The Premier League giants are looking for a US cash boost after putting UEFA’s Champions League payout far behind

Premier League’s TOP clubs are looking for a cash boost in the US after predictions of a big boost in income from Uefa’s Champions League restart fell flat.

Club bosses have been told to expect a 40-50 per cent increase in TV value as they move to a single league in 2024 and expand the competition to 189 from the current 125 games.

1 Jake Humphrey, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen were BT Sport’s team for Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid but TV money is set to rise less than hoped Photo credit: Getty

But England’s contract – the most lucrative to be split between BT, Amazon and the BBC – rose just 17.5 per cent from £1.2bn over three seasons to £1.41bn.

There has been a bigger jump in France but the lofty claims now seem unlikely to be met, with forecasts of a maximum total increase of around 30 per cent to £3.35bn per season.

That’s why Uefa and the clubs are pinning their hopes on DOUBLING the value of the US rights currently held in a joint deal by Paramount and Univision worth £122million a year.

But Uefa and their agent, Relevent Sports Group, which is run by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, believe they can get a six-year deal worth up to £1.7billion over the line.

Talks have already begun with broadcasters including NBC, ESPN, Amazon, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery – which is merging with BT Sport in the UK – and Apple.

Uefa expects to announce the winner early next season.

It comes after Chelsea led the Covid losers with a deficit of £205.7m in 2020-21.

Analysts at Vysyble said the 20 Prem clubs have collectively lost £1.05billion this season, with league bosses estimating the total Covid bill at at least £2billion.

Vaulty service

British pole vault champion Harry Coppell is the latest to suffer from the chaos at the airport – after his training poles were destroyed en route to the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Coppell posted a picture from the US with seven of his poles all bent.

BIGWIG CRAIG’S POISON SHOCK

Former British Olympic boss Sir Craig Reedie says he wasn’t concerned about Russian hacking – until he discovered the link to the poisoning of dissident spy Sergei Skripal.

Skripal survived an assassination attempt by GRU officers using the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in 2016.

Two years later, Reedie’s home in Scotland was visited by five officers from the National Crime Agency to take control of all his communications equipment following the Russian-led hack by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s “Fancy Bears”, which he headed Time.

Sir Craig revealed in his new autobiography, Delivering London’s Olympic Dream, that “one of the alleged hackers” was Ruslan Boshirov.

Boshirov, whose real name is Anotoliy Chepiga, was later revealed to be “the same GRU thug who was one of the men accused of poisoning the Skripals.” A happy escape.

THE call to “keep politics out of football” has raged in recent years.

But in Italy there are some who now want to keep football out of politics – after former Roma and Azzurri midfielder Damiano Tommasi, 48, became mayor of Verona.

MOUTH WATCH

ENGLAND’S rugby stars will be part of a mouthguard project aimed at detecting and preventing concussion injuries in sport.

Eddie Jones’ Red Rose squad – as well as Premiership Rugby – have agreed to run the season’s program with mouthguards provided by Prevent Biometrics.

Chips in security equipment will allow scientists to monitor the severity and frequency of headbutts and assess the impact on players’ brains.