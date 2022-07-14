What Are the Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Invest in July? 

- The top 3 gainers of the day are QNT, MKR, and CSPR.
- QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours.
Let’s take a look at the top 3 gainers of the past 24 hours.
Quant (QNT)
Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network, an operating system based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). QNT was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. It provides global interoperability through its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts.
Quant is currently trading around $184.60, with a one-day trading volume of $122,925,320. QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
Maker (MKR)
Maker (MKR) is the governance token for the Ethereum-based Maker protocol. MakerDAO created and launched MKR in 2015. MKR is a major contributor to one of the largest stablecoins, DAI.
Currently, Maker is trading around $954.50 with a one-day trading volume of $52,206,292. MKR has increased by nearly 4.83% over the past 24 hours.
Casper (CSPR)
Casper, the first live proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain based on the Casper CBC protocol, was introduced on the mainnet on March 30, 2021. Through Casper’s PoS consensus method, CSPR is used to reward network validators for processing on-chain transactions.
At the time of writing, Casper is trading around $0.03734 with a one-day trading volume of $12,536,637. CSPR has increased by nearly 4.64% in the past 24 hours.
Recommended For You