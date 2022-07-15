News
ASK IRA: Could it be as simple for the Heat as coming back better?
Q: Dream Scenario: Bam Adebayo improves his offensive game to average 22 points a night, Tyler Herro starts and averages 24. Victor Oladipo returns to his All-Star form, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin show dramatic and consistent improvement, Kyle Lowry stays healthy and in better shape, and Jimmy Butler builds on last year’s great season. Do we really need any more? – Bob, Davie.
A: That’s a heck of a dream; you must sleep well. Yes, if everything goes perfectly, to its optimal best, then it seemingly all is there for the taking. But perfection is an NBA abstract. Players do miss time. Opponents catch on defensively against emerging players. Plus, you are talking about older players attempting to keep pace. In addition, there remains the COVID element. That is why insurance policies are needed, and why the search for something more remains ongoing.
Q: Can you see Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson as the Heat’s new two-way contract players? – Bob.
A: No, Haywood Highsmith is under a team-friendly contract the next two seasons, so I’m not sure the Heat would want to expose him to waivers in order to demote him to a two-way deal. And I’m not sure Orlando Robinson has the requisite NBA athleticism to move into a two-way contract. Even though Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart hold the Heat’s two-way contracts at the moment, I believe that will remain a fluid situation. As with Caleb Martin last September, keep an eye out on late candidates for the Heat’s two two-way contracts to emerge.
Q: Summer league for the Heat pretty meh, eh? – Anthony.
A: Hard to disagree, especially with Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic sidelined by quadriceps injuries. Haywood Highsmith certainly has looked good, but that also is what should be expected of a player under NBA contract. Mostly, it seems to be an exercise for the Heat to stock their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. It well could be that the majority of this summer’s Heat roster could require seasoning before running it back next summer with the Heat (or elsewhere).
News
Everton v Chelsea: Women’s Super League – live! | Women’s Super League
Key events
Chelsea’s Paul Green said Emma Hayes will have a dugout connection on game days and watch practice online while she recovers from her hysterectomy.
“Emma will definitely always be involved,” he said. “She will be at home watching all the training online, she will be bench-bound on game days as long as she is well enough to do so. I’m sure it will be difficult for her to watch home games. .
Read the full article:
Chelsea players ‘cured Emma soon’ on the backs of their shirts as they warm up for this clash. It has been reported that the men’s side will also carry the message later today when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The weather is beautiful today, a perfect Sunday in October and spent the morning cheering on the runners in the Bath Half Marathon. I had a cheeky latte too! How do you spend your Sunday? Let me know via Twitter, @rendellx or email.
It’s the news everyone can’t wait to hear on game day, the news from the team!
The Toffees will see Karen Holmgaard make her first start as part of one of four changes for the team.
Everton starting XI: Brosnan, Veje, Sevecke, Bjorn, George, Bennison, Park, Graham, Finnigan, Stenevik, K Holmgaard.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have star Pernille Harder back in the starting squad after the striker had some injury time out.
Chelsea starting XI: Berger, Bright, James, Reiten, Perisset, Eriksson, Fleming, Kerr, Cuthbert, Harder, Buchanan.
Preamble
Hello and welcome to our Women’s Super League coverage as we look to see if defending champions Chelsea can secure an away win over Everton after a bumpy start to the season.
They lost their opener to newly-promoted Liverpool but managed to get the ship back on track with two wins over Manchester City and West Ham. They will be without manager Emma Hayes for the foreseeable future after the boss underwent emergency surgery with Denise Reddy taking over on-field decisions.
Everton, meanwhile, will be looking to cause an upset after a brilliant start to the campaign. They have recorded two wins and one loss and are just one place behind Chelsea in the table.
But who lines up for each team? The starting XI will be announced shortly, so stay tuned ahead of kick-off at 1pm BST
theguardian
News
How to watch Ravens vs. Giants: Week 6 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 6 game between the Ravens (3-2) and New York Giants (4-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Sports USA Radio (John Ahlers, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Forecast: Low to mid-60s, partly cloudy
Line: Ravens by 5 1/2 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Giants staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Giants: 8 things to watch, including Saquon Barkley’s elusiveness, third-down success and more
- Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Justin Houston ruled out vs. Giants; RB Justice Hill is doubtful
- With rare skills and fierce emotions, Marcus Peters brings ‘swag’ back to Ravens pass defense
- What’s the key for Ravens safeties Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton to replace Marcus Williams? Be themselves.
- Mike Preston: Ravens running game returning to top form is better than any trade possibility | COMMENTARY
- ‘Very similar, but very different’: How Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald compares to Don Martindale
- Ravens vs. Giants scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge?
News
Musk and Kim Dotcom talk nuclear war — RT World News
SpaceX chief acknowledges that his attempts to defuse the Russian-Ukrainian conflict have yielded no results
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted his efforts to defuse the Russian-Ukrainian conflict have failed. The comments came as he discussed the risks of nuclear war on Twitter with tech entrepreneur and former Megaupload chief Kim Dotcom.
The dialogue took place as Western and Russian officials and experts weighed in on the possibility that the bloodshed in Ukraine could lead to a larger and even more destructive conflict.
“Damn it…even if Starlink continues to lose money and other companies receive billions from taxpayers [dollars]we will continue to fund the Ukrainian government for free,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.
The billionaire donated around 25,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring country in February.
Kim Dotcom, real name Kim Schmitz, replied: “In other words, you will continue your support for the US proxy war in Ukraine despite your better knowledge that this is a US proxy war and the risk of nuclear war because of the war by US proxy?
“Damn if you do, damn if you don’t, then… guess I’m just damned,” Musk wrote in response.
Schmitz then praised Musk for coming up with ideas for a peace settlement between Moscow and Kyiv. “I believe in you. We are facing a nuclear war because of the reckless US foreign policy in Ukraine. You know that. ‘humanity’, he argued.
Musk replied: “I’m doing my best to defuse this situation and obviously I’m failing.”
Schmitz has criticized Washington’s response to the conflict in the past, saying the United States “caused this war and bears the brunt of the responsibility.”
Musk, meanwhile, came under heavy criticism in Ukraine and the West earlier this month for suggesting that, in the interests of peace, kyiv should recognize Crimea as Russian territory. As for the other four former Ukrainian territories admitted to Russia, the billionaire offered to “redo the elections of the annexed regions under the supervision of the UN.”
RT
News
Powerhouse poets to discuss their works at the U of MN
It’s a good thing the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Carlson Family Stage can accommodate 1,100 people, because powerhouse poets Joy Harjo and Layli Long Soldier are teaming up for a free program at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the stage, 84 Church St. S.E., Mpls.
Harjo, three-term U.S. Poet Laureate, and Long Soldier, National Book Critics Circle Awardee, will read and discuss their poetry, seen through the lens of their Native American heritage. The moderator will be Christopher Pexa, associate professor in the university’s American Indian Studies department.
Harjo is a performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. When she was appointed 23rd national poet laureate, she was the first Native American to hold the position and only the second person to serve three terms. She’s written nine books of poetry and two memoirs and is chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, a member of the board of the Native Arts & Cultures Foundation, and artist-in-resident for the Bob Dylan Center. A renowned musician, Harjo performs with her saxophone nationally and internationally.
Layli Long Soldier is a writer of the Oglala Lakota Nation. She is the author of the full-length collection “Whereas,” published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award and the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award. Her 2012 participatory installation, Whereas We Respond, was featured on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
This program is presented by the university’s English department through its Esther Freier Lecture Series, co-sponsored by American Indian Studies. Free tickets are available online via Northrop. Go to: northrop.umn.edu/joy-harjo-and -layli-long-soldier.
News
Overview, predictions, what to watch
An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Packers Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.
Marquee Match
PennsylvaniavsKers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich
The Jets have beaten Kenny Pickett and Skylar Thompson, two rookies making their NFL debuts, in the past two weeks. Now they get Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.
We’ll find out if the defense is real in this one. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have played well this season, and the passing rush came after Thompson last week with 16 hits from the quarterback. But Rodgers will get the ball out quicker and harder to hit. Ulbrich said the key will not let Rodgers figure out what they are doing until the ball is broken.
“He’s a guy who’s very hard to fool, so from a pre-snap standpoint, you have to be on your specifics in terms of your body posture, in terms of looks, in terms of is about all those things,” Ulbrich said. “As the pre-snap stuff is huge, if he knows the story, when the ball is run it can be a long day for you. So I think the pre-snap stuff is probably the most important thing to tell him, but tell all those guys.
Costello’s Call
The Jets are feeling good after winning back-to-back streaks, but this one feels like mission impossible. The Packers have won their last 12 games from a loss, and Aaron Rodgers is nearly unbeatable at home. I think the Packers jump early, but the Jets close in the second half.
Packers 28, Jets 17
four bottom
Zaz it on: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off a week in which he wasn’t asked to do much, but also one in which he didn’t return the ball. Wilson was 14 for 21 for 210 yards and had a rushing touchdown in the win over the Dolphins. The Jets will likely need more this week from Wilson, who has yet to record a 300-yard passing game in his career.
Wilson will face his childhood idol, Aaron Rodgers. The two had a chance to talk to each other last year when the teams held joint workouts in Green Bay. Now Wilson will try to take down his hero.
“Being on the same pitch as him is cool,” Wilson said. “We’re kind of attacking their defense, so it’s a bit different. It was probably the same last year when we were playing in Tampa Bay. It was like, ‘Wow, we’re playing Tom Brady right now. I’ve watched this guy since I was born, which is kinda crazy. I’m sure it will be the same kind of thing in this game.
Dynamic Duo: Both teams have a two-headed monster at running back, and this game could come down to whoever has the most success.
The Packers have the duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who have combined this year for 635 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, plus a receiving touchdown. The Jets have young guns, Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who have 433 combined rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, as well as a receiving touchdown.
Hall had a huge game last week against the Dolphins, with 197 total yards. It will be interesting to see how play time is divided this week.
Thank you giants The Giants did the Jets a disservice last week with their 27-22 win over the Packers in London. The Packers are 10-0 following a loss under coach Matt LaFleur and have won their last 12 games after a loss. The Jets must also overcome the Packers’ home-field advantage. Green Bay has won 15 straight regular season games at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 24-3 at home since LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. The Jets, who will be looking to win their third straight game for the first time since 2019, are 2-0 on the road This year.
What race: The Jets’ pass rush came to life last week against the Dolphins. They had 16 quarterback hits against Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. Carl Lawson led the way with seven. Lawson appears to have recovered from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered last year during joint workouts with the Packers in training camp.
“I really think he was the best we’ve seen, the best version of him, and that said, I also believe he still has a long way to go,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy who, he’s getting healthier every day, he’s getting more confident every day, he’s starting to get back in shape.”
New York Post
News
Massive Mariano’s and Jewel Grocery merger draw strong reactions from Chicago shoppers on social media – NBC Chicago
The merger of two of the nation’s largest grocery stores — Kroger, owner of Mariano’s, and Albertsons, owner of Jewel-Osco — is drawing strong reactions on social media from regular shoppers at both stores.
“I don’t see anything good coming out of this deal for us,” read a comment on NBC’s 5 Chicago Facebook post. “Only higher prices.”
“Kroger is going to ruin Jewel now as well as Mariano?” another reading.
In an announcement Friday, Kroger said it had agreed to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. According to the announcement, Kroger has offered $20 billion, or $34.10 per share, for the rival grocer.
Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.
Shares of Albertsons had closed Thursday at $28.63 after surging on reports that a deal was imminent. According to CNBC, the deal is valued at $24.6 billion.
The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, which will need to be approved by regulatory authorities. It is expected to close in early 2024.
Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a close second to Walmart.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter.
In the Chicago area, Kroger owns and operates Mariano grocery stores.
Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Safeway.
Together, the companies employ around 710,000 people.
The deal, likely to come under scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators — especially at a time of high food price inflation — is already causing a stir among shoppers at grocery stores in the area. Chicago, many of whom are still feeling the sting of the Chicago-area chain Dominick’s closed stores. As a result, some long-running Dominick’s stores in late 2013 were reopened as Mariano’s after the Milwaukee-based brand intervened.
“Now Jewel is going to be dragged down,” read a comment on Facebook. “We all know where Dominick is now.”
Together, the stores would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market, assuming the sale or closure of about 400 stores for antitrust reasons, according to JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.
Still, that’s far behind Walmart’s 22% share. Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017, is also a growing player in the space, with a 3% share. The Costco warehouse store controls 6%.
Goldman said a stronger combined company could eventually help bring food price inflation under control because it would have more power to reject price increases from food producers.
Kroger said it would reinvest about $500 million in price cuts and spend $1.3 billion to upgrade Albertsons stores and $1 billion to raise employee wages and improve benefits.
But critics have questioned a merger at a time of high food price inflation. Food prices rose 13% in September from a year ago, according to US data released on Thursday.
“A Kroger-Albertsons deal would squeeze consumers already struggling to get food, crush workers fighting for fair wages, and destroy independent community stores,” said Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit organization that supports greater corporate accountability and antitrust action.
It was no secret that Albertsons was considering selling the business. The chain announced in February that its board was considering options to improve shareholder value, including the development of new businesses or a sale.
And Albertsons and Kroger themselves have grown into huge operations in part through acquisitions.
Albertsons was bought by a consortium of investors including Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm, in 2006. Cerberus helped fund Albertsons’ 2015 purchase of grocery chain Safeway and attempted a failed merger with Rite Aid in 2018. Albertsons became a publicly traded company. in 2020.
Cerberus currently owns nearly 30% of the shares of Albertsons. The merger agreement includes a $4 billion dividend for Albertsons shareholders.
In 2015 alone, Kroger bought four chains: Roundy’s, Pick ‘N Save, Metro Markets and Mariano’s. She bought the Home Chef meal kit company in 2018.
Kroger has long outperformed the Albertsons in key areas including store brand development and advanced technology, said Neil Saunders, managing director of Global Retail Data, a market research firm. Last year, for example, Kroger opened the first of 20 planned warehouses where robots help fulfill delivery orders.
The massive merger and its implications don’t seem to be lost on Chicago-area grocery shoppers.
“Almost a monopoly on food supply,” reads Facebook. “What is the worst that can happen? »
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NBC Chicago
