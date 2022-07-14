Connect with us

Blockchain

What Are the Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in July? 

What Are the Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in July?
  • The top altcoins to buy in July are MATIC, ADA, DOT, DEX, and ONE.
  • ADA, DOT and MATIC are the leading altcoins in the market.

Let’s look at the top altcoins to buy this July.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is one of the biggest blockchain platforms, which is built on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at $0.423026 with a 24-hour trading volume of $998,630,370, as per CMC. Cardano is down 1.18% in the last 24 hours. The current live market cap is $14,272,493,313.

ADA Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is an open source blockchain platform which provides a foundation to support a decentralized web. Currently, the Polkadot is trading at $6.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $403,686,027. Polkadot is down 1.27% in the last 24 hours, with a live market cap of $6,294,475,992.

DOT Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is the native cryptocurrency of Polygon Network, which is built on Ethereum blockchain. The Polygon is trading at $0.623755 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,297,188,882. At the time of writing, Polygon is up 11.87% in the last 24 hours, with a live market cap of $4,994,282,114. 

MATIC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Harmony (ONE)

Harmony is an open blockchain, which eases the creation and use of decentralized applications. It is currently trading at $0.020023 with a 24-hour trading volume of $140,497,235. Harmony is down 1.65% in the last 24 hours, with a live market cap of $246,373,587. 

ONE Price Chart (Source: CMC)

dexIRA (DEX)
The dexIRA platform is based on the synergy of two concepts: DEX decentralized exchanges (DEX) and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA). dexIRA is currently trading at  $0.009495 with a 24-hour trading volume of $76,485.81. dexIRA is up 5.56% in the last 24 hours.

DEX Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Disclaimer: 

TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

Blockchain

Ethereum Classic Muffled In Last 2 Months

Ethereum
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike.

Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.

As of this writing, ETC is trading at $23.08, down 16 percent in the last seven days, data by Coingecko show, Saturday.

Although Proof-of-Stake has rendered Ethereum’s mining obsolete, renewed interest in the coin has resulted from the Merge. The day the Merge was made public, the hashrate increased as a result.

However, ETC’s long-term prospects remain bleak as weekly, biweekly, and monthly time periods are all in the red.

The present value of 0.80 between Ethereum and its hard fork indicates that Ethereum Classic will enthusiastically follow wherever ETH goes. The data points to a positive expansion.

Ethereum Classic: Technical Analysis

From September 19 to now, ETC has fluctuated in price between $20.73 and $31.13. The coin’s current moving average (CMF) is currently -0.09, which indicates that bears are gaining dominance.

Nonetheless, the Stoch RSI is in the oversold region, which represents an excellent buying opportunity for investors and traders.

The increasing ascent of the bull-bear power indicator suggests a likely trend reversal. However, the Bollinger band’s central line is exerting greater downward pressure on the coin.

The 20-day to 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) also operate as dynamic barrier for the token, making a rebound conceivable.

ETC: Possible Recuperation?

Although it will be tough to produce a price reversal, bulls can yet defend the $23 support level. This will serve as a springboard for them to try the $27 resistance level. Traders and investors can also utilize the Stoch RSI numbers.

As previously stated, the Stoch RSI is in the oversold bottom half. This indicates that the coin is now undervalued and extremely inexpensive to purchase. Speculators and investors can purchase ETC at the current market price with a loss stop of $18.76.

However, this carries considerable risk because other indicators hint to a short- and long-term pessimistic outlook for ETC. But if the bulls can maintain the $23 support line, October will be an excellent starting place for a further rise to $29.71. We anticipate a strong bearish or bullish price movement in the following days and weeks.

ETC total market cap at $3.17 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Investing.com, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Kucoin Token (KCS) Shows Green Instead Of Red, Will Price Breach $11?

Kucoin Token (Kcs) Shows Green Instead Of Red, Will Price Breach $11?
  • KCS’ price shows strength as the price remains green despite the market’s uncertainty. 
  • KCS bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. 
  • The price of KCS shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with good volume. 

Kucoin Token (KCS) price movement has recently shown some great price action as the price gained momentum to bounce from a downtrend against tether (USDT). Although the crypto market is currently facing a new setback, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has dropped from $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicates an increase in inflation, which affects the price of BTC and altcoins. The price is back up at $19,200 does not suggest bulls have recovered the market. (Data from Kucoin)

Kucoin Token (KCS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Given the sharp decline in the crypto market after the release of the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours and then back up to a range high of $19,800 before rejection back to $19,200. With the possibility of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) rising to a high of 45%, altcoins could suffer more if BTC retraces. 

After dropping to a low of $8.5 in recent weeks, this time has proved rather tough for KCS buyers considering the bear market has seen more of a downtrend movement than an uptrend affecting the price of KCS. 

The price of KCS currently trades at $9.9 as the price faces resistance to breaking higher; KCS needs to break the resistance at $10-$11 for the price to trend to a high of $13. With the current price action for KCS, we could see the price breaking this resistance zone with more buy orders. If the price of KCS fails to break this region, we could retest the support at $9 to hold the price sell-off.

Weekly resistance for the price of KCS – $10-$11.

Weekly support for the price of KCS – $9.

Price Analysis Of KCS On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily KCS Price Chart | Source: KCSUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for the price of KCS looks good after the price showed great signs of a potential breakout from its long downtrend range as the price has found its movement between $8.5-$9.9. 

KCS’s price holds strong above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA); the price of $9.3, which corresponds to the 200 EMA, acts as strong support for the price of KCS on the daily timeframe.

The price of KCS needs to breakout of this range-bound movement for the price to trade to a high of $12-$13. 

Daily resistance for the price of KCS – $10.5-$11.

Daily support for the price of KCS – $9.3-$8.5.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Blockchain

Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours

Top 3 Privacy Coins To Consider This June 2022 For Investors
  • The top 3 gainers of the day are QNT, MKR, and CSPR.
  • QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 gainers of the past 24 hours. 

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network, an operating system based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). QNT was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. It provides global interoperability through its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts.

Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers Of The Last 24 Hours
QNT Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Quant is currently trading around $184.60, with a one-day trading volume of $122,925,320. QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours, as per CMC. 

Maker (MKR)

Maker (MKR) is the governance token for the Ethereum-based Maker protocol. MakerDAO created and launched MKR in 2015. MKR is a major contributor to one of the largest stablecoins, DAI. 

1665839377 453 Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers Of The Last 24 Hours
MKR Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Currently, Maker is trading around $954.50 with a one-day trading volume of $52,206,292. MKR has increased by nearly 4.83% over the past 24 hours. 

Casper (CSPR)

Casper, the first live proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain based on the Casper CBC protocol, was introduced on the mainnet on March 30, 2021. Through Casper’s PoS consensus method, CSPR is used to reward network validators for processing on-chain transactions.

1665839378 120 Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers Of The Last 24 Hours
CSPR Price Chart (Source: CMC)

At the time of writing, Casper is trading around $0.03734 with a one-day trading volume of $12,536,637. CSPR has increased by nearly 4.64% in the past 24 hours. 

Blockchain

Uniswap Likely To Reach $7 Price

Uniswap
Uniswap is not looking good right now. UNI, the governance token of the decentralized exchange platform bearing the same name, must be able to muster enough energy to regain momentum and hit its target. 

  • Uniswap’s key support levels are $5.7 and $5.2
  • UNI price can go as high as $7, with a push for $8 also highly possible
  • An extended bearish run is still possible if breakdown below support marker occurs

According to tracking from Coingecko, at press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $6.20 and is currently down on intraday, weekly and monthly periods.

Over the last 24 hours, Uniswap went down by 2.8% while on a seven-day period the asset is dealing with 8.2% price decline.

Its year-to-date loss is huge, being down by 76.4% and UNI already lost 86.2% of its all-time high price of $44.92 attained last May 3, 2021.

But despite all of these negative price numbers, investors could be looking at a bull run for the 17th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

How UNI Can Hit The $7 Marker

Analysis from its daily timeframe chart shows the altcoin’s price has incorporated itself into an inverted head and shoulder pattern, putting itself in a good position to start a bullish rally.

Chart: TradingView

Investors need to keep their eyes open for two crucial support levels for Uniswap, $5.7 and $5.2, as they are significant points for buyers to initiate and sustain a price recovery.

With the nature of its current price pattern, UNI could be in a position to make a 10.6% jump and finally hit the $7 level.

There is an even better scenario for Uniswap, as success in buyers’ attempt to sustain the $5.66 support level and push to the $7 marker would mean accelerated surge for the digital asset all the way to $8.

Caution is still advised though, as breakdown below the $5.2 support will wash away all hopes for the aforementioned price rally and will mean extended bearish run for Uniswap.

Uniswap Labs Completes Successful Funding Round

Perhaps one key driving force for the forecasted bull rally for the cryptocurrency is the recently completed funding round of Uniswap Labs.

Motivated by its goal of broadening its offerings, the parent company of the largest decentralized exchange pulled all strings it could and raised $165 million in its Series B fund-raiser.

The round, that pushed the firm’s valuation to $1.6 billion, was led by Polychain Capital and featured loyal supporters such as a16z crypto, SV Angel, Variant and Paradigm.

Uniswap Labs, in recent months, have been very vocal about its plans to add several new offerings which include a wallet system and enabling customers to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Uniswap from different market places.

The successful funding round will certainly help the company in that department, not to mention aid in pushing UNI price to higher levels before the year ends.

Uniswap Likely To Reach 7 Price
UNI total market cap at $4.67 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Inc Magazine, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena

Meta And Microsoft Are Founding Members Of Metaverse Standards Forum
  • To mark the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, the firm has already created an NFT collection.
  • The development of Bandai Namco’s own multi-IP metaverse is already under way.

One of the largest AAA game publishers and developers in Japan, Konami, has expressed interest in joining the metaverse and Web3 entertainment movement. Several job postings have lately been posted by the corporation for the creation of experiences using this kind of technology in its upcoming video games. 

13 separate employment positions are being advertised by the company for infrastructure development, production and operations, and support. These brand-new positions will contribute to providing innovative experiences like Web3 and Metaverse.

Konami stated :

We have been conducting research and development to incorporate the latest technology into games and contents, and plan to launch a service where players can trade their in-game NFTs (digital items) through a unique distribution platform using blockchain.

Not for the First Time

Konami has previously incorporated blockchain-based components into its business. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, one of its most cherished properties, the studio has already created an NFT collection. 

When it comes to Web3 and metaverse advancements, other Japanese players are ahead. Bandai Namco announced in February that it would be devoting $130 million to the creation of its multi-IP metaverse, which it is already trying to develop. In addition to blockchain and play-to-earn, Square Enix has announced the introduction of an NFT collection with a Final Fantasy theme for the coming year.

Recently, Sega also revealed plans to create its own blockchain-based IP-licensed game, utilizing the decentralized elements of Japanese blockchain service provider Oasys.

Blockchain

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell 2% Stake Next Year

Coinbase Ceo Reveals Documentary On Crypto And Exchange
