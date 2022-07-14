Finance
The New Eldorado: Video Streaming and Streaming Video Content Production
This newish technology, which provides a continuous stream of data, is awesome for many reasons. From the consumer’s perspective, it implies saving time since one does not have to download a file first, and then consume it. Also, members of the public do not have to manage vast quantities of data and space on their computer’s hard drive or external disks anymore, since there is no data to download and save as such. From the content producers’ perspective, streaming also offers great opportunities: with internet videos and webcasts of live events, there is no file to download, therefore it is hard for most users to save content and distribute it illegally.
Streaming is a relatively recent development, because broadband connection had to run fast enough to show the data in real time. If there is an interruption due to congestion on the internet, for example, the audio or video will drop out or the screen will go blank. To minimise the problem, computers store a “buffer” of data that has already been received. If there is a drop-out, the buffer goes down for a while but the video is not interrupted. Streaming has become very common thanks to the popularity of internet radio stations and various audio and video on-demand services, including Spotify, Soundcloud, Last.fm, YouTube and the BBC’s iPlayer. While streaming initially made its mark in the music sector, with music streaming revenues generating $3.3 billion at the end of 2014[1], streaming is currently making phenomenal headway in the video distribution and consumption space.
The video streaming market today: beyond distribution and into content creation
Video streaming: the technical bit
Video streaming technology has come a long way: the most influential group, of course, are the streaming technology providers themselves, who choose which technologies and services to integrate into their platforms. These include Apple, which provides QuickTime as well as the HTML5-based technology to reach iOS devices; Adobe with Flash; and Microsoft with Windows Media and Silverlight. In the early days of streaming, the most relevant playback platforms were Windows and Macintosh computers.
While Apple and Microsoft still hold tremendous leverage, computer platforms tend to be more open than mobile devices, while the latter comprise the fastest growing segment of streaming media viewers. Because Apple owns both a very popular platform (iDevices) and operating system (iOS), it retains absolute power to control standards adopted by Apple devices. Other mobile influencers tend to be split between hardware vendors – like LG, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia and HTC – and mobile operating system providers like Google (Android) and Microsoft (Windows Phone).
Streaming media delivery providers such as online video platforms (“OVPs”) (which are productized-services that enable users to upload, convert, store and play back video content on the internet, often via a structured, scalable solution that can be monetized) and such as user-generated-content sites (“UGC sites”), also influence streaming technology adoption. For example, though Microsoft introduced Silverlight in 2007, it wasn’t supported by any OVP until 2010, stunting its adoption. In contrast, OVPs like Brightcove and Kaltura, and UGC sites such as YouTube and Vimeo were among the first to support the iPad and HTML5, accelerating their adoption.
While there are dozens of providers in both markets, the key OVPs include Brightcove, Kaltura, Ooyala, Sorenson Media, Powerstream and ClickstreamTV, while the most notable UGC sites are YouTube, Vimeo, DailyMotion, Viddler and Metacafe. On the video live-streaming front as well, technology has made significant strides. Specialised OVPs such as Ustream and Livestream offer instant broadcasting of user-generated live videos with a live chat window running alongside the video player, giving users an opportunity to not only watch events as they unfold but comment on them, too[2].
YouTube made a video live streaming service available to its users too. And now, the icing on the cake: video streaming distributors and providers. The description of this whole ecosystem of video streaming would, indeed, not be complete without mentioning the providers of on-demand internet streaming media also called streaming video on-demand services (“SVoD services”). From 2011, the press began blogging about the most popular streaming media services that would bring high-quality commercial content streamed to the TV sets, smartphones and computers of the masses[3].
Netflix, Amazon Video on Demand (now rebranded Amazon Instant Video and Amazon Prime), Hulu Plus and Vudu came out on top (“SVoD providers”).
Replicating the successful business model of music streaming in the video streaming sphere: it’s all about scale, baby
SVoD providers have it so good: not only can they benefit from the great strides made by streaming media technology since the mid-noughties, but they can also educate themselves faster thanks to, and avoid the pitfalls which threatened, their predecessors, i.e. streaming music on demand providers such as Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, Rdio, Grooveshark and Beats (the “SMoD providers”).
While SMoD providers typically charge USD4.99 per month for an access plan to their services, and up to USDD9.99 per month for a premium plan, SVoD providers start their monthly subscription plans at USD7.99 with a maximum price of USD11.99 per month for SVoD services on up to 4 screens per household. Fearless Netflix even got a lot of flak, in April 2014, for hiking up its new subscriber fees globally by USD1 to USD2 a month[4]. If we quickly do the maths, we can forecast that there is more money to be made in SVoD services, than in SMoD services, provided that these services are scaled up.
And scaled up they are: on 23 April 2014, Amazon announced a licensing agreement that gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to highly-sought after HBO’s library of original content, hence undoubtedly increasing the appeal of becoming an Amazon Prime’s subscriber. On 24 April 2014, competitor Netflix announced that it had contracted with three small cable companies to provide subscribers access to its content via TiVo DVRs, while on 28 April 2014 it announced a deal with Verizon to provide Netflix subscribers high-speed online access to streaming content, the second such deal Netflix has made with an Internet service provider (“ISP”).
As the technology industry – and to a degree the entertainment sector – function very much on a “winner take all” economic model, streaming content is an evolving battlefield teeming with opportunities and risks, in which companies assert their dominance and grow their market share. There are some clear winners, in the SVoD services’ sector, such as Netflix which, in the first quarter of 2014, added 2.25 million streaming subscribers in the US and a total of 4 million worldwide. It now has 35.7 million US subscribers and more than 48 million globally, in line with its long-term goal of 60 to 90 million domestic subscribers. It all makes sense from the consumer’s standpoint too: streaming is converting the most valuable downloaders (of music and video content) into subscribers and in doing so is reducing their monthly spending from USD20 or USD30 to USD9.99 on average.
By the end of 2014, music streaming revenues accounted for USD 3.3 billion, up 37% from 2013. In comparison, online and TV-based video streaming services combined to pull in a revenue of USD 7.34 billion in 2013, a figure that PriceWaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) says will rise to USD 11.47 billion in 2016, before reaching USD 17.03 billion in 2018. That rise will be driven primarily by subscription video services such as Netflix and Hulu, PwC says, rather than by through-TV subscriptions.
The leap into content creation and production
What is interesting is that SVoD providers are going beyond what SMoD providers have ever done: they are entering the content production sphere, in order to enrich their catalogues and offerings; to expand their networks of, and reach to, high-powered executives, producers and movie-stars as well as to assert their newly-acquired status and clout. Online streaming video services such as Netflix and Hulu will make more money per year than the US movie box office by 2017, according to a new report release by PwC.
The report projects that streaming services will be the biggest contributor to the American filmed entertainment industry in four years, as the revenue generated by TV and subscription video on-demand providers reaches almost $14 billion, $1.6 billion more than the amount earned from the traditional cinema box office. Therefore, SVoD providers have, and will keep on having, a lot of disposable cash to invest.
How to better invest this available income than in producing high-quality video content, to enrich one’s catalogue and products offering? The main area streaming services will have an impact on the traditional box office, the PwC report says, is in release dates. At the moment, most movies are given months in theaters before they slowly make their way to streaming services. PwC says the strength of companies such as Netflix is expected to put pressure on the industry to make this transition faster, offering filmed entertainment to consumers earlier.
More importantly, SVoD providers keep on expanding their content inventories. Netflix already has USD 7.1 billion in existing obligations for original and licensed content, and it recently contracted for an original Spanish-language series; a new series from Mitch Hurwitz (the creator of much-loved Arrested Development); a third season of House of Cards and a final season of AMC’s The Killing. Indeed, the economic returns of House of Cards, the test case, were as successful as the critical reviews. Netflix’s new strategy fortified its existing revenue model-acquiring and retaining subscribers-and even opened up new revenue streams such as content licensing or even a branded channel with traditional distributors. Netflix spent roughly USD 100 million to produce the first season of House of Cards plus additional marketing investments, including advertising buys for primetime TV spots and high-profile billboards. If House of Cards brought in half a million new Netflix subscribers, with the same average life span as current subscribers (an estimated 25 months), the show would have just about broken even in two years. The real test was the lifetime value of these new customers.
What if many or most turned out to be opportunistic viewers who ended up canceling their subscriptions a few months after watching House of Cards? Then the breakeven opportunity looked vastly different. For example, if the average customer life span was closer to four months, then Netflix would have needed more than three million new subscribers for the project to breakeven-essentially, a 43 percent increase over its current average acquisition rate. Needless to say, this debate is now closed and, in addition to its string of series, very successful Netflix has brokered many recent theatrical deals – it plans to release the sequel to Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon day-and-date online and in Inmax theatres, and has struck an exclusive four-picture deal with Adam Sandler – which have supposedly enraged many in the business.
Speaking at a keynote in Cannes’s MIPCOM in November 2014, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos insisted that the company was only looking to modernize a theatrical distribution model that “is pretty antiquated for the on-demand audiences we are looking to serve”. Netflix, he said, is not looking to kill windowing but rather to “restore choice and options” for viewers by moving to day-and-date releases. Not only that, but Sarandos said Netflix would be expanding into more niche genres, including the financing of documentaries and art-house films. Hence, the marketing stunt with teaming up with mega movie star Leonardo di Caprio on the release of documentary Virunga focusing on the fight against poaching endangered gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The documentary was released simultaneously on Netflix and in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on 7 November 2014. Amazon Prime’s tally in content creation and production is also impressive, most notably thanks to its decision to engage Woody Allen to write and direct a series for its SVoD services in January 2015 and its competitive force in TV by landing two Golden Globe trophies for best comedy for its critically praised Transparent and actor for series star Jeffrey Tambor also in January 2015.
So the future is more than bright, for SVoD providers, but what are the threats to their growing supremacy and market share?
A sorry state of affair for SVoD providers and traditional video distributors: counterfeiting in the video streaming market
A tentative expansion to international territories? A false alarm
Initially, the major threat to the rise and scaling up of SVoD services worldwide came from the reluctance, by several European countries to accommodate and “psychologically adapt” to the business model offered by the likes of Netflix.
The French, in particular, were a headache: In the own words of then French Minister of Culture Aurelie Filipetti, “(the French) are absolutely not going to close the door to (Netflix), but they need to get used to the differences with the French market and how they can participate constructively.” France has some of the world’s toughest rules for protecting its home-grown film and music industries, and none of these will make it easy for a foreign service like Netflix to make a serious dent in the market. The company, which eventually started offering SVoD services in France around November 2014, faces higher taxes than it is used to, including 20 percent VAT, as well as obligatory investment quotas from its profits. Indeed, SVoD services based in France with annual earnings of more than 10 million euros are required to hand over 15 percent of their revenues to the European film industry and 12 percent to French filmmakers.
Meanwhile, France insists that 40 percent of mainstream broadcasters’ content must be in French, while existing SVoD providers – including Canal Plus’ “Infinity” and Wild Bunch’s “Filmo TV” – are currently forced to wait 36 months after a film’s cinema release before they can stream that content online. These rules – the so-called “Cultural Exception” – mean that France retains a healthy film and music industry despite fierce competition from the Anglo-Saxon world. And while some commentators have said this model is outdated as ever-increasing numbers of people get their audiovisual entertainment online rather than from more traditional TV and radio media, France is nevertheless continuing to do all it can to protect its homegrown industries.
As mentioned above, despite these hurdles, Netflix eventually started offering SVoD services in France, the toughest foreign market to enter as of yet, during the fourth quarter of 2014. At MIPCOM 2014, Netflix chief content officer Sarandos went on record for saying that viewer behaviour, in Germany and France, was “on par with our successful launches elsewhere in the world” and that Netflix prison dramedy ‘Orange is the new black’ was the most watched show on the SVoD service in all of the six new European territories. Sarandos added that the viewing mix in Europe – about 70 percent television series and 30 percent feature films – was also similar to that on Netflix services around the world. Therefore, the major threat to SVoD providers, and their more traditional video distributors, lies elsewhere.
The culprits: illegal video streaming programs and providers
While the illegal downloading of music has decreased compared to previous measurements (about a quarter of people who use music streaming services still download music illegally, compared to 32 percent in September 2014), 35 percent of people who use SVoD services are still downloading movies and TV series illegally. This is according to the study Trends in Digital Entertainment, from January 2015, which is conducted by GfK and appears once per quarter. Some illegal SVoD providers are alive and kicking such as Time4popcorn. They offer SVoD services to members of the public, on the internet, without having paid proper and agreed licensing royalties to the owners of the rights in the video content which is being streamed on their channels.
One of these illegal SVoD providers was Aereo.com, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings in November 2014. In June 2014, the US Federal Supreme Court handed down a decision in ABC v Aereo. Aereo, a TV-over-the-internet service, had introduced a disruptive business model, using thousands of very small antennas stored in a warehouse, to live stream broadcast signals which they had encoded into packets, directly into the home of users. It was sued by the broadcasters (originally including 21st Century Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC) for infringement of their copyright in public performance. Aereo defended its actions claiming that all it did was to provide a device to watch a programme that was already available. The Supreme Court decided in favor of the broadcasters, ruling that Aereo and its cloud-based technology was too similar to a traditional cable company to say that its service did not infringe. The failed watch-TV-on-the-Internet startup Aereo.com may come back though, since TiVo bought its trademarks, domain names and customer list at auction, for the bargain price of USD1 million in March 2015. TiVo could be looking into offering an Aereo-like service but one that is licensed by TV networks[5].
During the AIPPI Congress in September 2014, Elizabeth Valentina, Vice President Content Protection for Fox Entertainment Group, (speaking on her own behalf as Fox was still litigating the case), pointed out that Aereo’s business model involved the streaming of broadcast content obtained without permission, authorisation or license, and for which service Aereo were charging their subscribers. This business model was harming that of the broadcasters and content owners, by devaluing their content, interfering with exclusive deals for content to be delivered over the internet and to mobile devices, as well as diverting eyeballs from TV advertising revenue. It was a harm clearly recognised by Judge Nathan at first instance, in the broadcasters’ motion for a preliminary injunction. During the same congress, Sanna Wolk (Associate Professor at University of Uppsala, Sweden and co-chair of AIPPI’s copyright committee) compared the US position with that adopted in the EU where the CJEU in March 2013 ruled that online near-live streaming by the UK Company, TV Catchup, was an unauthorised “communication to the public” within the meaning of Article 3(1) of Directive 2001/29 (InfoSoc Directive) and therefore an actionable infringement of copyright. The CJEU concluded that as TV Catchup was making the works in the original “terrestrial” TV broadcast available over the internet, and hence using different technical means to retransmit the broadcast, this retransmission was a “communication” within the meaning of the Article 3(1). Furthermore in the circumstances the court did not have to consider whether communication was to a “new public”, as the new transmission required an individual and separate authorisation from the copyright owners. While full-blown litigation seems the obvious and mostly-used response to copyright infringement and counterfeiting in video streaming services, it is debatable as to whether an ardent battle against streaming video piracy is worth it. Indeed, drawing on the experience from the inconclusive fight, led by the music industry, against illegal downloads of music tracks offered by peer-to-peer websites in the early noughties, it may be worth biting the bullet and exploring non-legal avenues to this endemic and crippling infringement.
For example, Popcorn Time, dubbed the “Netflix for pirates” was recently on the run. Time4Popcorn.eu, one of the most popular iterations of the illegal movie site, has had its URL suspended by European regulators in October 2014, effectively turning off the lights for a site that had attracted millions of users in just a few months.
The European ID Registry knocked Time4Popcorn.eu offline due to suspicion that the page was registered with inaccurate administrator contact details. The site’s developers, rather than provide accurate contact information, simply relocated to Time4Popcorn.com. With more and more court decisions forcing ISPs to block access to certain websites in the territories that they cover, the best legal approach seems to request an injunction, in key territories, for ISPs to block end users access to the websites of illegal SVoD providers.
What’s in the stars for video streaming players and traditional feature film and sitcom producers?
In the short term, I think that traditional players in the TV and film industries, including Hollywood major studios, are going to start feeling the pain, as revenues are derailed by the economic and creative successes of legal and illegal SVoD providers alike. As a result, traditional feature film and TV series producers will have to up their game, focusing their financial and creative efforts on solely “block-buster” material projects. It is going to become even more difficult for independent and young directors and producers to finance their content creation processes, in the future.
In the long term, there will be a leap towards more high-quality content being produced (with stronger plots, bankable stars and exceedingly talented writers, directors and actors included in the content creation mix) by both traditional and SVoD content providers: Darwinism will be in the works, with the survival of only the fittest. Major film studios and distributors will have to adapt or die because video streaming is here to stay and will eventually scale up even more due to easier accessibility and affordability on major consumers’ territories, better wifi connections (in particular, due to the generalisation of optical fibre), a wider spectrum of devices on which to watch and stream videos (smartphones, tablets, PCs, TV screens, etc.) and changing habits towards culture consumption (such as, the reluctance to pay to watch movies, an inability to stay in front of a movie screen for around 2 hours for younger generations of consumers and the growth of cocooning).
All in all, the advent of SVoD services and the choice in various SVoD providers is a boon for consumers, as they are spoiled for choice in order to consume only high-quality content; will be able to avoid watching tiring and mandatory advertisements which are crippling TV shows, especially on US TV channels; and will be more in control over the devices on which they wish to consume TV series and feature film content.
The law and its actors (i.e. lawyers, judges, legislators) should accompany this change in consumption habits and video market offering, by being flexible and pragmatic, while protecting, enforcing and defending the rights of content owners and creators to stimulate the creation and production of the highest quality content in a competitive environment.
[1] “What the numbers tell us about streaming in 2014” by Mark Mulligan, Music Industry Blog, 16 October 2014.
[2] “Occupy video showcases live streaming” by Jennifer Preston, The New York Times, 11 December 2011.
[3] “5 of the Best Streaming Media Services Compared”, Christina Warren, Mashable, 14 February 2011.
[4] “What the Netflix price increase means in the current streaming content market”, Tom Caporaso, Money for Lunch, 30 April 2014.
[5] “TiVo buys Aereo Assets at Auction. Is a legal Aereo coming?”, Forbes, 1 March 2015.
Finance
Common PPC Mistakes That Can Get You Burned
In the bid to put their businesses right in front of their targeted audience using Pay-Per-Click advertising, businesses especially startups and small businesses fail to heed the guiding rules of PPC advertising. In the end, they’d burn up their budget, and without clue wonder where they missed it.
Done rightly, PPC can yield outstanding ROI – on the other hand, it can wreck you faster than a man drowning in quicksand, and you may end up hating it forever. To guard against this, follow these basic rules:
1. Writing ad copy that don’t converts
From a PPC perspective, an ad copy consists of a headline and a description.
On Google search page, for instance, the headline is the text that appear in blue, while the description is the small block of text that follows. Unless you a copywriter with solid years of experience converting sales copy, you will sure struggle with crafting and engaging ad copy – don’t lose heart, it’s all part of the game.
When writing an ad copy:
• Use personal pronouns like “you” generously
• Less of you and more of them – telling visitors how you are the best in something is self-sabotaging
• Hit their pain point. Someone who enters “acne” in the search box is most probably looking for relieve – convince them you can help
• End with a CTA (call to action): “visit”, “find out” etc. are good examples
2. Not specifying negative keywords
Negative keywords are keywords you don’t want your ads to appear for. Let’s say you sold shoes in, say Orleans, and one of the keywords you chose is “shoe for sale in Orleans”. Should a searcher query Google, for instance, with the keyword “kids shoe for sale in Orleans”, your ad would pop right up, burning your budget further. Since you don’t sell kiddies shoes, set “kid” or “kiddies” as negative keyword.
Getting the idea?
3. Using the wrong type of keywords
People who search with search engines do so for two reasons: to find helpful information and to find the right product to buy. To that end, keywords are of two types; informational and commercial keywords. “how to repair a broken hammer” is a good example of informational keyword. “Best web host” on the other hand is an example of commercial keywords.
Unless you want to drive traffic to your website for the sole sake of it, informational keyword is perfectly fine. Otherwise, do the needful.
4. Not eliminating non-performing keywords
Even experienced marketers more often than not load their campaigns with non-performing keywords. These are keywords that bring in traffic, though, but the wrong type of traffic, or are just not performing at all. If efficiency means a thing to you, cut out this keywords.
5. Not specifying keyword matches
Not all searchers will use the exact words you defined as keywords when searching for your product and services. To avoid losing this potential customers, Google AdWords, for instance, uses keyword matching to capture this leads.
It is important you rightly specify the right keyword matches.
Conclusion
So there you have it – 5 tips to help you avoid falling into traps others fall into. Remember, putting to practice, not just reading and sharing is what matters.
Finance
Find the Right Dual Diagnosis Treatment Facilities
Drug and alcohol addiction or substance abuse in itself is a problem pretty hard to deal with in the population of young adults in today’s world. Add to the bag of worries an extra element of a state of mental disturbance or psychological disorder and you have got on your hand a volcano waiting to erupt. But unfortunately, in today’s scenario a large percentage of people suffering from substance abuse are also in a state of psychological chaos. And the biggest problem is that often one cannot decide the root of the problem.
While in people the emotional disturbance might have sparked off the usage of drugs and addictives while in others it might be the other way round where the drug abuse drove the addict to a state of mental disorder. But according to statistics, it is mostly the emotional factors that lead a person into doing drugs and alcohol. Certain untimely and unprecedented incidents, often termed as the trigger affect a person’s psychology and scar his mind. As a result he takes to drugs and alcohol in a futile attempt to gain reprieve from the pressure on his mind or the feeling of desolation in his heart, resulting in an explosive cocktail of addiction and unpredictable behavior.
Hence, it is imperative that the friends and family members of a person going through such a situation should seek out a dual diagnosis treatment facility at the earliest and enroll the patient for the treatment program. It is important to remember that a normal addiction treatment center or an institute for mental disorder may not help to give a holistic solution to the problem as it is a double edged sword we are dealing with here. Hence, one should seek out facilities offering dual diagnosis treatment for such cases. A rehabilitation center offering dual diagnosis has professionals to deal with both the problems of addiction as well as mental illness through proper evaluation and assessment. To treat a person suffering from dual diagnosis, one first needs to understand the trigger for his problems, thus going to the root cause of his state of ill being and try to find a remedy for the same.
Like all other health care professionals, even choosing a dual diagnosis treatment facility requires some research and background knowledge about the places that are under your consideration. You can start of by finding out all the dual diagnosis treatment centers available in the vicinity. You can get such lists from the yellow pages. Once you have a list to choose from, first of all, it is important to make sure that the center has the necessary credibility and qualification for dual diagnosis treatment and that the professionals employed there are experienced in treating patients with dual diagnosis. Next, you should check for the relapse rate among the previous patients of the facility. The lower the relapse rate, better the reliability of the facility. You should also inquire about the cost of the program before you enroll and only once all your queries are satisfied, should you finalize your choice.
Finance
Magento Business Intelligence: What’s New for the Merchants?
If you have an ecommerce store, you must be aware of the Magento platform and its widespread popularity due to its rich functionalities and customization options. This open source software is used by more than 250,000 online retailers and that includes some big brands like Samsung, Ford and Nike. Though it may offer a rich library of features and functions, Magento development offers very limited reporting and analysis capabilities.
Modern online store owners and merchants require something more than just transaction records and traffic data to remain competitive in the market. In simple words, they need business intelligence. There are merchants who are frustrated and are not willing to go through the complex process of studying their customer’s behavior and formulating strategies based on the reports.
How Magento helped merchants with the benefits of Magento Analytics?
In 2016, to help merchants easily gain insight of their customers and across their organizations, Magento acquired RJMetrics that provides big data analytics to business of various sizes. This was called the Magento Analytics. This cloud based, advanced analytics solution was integrated with the Magento development platform, so that the merchants could have a better understanding of their customers and sell their products in a smarter way while increasing their ROI. Magento Analytics is a business intelligence solution which means that it gathers data from various sources and offers an intuitive front end that can be used to discover new insights by the merchants.
Magento Analytics rebranded to Magento Business Intelligence
But today, Magento Analytics has been rebranded to Magento Business Intelligence and it reflects the power and depth of the software and offers a holistic view of the customer journey from varied data sources. It allows the merchants to gather data from multiple sources like MySQL, Salesforce to Facebook Ads into a single source that is accessible across your organization. This has helped the merchants to gather faster and accurate information and save their valuable time and spend it more on applying the insights.
Magento BI is suitable for both technical and business users and its cloud based delivery model seamlessly resolve any complex data infrastructure needs of the company. In case the merchants need any additional help to work with and understand the data, then it also offers additional professional services.
Magento BI Pro
There are two core products: The Magento BI Pro, which is great for experienced merchants and who are involved in advanced cross source analysis.
- Unlimited data source beyond Google Analytics
- Customize the baseline offering
- Ease access to the data warehouse manager so as to customize the infrastructure and gain data visibility
- Obtain additional support through professional service team offerings or customer success
Magento BI Essentials
Magento BI Essentials also offer access to five dashboards that comprises of about 75 reports at cost effective rate. These are all best in class analyses.
- Understand the daily performance of your store in terms of revenues, top customers and AOV
- Drill deep into performing categories and customer segments
- Easily collaborate with the team around data and share the metrics with key stakeholders
- Have an overview on the repeat revenue and customer loyalty
Finance
Why Graphic Design Is Important in Marketing
For businesses to stand out from competition, they need to include graphic design in their marketing strategies. While the right tools in marketing can boost sales and customer engagement, adding powerful graphics will lead them to long-term success.
Takes Marketing Strategy to the Next Level
There are people who consider graphic design as a finishing touch but it is much more. When combined with the right marketing strategy, graphics can prove to be powerful.
Though text has the power to persuade, graphic design makes users associate with a brand. For those who are not convinced, think about the golden arches.
Graphic design is effective in communicating businesses to their target audience. Using great graphics in their marketing strategy will increase their visibility on the web and awareness of a brand.
It increases conversion (visitor to customer) rates, credibility and trust as well as develop unity within the company, encouraging employees to be more productive and take pride in their work.
Most importantly, graphic design which is well thought of will surely kill competition. Well-executed branding will set a company aside from the rest of the crowd.
There are 3 major ways to boost marketing by means of graphic design:
Brand Identity
A well designed logo is an effective way to communicate a brand’s identity and vision. This can convey what words cannot say. A company logo is a very important building block of a brand, together with the name as well as the products/services that a business offers.
A logo can easily be retained in the memory of users. It will be displayed in the company’s business cards, website, products and everything that is part of it. Some viewers may not easily recall a name but will most likely remember a company by means of a captivating logo.
Website
Creative graphic design matters when it comes to converting visitors into customers. When a website is visually appealing it catches the interest of visitors and gives them more than enough reason to become potential buyers. A great design reflects high quality products/services desired by people.
A website gives a first impression of a company to prospects. It paves the way to a business since viewers will want to go through it before they ever think of buying. For this reason, it is important for a business to always make a good first impression.
When a website has a great graphic design it complements the content in it. It will enhance text that will in turn, boost sales. A website works 24 hours a day for a business owner and it would be an advantage if people stay to buy then come back for more.
Advertising
In the past, brochures, catalogs and flyers were used as forms of adverting. These traditional means of advertisement, though, can still be effective in communicating with an audience when done the right way.
Adverts can be seen everywhere across social media and people have the tendency to scroll past them. When people receive a flyer, they tend to take a look at it before throwing it.
In the same way, letterheads, calling cards, newspaper ads and posters among others continue to be effective in making a brand known to their target market. Though digital marketing is the latest trend, it still has not totally replaced traditional advertising. Such platforms require quality graphic design in order for a business to benefit from it.
Finance
Considering SEO For Achieving Higher Page Ranking Among the Search Engines
Search engine optimization which is usually abbreviated as SEO is the most popular marketing tool in the online business these days. If you own or run a business which is empowered and connected through internet facilitation, then you should consider SEO for achieving higher page ranking among the search engines. What must be so beneficial in that? The traffic you would be getting within a short span of time! You can involve any of the SEO techniques to the affiliate or email marketing you are running and divert more and more visitors towards the products or sales you have.
Many of the internet marketers are usually not so aware of the SEO techniques and tactics so they can use it for achieving higher ranking among the search engines, but once they get a hold at it, it provides positive outcomes for a long period of time.
SEO marketing comprises of marketing which is very important in order to run any sort of internet marketing business. You need to advertise to achieve more and more visitors for your products, offers and services. Even if your business is not online, advertising is very important. Internet marketing is all about advertising and it mostly revolves around trendy advertising. By search engine optimization, you get higher page ranking among various different search engines; it also sorts out the relevancy and affiliation of the content that belongs to a particular research. Therefore, taking time to optimize your website, selecting the most demanding keywords and posting relevant content is vital and essential.
Most of the internet marketers work according to the ranking search engines provide them with. It is a common phenomenon to go with the reviews and searches which are among the top ten or top twenty or so. It means, in order to have your product promoted, your website should have the maximum ranking and page span. If your website or blog doesn’t even reaches the limit of first two pages of the search results, it is more likely to happen that you don’t receive any of the valuable readers, visitors or consumers.
Keywords, content and optimization is what SEO counts and alleviates on. You should be able to identify what are some top researches and keywords which will relate to your website. It should have the most common phrases, sentences and words tagged on which people like to read about. Inbound links and Meta tags also play a vital role.
Finance
Law Firm SEO Snake Oil – Help Us – Help Your Competition!
Let’s say you’re a Chicago personal injury lawyer. Your firm hires Big Time Web Consultant to help you “get found” on line. Perhaps they build you a website/blog. They optimize your site/blog for keywords that they tell you are relevant to your practice. For example, “Chicago personal injury lawyer”.
They use “Chicago personal injury lawyer” in your title tag (one of the factors Google uses to rank your site).
Then, another Chicago personal injury law firm calls up Big Time Web Consultant. Big Time Web Consultant sells them a website/blog. They optimize the site/blog for the same keywords.
They use “Chicago personal injury lawyer” in your competitor’s title tag!
Now look, I’m not suggesting that mere keyword overlap constitutes a huge conflict of interest. What I am saying, is that by targeting the same title tag keywords, building anchor text links for that keyword, and focusing the majority of their SEO efforts on competing keywords, they are creating a problem for you.
I mean, you wouldn’t represent the same party on two sides of a lawsuit, would you?
I imagine, if you’re the highest bidder, they will “help” you the most. This just doesn’t seem that fair. The problem is, most law firms don’t have any idea that this is going on.
Unfortunately, this situation is more of the rule, than the exception. I can think of at least 3 major law firm web providers that use this “bidding war” approach. Further, and I’m just guessing here, I would say that these three players represent over 80% of the law firms on line (and that’s conservative).
Find a lawyer Internet marketing company that has some form of “exclusive partnership” or “non-compete” agreement.
Common PPC Mistakes That Can Get You Burned
Find the Right Dual Diagnosis Treatment Facilities
Bob Raissman: Gary Cohen delivers with direct shot at Mets’ Buck Showalter over ear check
Magento Business Intelligence: What’s New for the Merchants?
Why Graphic Design Is Important in Marketing
Uniswap Likely To Reach $7 Price
Considering SEO For Achieving Higher Page Ranking Among the Search Engines
Law Firm SEO Snake Oil – Help Us – Help Your Competition!
Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena
Business Phone Service Considerations: Do You Need VOIP?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain