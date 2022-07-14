Vitalik Buterin Is Named Headline Speaker at ETHToronto 2022

Toronto, Ontario, 14th July, 2022, Chainwire

ETHToronto , the official Hackathon of the Blockchain Futurist Conference , is coming to Toronto on August 8-10, 2022 as part of an event that will be graced by Canada’s brightest crypto mind, Vitalik Buterin.

A new addition to the fourth annual Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency event of the year, ETHToronto, is a three-day hackathon that will pit some of the industry’s most talented up-and-coming developers against each other in competition for bounties. Participants will be challenged to “build the future” by developing the next innovation in blockchain technology at the event, organized by Untraceable Events.

Contestants will gain inspiration from none other than Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin, who will share his thoughts on the current state of the ecosystem and its future. He leads the impressive lineup of more than 120 experts from the world of Web3 who will discuss topics such as NFTs, the metaverse, DeFi, crypto, and DAOs, sharing ideas with aspiring developers and enthusiasts to help create a stronger ecosystem. Speakers will deliver talks and host a variety of sessions, workshops and panels at ETHToronto.

At the event, contestants will be able to meet and collaborate with other developers, attend speaker sessions, connect with hiring companies and listen to panelists, while competing for the chance to present their builds on Ankr’s Futurist Mainstage. There’s sure to be a lot at stake, aside from the prestige of winning at an event that’s chock-a-block with the presence of multiple crypto luminaries, with bounty rewards on offer. At previous events held by Untraceable Events, hackathon contestants have won prizes of up to 35 Bitcoin!

Untraceable Events Founder Tracy Leparulo organized the first ever Ethereum hackathon back in 2014 and has since followed up with past events such as Bitcoin Expo 2014, BlockGeeks Hackathon 2016 and the original ETHWaterloo in 2017. Earlier hackathons hosted by Untraceable Events have given birth to noteworthy crypto projects including CryptoKitties and OpenBazaar.

ETHToronto will be held at the vast and futuristic waterfront Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto. Within it, the 40,000 square foot indoor dome, known as The Hacker Dome, will provide a quiet place for blockchain developers to get down to work, iterating on their ideas, and even finding a place to crash at night. More than 500 developers from across the globe are expected to compete at the event, leveraging their talents and ingenuity to help build the future of the Web3 Ecosystem.

The hackathon winners will later present their ideas on the Hedera Hackathon Stage at the Blockchain Futurist Conference, with ETHToronto media partners MarketAcross and Chainwire on hand to spread the word about the most delightful innovations that arise from the event.

About EthToronto

ETHToronto is a community event, free to attend and build. Attendees are welcome to participate at ETHToronto as hackers, mentors, speakers and volunteers. To find more details and apply for the event, visit: https://www.ethtoronto.ca

Interested in more information? Contact the team at Untraceable Team.

and join the Web3 movement with the Blockchain Futurist Conference. The future is here .

