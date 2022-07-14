What Is SEO or Content Marketing?

Pin 0 Shares

Content marketing is the use of content to attract an audience and translate that to sales. SEO writing is creating search engine optimized content so that you capture the attention of search engines on the web. The way you word or write your content will determine how fast you grab the attention of the search engines thereby affecting your position on search results.

Tips on writing good SEO content

Like in everything else there are rules as to how you can or cannot write your search engine optimized content. It is up to you to keep these rules in mind when writing. If you use these tips you can write a simple and excellent article for your content marketing campaign.

– Keyword

A keyword is something that describes what you are marketing or what your business is all about. It doesn’t have to be a word it can also be a phrase as long as it describes what your business is all about. The words or phrases you choose as keywords should be placed strategically throughout your article so that the search engines can grab on to it quickly.

– Picking keywords

To choose ideal keywords, research on the top keywords associated with your business that are popular on search engines such as Google. Select the keywords that you like and most describe your business and then use them strategically in articles.

– Paragraphs and subheadings

Then you must have subheadings and paragraphs in your articles. These make the articles easy to read and also help in keyword placement. An article that flows from start to finish without breaks is tiring for a reader. It’s advisable to break down ideas into sizeable paragraphs with subtitles for easy reading.

– Keyword placement

Once you have the word, then you must be mindful of placement. Ideally, your keywords must feature in the title. Make sure the keyword is in the first paragraph and last paragraph. You should also put the chosen word or phrase in a subtitle or two of your article.

– Avoid keyword stuffing

Ensure that you do not pack your article full of keywords, this is keyword stuffing, and it is not allowed. Your article should have a good flow with the keywords placed in a sensible manner all through.

If you write SEO articles using these tips you are sure to have good rankings on search results which may translate to high sales or popularity for your business.