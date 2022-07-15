Elon Musk’s shock reaction to father Errol’s child with STEPDAUGHTER revealed as CEO’s father says he’s ready for MORE babies

ELON Musk reportedly told his dad he was “really busy” after Errol revealed he’d had a child with his stepdaughter.

The tech billionaire’s surprising reaction to the shocking news in 2018 is said to have contrasted sharply with the reaction of his father Errol’s three “concerned” daughters.

3 Errol has two children with Jana Bezuidenhout, who is 42 years his junior, and whom he has raised since she was four Photo credit: AFP

3 Errol was married to Jana’s mother Heide for 18 years and had two children together Photo credit: Instagram/@janaloves_life

Errol, 76, says when he shared with the Tesla founder, 51, that he and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout had given birth to a baby boy named Elliot Rush, Elon told him: ‘Okay, I get it, but I’m straight very busy . I will speak to you in due course.”

The revelation comes after Errol exclusively opened up about having a second unplanned child with 34-year-old Jana in a bombshell interview with The Sun.

It had previously been reported that Elon went “berserk” when he found out his South African engineer father had fathered a child with Jana.

The baby, affectionately nicknamed Rushi, is now five years old, while the girl Errol is also said to have had with Jana is three years old.

Jana is 42 years younger than Errol and he has raised her since she was four years old.

Explaining to The Sun how he informed his older children of Rushi’s arrival, Errol said: “I have notified all my children. I said take it or leave it. And my youngest son, Kimbal, was his first reaction: ‘It’s happening’.

“Elons was, ‘Okay, I get it, but I’m really busy right now. I’ll talk to you in due course’.”

“My three daughters all said ‘Gosh’ because Jana is their half sister. Tosca, Rose and Allie, Alexandra. They said ‘How could Jana do that?’

“And they still don’t like it. They still feel a little creepy because she’s their sister. her half sister.

“They were more worried [than the boys].”

Errol was married to Jana’s mother Heide for 18 years and they had daughters Rose and Alexandra together.

He had his three eldest children Elon, Kimbal, 49, and Tosca, 47, with his first wife Maye Musk.

When asked by The Sun if he would have a third child with Jana, Errol replied: “God, are you kidding? Have you seen what she looks like?

“I mean, she’s big. She is 1.70 meters tall. She is thin. She walks like an antelope, with grace.

“You watch her walk and you’re like, ‘Jesus God, what is this? Who walks like this?’

“She has long hands, long fingers. Everything looks fine you know? your face is so beautiful There are no words for it.”

‘UNPLANNED’

Errol has told The Sun his alleged second child with Jana was “unplanned” but that he went to live with her after their son was born.

The tech CEO’s father said: “I haven’t checked their DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca got mixed up.

“She looks and acts just like Rushi. So it’s pretty obvious, you know.”

He added: “It wasn’t planned. But I mean we lived together. she [Jana] stayed here about 18 months after Rushi’s birth.

“But I realized that she was two generations behind while her mother was a generation behind when I married her.

“So any man who marries a woman, even if you’re feeling very lively, will be beautiful for a while. But there is a big gap… And that gap will be revealed.

“I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking women I’ve ever seen in my life.”

AGE LIMIT LOVE

Errol said he no longer lives with Jana but confirmed they “have a lot of affection for each other”.

He added: “But the thing is, it’s not practical. She’ll be 35 next birthday. So she’s moving forward. So if I’m still around, she might end up with me again. It’s tough.

“I mean, I’d much rather have her here. But Jana came and spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves.

“Then I’ll miss them once they’re gone.”

Regarding having more children, Errol said: “The only thing we are on earth for is to procreate.

“If I could have another child, I would. I see no reason not to do it.

“If I had thought about it, Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist.”

BIRTH CLAIMS

Errol said he’s no stranger to women claiming to have had his child.

He claimed, “I have about six people, women, claiming that their child is my child right now. Obviously they are opportunists.

“There was a time in Johannesburg in the 1980s when I was going out with a different woman every night. I dated a lot.

“So it’s entirely conceivable that one of them will actually come back and say this is your kid. It is possible.

“But nothing real was presented to me. But I have many people who claim that.”

Speaking to The Sun earlier this month, Errol appeared to hint at his son’s political ambitions.

He also joked about the number of children his son has after the tech titan appeared to confirm he had twins with one of his top executives.

Errol said he has a hard time keeping track of his grandchildren.

ELON WELCOMES TWINS

On July 6, 2022, it emerged that Musk had welcomed two more children with Neuralink manager Shivon Zilis.

Shivon, 36, is the third woman the entrepreneur has had children with.

And Errol claimed his son was called a highly offensive insult by teachers when he was seven years old.

Musk’s father has revealed details about his relationship with Elon and the tycoon’s mother Maye, 74.

He denies claims he has had a bad relationship with his son for years.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Elon described his father as a “terrible human being” and claimed his childhood was “painful and isolated.”

TENSIONED RELATIONSHIP

Meanwhile, Elon’s strained relationship with one of his children was put in the spotlight last month after the teenager petitioned to change her gender.

The legal document revealed that former Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, wanted to change her gender identity from male to female and be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

She said she’s changing her name because she “no longer lives with my birth father or wants to be related to him in any way.”

On Father’s Day, Musk tweeted that he loves all of his children “so much.”

When originally approached by The Sun, Jana declined to comment.

The Sun has reached out to an Elon representative for comment.