammering down the M25 on your way to work. Pull over and sort it out before putting everyone’s life at risk.
7) Bangs: OK, you may have just run over the cola bottle that the man in front of you chucked out of his window, but you may have also popped a tyre or lost your engine.
8) Feeling Ill: if you don’t feel right, don’t continue to drive. You may have a migraine, need a wee or be having something more serious, like a heart attack, but illness is a great cause of accidents in the UK. People ploughing into other cars when not having full concentration is terrible and can lead to loss of lives.
9) Sleepiness: As with feeling ill, if you are tired, wind the window down to get some fresh air, and pull over as soon as you can. Have a rest. Don’t kill someone.
10) Changes in handling: if your power steering suddenly goes, or lights start flashing, pull over and check your manual. These are safety features to protect you, and wouldn’t be twinkling like Christmas lights unnecessarily.
On the whole, use your initiative! And it’s imperative that you have a Car Insurance policy for the eventuality that something goes wrong.
Businesses Benefit From Toll-Free Numbers and Call Forwarding Services
Innovative uses of toll-free phone numbers can help increase business through marketing strategies
Getting a toll-free phone number for your business is beneficial in a variety of ways. Your customers can reach you more easily, potential customers are more likely to choose a toll-free phone number to inquire about services, and it makes good business sense. However, there are also creative ways to use call forwarding numbers that you might not have thought of in order to help increase sales.
At least that’s what Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. realized when they decided to offer a toll-free phone number to its brokers and correspondents. The whole point of the offering was to help them get leads for home-purchase loans.
As reported in American Banker, here’s how it works: the Ocala, Fla., wholesale lender provides three numbers to an originator, which in turn gives two of them to real estate agents that supply it with leads. It keeps the third to market properties that are for sale by the owner.
The realty agents and the originator are able to display the numbers in all their advertising. The phone numbers of prospective homebuyers who call the line and the extension in the ads are immediately sent to the real estate agent or originator.
The service is free for the first four months, after which it costs $2 a day. Cheri Galvan, Taylor Bean’s Western regional manager, said it is offering the service so that originators “refer” customers to her company for their mortgages.
The results? In a recent press release, the wholesaler said early adaptors of the system have had increases of over 400% in closed sales in just the first few months. With results like that, creative ways to use toll-free numbers can mean big sales for small businesses.
Toll free phone numbers can elevate your business to the next level, increase business and attract more clients
You’ve probably heard the saying, “Perception is reality.” Whether we like to believe it or not, in many cases this seems to be true. Millions of books can be sold with a slick cover and carefully used fonts, regardless of the content. And how many professionals have we met that were indeed competent, but really could have used a makeover for a better first impression?
When it comes to your business and the image you portray, you have to look the part, whether you’re a one-person show operating out of your basement, or a small group of entrepreneurs who are trying to obtain financing. Toll free phone numbers are one way you can help your business appear professional and competent. If you haven’t gotten a number yet, here are some reasons for considering it:
Research shows that these numbers attract more responses from potential customers.
Toll free numbers allow a broad range of advertising markets. You can reach who you want to reach without fear that you’ll appear “too far away,” or “out of reach,” if you just have a local number.
Toll free phone numbers help your company look professional and established.
Toll free numbers encourage communication with your customers, which is always a good business practice.
If you are looking for a way to increase your professionalism and sales of your business, now is the time to “go toll free” with a call forwarding service. It will help take your business to the next level.
