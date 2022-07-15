News
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi’s Post Gets A Whole Lot Of Love From Tara Sutaria
A day after the trailer of Good Luck Jerry was released, Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming film, the actress posted some beautiful stills. On Friday, she aced her small town girl look in a blue kurta and yellow dupatta as Jaya Kumari aka Jerry
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead misses Vikings game; Nik Needham among in-game injuries
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was out for the team’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Armstead, who has averaged more than five games missed over the past six seasons, was inactive for the first time since signing with the Dolphins in the offseason. He just missed another full week of practice dealing with his toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.
Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets, after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.
Miami, on Saturday, elevated two offensive tackles from the practice squad, Brandon Shell and Kion Smith, to prepare for Armstead’s absence.
The Dolphins also still don’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Shell at left tackle, but in on Sunday, they were flipped with Shell at right tackle and Little at left tackle. Most of Little’s career experience is at left tackle, and Shell, before last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, had exclusively played right tackle in his career.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also among the Dolphins’ seven pregame inactives, which was expected after he was ruled out by coach Mike McDaniel early in the week through his recovery from a concussion on Sept. 29.
He and fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday. Bridgewater, after having limited practice reps throughout the week, was available as a backup to rookie starter Skylar Thompson and ended up having to come in. Bridgewater was in the protocol despite not being diagnosed with a concussion but being forced to exit due to ataxia witnessed by a spotter, an emphasis under the NFL’s Oct. 8 revision to concussion protocol.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) was out Sunday against the Vikings, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, was available and receiving a bulk of Miami carries.
Cornerback Kader Kohou, who was already doubtful with an oblique ailment was inactive. While Miami was minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it got All-Pro Xavien Howard back after he missed the loss to the Jets. With Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Dolphins started Howard and Nik Needham.
Healthy Dolphins inactives were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Miami defensive back Elijah Campbell, who was questionable with a foot injury, is available.
For the Vikings, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was among pregame inactives after entering Sunday questionable with an illness. The other Minnesota player that went in questionable, running back Alexander Mattison, is available.
In-game injuries
Aside from Thompson making his early exit, the Dolphins had defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Trey Flowers and Needham and Keion Crossen head to the locker room in the first half.
Needham had a cart come onto the field to take him off the field. He has been ruled out.
Ogbah had a back injury but returned in the second half.
Flowers, who sustained a foot injury, and Crossen, who left right before halftime with a knee injury, were both ruled out to start the second half.
This story will be updated.
Yankees try to turn page with Gerrit Cole on mound in do-or-die Game 4
Maybe this isn’t the exact moment the Yankees envisioned when they signed Gerrit Cole to be their ace nearly three winters ago, but it’s close. Anything less than a World Series is considered a disappointment for the Yankees and the club signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract to help them win World Series championships.
But the Yankees have to get to the World Series first and in order to do that they need a win in Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night.
Cole will be on the mound at Progressive Field to try and extend the series against the Cleveland Guardians one night after a gutting loss. The Yankees blew a 5-3 lead in Game 3 and Cleveland walked it off to take a 2-1 series lead. They need just one more to advance to the ALCS where the Houston Astros are waiting for the winner of this series.
Cole received the win in Game 1 allowing just one earned run in 6.1 innings and he’ll now try and repeat the feat to get the series back to New York. With the off day and the rain day he’s on full rest.
“Familiarity, probably,” Cole said Saturday when asked about the challenges of facing the same team twice in one series. “Familiarity and then, you know, if you run into somebody that’s hot, usually that spans the course of the series.”
Cole might have grown up across the country in sunny Southern California but it wasn’t the Los Angeles Dodgers or the hometown Angels that did it for him. He was a Yankee fan in Orange County and he always seemed destined to wear pinstripes. Cole now relishes the chilly October games because of what they represent.
But the pinstripes can be heavy and no one is immune to the scrutiny of playing in the New York market. Even Aaron Judge was booed at Yankee Stadium in Game 2.
The players that are the most revered are the ones who won in the postseason. Cole did not win in the postseason last year, lasting only two innings in the Wild Card Game against the Boston Red Sox. Fans questioned his ace credentials, which was a silly thing to do given his body of work. The veteran is 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 15 postseason starts. Those are some pretty strong bonafides.
But Cole made good on that contract in Game 1 and he has a chance to do so again in Game 4. The Yankees have to find a way to turn the page on the disappointment and it starts with Cole. He’ll be facing a hostile crowd and a lineup that will make him work for every out, but he’s the exact player the Yankees want on the hill in a do-or-die game like this.
“Just try to be indifferent to the environment regardless of where you’re at, really,” Cole said. “Prepare yourself for cheering at certain times when you’re at home and certain times when you’re on the road. And the main goal is always to cut through the noise and find your focus.”
Queen Sonja lauds Minnesota church’s century of Norwegian worship
Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.
“It’s extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose” of building community and preserving culture and language, she said to the nearly 500 people in attendance. They had lined up for more than an hour in this modest neighborhood in brisk fall weather in the 40s — single digits in Celsius, just as in Oslo — to participate in the service.
Queen Sonja received a special greeting from Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, who presented the queen with a bouquet of red roses nearly as big as herself. Queen Sonja got down to eye level with the awestruck girl and told her, in English, that she had an identical red traditional bunad dress at home, before walking into the large stone church.
The congregation was founded in 1922, at the tail end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota that made the Twin Cities the “unofficial capital” of the Norwegian diaspora, said Amy Boxrud, the director of the Norwegian-American Historical Association.
Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives, though some stayed with the Church of Norway and others established different Lutheran synods.
Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches were moving to English, because attacks on foreign-language speakers spread across the United States in the World War I era.
“The group said, ‘We’ll talk American English every day, but we need our hearts’ language when we praise God,” said the Rev. Gunnar Kristiansen, the current pastor to a flock of about 200 families.
EARLIER: QUEEN SONJA MEETS WITH MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ.
Within a few years, Mindekirken was the only one of five dozen churches in Minnesota still worshipping in Norwegian, he added.
That made all the difference to Kirsti Grodahl, who was 11 when she emigrated to Minneapolis in 1962 from the fjord-side village of Frei in Norway with her parents and siblings. She started going to church at Mindekirken a week later, sometimes on foot.
“It was just so comfortable,” she said. She made her first friend there, who had arrived two years earlier, and she raised her two children to speak Norwegian, too.
Grodahl still regularly attends Sunday services at Mindekirken, and particularly enjoys the coffee hour that follows the two services, one in English and one in Norwegian.
“Dad baked a lot of bløtkake for this church,” she recalled, referring to the traditional soft cake that her father had perfected as a baker in Norway. “It’s a place you always feel it’s your home.”
Standing in line Sunday morning with her two daughters and dozens of other congregants before service started, Karen Liv Mjlølhus Cardwell said her father started worshipping here in 1929, when he emigrated to Minnesota.
“It’s like coming home to family,” Mjlølhus Cardwell said.
And to have that continuity of culture and worship celebrated today by Queen Sonja and the presiding bishop of the Church of Norway, the Most Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, brought tears to the eyes of Mindekirken council president Jeannette Henrikssen, whose parents migrated in the late 1960s.
“It’s very moving that we still hold service in Norwegian,” she said. “It’s a testament to the determination and sheer stubbornness of those Norwegians, and the love and connection they wanted to uphold.”
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead misses Vikings game; Nik Needham, Emmanuel Ogbah among in-game injuries
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is out for the team’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Armstead, who averages more than five games missed over the past six seasons, was inactive for the first time since signing with the Dolphins in the offseason. He just missed another full week of practice dealing with his toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.
Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets, after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.
Miami, on Saturday, elevated two offensive tackles from the practice squad, Brandon Shell and Kion Smith, to prepare for Armstead’s absence.
The Dolphins also still don’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Shell at left tackle, but in on Sunday, they were flipped with Shell at right tackle and Little at left tackle. Most of Little’s career experience is at left tackle, and Shell, before last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, had exclusively played right tackle in his career.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also among the Dolphins’ seven pregame inactives, which was expected after he was ruled out by coach Mike McDaniel early in the week through his recovery from a concussion on Sept. 29.
He and fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday. Bridgewater, after having limited practice reps throughout the week, is available as a backup to rookie starter Skylar Thompson and ended up having to come in. Bridgewater was in the protocol despite not being diagnosed with a concussion but being forced to exit due to ataxia witnessed by a spotter, an emphasis under the NFL’s Oct. 8 revision to concussion protocol.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) was out Sunday against the Vikings, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, was available and receiving a bulk of Miami carries.
Cornerback Kader Kohou, who was already doubtful with an oblique ailment was inactive. While Miami was minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it got All-Pro Xavien Howard back after he missed the loss to the Jets. With Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Dolphins started Howard and Nik Needham.
Healthy Dolphins inactives were running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Miami defensive back Elijah Campbell, who was questionable with a foot injury, is available.
For the Vikings, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was among pregame inactives after entering Sunday questionable with an illness. The other Minnesota player that went in questionable, running back Alexander Mattison, is available.
In-game injuries
Aside from Thompson making his early exit, the Dolphins had defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Trey Flowers and cornerbacks Nik Needham and Keion Crossen head to the locker room in the first half.
Needham had a cart come onto the field to take him off the field. He has been ruled out.
Ogbah is questionable to return with a back injury.
Flowers has a foot injury and is questionable to return.
Crossen left right before halftime with a knee injury and is also questionable to return.
This story will be updated.
Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits game vs. Vikings; Teddy Bridgewater in
For a fourth consecutive game, the Miami Dolphins had a starting quarterback make an early exit.
Rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson was escorted into the locker room by a trainer in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Thompson took a hit from Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks on a third-down pass that caused him to injure the thumb on his right, throwing hand.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater entered for Thompson, who is questionable to return.
Bridgewater and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to clear concussion protocol this week, and both were cleared on Saturday.
With Tagovailoa returning from a serious concussion sustained on Sept. 29 in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Mike McDaniel decided to keep him inactive for Sunday. Bridgewater, who had to clear protocol without ever being diagnosed with a concussion because he was ruled out of last week’s loss at the New York Jets due to a stumble, was kept available by McDaniel for backup duties. McDaniel attributed starting Thompson over Bridgewater to having the full week of practice.
Before Bridgewater’s exit on Oct. 9 at the Jets and Tagovailoa on the Thursday night against the Bengals, Tagovailoa also left the Sept. 25 home win over the Buffalo Bills momentarily. His controversial clearance to return in the second half was what sparked enhanced protocols by the NFL and Players Association that resulted in Bridgewater’s disqualification after one offensive play at New York.
Thompson was 7 of 13 for 89 yards at the time of his departure. With Bridgewater at quarterback, Miami broke a scoreless tie with Minnesota in the middle of the second period. A 44-yard field goal from Jason Sanders put the Dolphins ahead, 3-0.
Thompson had impressive moments early, but the Dolphins could not come up with points on their first two drives. First, a sack knocked them out of field-goal range. On the second possession, multiple big plays were wiped away by penalties. Two holding calls, an ineligible man downfield, an offensive pass interference and a false start accounted for five penalties for 36 yards on the series.
Miami came close to scoring defensively in the first quarter. Edge defender Trey Flowers hit Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone, but Cousins just got an incomplete pass off with his body nearly horizontal.
The Dolphins stay at home next week for a Sunday night meeting with the Steelers where ex-coach Brian Flores returns to Hard Rock Stadium as Pittsburgh defensive analyst and the undefeated 1972 team will be honored.
This story will be updated.
Nash not concerned after Harris, Curry ruled out for opener vs. Pelicans
The injury bug that plagued the Nets virtually all of last season has followed them into yet another new year with championship aspirations.
After missing Nets’ final three preseason games, starting shooter Joe Harris will miss Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans with that the team is calling soreness on the left foot that underwent two surgical procedures last season.
Sharpshooter Seth Curry, who did not play in any preseason games, will also miss the opener working to get his left ankle in a better place after offseason arthroscopic surgery.
Both will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
That means the Nets will be without their best two shooters to start the season. For reference, Harris ranks first and Curry ranks second in three point percentage over the past five seasons.
Head coach Steve Nash said there was no setback that caused the team to rule Harris out for Wednesday’s opener, even though Harris appeared to have turned a corner and told ESPN he was optimistic he’d be playing against the Pelicans.
“He’s actually doing a lot better and really is turning a corner, but it was not enough time,” Nash said after practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Sunday. “So he’s gonna start ramping up and taking part in more contact, and we’ll give you an update on Thursday.”
Neither Harris nor Curry have participated in five-on-five, and Nash said neither got any reps during Sunday’s practice, though Curry has played in four-on four, “so he’s had a glimpse, then he had a couple days off, and now he’s building back up.”
Nash said he’s not concerned, rather, that he’s “positive” and “optimistic” because for Harris, foot soreness was expected after two left ankle surgeries a few months apart; and for Curry, the offseason surgery was a last ditch effort to resolve a lingering ankle issue.
Nash said hiccups in recovery for both were expected, especially for Harris, whose appearance in the preseason opener was the first game he played since initially spraining his ankle in Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.
“It’s well within the realm of normalcy for guys to have hiccups after surgery,” Nash said. “It’s just not straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play. It’s not always straight up. Sometimes you go through some adaptation issues.
“I think those two [Harris and Curry] are facing that more than [the idea of the proverbial] emergency lights are on and we’re concerned. I think we feel like this is all a part of them getting back to it.”
Nash has started Royce O’Neale in place of Harris and has given second-year guard Cam Thomas minutes in place of Curry through the preseason. He suggested that preseason trend continuing in the season opener is “a pretty good generalization,” meaning O’Neale should start on Wednesday and Thomas, who is toward the bottom of the depth chart when the team is fully healthy, should see extended playing time.
“Royce is such an intelligent player, unselfish player with complete awareness of who he is what he what he does, and it just makes it a great fit for our guys,” Nash said. “He was able to lead and direct on the floor, he understands how to sacrifice for teammates who are higher volume players and just that awareness and IQ is very important.”
O’Neale said he never expected he’d be starting on opening night but knows he’s a good fit alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
“Whether I was starting or coming off the bench, I was still gonna be the player I am: bring a lot of energy, offensively and defensively, and do what I gotta do,” said O’Neale. “These guys make the game easier for me. And I try to make the game easier for them. They’re creators, knocking down open shots and creating for them. I think just everybody reading off each other has been great.”
Nash also said reserve combo guard Edmond Sumner “has a chance” to play in the season opener after dealing with a hip strain that kept him out of the final two preseason games.
“I think he had a few reps today,” Nash said. “He’ll do some five-on-five the next couple of days and see if he can make it.”
