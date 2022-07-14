The Real Secret To Making Money Online With Affiliate Marketing

Pin 0 Shares

Throughout the years, I have focused mainly on selling digital products as both an affiliate and a vendor. Now, for those of you who don’t know what the difference is, an affiliate is a person who promotes someone else product and receives commissions where as a vendor is the actual producer of the product. 99% of “Make Money Online” eBooks and reports will try and convince you that the way to make money online is to simply sign up as some website’s affiliate and start promoting their product using methods such as PPC (Pay Per Click), CPA (Cost Per Action), PPV (Pay Per View), Forum Marketing, Article Marketing, Email List Building or Blog Commenting, etc. Many times you will find sites pitching automated software that will handle all of these tasks for you; the only problem is it doesn’t work. It may have worked 10 years ago before the scene became oversaturated but definitely not anymore – especially not the way they advertise that it does.

Before I go any further I am going to tell you the sad truth – none of these methods that I described above have ever worked for me or anyone I know when it comes to making REAL money as an affiliate. When I say REAL money I mean the kind of money required to quit your day job and become a full-time Internet Marketer. As for those screen shots the Gurus show you of all the sales they are making? They are either screenshots of sales they have made from their own vendor websites or in most cases they are done with Photoshop. Yes that’s right – all fake! They aren’t practicing what they are preaching at all. In many cases these systems they are selling are completely fictional ideas that they have never even tested themselves!

THE BIG LIE

The reason why most money making Gurus tell you to become an affiliate is because it sounds so easy. It doesn’t cost anything for you to sign up and technically there are many free ways to advertise affiliate links and this is attractive to people with little or no money trying to start an online business. At first glance it seems like it could work. But as I said before, if you want to make the REAL money, you won’t be able to do it as a newbie affiliate marketer that has no email list or high traffic website built up. You can paste all the links you want in forums, write all the articles your heart desires and even spend money on PPC campaigns, but you will never make a full-time living as an affiliate doing it this way – unless you have the time to make up a list of over a thousand non-competitive keywords and use Yahoo/Bing PPC search marketing.

Most of the times these “Gurus” are also banking on the fact that when it comes time for you to decide on what product to promote as an affiliate you may end up promoting their very own product. Basically they are looking out for themselves and not for you.

Many of you have probably purchased one of those “Get Instant Riches Online” eBooks from a vendor that tell you to sign up as an affiliate somewhere. After you decide on an affiliate product to promote you are then faced with the big challenge of getting people to click on your affiliate link. This is when you will learn the hard way that paid advertising rarely results in any profits or takes a lot of testing (lost money) to find the right formula and any free methods of promotion simply do not produce enough traffic to make the REAL money.

AFFILIATE MARKETING ONLY WORKS IF YOU HAVE ALREADY BUILT UP A SUBSTANTIAL EMAIL LIST OR HAVE A HIGH TRAFFIC WEBSITE TO PROMOTE THE PRODUCTS ON OR IF YOU ARE IN THE 1% OF EXPERIENCED AFFILIATES WHO UNDERSTAND CPM MEDIA BUYS AND CAN AFFORD TO TAKE RISKS.

The reality is that you are going to have to set up your own vendor website that utilizes affiliates to sell YOUR own product if you want to make REAL money online. The sad truth is that you will be supported by struggling affiliates, just like you were at one time. These affiliates will get sick of not making money with free advertising techniques and then want to take a shortcut and use paid advertising to promote your site. Good for you, bad for them. While they may break even or make a small profit, their effort will be short lived, but with a vendor site you will always have a new crop of affiliates out there trying to sell your product. While affiliates may come and go you will continue to thrive.

Don’t feel too bad though, many of your affiliates who DO know what they are doing will be making a profit from promoting your product because they will already have a source of traffic from a website or blog they own or from an email list they have built up. These are called super affiliates and as a vendor you want to get to know them.

There is no such thing as easy instant riches, although becoming a vendor and selling your own digital products online is as close as you can get compared to most businesses.

If you are serious about making money online please read the rest of my report and find the motivation to get your first website up and running. I personally find setting up vendor websites to be an exciting process. Don’t be intimidated because it should only take a couple weeks to produce your own product and get your first vendor website up and running – even if you have no web design experience.

The first website you create or hire someone to create can also be used as a template for your future sites. I will go into more detail about how to design your site later in this report. After you have your first site up and running you will get to sit back and experience the awesome feeling of having an army of affiliate marketers out there promoting your website for you. As long as your information that you are selling doesn’t become obsolete you can rake in money from one site for the rest of your life, but you aren’t going to stop there, you are going to create an empire of vendor sites!