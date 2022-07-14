Will there be another season?

After zooming through all eight episodes of Netflix live-action resident Evil series, you might be curious if we get it or not resident Evil Season 2.

resident Evil is an extremely popular horror franchise around the world. It has international fame, be it through games, movies or merch, most people know what the series is even if they haven’t seen the movies or played the games. Based on that fact alone, there seems to be a good chance the live-action show will get a lot of views, if only out of curiosity.

Several were animated resident Evil Movies and shows, but this is the first live-action series in the universe. The other live action content was the movies.

Netflix will likely give the show at least one more season, although personally I’m hoping for many more, but I’ll take what I can get.

Is Season 2 of Netflix Resident Evil happening?

resident Evil has not yet been canceled or renewed. Sometimes Netflix orders very early renewals, even before a show airs, if they expect it to be popular. but resident Evil has not been prematurely extended or terminated. The good news is that there’s plenty of time for the show to premiere and hopefully the service will perform very well to make it a worthwhile long-term investment over multiple seasons.

The genre fare on Netflix has been mostly hit or miss, but some of the streaming service’s biggest shows are horror or fantasy. The Witcher is probably the most comparable as it is also a very popular franchise based on books and acclaimed video games (although the Netflix series is based on the books, not the games). stranger things is also the biggest show by Netflix and fans between the and resident Evil should overlap, so I’m hopeful resident Evils future.

So far we don’t have a confirmation one way or another, but stay tuned for updates on Netflix Life.

The good news is that Dabb has a beginning, middle and end plan for the series. He told TVLine, “Whether that’s two seasons or three seasons or four seasons or five seasons, we let the audience dictate us.”

What could Resident Evil season 2 be about?

Spoilers ahead for resident Evil season 1

The end of the first season ends with several significant cliffhangers. In 2022, Billie and Jade leave New Raccoon City with Bert. Jade has the name and address of Ada Wong, so we can assume she will be traveling to Japan. But will Billie go with her? Based on how things stand between them in 2036, it doesn’t seem likely. There’s also the fact that Evelyn’s secret project escaped, which likely caused the eventual virus outbreak.

Speaking of 2036, the season ends with Arjun’s fate hanging in the air, Jade shooting, and Billie getting away with Jade’s daughter, Bea. Her story will obviously be about her trying to get her daughter back.

Speaking to TVLine, Dabb also teased more elements from the games that come into play throughout the story, saying, “I’ll say the deeper we go into the story, the more story we find as we get more elements out.” bring games and expand on these worlds and these characters.”

In addition, he said:

“We made the choice [in Season 1] just touching the tip of the iceberg when it comes to gameplay. If we’re lucky enough to go into Season 2 and beyond, you’ll see how many more gameplay elements are coming to the show.”

While we don’t necessarily see everything in the show, Dabb added that what happens in the game is still real in this world and forms the show’s backstory.