Ethereum Network Successfully Deploys Shadow Fork

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) has risen 12.76 percent, pushing it beyond the $1,200 mark. One of Ethereum’s final tests before the Merge was successfully tested by Ethereum core developers yesterday, which is most likely to blame for Ethereum’s optimistic price increase. In August, the actual event is expected to take place.

Highly Anticipated Merger Very Close

This latest fork brings the Ethereum network one step closer to completing the ultimate merging. The network has undergone several test forks as part of its final merging testing. In order to prepare for the final merging, the current testing is taking place. A shadow fork is distinct from a hard fork in several ways. Only a few small modifications are tested in the shadow fork before the final Merge.

On July 6, the network successfully completed the Ethereum Sepolia testing run. Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) enhancement was the primary emphasis of the recently released shadow fork 9. The MEV feature primarily focuses on how network validators will be rewarded and created when proof-of-stake is ultimately implemented.

There were no serious issues after the shadow fork deployment. The fork went online sooner than the scheduled time. Ethereum will migrate from a PoW to a PoS blockchain network in a widely anticipated update. Additionally, the improvement is projected to increase network scalability and minimize its carbon impact.

Ethereum-based applications are increasing engagement due to the recent successful test fork. According to statistics from DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) across multiple DeFi applications has increased by 3.44 percent, reaching $76.74 billion.

