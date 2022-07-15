Carlos Carrasco throws scoreless gem in Mets’ 8-0 win over Cubs

China’s crucial two-decade Community Party conference began on Sunday. At the end of the meeting, Xi Jinping is expected to get a third five-year term. With this, the head of state and commander of the armed forces, Xi, will break the ten-year term rule set for decades for party general secretaries, establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao. Zedong.

What does Xi Jinping’s possible third term mean for India? How does the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elect its leaders? Why will Xi’s third term be unprecedented? We explain.

Xi and India

Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China’s ‘aggressive’ international stance is set to continue, says Indian Express.

Tensions between India and China escalated after clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020 left 20 Indian soldiers dead. At least 40 Chinese servicemen were also killed in the military clash, according to the Russian news agency CASS.

Earlier in 2017, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a confrontation in the disputed area of ​​Doklam for two months.

The 69-year-old Xi’s “confrontational” approach comes from the belief that it is time “for a stronger China” to take a “greater role in international affairs and resist external pressures”, said Associated Press (AP).

Tensions can rise

India’s eventual progress on the economic front and ‘strategic patience’ can counter the challenge posed by China, says Indian Express report.

The report also said that India and China have different “core values” and therefore New Delhi’s interests “will conflict” with those of Beijing.

Thus, tensions are likely to rise in the future for the two countries, writes Gautam Bambawale, India’s former ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan. Indian Express.

According The Hinduwith Xi Jinping at the helm, “continuity rather than significant change” is expected on the bilateral front.

Xi and the United States

Relations between China and the United States have also reached their lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979.

China is the second largest economy in the world and wants to replace the United States to claim the top spot.

In its competition with the United States, China must show the world that it is the “great power or hegemony” in Asia, according to Indian Express.

“Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, an expert on China politics at American University in Washington, DC. PA.

What’s going on in Congress?

Nearly 2,300 delegates will gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to select 200 members of the party’s Central Committee and 170 other alternate members, in line with BBC.

This central committee will then elect 25 people to the Politburo of the Communist Party.

The Politburo will choose the members of the Politburo Standing Committee.

Currently, this standing committee has seven members, including General Secretary Xi Jinping.

According BBCthe central committee should meet one day after the end of the main congress.

An “unprecedented” third term for Xi?

Xi’s third term will be a huge departure from what former leader Deng Xiaoping decided for the party.

Deng had established the unwritten rule for CCP general secretaries who had to step down after serving two five-year terms. Former general secretaries Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had followed that directive, but Xi would have to defy that to win a third term.

Earlier in 2018, Xi introduced a constitutional reform to remove term limits on the presidency.

Another five-year term will put Xi in the same league as Mao Zedong, who ruled “virtually unchallenged” from the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 until his death in 1976, notes Atlantic Council.

Deng had opposed the one-man rule in China. “It is not good to have excessive concentration of power,” he said in a 1980 speech.

“It hampers the practice of socialist democracy and Party democratic centralism, hinders the progress of socialist construction, and prevents us from making full use of the collective wisdom,” the leader said, according to Atlantic Council.

Alfred Wu, who covered Xi for Chinese state media in Fujian, said PA that he considers Xi a “follower of Mao in rebellion against Deng”.

Xi is “recentralizing” economic and political decision-making in China, which was decentralized under Deng. Xi’s concentration of power takes the country back to the Mao era, says Indian Express.

“China under Xi is moving in a totalitarian direction,” said Professor Steve Tsang of the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). BBC.

“It’s arguable that Xi’s reluctance to empower a younger successor and moves to breach collective leadership standards have also made China less resilient as the country navigates an increasingly uncertain future,” he said. Ashley Esarey, political scientist at the University of Alberta. Reuters.

The world will watch carefully the decisions made at the Communist Party Congress which will take place once every five years, which will give a glimpse of how the Asian giant will go forward.

