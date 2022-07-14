Finance
The K-1 Fiancee Visa: Immigration Through Engagement
The K-1 visa allows qualifying fiance(e)s of US citizens to immigrate to the United States. Transnational marriages have become increasingly common with the development of international trade and tourism. Unsurprisingly, the K-1 visa’s popularity has risen sharply as well. This article provides an overview of what intending K-1 applicants should know: the primary qualifications and benefits of this type of immigration visa.
1. Primary Qualifications for K-1 Applications.
a. Citizenship. Either the fiance or fiancee must petition for the visa as a United States citizen. The petitioner cannot, for example, instead be a US green card holder.
b. Legitimate Relationship. The couple must prove marriage is the true reason the non-citizen is applying to enter the USA. Wholly inadequate reasons for applying include I) a social trip to America, ii) sightseeing, and iii) business. The US government requires the engaged parties to submit evidence that they have legitimately fallen in love with each other and intend to marry. This evidence often includes pictures, emails, text messages, letters, phone records, and affidavits.
c. In-Person Requirement. The engaged parties must see each other in person at least once within the two years directly prior to submitting their application. Online video, telephone calls, and emails are not sufficient, though these types of interactions can serve as evidence of a legitimate relationship.
d. Free to Wed. Both sides of the engaged couple must be free to marry. Neither the fiance nor fiancee can be married or have a pending divorce during the application process. As a practical matter, any divorce proceedings should be finalized well before the K-1 application.
e. Financial Ability. The parties must be able to financially support themselves in the United States without the American government’s help. The US citizen usually files proof of income and executes a guarantee against the non-citizen becoming a financial burden on the US government. If the non-citizen lacks financial resources, other US citizens may need to file financial guarantees on behalf of the non-citizen.
f. Timely Marriage. The couple must be ready to wed immediately upon the non-citizen’s entry in the USA. The non-citizen is allowed to stay in the US for 90 days prior to marriage. If the parties do no marry within this 90 day period, the non-citizen must leave the USA. Absent marriage, the K-1 visa holder cannot apply for a time extension, cannot adjust his or her status for a green card, cannot stay in the US through work, and cannot remain in the United States on any other type of visa, regardless of educational status.
The qualifications for a K-1 visa may seem strict, but most legitimate couples with legal counsel satisfy them relatively easily.
2. Notable Benefits of K-1 Immigration.
a. Kids Come Too. K-1 visa holders can bring to the USA their minor children, age 21 and less. The children’s visa type is called the K-2, and it allows the parent and children to enter the United States at the same time. The non-citizen’s children do not need to wait in their home country for completion of the marriage.
b. Green Card and Work Permit. The non-citizen can apply for a conditional green card and work permit as soon as he or she weds his or her fiance(e). This means the non-citizen can remain in the United States and work while married to the US citizen. The conditional green card holder can later apply for a permanent (10 year) green card and remain in the United States indefinitely.
C. Children Can Work and Attend School. The children who arrive on K-2 visas can remain in the United States with their non-citizen parent, obtain work permits, and attend American public schools.
D. Citizenship. Often the non-citizen and his or her children can eventually become US citizens.
Compare Life Insurance Quotes Online
Why compare life insurance online? We used to sit down with an insurance agent, patiently allow them to explain why their plan was the best one for us, and then choose to apply or pass. However, this process is time consuming, and we are never sure if the company representative is presenting us with the best plan for us, or the one that pays him the highest commission. So prudent people would take the time to meet with 3 – 5 brokers before making a decision. However, this took up a lot of time for both the applicants and the insurance representatives who did not get the business.
Now do not misunderstand me. I think that many people can benefit from the services of a qualified, professional life insurance agent. However, I think it is best to do some homework before setting an appointment. That way, when you meet with your agent, you will already have your questions prepared, and you will have a good idea of the price range you intend to pay!
A good online quoting service should be able to provide you with local quotes. New York will have a different rate structure than Texas does, and different communities within the same state will also have different premiums. In addition, a good system should allow you to compare quotes from multiple companies. In our own research we found a yearly premium difference of $300 between the cheapest and most expensive insurer in our area. That $300 difference was for the same 40 year old male who wanted a $100,000 20 year term life insurance policy. Take that $300 and multiply it over the 20 years of the policy, and you have a $6,000 premium difference!
So you can see that it is worth taking some time to compare premium rates. However, calling around, or setting appointments, with several different insurers would take up too much time. That’s why online quoting systems work so well! You simply have to fill in basic information one time, and then sit back and let life insurers provide you with competitive rate quotes! Some systems will allow you to apply online if you choose to. However, even if you choose to take your quotes to a qualified life insurance agent, you will have a good idea of the avaiable policies, and you will have a good idea of how much that coverage should cost!
If you have a health condition, or another situation that make affect your rate, the quotes may not be entirely accurate unless you can specify that on the form. In that case, the company representative or broker can help you find the plans that work for you. They can tell you how your own individual situation will affect your rates too.
Again, I do think that many people will benefit from consulting with a qualified insurance broker. However, I also believe that almost all people will do better by doing some homework on their own before they get ready to sit down and sign a long term contract! Online quoting systems can make that task a lot easier.
Importance of Having a Clean Criminal Record
Having a criminal record can be a burden that can limit your choices in life. If you have a police record, there are many reasons why you would want to clear your record. Clearing your record will not only benefit you, but also your family. It will even affect your future personal and employment endeavors.
A police record contains all of the information of a criminal conviction which includes the charge, court dates, and the conviction details. The information will stay on your criminal record for the rest of your life if you do not make an attempt to have the conviction removed. When you have a police record, you will be treated differently than a person with a clean criminal record. For instance, a criminal record will affect your employment opportunities, travel endeavors, potential volunteer activities, and your child custody rights. It can even affect your ability to get bonded. If you have not been affected by your record, it is just a matter of time before your record prevents you from doing something that is really important to you and your family.
Having a police record will affect such aspects of your life as: child custody rights, job promotion opportunities, employment options, education, Immigration and Canadian citizenship status, travel and vacation choices, volunteer opportunities, ability to be bonded, and eligibility to adopt a child. A pardon is extremely helpful in child custody cases. A criminal record is often looked upon unfavorably by a judge. Having a pardon makes a positive impression and shows you are making important and productive changes in your life. Also, depending on your criminal conviction, you may be not be permitted to enter the United States.
A record greatly harms your work life, travel life, family life, reputation, and your self confidence. If you have a criminal record, you should take immediate action to get it cleared such as using the services of a company specializing in obtaining Canadian Pardons and U.S. Entry Waivers for people with Canadian criminal records. Getting your record cleared should be a top priority. The RCMP holds criminal records until you reach 80, and sometimes 100 years old.
It is is important to move forward in life and make the important changes to live a more productive and happy life. Getting your pardon or U.S. entry waiver is one important step to take so that you will not live the rest of your being haunted by your record. A pardons tells people that you have been held accountable and you want to leave your criminal past behind you and move forward in life. A pardon will enable you to do this because once you receive your pardon your criminal record will be by removed from all federal databases. To move beyond your criminal past apply for your pardon today because completing the pardon application takes time. You will have peace of mind knowing that you truly have the freedom to live a happy and quality life.
SR-22 Florida Auto Insurance Basic Information
SR-22 is not a type of Florida auto insurance. It is the name of the form used by auto insurance companies to certify compliance for persons required to maintain minimum limits of liability insurance. The SR-22 form is submitted by auto insurance companies to the Florida Bureau of Financial Responsibility for policyholders who are mandated to submit proof of liability insurance.
For most residents the minimum mandatory Florida car insurance, as indicated in the Florida No Fault Law, is $10,000 of Personal Injury Protection and $10,000 of Property Damage Liability. Bodily Injury Liability indicated on an SR-22, in addition to the No Fault Law requirement, is for persons who meet certain criteria. Drivers who fail to provide proof of insurance after an accident, or accumulated too many points on their license, may require an SR22. Drivers with a DUI conviction require Florida FR44 insurance not an SR22.
Minimum Bodily Injury Liability limits to be in compliance with a Florida SR-22 are $10,000 per person and $20,000 per accident. A combined single limit of liability in the amount of $30,000 would also fulfill the SR-22 requirement. As of October 1, 2007 a driver convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence (DUI) will be required to secure higher limits and submit proof via an FR44 filing not an SR22.
The premium for Bodily Injury Liability insurance is the same from your insurance company regardless of an SR-22 filing requirement. The only additional cost to the insured for the SR-22, in Florida, is a $15.00 filing fee. However, drivers who are required to file an SR-22 generally pay more than other drivers for their insurance premium due to the reason for the SR-22, such as, an at fault car accident or a conviction for driving under the influence.
Once mandated by the Bureau of Financial Responsibility to have on file an SR-22, failure to do so may result in your driver license and or vehicle license plate being suspended. Reinstatement of your driver license and or license plate will only occur after certified proof of the required liability insurance in the form of an SR-22 is filed with the Bureau of Financial Responsibility. Reinstatement fees will apply in addition to the $15.00 filing fee. Forms SR-22 and FR-44 are submitted (filed) by the insurance company. The submissions are transmitted electronically and 15 days is the allowable time for the company to file after a policy begins.
What Are the Real Cancer Facts?
Cancer has a terrifying reputation. It has not obtained this reputation by accident. It is a disease that has not yet fully given way to the skills and intelligence of medical scientists. Also, as if the pain caused by the disease is not enough, the treatment for cancer, too, inflicts heavy suffering on the body.
Cancer is a disease characterized by uncontrolled and abnormal cell division. As cancer cells travel through the body by way of the blood stream or the lymphatic system, they spread and destroy tissue. The runaway growth of cells is caused by mutations to the DNA in the cells which makes the cells unable to control cell division. This mutation can be either acquired or inherited. The mortality rate in cancer depends on the type of cancer and where it develops.
Among cancers, lung cancer is the biggest killer, causing up to 3 million deaths every year around the world. It affects the above-50 age group population most. It is one of the most common types of cancers that occur in the Western countries. The main risk factor for lung cancer is smoking. Cigarette smoke, especially, contains several carcinogens. Eighty percent of all lung cancers are caused by smoking. Researchers are beginning to recognize second hand smoke as being a cause of this cancer.
Another carcinogen that could cause lung cancer is asbestos. Malignant cells develop in the pleura in mesothelioma cancer. Diagnosis is difficult with mesothelioma cancer. One reason is that the symptoms of mesothelioma cancer occur only 30-50 years after the exposure to asbestos. Second, the symptoms of asbestos cancer, such as shortness of breath and chest pain, are similar to those of many other medical conditions.
The report of mesothelioma cancer has increased in the last twenty years. Still it is considered a relatively rare form of lung cancer, because the incidence rate is only 1 per 1,000,000 people. By contrast, the incidence of lung cancer is 1,000 per 1,000,000.
Radiation, surgery, and chemotherapy are common treatments for asbestos cancer. However, the conventional treatment methods have not been very successful in the case of asbestos cancer, yielding only a short survival rate of 6-12 months after the presentation.
Again, surgery does not have much effect on small-cell lung cancer. Radiofrequency ablation is a treatment for mesothelioma cancer that has recently become more popular. This technique is especially effective in destroying the cancerous cells inside the tumors. These cells are ‘cooked’ by inserting a small heat probe into the tumor. This technique is also non-toxic and causes very little pain for the patient.
New techniques of treatment are being developed, such as molecular targeted therapies, for lung cancer. Better and more effective therapies can be expected as scientists and researchers coax out more secrets from the human cells.
Finding the Very Best Insurance Rates
In order to spend less on your auto insurance, property insurance, life insurance policy or another type of insurance that is available in the industry today, there are a number of things that you can do. It is necessary to know about the do’s and dont’s for you to get cheap insurance rates from among the best providers available on the market. So, it is very important that everyone does their research well ahead of time before making an investment. In particular so, if you’re planning to get the cheapest rate possible when another policy term comes effective. Having this in mind, listed below are a few tips that you can share with other people who have the same or similar goals and objectives.
Shop Around for the very best Insurance Companies
One of the first steps in looking for the best insurance rates is searching for the most beneficial insurance providers in the industry. This action doesn’t have to be complex as there are a variety of websites that will provide the consumer with this kind of info. From reviewing websites that list the top ten insurance companies on the market to checking a number of different official sites to see what products they are offering, there is a lot of great info online that people have access to today.
Alongside reviewing internet based insurance quotes, another excellent way to find the best insurance firms is usually to network. Some of these networks may be within one’s family, on the job, social setting and among friends. There are several means now available that people might use to discover the information that they would need. For instance, when someone likes their own insurance firms, they are surely very willing to share what they have learned over time. So, they can point those who are on the lookout for good insurance coverage at an affordable rate in the right direction.
Contrast Insurance rates from Different Companies
Once it is time for an insurance plan to get renewed, the majority of folks are likely to settle for the new rates that they’re given without asking any questions. Even if the new rate could be the best rate that they may find, a lot of people do not take some time from their schedules to look for a better rate. Sadly, this is not always the most suitable practice for people that actually want to save money on their family’s budget. In truth, it is within this period that individuals have a chance to reduce their monthly expenses quite significantly. To illustrate, once the new policy renewal comes in, among the first things that every individual requires to do is begin looking around for multiple quotes. A lot of people highly recommend securing a minimum of three insurance quotes from multiple providers to compare. Before you start this process, however, it is very important for everyone to remember that these insurance quotes can only be compared accurately when the features of the insurance plan are the same. Meaning if the individual is aiming to secure a quotation for an auto insurance policy, they have to request the exact deductible amounts from each company in order that computations will be identical. If that recommendation is not followed, the best rate could be based of lesser coverage.
Go for a Lower Insurance deductible When Inquiring about Insurance Quotations
In addition to comparing quotations from multiple organizations, another wise way of managing monthly insurance payments is to choose lower deductibles. Lower deductibles will automatically lower the value that individuals are required to pay each and every month. However, before these amounts are changed significantly, it is necessary for the covered person to know that this amount comes out of the pocket first whenever a claim has to be filed. So, it is very important for individuals to take into consideration their insurance deductibles very carefully prior to signing the documents.
Inquire about Insurance Quotes Discount rates that Policy owners Qualify for
The insurance coverage rates for policy holders can vary greatly from one to another. This is because the amounts for each person can differ dependent on several types of discounts. One of these may involve buying multiple type of insurance policy from the same company. Because insurance companies are attempting to get as much business from the customers as they possibly can, such a discount may be a win win for both the client and the insurance provider. Another common discount that some people may or may not be familiar with is discounts for those who take defensive driving courses in case of automotive insurance. The reason being these programs teach their students how to make good driving decisions, as well as avoiding accidents. Each discount can help to lower the payments a bit or a lot so it’s essential for individuals ask about every type of discount offered, especially if they need to get the maximum benefits.
Conclusion
If you are thinking to invest in a fresh insurance policy for one’s vehicle, home or other items, you can acquire the ideal rates possible by looking around in advance. Even in the event the insurance policy comes up for renewal, it’s a sound practice to revisit the insurance policy rates so that you can still get the ideal deals. Furthermore it is worth noting that many professionals in the industry can offer great ways to get one of the best quotes. Several of which includes, obtaining multiples quotes from different companies, choosing lower deductibles, and asking about additional discounts.
Tips on Making Cheap Calls – Know the Basic Facts
With the advent of the VOIP calling, the concept of communication has undergone a sea change. These days, making cheap international calls have become extremely possible thanks to this latest technology. No wonder, people all over the world are using this technology for both personal and business purposes.
Well, there will not be too many people these days who have not heard about Skype, Google Talk, iChat etc. They are used widely for the personal communication. However, in the business world, VOIP is the technology that is used more frequently. Well, to understand this technology, it is important that you understand what the VOIP phone software has to offer you.
First of all, it will give you an easy access and fewer restrictions at the time of making the international calls. The entire method here can be managed with a single network. However, more importantly, the calls through the VOIP are much cheaper than the other options to make the international calls, especially if you are to make it daily.
You don’t have to be an expert to use the VOIP calls. Rather, the interface here is very easy to understand even for the novices. Also, when you use this software, you are getting several other services such as the intercom systems, video conferencing and other facilities.
In fact, one of the reasons of the growing popularity of the VOIP is the unified communication facility. It means that all the phone calls, emails, faxes, voice mails, web conferences can be done through one single VOIP phone. This is especially helpful for the big corporate houses. Apart from that, there are additional features like the dual mode mobile phones that allow the users to link their own mobile phones with the network.
Well, there are plenty of service providers that deal with the VOIP calls. In fact, even a few minutes of online search will give you a long list. But, before you pick anyone up, it is important to ensure that you have the right company working for you. For that, you have to understand the pros and cons of VOIP calls first. Once you have developed a clear understanding of them, you should start selecting the right company. In this regard, you must keep the following things in mind.
The first thing to consider here is the reputation of the service provider. Therefore, it is important to check out the feedback provided by the customers. There are companies that will offer you testimonials. You should check them out thoroughly. Also, you should look for referrals.
Another important thing to consider here is the call plans. Here, you should have a clear idea about your exact requirements. Of course, you should choose a plan that will cater to your specific demands. Also, you should check out the international rates offered by the VOIP providers. The key here is to strike a balance. You should not go for a cheap domestic plan that will charge you heavily whenever you are to make an international call.
